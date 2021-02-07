Leonard on All-Star Game: ‘It’s money on the line’
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard, MVP of last year’s All-Star Game, suggested the NBA is prioritizing money over the health of its players in planning to stage the midseason exhibition in March.
“We all know why we’re playing it,” the Los Angeles Clippers star said Friday night. “It’s money on the line, it’s an opportunity to make more money. Just putting money over health right now, pretty much.”
The game and its skills competition will be held in Atlanta on March 7, the league told its teams earlier this week. It remains unclear when players would have to report and how testing will work in Atlanta, or if fans will be part of the game.
“We’re playing games now and it’s still a pandemic, doing all these protocols and rules, so it doesn’t really surprise me,” Leonard said on a video call after the Clippers lost to Boston.
Sacramento guard De’Aaron Fox has said he thought the notion of an All-Star Game was “stupid” during a pandemic.
Lakers star LeBron James, who is the second-leading fan vote-getter behind Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, has said he’s not happy about staging the exhibition.
“I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year,” James said. “I don’t even understand why we’re having an All-Star Game, but it’s the agreement.”
Concert Tour scores a hit in winning San Vicente Stakes
ARCADIA — Concert Tour won the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by a half-length over Freedom Fighter on Saturday at Santa Anita, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish of Kentucky Derby hopefuls.
Ridden by Joel Rosario, Concert Tour ran seven furlongs in 1:24.06 and paid $2.80, $2.40 and $2.10 as the heavy2-5 favorite.
Concert Tour and Freedom Fighter raced as a team over the final quarter of a mile before Concert Tour edged in front. Baffert earned his record 11th win in the Grade 2 race.
Freedom Fighter returned $3.60 and $2.20. The Chosen Vron was another 2 3/4 lengths back in third and paid $2.10 to show.
Freedom Fighter had been idle since Aug. 1, when he won his first race.
MLS and players reach agreement on new CBA
Major League Soccer and its players struck and agreement Friday night on a reworked collective bargaining agreement that will run through the 2027 season.
The league had invoked a force majeure clause in December to reopen negotiations over the current CBA, citing ongoing uncertainty because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Major League Soccer has said it lost nearly $1 billion last season, due in part to the pandemic as it played in mostly empty stadiums and with increased costs for testing and charter flights. The league said it expects similar losses this year.
The Major League Players Association and the league had two difficult negotiations last year — one in February before the start of the season and a second in June when players took a pay cut in order to resume the 2020 season.
The agreement reached Friday night gives the players their full salaries this season and extends the current CBA for two seasons. The union had proposed a one-year extension through 2026. Additional details about the deal were not immediately disclosed.
The agreement was subject to the approval of the MLS Board of Governors and the MLSPA members. The union said the agreement would be sent to the full player poll for a ratification vote this weekend.
The league originally set a deadline for last week, but it was extended through Thursday as the sides made progress. The deadline was extended again by 24 hours through Friday to cement an agreement.
Major League Soccer had warned it’s teams to prepare for a lockout if a deal wasn’t struck.
Durant out until Friday for coronavirus protocol reasons
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant will miss at least three games for coronavirus health and safety protocols before being eligible to return to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.
A night after he was held out of the start of a game and then removed from it early while the NBA ruled on his eligibility to play, the Nets were told Durant would face seven days of quarantine.
That means the superstar’s return could come next Saturday at Golden State, where Durant won two NBA titles in three seasons.
Durant drove in a car with a team employee three times Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the details. The final time was to the arena, where Durant was removed from the starting lineup, later cleared to play and came off the bench for the first time in his career. He was then pulled again in the third quarter of the Nets’ 123-117 loss to Toronto.
Correa, Astros reach deal on $11.7 million, 1-year contract
HOUSTON — Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros settled their arbitration case Saturday, reaching a deal on a one-year contract for $11.7 million.
Correa had asked for $12.5 million and the Astros had offered $9.75 million.
The 26-year-old All-Star had an $8 million salary that became a prorated $2,962,963 during the pandemic-shortened season.
Correa hit .264 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 58 games last year, then excelled in the postseason. He hit .362 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 13 playoff games as Houston came within one win of reaching the World Series.
Correa led major league shortstops with a .995 fielding percentage, making just one error.
Defending champ Kenin: leg will be OK for Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is putting her leg soreness down to the 14 days spent in quarantine and not able to play competitive matches until this week.
