Galaxy sign midfielder Tyler Boyd to 1-year contract
CARSON — Midfielder Tyler Boyd signed a one-year contract with the LA Galaxy on Monday.
This will be Boyd’s first appearance in Major League Soccer after playing in New Zealand, Portugal and Turkey. He also has made 10 appearances and six starts for the U.S. Men’s National Team, where he scored two goals and had one assist.
The 28-year-old winger most recently played four seasons (2019-22) for Beşiktaş J.K. in the Turkish Super Lig. He had four goals and one assist in 35 matches, including 25 starts.
During his time with Beşiktaş, Boyd went on loan with two other Turkish clubs. In 2021 with Sivasspor, where he recorded five goals in 14 appearances, including eight starts. Last season with Çaykur Rizespor (2021-22), he had two goals and three assists in 29 league appearances (23 starts).
LA Sparks sign Yang Liwei, 2nd China-born player for team
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Sparks have signed guard Yang Liwei, who will become the second China-born player to suit up for the team.
Zheng Haixia was drafted by the Sparks in 1997 and played one season for them, leading the league in field-goal percentage.
Yang recently led China to a silver medal in the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup. She averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in eight games.
In her most recent season with Inner Mongolia, Yang averaged 13.5 points, 5.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 19 games. She also shot a career-best 61% from the field.
Yang previously played 10 seasons in Guangdong, including two with current Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike in 2014 and 2019.
“She will bring us tremendous energy and enthusiasm on the court,” Sparks coach Curt Miller said. “She is a terrific leader on the Chinese National Team and we look forward to that leadership impacting our locker room.”
Talbot to miss 2023 WNBA season after injury in Australia
LOS ANGELES — Three weeks after signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, forward Stephanie Talbot will miss the upcoming WNBA season after getting hurt in her native Australia.
The Sparks said Monday they learned that Talbot suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for the Adelaide Lightning of the WNBL, where she was league MVP in 2020.
Talbot signed a two-year deal with the Sparks on Feb. 1. She was 10th in the WNBA in 3-point shooting last year. She averaged 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 34 games with the Seattle Storm.
The 28-year-old forward has also played for Phoenix and Minnesota during her five seasons in the WNBA.
Love signs with Miami, moving fast after clearing waivers
Kevin Love wasted no time. He’s officially a member of the Miami Heat.
The five-time All-Star and 15-year NBA veteran cleared waivers on Monday afternoon, then signed a contract to join the Heat for the remainder of the season not long afterward. The now-former Cleveland forward was in Miami for the signing, with plans to start working out at his new team facility right away.
Love’s first official practice with Miami is scheduled for Thursday when the team returns from its All-Star break, and he could make his Heat debut as early as Friday at Milwaukee.
Love is an NBA champion, an Olympic champion and a FIBA World Cup champion. He’s 42nd on the NBA’s 3-pointers made list with 1,536, which ranks 19th among players currently in the league.
Heat center Bam Adebayo — who was hoping Love would come to Miami if the Cavaliers bought him out — said he planned to call coach Erik Spoelstra on Monday to start a conversation about how he and Love might be able to play alongside one another.
AP source: Bucks give Meyers Leonard chance to resume career
MIAMI — Meyers Leonard is getting another chance at the NBA, nearly two years after he used an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed.
A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Leonard and the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed on a 10-day contract, opening the door for the 7-foot center to play in an NBA game for the first time since January 2021. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.
ESPN first reported the agreement between Leonard and the Bucks.
Leonard’s career was jeopardized and his reputation was seriously damaged on March 8, 2021 when it was discovered that he used a slur while playing an online game as others watched on a livestream. The Heat told him to stay away from the team indefinitely, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver fined him $50,000 and Miami eventually traded him to Oklahoma City.
Leonard said then that he knew he’d used a bad term, but was unaware of the term’s meaning. In an apology, he said “my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.” He immediately began scheduling meetings with Holocaust survivors, rabbis in South Florida and other community leaders.
Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry to return against Islanders
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will start when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders on Monday night.
Jarry, a two-time All-Star, hasn’t played since Jan. 22 due to an upper-body injury. He was scheduled to start on Jan. 24 against Florida but was scratched less than an hour before the opening face-off due to the injury.
The Penguins have struggled in Jarry’s absence, going just 4-5 over their last nine games to put the franchise’s streak of 16 straight playoff appearances in jeopardy heading into the final two months of the regular season.
“We’re anxious to get (Jarry) back in the net,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s feeling good, he’s feeling strong.”
Jarry has been solid when healthy this season. He is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 27 starts. The Penguins are just 11-14-4 when he doesn’t play.
Pittsburgh enters play on Monday in the first of the wild-card spots available in the Eastern Conference. There are five teams within three points of the Penguins.
Swanson scores again as US beats Japan 1-0 at SheBelieves
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mallory Swanson scored in the 45th minute, and the United States shut out Japan 1-0 Sunday to remain undefeated in the SheBelieves Cup.
Swanson got the ball on a pass from Alex Morgan and outraced the defender before beating goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita from the center of the box with a shot off her right foot to the far corner.
The forward in her team-best fourth start this year leads the U.S. in scoring after scoring both goals in Thursday night’s 2-0 win over Canada in Orlando to start this annual event.
Swanson, who is married Chicago Cubs and former Vanderbilt shortstop Dansby Swanson, now has six goals in four games and is one off her career-high for a season. This goal was the 31st of her national team career.
She also set a career-high scoring in her fifth straight international game dating back to Nov. 13. That tied the longest scoring streak by a U.S. women’s player since Christen Press had a six-game scoring streak between November 2019 and February 2020.
Goalkeeper Casey Murphy preserved the shutout with a a couple big saves, her first off a shot by Yui Hasegawa’s right foot right in front of the box in the 81st minute. Murphy made another big save early in the four minutes of stoppage time, smothering a left-footed shot by Jun Endo.
Rose Lavelle sat out her second straight game in this event, which concludes Wednesday in a doubleheader in Texas with the Americans playing Brazil after Japan plays Canada. Brazil plays Canada in Sunday’s second game.
No. 25 USC loses second straight with OT loss to Cal
BERKELEY — Jayda Curry scored 27 points and Michelle Onyiah had six points in overtime as California upended USC.
The Trojans (19-8, 9-7 Pac-12), back in the rankings for the first time since 2016, had their chances to win this one after falling to No. 3 Stanford 50-47 on Friday.
From the final four minutes of regulation until Destiny Littleton hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 to go in overtime, USC missed eight straight shots. After Littleton tied the game at 78 and Leilani McIntosh put the Golden Bears (13-14, 4-12) on top with two free throws with 44 seconds to go, the Trojans came up empty on their next possession despite two offensive rebounds.
Onyiah made 1 of 2 from the line with eight seconds to go and Littleton’s late 3 was off the mark.
Rahm wins at Riviera; Langer ties Irwin’s victory record
LOS ANGELES — Jon Rahm returned to No. 1 in the world Sunday by winning the Genesis Invitational with a performance that left no doubt who’s playing the best golf.
Caught in a battle with hometown favorite Max Homa at Riviera, Rahm delivered two big moments with a 45-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-3 14th and then a tee shot to 2 feet for birdie on the par-3 16th.
He closed with a 2-under 69 for a two-shot victory over Homa, finishing at 17-under 267.
“Pretty incredible,” Rahm said. “(To win) at a golf course with this legacy, this history and hosted by Tiger Woods, is such an honor.”
Patrick Cantlay got within one shot on the back nine until two bogeys. He had a 67 to finish alone in third, moving him to No. 4 in the world.
Woods had four bogeys in an eight-hole stretch and shot 73 to tie for 45th.
