Minor league pitcher calls Tatis ‘cheater’ after monster HR
A San Francisco Giants minor leaguer called Fernando Tatis Jr. a “cheater” on Twitter after the suspended San Diego Padres superstar hit a mammoth home run Wednesday night in a Triple-A game while on a rehab assignment.
Kade McClure of the Sacramento River Cats responded to a tweet that included video of the homer at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park by saying, “cheater hits a homerun on a rehab assignment during a steroid suspension.”
McClure deleted the tweet sometime Thursday afternoon. His tweet had received several responses from Padres fans defending Tatis and criticizing the pitcher’s high ERA.
Tatis is playing for the El Paso Chihuahuas on a rehab assignment while finishing the 80-game suspension he received Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He’ll be eligible to join the active roster on April 20.
Tatis was initially greeted with a mixture of cheers and boos after his homer off McClure, but the crowd mostly booed after he did his trademark stutter-step around third base.
At FanFest in February, Tatis said he has already dealt with negative fan reaction on the road during his career “and I’m definitely looking forward to that challenge” in what he said would be both a fun and emotional season.
Hendrick drivers Bowman, Byron penalized by NASCAR
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Hendrick Motorsports teams of points leader Alex Bowman and two-time winner William Byron were penalized by NASCAR for violations found in the Richmond post-race inspections.
NASCAR said Thursday that the teams of Bowman and Byron will lose 60 points and five playoff points apiece.
Bowman’s interim crew chief Greg Ives and Byron’s interim crew chief Brian Campe were suspended for two races starting after this week’s dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The two were also fined $75,000 each for what NASCAR said were modifications to the greenhouse — or center area — of the car.
Both were already filling in while Rudy Fugle (Byron’s crew chief) and Blake Harris (Bowman’s crew chief) served four-race suspensions for violations at Phoenix last month.
The two cars were taken to NASCAR’s R&D facility following Richmond, a race won by Hendrick driver Kyle Larson.
Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement it was reviewing the latest penalties and will determine its “next steps” after the completion of the Bristol race.
Byron won events at Las Vegas and Phoenix this season.
Bowman fell from first to seventh in the NASCAR points standings while Byron dropped 10 spots to 14th after the penalties.
It’s not the first time this season Hendrick drivers have dealt with penalties. Three of its drivers in Bowman, Byron and past NASCAR champion Kyle Larson were docked 100 points and 10 playoff points each for violations at Phoenix. Those points were restored to the teams last week after Hendrick Motorsports won its appeal.
Hendrick Motorsports can appeal these penalties as well, per NASCAR rules.
England wins 1st women’s Finalissima in shootout vs. Brazil
LONDON — England’s Chloe Kelly scored the winning spot-kick to settle the first women’s Finalissima after a dramatic game against Brazil, watched by 83,132 fans at Wembley, ended in a 4-2 penalty shootout victory for the hosts on Thursday.
Ella Toone looked to have secured the win for England in a match between the champions of Europe and South America. Her 23rd-minute strike was the game’s only goal going into the third minute of second-half stoppage time.
But Andressa Alves exploited a mistake by England goalkeeper Mary Earps to force the shootout, where Georgia Stanway, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood and Kelly — who scored the goal at Wembley that made the Lionesses European champions last summer — got the job done for England.
Coach Sarina Wiegman’s side is now undefeated in 30 matches, and will look to extend that streak when it hosts Australia in next week’s pre-World Cup friendly.
England dominated the first half — and Brazil the second — with the home team going ahead in impressive style after Lucy Bronze exchanged passes with Stanway before cutting back to Toone, who made no mistake as she slotted past Brazil ‘keeper Leticia.
England thought it had gone 2-0 ahead through a confident strike by Lauren James but there was an offside in the buildup.
Brazil looked the better team after the restart, Geyse quickly calling Earps into action before Kerolin bounced an effort in the direction of the England ‘keeper, while Leah Williamson’s clearance stopped a sustained surge from the visitors.