She felt pain in her upper left leg and it bothered her during a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Garbine Muguruza on Friday in the quarterfinals of a tuneup tournament for the year’s first major.
She left the court, trying to hold back tears. After a night to reflect, she conceded that in the match she was “quite down. I wasn’t too happy with myself.”
“Obviously my leg wasn’t 100% as well. It was a little bit sore,” she said. “That’s not an excuse at all.”
Kenin said she treated her leg for an hour before the match and also later.
Brees renegotiates to help Saints with cap if he retires
NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, a move that would save the New Orleans Saints considerable space under the salary cap next season, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday night.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Saints nor Brees have publicly discussed the new contract agreement, which was first reported by overthecap.com.
While the 42-year-old Brees has not announced his retirement, guaranteed money from his previous contract, which ran through 2021, would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season if the record-setting QB chose to stop playing this year.
Under the newly agreed upon contract, Brees could help the Saints by waiting until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022, providing the Saints with more than $11 million in additional salary cap space in 2021. However, Brees contract also would count around $11 million against New Orleans’ 2022 salary cap.
Celtics edge George-less Clippers 119-115 behind Tatum’s 34
LOS ANGELES — Jayson Tatum led a 3-point shooting spree and scored 34 points, helping the Boston Celtics hold off the Clippers 119-115 on Friday night without Paul George in the Los Angeles lineup.
The Clippers sure could have used the NBA’s 3-point shooting leader. George, who is hitting 48% from long range, sat out with a sore right foot two nights after making 8 of 9 3-pointers in a win at Cleveland.
Lou Williams scored the Clippers’ final seven points, including a 3-pointer from the left corner that gave them a one-point lead with 46 seconds remaining.
But the Celtics closed the game with six straight free throws to hand the Clippers just their third loss at home.
Kawhi Leonard had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, but missed all five of his 3-point attempts. The team was 14 of 32 from long range. Williams finished with 18 points off the bench.
Labanc, Donato score in shootout to lift Sharks over Ducks
ANAHEIM — Kevin Labanc and Ryan Donato scored shootout goals on similar moves and the San Jose Sharks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
Donato began the shootout by deking right and catching John Gibson off balance, allowing him to score on his short side. Labanc then deked left and stuffed it in on Gibson’s glove side.
Brent Burns and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist in regulation. Matt Nieto and Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 33 saves.
Vegas returns from virus-related break, dominates Kings 5-2
LAS VEGAS — Nic Hague and William Karlsson each had a goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights returned to action after being sidelined due to COVID protocols and beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 Friday night.
Vegas was playing for the first time since Jan. 26 after being shut down due to the NHL’s virus protocols. The Golden Knights showed no signs of rust for a team that hadn’t played and practiced just twice.
Hague opened the scoring 50 seconds in with the game’s first shot. Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault followed with goals 62 seconds apart later in the period.
NBA tells teams to exercise caution when watching Super Bowl
The NBA doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a superspreader.
Mindful of the potential of virus-related issues that can come from attending even small gatherings, the NBA issued guidance Saturday telling players, coaches and other employees that they may not go to a Super Bowl party outside their own home. And if they do watch with others, keep the invite list basically to family only.
Teams spending Sunday on the road will not be permitted to leave their hotel to watch the Kansas City-Tampa Bay game, according to the memo obtained by The Associated Press. Watching in a pre-arranged, private area with a small number of family members who have been tested is permitted under certain circumstances, the NBA said.
BC women’s hoops shut down for 2nd time in month
The Boston College women’s basketball team is going back into a COVID shutdown for the second time in a month.
The Atlantic Coast Conference postponed BC’s next two games after a positive test and contact tracing within the program. The Eagles already had four games postponed from Jan. 17 until Thursday, when they lost to No. 1 Louisville 97-68.
For now, BC is scheduled to return on Feb. 16 against Pittsburgh. Originally scheduled as a home game for the Panthers, they will instead play in Boston.
Elvis leaving Texas: Rangers trade Andrus to A’s for Davis
The Texas Rangers traded veteran infielder Elvis Andrus to the Oakland on Saturday, just over two months after the team said the only player remaining from its only two World Series appearances would no longer be the starting shortstop after 12 seasons in that role.