His success was measured in progress. It was his first time playing 72 holes since the Masters last April — Woods only played twice more since then as he tries to cope with leg and back injuries that will make PGA Tour appearances rare. He did not know if he would play again before the Masters.
Woods still had the largest gallery all the way to the end, thousands of fans packed on the hill over the 18th green to watch him close out with a par in that familiar red shirt under a black vest.
And then the spectators turned their attention to a terrific duel between Rahm and Homa, each with two victories on the PGA Tour this season.
Rahm now has five wins in his last nine starts worldwide, dating to his win in the Spanish Open. He has not finished out of the top 10 in his last 10 tournaments. It was his third win in five starts on the PGA Tour this year, and he already has earned more than $9 million the last two months.
Blackhawks C Toews dealing with long COVID-19 symptoms
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday that he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.
Toews hasn’t played since Jan. 28. The Blackhawks placed the 34-year-old center on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.
“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in a statement released by the team. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”
Toews missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.
Toews has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.
“We’re going to work with him and support him in whatever he needs to make sure he’s feeling good and feeling strong and in a spot where he can come back on the ice,” general manager Kyle Davidson said. “We’ll take it day by day, but the hope is that he can still play some games here down the stretch.”
Asked about moving Toews by the March 3 trade deadline, Davidson said he isn’t thinking about that.
“We’re trying to help him get back to full strength and that’s totally secondary,” he said.
Toews had 12 goals and 25 assists in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for the last-place Blackhawks.
“We feel for him and just supporting him right now,” coach Luke Richardson said. “He was back this week, first steps of getting back and working out and skating, and unfortunately he wasn’t getting the results that he wanted.”
Tottenham’s Son subjected to online racist abuse
LONDON — Son Heung-min was subjected to “utterly reprehensible” online racist abuse, Tottenham said Sunday.
The Premier League club called for social media companies to take action after Son was targeted during the 2-0 win against West Ham.
The forward scored four minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute.
After the match, Spurs posted on Twitter: “We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the club.
“We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action.”
Anti-racism group Kick It Out earlier this month demanded “meaningful reforms” after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.
The abuse occurred after Toney’s controversial equalizer against Arsenal, which should have been ruled out by VAR for offside against team-mate Christian Norgaard.
Toney also revealed in October last year that he had been targeted on Instagram after scoring both goals in a 2-0 league victory over Brighton.
Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since U.S. Open
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone U.S. Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open on Sunday.
The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final.
“I felt very comfortable,” Alcaraz said. “This is the level that I have to play in a final. It is really special, I struggled in these four months.”
A right leg injury sidelined Alcaraz from the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz after winning the title there.
The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped only one set — to Serbia’s Laslo Djere — in his first tournament of the year.
After winning the first set in 36 minutes, Alcaraz quickly broke second-seeded Norrie in the second set but the Briton hit back when the Spaniard was serving for the championship at 5-4. Alcaraz broke Norrie with a drop shot to win the title.
Norrie lost his second final of the year after Auckland in January.
Alcaraz next defends his title at the Rio Open.
Asmussen 1st trainer to notch 10,000 wins in North America
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Steve Asmussen became the first trainer with 10,000 victories in North America on Monday, when Bet He’s Ready won the fifth race at Oaklawn Park.
He’s already the all-time winningest trainer in the United States and Canada, having the set mark of 9,446 on Aug. 7, 2021, at Saratoga to surpass Dale Baird.
The 57-year-old was joined in the winner’s circle at Oaklawn by family members. The Arkansas track said it would donate $10,000 to charity in his name.
Asmussen has trained such champions as Curlin, the Horse of the Year in 2007 and 2008; filly Rachel Alexandra, Horse of the Year in 2009; and Gun Runner, 2017 Horse of the Year.
Asmussen’s first win as a thoroughbred trainer came July 19, 1986, at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. His mother is a retired trainer and his father is a retired jockey. His brother, Cash, was a champion rider in France.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.