Geyse threatened again, this time firing a rocket that Earps just managed to tip away.
While Earps was able to stop an initial attempt from substitute Adriana, she fumbled the save and the ball landed at the feet of Andressa who made no mistake as she fired in the equalizer.
The game, which had a tribute to the late Pele at the start, went straight to penalties where Tamires and Brazil captain Rafaelle — who hit the crossbar — failed to score for the visitors.
Jets sign DL Quinton Jefferson, backup QB Tim Boyle
The New York Jets signed former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson on Thursday, helping fill one of the team’s biggest needs.
Jefferson had a career-high 5½ sacks in 17 games, including three starts, last season. His signing helps offset the losses of Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd, both of whom signed elsewhere in free agency. Terms of the deal weren’t immediately disclosed.
The Jets also signed quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year contract as a backup with experience playing in offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system.
The 30-year-old Jefferson joins All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, Carl Lawson, Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons and Bryce Huff on the Jets’ D-line, which figures to be a strength again this season.
After losing Rankins and Shepherd, the Jets wanted to add a veteran defensive lineman and were interested in Calais Campbell and Fletcher Cox before they signed elsewhere.
Jefferson was a fifth-round draft pick of Seattle out of Maryland in 2016 and has had three stints with the Seahawks over five seasons, including last year. He also has played with the Los Angeles Rams (2017), Buffalo (2020) and Las Vegas (2021).
Jefferson has 20½ sacks in 89 games, including 48 starts, during his seven NFL seasons. He also has 64 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 24 tackles for loss.
Boyle served as a backup in Green Bay for three seasons to Aaron Rodgers, who said last month his intention is to play for the Jets this season. The Packers and Jets have been in negotiations for several weeks to complete a trade that would send Rodgers to New York as the team’s starting quarterback.
In the meantime, Boyle joins a Jets quarterbacks room that includes Zach Wilson, who was the starter the past two seasons, and Chris Streveler, who spent most of last year on the practice squad. Boyle will also be reunited with former Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, who signed a four-year deal with the Jets last month.
The 28-year-old Boyle split last season with Detroit and Chicago, and took 13 snaps in one game with the Bears during which he was 2 of 8 for 33 yards and two interceptions.
Connecticut gov, Houston mayor trade barbs after Final Four
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s governor took a shot at the city of Houston following the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four, which was held in that city last weekend.
Gov. Ned Lamont, who traveled to Houston and was on hand Monday night to watch the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team win its fifth NCAA Tournament championship, talked about his visit earlier this week on WPLR-FM’s Chaz and AJ show.
“After winning the semifinals, you walk around downtown Houston, which is butt ugly,” the Democrat said. “Not much there.”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, also a Democrat, responded that he did not appreciate the governor “throwing shade” at his city after it went to the trouble to “feed you, dine you, host you, house you.”
“And you’re going to go back and talk about ‘butt ugly?’ Which end was he looking from?” Turner said on KHOU-TV.
Lamont made an apology of sorts on Thursday after being asked about his comments during an unrelated news event.
“We had a ball in Houston during the NCAA Final Four,” Lamont said. “The people there were incredibly gracious and welcoming for us, and the basketball game was pretty darn good as well.”
Lamont also emphasized that he was joking around on the radio show and said he enjoyed Turner’s response to his comments.
“He said: ‘Maybe the governor’s looking at the wrong end of a beautiful horse,’ “ Lamont said. “I guess I resemble that comment. I want to say more importantly that nothing compares to the beauty of that amazing basketball championship on Monday night.”
Later Thursday, Lamont and Turner spoke over the phone and Lamont apologized, Turner tweeted. Turner said he accepted the apology and again congratulated UConn for its championship.
“We both had a good conversation,” Turner tweeted.
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge
STAMFORD, Conn. — Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on weapons and threatening charges after he began behaving erratically in a Connecticut juice shop, police said.