Texas is sending the 32-year-old Andrus, catcher Aramis Garcia and $13.5 million to the A’s for designated hitter Khris Davis, along with catcher Jonah Heim and right-hander Dane Acker.
Andrus, who made his MLB debut with the Rangers at age 20 in 2009, is owed $28.5 million over the next two seasons. The A’s recently lost shortstop Marcus Semien to Toronto in free agency.
Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell
Before he became the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Emlen Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents.
Now, a Coast Guard cutter and an athletic building on the Coast Guard Academy campus are being named in honor of the former NFL defensive back, who died in 1975, as the service aims to highlight his little-known story and its own efforts to do better when it comes to race and celebrating diversity.
“I think it’s important, because you have a teachable moment with young people when you talk about a guy like Emlen Tunnell,” Coast Guard Academy football coach C.C. Grant said. “They need to understand what he did, what he went through and what kind of a person he was.”
Tunnell was the first Black player signed by the New York Giants and later played for the Green Bay Packers. But not much was known about his Coast Guard service until 2008, when Cmdr. Bill McKinstry recognized Tunnell’s name on the back of photograph showing a Coast Guard basketball team from the late 1940s.
Johnson moves in sight of another win at Saudi International
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Dustin Johnson is in sight of another victory at the Saudi International, a European Tour event the top-ranked American has virtually made his own.
Johnson birdied the last two holes of his third round to shoot 4-under 66 and take a two-stroke lead on 13 under overall on Saturday as he looks to win the tournament for the second time, after the inaugural edition in 2019.
In the defense of the title last year, he placed second behind Graeme McDowell.
“I would say the game is in better form right now than two years ago,” said Johnson, the reigning Masters champion, “but I think I holed a lot more putts two years ago than I did this year so far.
“But there’s always tomorrow.”
Victor Perez of France is Johnson’s nearest rival after shooting 66. Four players — Soren Kjeldsen (65), Tony Finau (67), Andy Sullivan (68) and Tyrrell Hatton (66), the recent Abu Dhabi Championship winner — are a stroke further back at 10 under overall.
Group denounces horse deaths at West Virginia track
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — The deaths of three thoroughbreds at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races has caught the attention of an animal protection group.
The horses died within a 10-day span, including back-to-back nights last week, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports. According to Equibase, Venetian Drive and Don’tmesswithbull were both fatally injured. Best Shot “chased the pace inside and raced at the rail through the turn then showed no response to riders’ urging.” All three horses were euthanized.
Humphries, Jones win historic world bobsled title for US
Kaillie Humphries got some help from a U.S. bobsled legend on her way to making history Saturday.
Humphries is the world women’s bobsled champion for a record fourth time, teaming with Lolo Jones to win the title on a snowy day in Altenberg, Germany. Humphries and Jones finished their four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 48.26 seconds.
And Humphries drove to the title in a sled equipped with runners that were owned by Steven Holcomb, the former world and Olympic champion who died nearly four years ago.
“A big portion of this was for him, too,” Humphries said, talking through her tears moments after winning the title. “This feels great.”
Humphries also won world championships in 2012, 2013 and 2020, along with Olympic golds in 2010 and 2014. The Olympic titles and first two world crowns came while she was racing for Canada. She was released from that national team, began sliding for USA Bobsled in 2019 and is awaiting a citizenship decision that will determine whether she can be part of the U.S. Olympic team next year.
Gleirscher wins final men’s World Cup luge race of season
ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Nico Gleirscher of Austria won the final men’s World Cup luge race of the season on Saturday, holding off Germans Max Langenhan and Felix Loch for the victory.
Gleirscher finished in 2 minutes, 15.852 seconds in luge’s first World Cup trip to the St. Moritz track in nine years. Langenhan was 0.060 seconds back and Loch, the runaway winner of the men’s World Cup title this season, was 0.074 seconds off the pace.
Chris Mazdzer had the top finish for USA Luge, finishing 14th. Tucker West was 17th and Jonny Gustafson 21st.
In doubles, the Latvian team of Martins Bots and Roberts Plume got their first World Cup victory in 1:48.274, holding off fellow Latvians and this season’s World Cup doubles champions Andris Sics and Juris Sics by 0.064 seconds.
Ludwig Rieder and Patrick Rastner of Italy took third, 0.207 seconds back.
For the U.S., Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman were ninth in the doubles race.
