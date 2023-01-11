Chargers designate OT Rashawn Slater to return off IR
COSTA MESA — Rashawn Slater will return to practice for the Los Angeles Chargers this week, but will not play in Saturday night’s AFC wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The second-year offensive tackle can practice for the next 21 days and can be activated at any point after the Chargers designated him for return off injured reserve on Tuesday.
Slater suffered a ruptured left biceps during the third quarter of Los Angeles’ 38-10 loss to Jacksonville on Sept. 25.
“I think we’re just going to take advantage of the window and take it day to day,” coach Brandon Staley said of Slater. “He’s progressing well enough to get out on the field. Having him out there at practice is going to be great and then just see where he goes from there.”
Slater was the 13th overall pick in last year’s draft and provided stability to an offensive line that struggled to protect Justin Herbert in 2020.
According to Pro Football Focus, Slater allowed only three quarterback sacks last season, which was tied for third fewest in the league among offensive tackles seeing at least 730 snaps.
Rookie Jamaree Salyer has started the past 14 games in place of Slater. The sixth-round selection allowed five sacks according to PFF.
Chiefs QB Mahomes joins ownership group for NWSL team
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the ownership group of the Kansas City Current of the National Women’s Soccer League.
Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, was one of the founding owners of the team, along with Angie and Chris Long of Kansas City-based Palmer Square Capital Management.
“We are so thrilled to make this a family affair and have Patrick join as an owner,” Brittany Mahomes said in a statement. “He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes. His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”
Mahomes joins a list of current and former NFL players who have a stake in the women’s professional league, which embarks on its 11th season this year.
Chicago Bears guard Michael Schofield is part of the Chicago Red Stars ownership group, as is former Bear Israel Idonije. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has invested in Gotham FC. Former USC and Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil is part of Angel City’s star-studded ownership group.
Mahomes is also part-owner of baseball’s Kansas City Royals and Major League Soccer’s Sporting KC. He praised his wife and the Longs in a social media post on Tuesday, saying: “I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”
The Current joined the NWSL as an expansion team in 2021. Kansas City finished fourth in the standings last season to make the playoffs and advanced to the league title game, where the team lost to the Portland Thorns.
Sirianni: Eagles ‘fortunate’ ailing QB Hurts has week off
PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can only hope an extra week off will help his sore right shoulder.
The Pro Bowl quarterback returned on Sunday to lead the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) to a win over the New York Giants after he missed two weeks with a sprained right shoulder. The victory gave the Eagles the top seed in the NFC, home-field advantage in the playoffs and a bye this weekend.
The Eagles used a conservative game plan with Hurts and didn’t ask the dynamic QB to do much that would put him at risk of taking a serious hit on the shoulder.
“We are fortunate that we have two weeks until the next time we play,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday. “He’s going to be a little bit healthier than what he was obviously the other day.”
Sirianni said Hurts “came out sore, as expected.”
The 24-year-old Hurts — who is 17-1 in his last 18 regular-season starts — finished with 3,701 yards passing and 22 touchdowns along with 760 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns in his second season as a starter.
The Eagles started Hurts after they lost two straight games without him because a loss could have cost them the NFC East title and the top seed in the conference.
“We didn’t feel like we were putting him at any more risk of getting more injured, but we knew it was going to hurt him like hell, he knew it was going to hurt him like hell,” Sirianni said. “That’s the kind of player he is, that’s the kind of teammate he is. He fought through it because it was important for him to be out there. He knew how important it was for him and his teammates to be out there.”
The Eagles will have a game the weekend of Jan. 21-22 against the lowest remaining seed out of Tampa Bay, Dallas, New York or Seattle in the divisional round.
Commanders fire offensive coordinator Scott Turner
ASHBURN, Va. — Scott Turner’s at times curious play-calling and the underwhelming results that ultimately derailed the Washington Commanders season cost him his job as offensive coordinator.
Turner was fired Tuesday after his third year on the job featured an offense that underperformed with multiple quarterbacks and contributed to the team missing the playoffs.
Coach Ron Rivera announced the move less than 48 hours after the end of another season in Washington without a postseason appearance.
“Unfortunately, we did not live up to the expectations and standard that I expected to see from our offensive unit,” Rivera said in a statement. “I felt it was best for a fresh start at the coordinator position heading into next year.”
The Commanders went 8-8-1 and ranked 20th in the NFL in offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring. They only avoided a sixth consecutive losing season by beating Dallas in Week 18 with nothing at stake and rookie Sam Howell starring in his pro debut.
MLS, Apple TV announce first group of league pass announcers
NEW YORK — Taylor Twellman, Marcelo Balboa, Danielle Slaton and Liam McHugh will be the announcers for the first season of MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the league and Apple announced Tuesday.
