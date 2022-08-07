Team Jaquish rallies for win over Team Harshman, Garcia
ROSEMONT, Ill. — A seven-run deficit with two innings to play? No problem for Team Jaquish.
After falling behind by an 8-1 margin in the sixth inning, Team Jaquish plated four runs in each of its final two trips to the plate to secure a 9-8 victory over Team Harshman in the first game of Saturday’s Athletes Unlimited Softball doubleheader at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
The victory allowed Team Jaquish to even its Week Two record at 1-1, while Team Harshman suffered its second straight loss.
Outfielder Bubba Nickles claimed 180 leaderboard points to lead all players after being named MVP 1 for her efforts. The former UCLA standout went 3-for-5 with three singles, including the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Pitcher Rachel Garcia, a Highland High and UCLA grad, threw 130 pitches over 5.1 innings for Team Harshman, allowing five runs on eight hits with five walks and five strikeouts.
Catcher Taylor Edwards garnered MVP 2 distinction after driving in four runs with a pair of hits, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Edwards tallied 120 points to anchor Team Harshman’s efforts.
Infielder Andrea Filler rounded out the MVP trio after securing the third MVP honor with a three-hit game, closing play with 150 leaderboard points.
Outfielder Haylie McCleney has made it a habit of getting on the basepaths early and often during the first two weeks of the 2022 Athletes Unlimited Softball Championship Season.
Her latest victim came in the form of Team Eberle on Saturday afternoon as the former Alabama standout went 3-for-3 with two walks and a home run to lead Team Mulipola to an 8-2 victory at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex.
Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Andrelton Simmons
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins.
Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be slotted for a regular role with Chicago. But the 32-year-old from Curacao appeared in just 34 games with the Cubs because of two right shoulder injuries.
Simmons hit .173 with seven RBIs for the Cubs. He hadn’t appeared in a game with Chicago since July 10 against the Dodgers but had just completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
“There’s no room for him, to be honest,” manager David Ross said. “Look, he’s nothing but a pro, but this year hasn’t gone the way any of us expected, starting off hurt with the shoulder.
“He’s never had a shoulder issue in his career and just dealing with that and trying to come back. Phenomenal person, great professional. I’m going to miss him personally.”
Ross said David Bote would be recalled if the Cubs needed a utility infielder.
Drafted in the second round by the Atlanta Braves in 2010, Simmons had his best overall season in 2017 with the Los Angeles Angels, for whom he batted .278 with 14 home runs, 69 RBIs, 38 doubles and 19 stolen bases. He entered 2022 with a .981 career fielding percentage that ranked third best in baseball among active shortstops.
Simmons won the most recent of his four Gold Gloves in 2018. He batted just .223 with three homers for Minnesota last year and is a career .263 hitter over 11 seasons with Atlanta, the Angels, the Twins and the Cubs.
Liverpool stumbles, Tottenham impresses in EPL openers
LONDON — While Liverpool made a stuttering start to the English Premier League, Tottenham showed it might be ready to take another step forward under Antonio Conte.
Liverpool had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw at promoted Fulham on Saturday, largely thanks to new signing Darwin Nunez, after a performance that Jurgen Klopp conceded was well short of the team’s standards.
Tottenham also conceded an early goal but came roaring back to earn a 4-1 victory at home against Southampton after a dominant display that hinted that Spurs are well gelled after a full offseason under Conte, who took over as manager last November.
Chelsea also had a winning start but in less impressive fashion, holding on for 1-0 at Everton after Jorginho netted a late first-half penalty.
Newcastle, Leeds and Bournemouth also won in their league openers.
At Craven Cottage, Fulham threatened to pull off a major upset as Aleksandar Mitrovic put the hosts ahead twice against Liverpool. But Nunez came off the bench to score one goal and set up the other for Mohamed Salah.
Liverpool nearly grabbed all three points when Jordan Henderson hit the crossbar in injury time with a long-distance shot, but even Klopp agreed that a win would have been undeserved.
Suddenly consistent Kyrgios moves into Citi Open final
WASHINGTON — Nick Kyrgios found the consistency that has long eluded him, reaching a second consecutive tournament final for the first time in his career with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 victory over Mikael Ymer at the Citi Open on Saturday night.
Kyrgios, the runner-up at Wimbledon to Novak Djokovic, has adjusted well to the hot, humid conditions at this hard-court U.S. Open tuneup. He won an uncharacteristic 24-shot rally on Ymer’s serve to go ahead 5-4 in the first-set tiebreak and served it out from there.
In the second set, Krygios secured the only service break of the match on a cross-court half-volley from no-man’s land to move ahead 5-3.
The 27-year-old Australian is No. 63 in the rankings but would move to 37th if he takes the title on Sunday. Kyrgios won at Washington in 2019, the most recent of his six ATP titles.
Top-seeded Andrey Rublev was playing Yoshihito Nishioka in the second men’s semifinal on Saturday night.
Earlier Saturday in the women’s draw, Kaia Kanepi moved within one victory of her first title in nine years, overwhelming Daria Saville 6-3, 6-1.
Kanepi, a 37-year-old from Estonia, won the last of her four WTA titles in 2013 in Brussels. But she has enjoyed a resurgence this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, and credits smart scheduling for her continued good form.
Kanepi reaches Citi Open final, seeking 1st title in 9 years
WASHINGTON — Kaia Kanepi moved within one victory of her first title in nine years, overwhelming Daria Saville 6-3, 6-1 at the Citi Open on Saturday.
Kanepi, a 37-year-old from Estonia, won the last of her four WTA titles in 2013 in Brussels. But she has enjoyed a resurgence this year, reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, and credits smart scheduling for her continued good form.