Kriechmayr leads Austrian 1-2 in last ski race before worlds
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Vincent Kriechmayr extended his lead in the season’s super-G standings on Saturday by winning the last World Cup race before the world championships.
Kriechmayr edged Matthias Mayer by 0.17 seconds for an Austrian 1-2 finish.
“I’m really proud about my skiing and about this result,” Kriechmayr said.
He led Mayer throughout his run, though the advantage was only two-hundredths at the final split. Mayer was slowed as he came wide in the final turn before the finish.
It was the eighth career win for Kriechmayr, and the sixth consecutive podium result in a speed race for Mayer, who is the Olympic super-G champion.
Swiss skier Marco Odermatt was 0.49 behind in third, followed by Nils Allegre of France in fourth and Christof Innerhofer of Italy in fifth.
Late equalizer damages Man United’s title bid in EPL
By scoring 12 goals in two matches over four days, Manchester United’s players are showing they have the firepower to challenge Manchester City for the English Premier League title.
The problem is, they don’t have the defense to go with it.
United conceded a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw Everton 3-3 at home on Saturday for a result that highlighted the vibrancy of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team going forward but the vulnerability of it at the back.
Helped by the record-tying 9-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday, United has the most goals in the league with 49 — six more than the next best, Liverpool.
But with 30 goals conceded, United has the worst defense in the top 10. City, on the other hand, has conceded only 13 and goes into Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool with a two-point lead over United and two games in hand.
Depay scores 2 to send Lyon into 1st place in French league
PARIS — Memphis Depay scored twice as Lyon swept aside Strasbourg 3-0 to move on top of the French league on Saturday while title rivals Lille and Paris Saint-Germain rested.
Depay, who was close to joining Barcelona last summer, is leading Lyon’s title charge with 13 league goals. Only PSG striker Kylian Mbappe has more with 15, while Depay’s strike partner, Karl Toko Ekambi, moved on to 11.
Strasbourg’s hopes were quickly dented when midfielder Adrien Thomasson was sent off after 15 minutes for contesting his yellow card with the referee and getting a second one.
Soon after, Lyon took the lead when Houssem Aouar won the ball in midfield and sent Depay through for a typically confident finish.
Toko Ekambi made it 2-0 in the 29th with a neat clip over goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima after being found in the penalty area by midfielder Thiago Mendes.
Ronaldo marks turning 36 by helping Juventus beat Roma 2-0
MILAN — Cristiano Ronaldo marked his birthday by setting up Juventus to beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Saturday.
Ronaldo turned 36 on Friday then showed little sign of slowing down as he scored and also hit the crossbar in the first half. An own goal by Roma defender Roger Ibañez sealed the win for Juve.
Juventus leapfrogged Roma into third place. It is five points below leader Inter Milan, which won at Fiorentina 2-0 on Friday. AC Milan can retake top spot on Sunday with a victory over bottom-placed Crotone.
Varane double leads Madrid comeback win at last-place Huesca
MADRID — With Sergio Ramos out injured, Raphael Varane stepped up to lead Real Madrid to victory.
He did it with goals, too, like his teammate in central defense has often done recently.
Varane scored twice in the second half to help the defending champions come from behind to win at last-placed Huesca 2-1 in the Spanish league on Saturday.
“It had been a while since I had scored for Madrid,” said Varane, who just completed a year without finding the net. “You need to keep having faith. When the ball is in the attack I try to move forward and today I could score.”
Ramos earlier Saturday underwent surgery on a left-knee meniscus that had been bothering him. He is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks.
The victory moved Madrid back into second place in the standings, closer to league leader Atlético Madrid, which visits struggling Celta Vigo on Monday. Madrid trails Atlético by seven points and is three points in front of third-placed Barcelona, which is at Real Betis on Sunday.
Dortmund loses again in Bundesliga; Cologne wins Rhine derby
BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund slumped to another Bundesliga defeat, 2-1 in Freiburg to lose more ground in the race for Champions League qualification on Saturday.
Quick-fire goals from Jeong Woo-yeong in the 49th minute and an own goal from Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz in the 52nd saw the visitors lose their eighth game in 20 rounds and drop three points behind Bayer Leverkusen in fourth, the last qualifying place for Europe’s premier competition.
The 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko’s 76th-minute strike came too late for Dortmund.
