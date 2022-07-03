Cubas scores in 89th, Whitecaps beat Los Angeles FC 1-0
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Paraguayan international Andres Cubas scored his first MLS goal in the 89th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.
Cubas intercepted a clearing attempt, taking the ball off his chest at the top of the penalty area, and fired a right-footer past former Whitecaps goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and into the bottom left-corner of the net.
Vancouver improved to 7-8-3. MLS-leading Los Angeles dropped to 11-4-3.
Crepeau made a save in his return to BC Place. Jeers and boos rained down on the 28-year-old Canadian nearly every time he touched the ball.
Crepeau started in 32 games for Vancouver between 2019 and 2021, but requested a trade ahead of the 2022 campaign due to what Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster has described as a “very personal situation.”
Vancouver goalkeeper Cody Cropper did not have a save for his fourth shutout of the season.
Lakers roll past Heat in California Classic opener, 100-66
SAN FRANCISCO — Mac McClung scored 17 points in 16 minutes, Paris Bass added 15 and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the California Classic with a 100-66 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday.
Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 points and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers, who never trailed in the first summer league game of the season.
Javonte Smart scored 13 points for Miami, while Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Allman Jr. each finished with 11. The Heat shot only 28% from the field.
First-round pick Nikola Jovic scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting for Miami. The No. 27 overall pick signed his rookie contract earlier Saturday.
“We just didn’t get in a good rhythm,” Jovic said. “I think tomorrow will be a lot better.”
The California Classic is one of the events preceding the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the one in which all 30 teams participate.
Only the Lakers, Heat, Golden State and Sacramento compete in the California Classic, which concludes Sunday with a two-game slate — Miami facing Sacramento and Golden State playing against the Lakers.
The Salt Lake City Summer League — featuring Memphis, Philadelphia, No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City, and host Utah — runs Tuesday through Thursday.
Summer League in Las Vegas opens Thursday night, with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero set to play in the first game when Orlando takes on Houston.
Wickens caps week with another win and birth of his son
BOWMANVILLE, Ontario — What a week for Robert Wickens, who picked up his second win in seven days on Saturday while celebrating the birth of his first child.
Wickens returned to his native Canada and teamed with countryman Mark Wilkins to win the Touring Car class of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
The win followed their victory last week at Watkins Glen in New York,which marked Wickens’ first victory since he suffered a career-halting spinal cord injury in a 2018 IndyCar race. He r eturned to competition this year with Bryan Herta Autosport in a specially equipped Hyundai that allows Wickens to accelerate and brake using hand controls.
“It’s been a fairytale, really,” Wickens said. “The win at Watkins Glen felt very deserved. We’ve worked hard. We’ve been there every race this year. It finally clicked when we got that win. We thought, ‘Let’s take this momentum into our home race.’”
But his return to Canada was interrupted when Wickens’ wife, Karli, went into labor two weeks early. Wickens and Wilkins were in the middle of the track walk Thursday when Karli called and told her husband he needed to rush back to Indianapolis.
“She said, ‘I need you home tomorrow morning,’” Wickens said. “I can’t thank everyone at Bryan Herta Autosport enough – not only for being understanding, but for not making me feel like there was any pressure. They made it very clear that family always comes first.”
The couple welcomed their son, Wesley Joseph, on Friday and Wickens made it back to the track Saturday to turn his first laps on the circuit. He started last in class, worked his way up to third, and turned the No. 33 Hyundai Elantra N TCR over to Wilkins midway through the race.
“I’ve never been so prepared ahead of a race,” Wickens said. “But I’ve also never jumped into a race without a single lap of practice. Honestly, it’s just amazing. I definitely didn’t expect to win.”
Wilkins drove to the lead on a restart with 20 minutes left and led a podium sweep for three of Herta’s cars.
“The story is really Robert,” Wilkins said. “Coming in with no laps and passing three cars on his first lap? He hadn’t turned a lap at all here in I don’t know how many years. Mega drive.”
Wickens, who has a consultant role with Arrow McLaren SP in IndyCar, was being cheered by the IndyCar paddock at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday as he attempts to defend his win on the Wisconsin road course.
NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying.
That marks a major change from his starting position last year, when NASCAR’s premier series came to Road America for the first time since a Grand National event in 1956. Elliott started 34th last year but still found a way to win.
“Definitely a different vibe to the weekend,” Elliott said. “The car, I think, is going to need some different things to be successful tomorrow. I don’t think we’re as good as we need to be to be successful tomorrow, as we sit. I want to make sure we do our homework.”