MLS Season Pass will launch on Apple TV on Feb. 1 while the 2023 season begins on Feb. 25. The 10-year rights deal allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. The service will be available in over 100 countries exclusively through the Apple TV app.
Twellman previously was ABC and ESPN’s lead soccer analyst for 11 years. Before going to the booth, he played nine seasons for the New England Revolution and scored 101 goals in 174 matches.
Balboa, a former U.S. national team defender and member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame, will be a Spanish-language analyst. He was the lead analyst for ESPN/ABC’s coverage of the 2006 World Cup and was a part of Univision’s MLS and international soccer coverage since 2014.
Slaton, who played on the U.S. women’s team, was part of Fox’s coverage of the men’s and women’s World Cup as an analyst.
McHugh — also the host of TNT’s NHL studio show — will cohost a weekly show that will cover key moments from matches.
Among others announced as analysts are former MLS players Maurice Edu, Sacha Kljestan, Bradley Wright-Phillips, Diego Valeri and Sébastien Le Toux.
Jillian Sakovits will be a pregame studio host while Tony Cherchi will handle studio duties for Spanish-language broadcasts.
Max Bretos and Steve Cangialosi were among the group of five play-by-play announcers announced Tuesday.
Jonathan Isaac set to play for Orlando’s G League club
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jonathan Isaac is about to play basketball again, with the Orlando Magic saying Tuesday that he is set to play in a game with their G League affiliate.
It’ll be only the third game for Isaac in just over three years, primarily because of ongoing left knee problems. Isaac is scheduled to play for the Lakeland Magic on Wednesday in their home game against the Westchester Knicks.
Lakeland is about 55 miles southwest of Orlando. ESPN and The Orlando Sentinel first reported that Isaac was set for the next step in his long comeback.
Isaac originally hurt his left knee on Jan. 1, 2020 in a game at Washington. He returned and played two games in the bubble seven months later, blew out out his left ACL in the second of those appearances, had other setbacks along the way in recovery — including a right hamstring injury that required surgery last year — and hasn’t played since.
Raptors’ Porter has foot surgery, will miss rest of season
TORONTO — Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has undergone surgery on his left foot and will miss the rest of the season.
Porter had been sidelined with a dislocated toe since November and appeared in only eight games with the Raptors this season.
“This was a tough decision for Otto, he had hoped to avoid surgery, but ultimately a decision had to be made to ensure his long-term health.” Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster said. “We look forward to his healthy recovery.”
Porter — the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft out of Georgetown — averaged 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in his first season with Toronto. He signed a two-year deal with the Raptors this past July and holds a $6.3 million player option for next season.
Marlins ace, Cy Young winner Alcantara gets key to city
MIAMI — Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young winner, was awarded a key to the city of Miami from Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday.
“His dedication has influenced hundreds, if not thousands of people in our community,” said Suarez, with Alcantara standing to his right and Marlins general manager Kim Ng next to them. “and he’s established himself as a positive leader and a role model.”
Suarez also declared Jan. 10 “Sandy Alcantara Day” in Miami.
Alcantara, 27, made history as the first Marlins pitcher to win the Cy Young award. It was a unanimous vote after he pitched a league-high six complete games in 228.2 innings, also a league-best, this past season. He was the 15th unanimous NL Cy Young winner and said he hopes to win more.
“It’s such a great day,” Alcantara said. “I will never forget this day. That key is going to mean a lot for me in my life.”
With about a month before the Marlins begin spring training, Alcantara said that as long as he’s healthy for the upcoming season, he’s confident in his ability to follow a 2022 campaign where he had a 2.28 ERA with another successful outing.
His six complete games were the most in the majors since Chris Sale had six in 2016, and his innings pitched and wins (14) were both career highs.
“I’ve been ready since about two weeks after the season last year,” Alcantara said. “I’ve been ready. I got to keep being ready because you never know what can happen.”
Ex-catcher Stephen Vogt joins Mariners as new bullpen coach
Retired catcher Stephen Vogt is joining the Seattle Mariners as a bullpen and quality control coach, fulfilling his goal to go right into coaching.
The 38-year-old Vogt called it a career after his 10th major league season in 2022. He will join the staff of manager Scott Servais, whose club returned to the playoffs for the first time in 21 years last season.
“I am beyond excited to be joining the Mariners organization and major league coaching staff,” Vogt told The Associated Press. “This next chapter of my career is one I am ready for and thrilled to be beginning in Seattle.”
Coaching has long been his calling. From Bruce Bochy and Craig Counsell to more recently his A’s manager Mark Kotsay, many have vouched for Vogt’s ability to one day become a manager. Now, he’s taking the first step on that path.
Vogt was a career .239 hitter with 82 home runs and 313 RBIs with Tampa Bay, Oakland, Arizona, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Atlanta.