The episode started just before 10 a.m. Tuesday when several 911 callers reported “a male acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner” inside a juice shop in Stamford, the city’s assistant police chief, Richard Conklin, said Thursday.
The man, identified as Gordon, continued to act erratically when officers arrived and tried to take him into custody, Conklin said.
The officers eventually subdued Gordon and placed him under arrest. They found a folding knife clipped to Gordon’s pocket, and a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack, Conklin said.
Gordon was arrested on charges including carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.
The former basketball star, who played for the University of Connecticut before a decade-long NBA career that ended with the 2014-2015 Orlando Magic, was taken to the police detention center and then to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, Conklin said.
Gordon was released late Tuesday on $10,000 bond, he said. A message seeking comment was left with Gordon’s attorney.
It’s not Gordon’s first brush with the law. Last October, he was charged with punching his son at New York’s LaGuardia Airport. And in November, he was charged with a misdemeanor in Chicago for allegedly punching a McDonald’s security guard.
This week’s arrest came hours after Gordon’s alma mater, UConn, defeated San Diego State University 76-59 to win the school’s fifth NCAA championship. Gordon was on the UConn team that won the championship in 2004.
Tuesday, the day Gordon was arrested, was also his 40th birthday.
NBA denies Dallas protest over uncontested Warriors basket
NEW YORK — The NBA on Thursday denied a protest by the Dallas Mavericks over a confusing sequence that led to an uncontested basket for Golden State in a two-point win by the Warriors.
The league said the Mavericks weren’t deprived of an opportunity to win because the sequence happened with almost 14 minutes remaining and Dallas led after the basket.
While the NBA acknowledged officials could have managed the situation better, that wasn’t enough for the “extraordinary remedy” of upholding the protest.
Kevin Looney had an uncontested dunk off an inbound play after a timeout for a 90-87 Golden State lead in the third quarter of the Warriors’ 127-125 victory on March 22.
The Mavericks went into the timeout thinking they had possession after official Andy Nagy pointed in Golden State’s direction for possession but then quickly pointed to the Dallas bench to indicate a timeout.
Looney protested when Nagy pointed toward the Dallas bench, but Nagy appeared to explain that he was signaling the timeout. The public address announcer said Dallas was awarded possession.
After the break, the Mavericks lined up on their offensive end, giving Looney the easy dunk with no defenders around. Dallas contended officials could have disallowed the basket and let Mavericks defenders get in position of the inbound play.
Dallas owner Mark Cuban said after the game he planned to protest and posted on Twitter he thought the sequence was the “Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA.”
The NBA said Cuban posted inaccurately on Twitter that officials had awarded possession to the Mavericks and changed the call during the timeout. The league said Dallas acknowledged in its filing of the protest that officials had awarded the ball to Golden State.
DirecTV for Business to carry Yankees’ games on Prime Video
NEW YORK — New York Yankees games being shown on Amazon Prime Video this season will be available to restaurants, bars, hotels and other businesses that have DirecTV for Business.
The 19 remaining games are only available in the Yankees’ home-team footprint of New York state, Connecticut, north and central New Jersey, and northeast Pennsylvania. This does not apply to residential customers of DirecTV.
The next game is April 19 when the Yankees host the Los Angeles Angels.
DirecTV for Business also has the same arrangement nationally with Amazon Prime Video for NFL “Thursday Night Football,” MLS for its Season Pass package and Apple TV+ for “Friday Night Baseball” to carry games on their satellite equipment.
Lightning’s Killorn, Rangers’ Fox fined $5,000 for slashing
NEW YORK — Alex Killorn of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers were fined $5,000 apiece for separate slashing incidents in the teams’ game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.
The NHL’s department of player safety announced the supplemental discipline Thursday.
Killorn was fined for spearing Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin midway through the second period. Fox was fined for slashing Lightning winger Corey Perry a few minutes earlier.
The $5,000 amount is the maximum allowed under the league and players union’s collective bargaining agreement. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Each player was penalized for slashing on the play. The feisty game, won by the Rangers 6-3, featured four fights and 80 combined penalty minutes.