Seven of Elliott’s 15 career victories have come on road courses.
Kyle Larson, Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, qualified third. Tyler Reddick is fourth and Austin Cindric fifth.
Elliott, who enters Sunday’s event with a 30-point lead over Ross Chastain in the points standings, downplayed the advantage he will have by starting at the pole instead of the back of the pack as he did last year.
Branden Grace wins LIV Golf’s first US tournament
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Branden Grace won LIV Golf’s first stop on American soil, an event that drew critics and protestors alike because of the upstart series’ funding by Saudi Arabia.
Grace closed with a 7-under 65 on Saturday to finish at 13 under in the 54-hole tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. The 34-year-old South African won $4 million.
The fledgling LIV series, fronted by CEO Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, aims to challenge the PGA Tour. It has lured some players, including Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, with the promise of big signing bonuses, hefty prize purses and fewer events.
Grace beat Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz by two strokes.
“Played flawless golf, played really, really well when I needed to do something special and came up and managed to pull it out,” Grace said. “But just what a great day, it was amazing to come here, this new format, this new everything is amazing and everybody here is having a blast.”
Ortiz, ranked No. 119 in the world, shot a 69. Johnson (71) finished four back with Patrick Reed (67).
Sainz takes 1st pole, Verstappen booed at British GP
SILVERSTONE, England — It took 151 attempts for Carlos Sainz to earn his first Formula One pole. Now he’ll chase that elusive first win.
But starting alongside Sainz on the front row Sunday at the British Grand Prix will be defending F1 champion Max Verstappen, a year removed from the crash with Lewis Hamilton that turned their title fight into a bitter rivalry.
Verstappen was booed by some in the crowd after Saturday’s action-packed qualifying session in the rain, and said he could barely hear his on-track interview questions over the jeers.
“If they want to boo, they do that. For me, it’s not going to change anything,” he said. “Maybe some of them don’t like me, but that’s fine. They all have their own opinions. I don’t care.”
Sainz set the fastest time late in the third qualifying session to edge Verstappen by just .072 seconds. It was the seventh pole in 10 races for Ferrari this season, though Sainz teammate Charles Leclerc had earned the first six poles prior to Sainz’s surprise run.
“First pole position, it’s always special, and especially to do it in Silverstone in the wet,” Sainz said. “Kept it cool through the session and toward the end I decided to push.”
Sainz narrowly missed out on what would have been his first career win two weeks ago at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he finished just behind Verstappen. The Spanish driver has been on the podium 11 times in his career but never on the top step. He’s finished second three times this season.
Leclerc will start third, ahead of Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull.
AP sources: Williamson agrees to 5-year, $193M extension
NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson agreed to a five-year, $193 million extension Saturday that has the potential to be worth as much as $231 million, two people familiar with the situation said.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NBA rules do not allow the extension to become official until July 6.
The deal sets the stage for the 6-foot-6, 280-pound, high-scoring forward to give an All-Star caliber boost to a squad that recently proved it could make the playoffs without him.
ESPN first reported the agreement, citing information provided by Williamson’s agent, Austin Brown.
The move signifies a desire by the 2019 No. 1 overall draft choice out of Duke to see how much his return could help a squad that improved dramatically late last season and made a surprisingly competitive playoff showing.
England’s Paul Casey joins Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour
NORTH PLAINS, Ore. — Paul Casey, the Englishman ranked No. 26 in the world, has joined the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf tour.
Casey, who hasn’t played a tournament round since March because of injuries, plans to make his LIV debut this month at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.
Casey, 44, has won 21 times as a professional, including three times on the PGA Tour and 15 times on the European tour. He has been on five Ryder Cup teams.
Panthers’ Duclair has surgery to repair Achilles tendon
SUNRISE, Fla. — Florida Panthers winger Anthony Duclair had surgery to repair an Achilles tendon injury and is expected to miss significant time next season.
The team announced the surgery Saturday. It said Duclair is expected to return midseason in 2022-23. The 26-year-old injured his left Achilles tendon in offseason training.
Duclair is coming off his best professional season, setting career highs with 31 goals and 27 assists. Florida won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team in the regular season before getting swept by eventual Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay in the second round of the playoffs.
Nats extend GM Mike Rizzo, manager Dave Martinez through ‘23
WASHINGTON — Dave Martinez and Mike Rizzo are signed through the 2023 season after the Washington Nationals exercised their contract options for the World Series-winning manager and GM.