Kentucky rehires Liam Coen to guide offense and quarterbacks
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has re-hired former Los Angeles Rams assistant Liam Coen as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, returning him to the program he built into one of the SEC’s top attacks in 2021.
Coen, 37, returned to the Rams as OC last season after a highly successful 2021 with the Wildcats, who went 10-3 and won the Citrus Bowl with a pro-style scheme led by quarterback Will Levis. Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. each exceeded 1,300 yards that season and helped Kentucky rank fifth in Southeastern Conference scoring at 32.3 points per game and eighth in total offense (425.2 yards).
Stoops said he was “very excited” to welcome Coen and his family back to Lexington.
“It was evident that he made a dramatic impact in the one season he was with our team,” the coach said in a release. “He brings a great deal of knowledge, and he also brings an excitement that players and recruits can relate to.”
Coen spent three years in Los Angeles as assistant wide receivers and then quarterbacks coach before his first stint at Kentucky. He helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl in the 2018 season and post consecutive years with dual 1,000-yard receivers. Coen also helped QB Jared Goff post his third consecutive season with at least 3,800 yards passing in 2020.
Coen previously coached collegiately as an assistant at Maine, UMass (his alma mater), Brown and Rhode Island.
World Cup ski races canceled after lack of snow in Germany
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — A lack of snow in the unseasonably warm European winter forced organizers Tuesday to cancel two men’s World Cup ski races in Germany two weeks ahead of schedule.
The International Ski Federation said it is “working on a replacement” venue for the downhill and giant slalom scheduled on Jan. 28-29 at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
FIS cited the “not favorable weather forecast and the actual snow conditions” on the storied Kandahar slope in Bavaria for the decision.
The hill did manage to stage a men’s slalom last week racing on a narrow strip of white artificial snow surrounded by green fields and forest.
AP source: Marlins, Cueto agree to 1-year deal with option
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins and right-hander Johnny Cueto have agreed on a deal that guarantees him $8.5 million for 2023, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
That includes a $2.5 million buyout if the Marlins do not exercise a club option for 2024, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract won’t be signed until a physical is completed.
If the option is picked up, the total contract would be $16.5 million, the person said. The New York Post first reported the agreement between Cueto and the Marlins.
The move, for now, would appear to create even more of a logjam in the Marlins’ rotation. NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara leads that group, with Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers, Edward Cabrera, Braxton Garrett and Jesús Luzardo all coming off a year when they made at least 14 starts.
Cueto, who turns 37 in February, was 8-10 with a 3.35 ERA for the Chicago White Sox in 2022. He logged 158.1 innings, his most since throwing 219.2 innings for San Francisco in 2016, the second of his two All-Star years.
Cueto also was an All-Star for Cincinnati in 2014, when he won a career-best 20 games.
In 15 seasons, he has gone 143-107 with a 3.44 ERA, having pitched for the Reds, San Francisco Giants, White Sox and Kansas City Royals. He went 1-0 in the World Series with the Royals in 2015, helping them beat the New York Mets in five games.
Former Rangers pitcher Arihara signs with Softbank Hawks
TOKYO — The Fukuoka Softbank Hawks have signed pitcher Kohei Arihara, who played last season for the Texas Rangers.
The team did not disclose contract terms on Tuesday.
“I am honored to be given a chance to play for this team,” Arihara said in a quote posted on the team’s website. “I’ll do my best to contribute to a championship.”
Arihara pitched for the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters before playing in the United States for two seasons in Texas. His career has been hampered by surgery on his right shoulder. He had a 3-7 record during his MLB career.
The Orix Buffaloes said there has been no announcement on Marwin Gonzalez signing with the team. Gonzalez played last season with the Yankees and his signing has been widely reported in Japan, citing sources in the United States.
Oklahoma hires Jones as WR coach, passing game coordinator
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma has hired Emmett Jones as wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, the school announced Tuesday.
Jones held the same positions at Texas Tech this past season. The Red Raiders beat Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime on Nov. 26 after rolling up 599 yards of offense, including 436 yards passing. Texas Tech led the Big 12 and ranked 12th nationally in passing offense (302.0 yards per game) and 13th nationally in yards passing (3,926).
Before his season at Texas Tech, Jones was wide receivers coach at Kansas for three years and was passing game coordinator his final two years there. He was Kansas’ interim coach in the spring of 2021 before coach Lance Leipold was hired.
Jones fills the receivers coach role vacated when Cale Gundy stepped down in August. Gundy had been with the program as an assistant since 1999, but the school said he uttered a racially charged word multiple times during a film session.
Offensive analyst L’Damian Washington had been interim receivers coach. Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has said he’d like to keep Washington on the staff.