“It was amazing, actually, for me. I never thought I would make quarters in Australia. I thought it’s not just my place,” said Kanepi, who previously reached the quarterfinals in the other three Grand Slam tournaments. “But I played really well, and then I continued playing well. I actually didn’t put any pressure on myself to achieve something special.”
Kanepi’s match record this year is 19-10, her most victories since 2013, and she is ranked No. 37. She plans to play two more hard-court tournaments before the U.S. Open, which starts Aug. 29.
In the final, Kanepi will face 60th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, who breezed past Xiyun Wang 6-1, 6-1. The 23-year-old Samsonova is seeking her second WTA singles title. She won a hard-court event at New Haven, Connecticut, in 2017.
In the men’s semifinals Saturday night, Wimbledon runner-up Nick Krygios was to face Mikael Ymer, and top-seeded Andrey Rublev was set to play Yoshihito Nishioka.
McLaughlin wins Nashville pole; Grosjean, Lundgaard follow
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Scott McLaughlin won the second pole of his IndyCar career and Romain Grosjean and Christian Lundgaard earned their highest starting spots of the season in rain-delayed qualifying for the Music City Grand Prix.
McLaughlin won the pole on a flying final run around the 11-turn, 2.1-mile course in Saturday’s session, which started 90 minutes late because of weather delays, and a sloppy, shortened first qualifying group left some drivers steaming with anger in the hot, humid Nashville post-rain conditions.
The Team Penske driver was also fastest in Saturday morning practice.
Grosjean qualified second for Andretti Autosport, which had three drivers eliminated in the first round of qualifying. Lundgaard was a career-best third for Rahal Letterman Lanigan, which advanced all three of its drivers to the top 12.
Lundgaard overcame a penalty in the second round and locked a tire in the final round and still managed to qualify third.
The championship contenders had a mixed day with reigning champion Alex Palou, who is ranked sixth in the six-driver fight, the highest qualifier at fourth. Pato O’Ward, who is fifth in the standings, only advanced because IndyCar points leader Will Power was knocked from the final fast six round for impeding O’Ward’s lap when he went off course in the top 12.
Triplett edges ahead at Shaw Charity Classic in Canada
CALGARY, Alberta — Kirk Triplett shot a steady 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Shaw Charity Classic.
Playing in the final group with Paul Goydos and first-round leader Padraig Harrington, the 60-year-old Triplett moved into the lead with back-to-back birdies on the par-5 11th and par-3 12th. He bogeyed the next hole, then closed with five straight pars to post a two-round total of 7-under 133 at Canyon Meadows.
Triplett is an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour Champions, the most recent in 2019.
Goydos made three birdies on the front nine and his lone bogey on the 13th in his round of 68. He was one shot back along with Jerry Kelly (66), who is third in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings. Steven Alker, who has a big lead in the Schwab Cup, is skipping the tournament.
Vijay Singh shot 67 and was two shots back.
Guardians designate slumping Franmil Reyes for assignment
CLEVELAND — Franmil Reyes, who began the season as the cleanup hitter for the Cleveland Guardians, was designated for assignment Saturday.
The 27-year-old outfielder/designated hitter had been optioned to Triple-A Columbus earlier in the week after batting .213 with nine home runs and 104 strikeouts in 263 at-bats.
Reyes belted 37 homers in 2019 -- splitting the season between Cleveland and San Diego -- and had 30 homers and a career-high 85 RBIs in 2021. He is earning $4.55 million on a one-year contract and was arbitration eligible.
Neymar leads PSG to big opening win in French league
PARIS — An unplayable Neymar notched a goal and three assists to lead defending champion Paris Saint-Germain to a 5-0 win at Clermont in the French league on Saturday.
Lionel Messi also made a big contribution with two goals and an assist.
Neymar troubled Clermont with his movement and skills. In the seventh minute, he pounced on a low cross from Achraf Hakimi to have a first-time effort deflected out by Alidu Seidu.
Two minutes later, Pablo Sarabia squared the ball back for Messi, who flicked it toward Neymar. The Brazil forward controlled the ball before burying it into the bottom corner.
PSG capitalized on a fast break in the 26th when Neymar found Achraf Hakimi, who fired into the top corner.
Neymar set up the third goal with a pinpoint free kick for Marquinhos, who headed home in the 39th.
On the stroke of halftime, Neymar fed Messi, whose shot was saved by goalkeeper Mory Diaw.
PSG slowed down a bit in the second half against a Clermont side which narrowly avoided relegation last season.
Messi still made it 4-0 in the 80th. He played a one-two with Neymar before netting with a low strike.
Pefok scores on Bundesliga debut as Union beats Hertha 3-1
BERLIN — United States forward Jordan Pefok scored on his Bundesliga debut to help Union Berlin defeat Hertha Berlin 3-1 in their first league game of the season on Saturday.
Pefok, who also scored on his debut in the German Cup on Monday, opened the scoring in the 31st to set Union on its way to a third consecutive league win over its rival – a fourth including their cup meeting last season – to keep the unofficial title of ”Stadtmeister” (city champion).
“Stadtmeister has a nice ring to it, but it’s only the first game,” Union captain Christopher Trimmel said. “(League) survival remains our aim.”
Pefok joined from Swiss team Young Boys in the offseason and has already become a fan favorite. He received a standing ovation along with teammate Genki Haraguchi when they were taken off late in the game.
Sheraldo Becker and Robin Knoche also scored to ensure Hertha’s difficult start to the season continued after its German Cup exit to second-division Eintracht Braunschweig last weekend. Hertha barely clinched survival last season and new coach Sandro Schwarz faces a tall order to restore the team’s confidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.