Managing principal owner Mark Lerner announced the moves Saturday before the team’s 80th game of a season that has already included 50 losses. Martinez and Rizzo are now overseeing a rebuilding effort after helping the Nationals win their first championship in 2019.
“I’m just really happy that I’ll be here and I get to see this thing through,” Martinez said. “This my home. I love it here. I love the people I work with.”
Getting Martinez and Rizzo under contract is of particular importance given the anticipated ownership change facing the franchise. The Lerner family began exploring selling the Nationals in April.
“I think it does bring some continuity not only to this organization but to the players, as well, which is nice,” Martinez said. “It’s nice to know that we’re going to be together and that we’re going to continue to work the way we do.”
Lerner said it was only right to move forward with Martinez, who was hiredafter the 2017 season, and Rizzo, who is in his 14th year running the club’s baseball operations.
Meronk taking one-shot lead into last round of Irish Open
THOMASTOWN, Ireland — Adrian Meronk will take a narrow lead into the final round of the Irish Open as he bids to become the first Polish winner in the history of the European tour.
Meronk, who has three top-three finishes this season, carded a third round of 4-under 68 at Mount Juliet to edge in front on a crowded leaderboard on Saturday. The top 14 players are separated by four shots.
At 14 under par, Meronk is one shot ahead of England’s Jack Senior, Spain’s Jorge Campillo and Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti. Another stroke back are 2020 winner John Catlin and Espen Kofstad following matching rounds of 65.
Meronk’s round included three bogeys and seven birdies, including three straight from the 15th.
Defending champion Lucas Herbert was three shots off the lead on 11 under.
Pato O’Ward snags Mid-Ohio pole as title contenders struggle
LEXINGTON, Ohio — The IndyCar championship race faces a major shakeup at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where the top title contenders struggled and Pato O’Ward won the pole to match a series mark set in 1961.
O’Ward became the ninth different pole winner through nine races this season — the first time that’s happened in 61 years — and the Arrow McLaren SP driver now has a shot at the IndyCar points lead.
The modern-day record for different drivers winning the pole to start a season is 10 in 1952.
“This is huge man, it’s a track position race,” O’Ward said of the difficulty to pass on Mid-Ohio’s 13- turn, 2.258-mile course. “It’s a long race. A lot can happen but we have a great starting position.”
The championship leaders will start Sunday’s race mired in deep traffic.
Marcus Ericsson, Will Power and Josef Newgarden all failed to advance out of the first group of Saturday qualifying, then reigning series champion Alex Palou was knocked out of the second round.
Garland, Cavaliers agree to 5-year, $193 million extension
CLEVELAND — Darius Garland’s rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete.
Cleveland’s All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press.
Garland’s deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league’s top teams.
The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game’s best all-around guards. Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs win 22 more games than the previous season.
The 22-year-old Garland has improved statistically each season, but beyond that, he has grown as a leader for a rising Cleveland team that just missed the playoffs last season. He’s one of the team’s core pieces along with All-Star center Jarrett Allen and forward Evan Mobley.
Garland agreed to the same deal that another elite young guard, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, struck earlier in the week as the majority of the league’s offseason business began getting underway.
Garland’s extension begins in the 2023-24 season and, for now, would see him making just over $33 million in the first year and escalating steadily, all the way to $44 million in 2027-28.
Pistons sign guard Buddy Boeheim to 2-way contract
DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons announced Saturday that former Syracuse guard Buddy Boeheim has signed a two-way contract with the team.
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Boeheim led the ACC in scoring during the 2021-22 season, averaging 19.2 points, and ranked second in the conference in 3-pointers made per game (2.8).
In his four years with the Orange, the youngest son of head coach Jim Boeheim averaged 14.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 31.5 minutes in 121 games (94 starts). The 6-foot-6 Boeheim shot 41% from the field and 36.2% from distance, finished second in school history in 3-pointers made (309), and his career total of 1,765 points ranks 13th all-time in Syracuse history.
Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal sidelined for 60 days
DES MOINES, Iowa — Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal came out of the last leg of the Triple Crown with bone bruising and will be out of training for 60 days.
Jerry Crawford, CEO of Donegal Racing, and co-owner Mike Repole said Saturday the colt will continue to be evaluated.
Mo Donegal won the 1 1/2-mile Belmont by three lengths on June 11. Trained by Todd Pletcher, the 3-year-old colt has won four of seven career starts and has earnings of $1.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.