New York and Tampa Bay met in the Eastern Conference final last year. Both have qualified for the playoffs this season, but could not meet until the third round.
Kylian Mbappé unhappy with PSG for promo video to fans
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain has annoyed Kylian Mbappé by making him the focus of a promotional video that excluded Lionel Messi, Neymar and other teammates.
“I’m not in agreement with this published video,” Mbappé wrote Thursday in a statement published on his Instagram account. “PSG is a great club and a big family but it’s definitely not Kylian Saint-Germain.”
Mbappé is the only person who speaks in the video the club sent this week to fans seeking to persuade them to buy season tickets. Teammates like goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are seen in some match action footage.
The 24-year-old Mbappé talks about how important fans are for his hometown club.
It was sent days after Messi was booed by some sections of the crowd at Parc des Princes ahead of a 1-0 loss for the league leaders against Lyon on Sunday.
Mbappé wrote he was not told how the interview conducted inside the stadium would be used.
“It looked like a basic interview during a club marketing day,” said the France captain, who reminded why he has campaigned with the national team for protecting players’ image rights.
PSG still leads the French league by six points but was eliminated from the Champions League, losing home and away to Bayern Munich.
False accounting inquiry targets Roma’s American owners
ROME — Roma’s current and former American owners and Lazio president Claudio Lotito are among numerous officials at the two clubs being investigated by Italian authorities for false accounting via alleged abuse of capital gains in the transfer market.
Prosecutors in Rome (for Roma) and Tivoli (for Lazio) announced the investigations, which also involve a third Serie A club, Salernitana, and which resulted in financial police searches at offices for the clubs on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say the clubs involved earned profits by falsely reporting the values of players bought and sold on the transfer market.
Current Roma owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin, as well as former Roma owner James Pallotta, were named in the prosecutors’ report.
Lotito formerly owned Salernitana as well.
The transfer deals being examined occurred between 2017 and 2021.
All three clubs maintain that they operated within the rules.
Juventus and several other clubs in Italy have also been investigated for capital gains cases recently and in January the Italian soccer federation penalized Juventus 15 points in Serie A for false accounting.
Juventus, which denies wrongdoing, has appealed the 15-point penalty to Italy’s highest sports court within the Italian Olympic Committee, known as CONI. An appeal hearing at CONI is slated for April 19.
The soccer federation could now open an inquiry into accounting at Roma, Lazio and Salernitana.
World Cup winner Argentina moves top of FIFA rankings
ZURICH — World Cup winner Argentina topped the FIFA rankings on Thursday for the first time in six years.
Argentina’s two wins in friendlies last month ended the one-year run at the top for Brazil, which lost at Morocco 2-1 and fell to No. 3.
France, the World Cup beaten finalist, followed Argentina in rising one place, to No. 2. France won back-to-back European Championship qualifiers against No. 6 the Netherlands and Ireland.
Belgium stayed at No. 4, with England next after two wins including beating No. 8 Italy.
Europe completed the top 10 with No. 7 Croatia followed by Italy, Portugal and Spain.
Morocco, which has joined the Spanish and Portuguese in a 2030 World Cup bidding plan, stayed at No. 11 to lead African teams.
The United States was still No. 13, two ahead of regional rival Mexico. Canada, the other North American co-host of the 2026 World Cup, rose six to No. 47.
Japan at No. 20 was the best of the Asian teams, and 2022 World Cup host Qatar fell to No. 61.
Bears sign defensive lineman Green to 1-year contract
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed defensive lineman Rasheem Green to a one-year contract on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4, 279-pound Green has played in 69 games and started 29 over four seasons with Seattle and one with Houston. He had 42 tackles, eight quarterback hurries and 3½ sacks last year in his lone season with the Texans.
The Bears have been retooling their defensive line after finishing with a league-low 20 sacks. Chicago set a franchise record for losses in going 3-14 — the worst record in the NFL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.