Chargers place Harris on IR, sidelining another starter
COSTA MESA — The Los Angeles Chargers placed Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday.
The cornerback is the fifth defensive starter to end up on IR this season.
Harris suffered a foot injury during last Sunday’s 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. He signed with the Chargers during the offseason after spending his first nine seasons with the Denver Broncos.
Harris joins defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) among defensive starters on IR for the short term. Safety Derwin James (knee) and center Mike Pouncey (hip) have been ruled out for the season.
The Chargers, who are 1-2 going into Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay, promoted safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster to take Harris’ spot. Addae is in his eighth season. He spent six seasons with the Chargers (2013-18) and was with Houston last year. Addae was signed to the practice squad last week but was elevated to the game day roster for the Carolina game and saw action on special teams.
Aces advances to their franchise’s 2nd WNBA Finals
BRADENTON, Fla. — A’ja Wilson had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Angel McCoughtry added 20 points and the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces held off the No. 7 seed Connecticut Sun 66-63 on Tuesday night to advance to the franchise’s second WNBA Finals.
Las Vegas will play on Friday against Seattle, which advanced to its second championship series in three seasons on Sunday after sweeping Minnesota. The Aces’ franchise hadn’t reached the finals since doing so as the San Antonio Silver Stars in 2008.
Carolyn Swords and Danielle Robinson each grabbed 10 rebounds for Las Vegas, which overcame 18 turnovers. The Aces were without Dearica Hamby, last season’s sixth woman of the year, because of a season-ending knee injury. She averaged 13 points and 7.1 rebounds during the regular season.
Las Vegas trailed 49-39 early in the third quarter but went on a 13-0 run, with McCoughtry, Wilson and Kayla McBride combining for 13 points, to take the lead.
McCoughtry missed a free-throw line jumper and Connecticut guard Jasmine Thomas called a timeout with 13.4 seconds left, down 66-63. Thomas received the inbounds pass and got it to DeWanna Bonner at the top of the arc, but her contested shot didn’t hit the rim as time expired.
Alyssa Thomas, dealing with a shoulder injury, had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut, which was going for its second straight trip to the finals. Bonner had 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Connecticut was held to 18 second-half points.
DQ forgotten, Djokovic leaves French Open foe ‘suffocated’
PARIS — Novak Djokovic’s backhand clipped the net and landed wide, so he shook his head. That was it.
Later, a too-soft drop shot found the white tape and bounced back on his own side, finally ceding a game in a dominant debut performance at the 2020 French Open. Djokovic simply bowed and walked to the sideline.
And when he flubbed yet another drop shot — he kept using them on the slow red clay during a 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 win over 80th-ranked Mikael Ymer — and got broken Tuesday, Djokovic pulled an extra tennis ball out of his pocket and merely gave it a gentle tap with his racket strings.
The ball landed right behind him, safely in the middle of the court.
Playing his first Grand Slam match since his U.S. Open disqualification for smacking a ball after dropping a game and accidentally striking a line judge in throat, Djokovic never really gave himself reason for histrionics or shouts of dismay or displays of anger. Sure, there was some eye-rolling and one sarcastic kiss directed at one of the few fans on hand under the roof at Court Philippe Chatrier.
But otherwise, what was there for Djokovic to be disturbed about?
“I just felt very suffocated out there. It’s just corner, corner; very, very rarely miss. His position is unreal in the court,” Ymer explained.
“You know how the snake kills its prey?” Ymer said, pantomiming a boa constrictor’s attack by bringing his arms around and putting his hands together. “That’s a little bit how I felt being out there.”
Ymer said he didn’t pay any attention to Djokovic’s mood or energy.
Virus knocks out South Alabama-Troy game
South Alabama called off its Saturday game with Sun Belt rival Troy because of COVID-19.
The school on Tuesday didn’t say how many players had been affected by the coronavirus, but the team was stopping workouts.
South Alabama, Troy and the league will try to find a makeup date.
“This postponement is unfortunate, however it’s prudent and wise,” South Alabama athletic director Joel Erdmann said. “Our most significant concern is the wellbeing of our student-athletes.”
South Alabama’s next scheduled game isn’t until Oct. 17, when Texas State visits.
Appalachian League leads off in minor league contraction
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball started the process of contracting minor league affiliates Tuesday, with the Appalachian League converted to a college summer circuit for rising freshmen and sophomores.
The agreement between MLB and the minor leagues expires Wednesday. MLB has proposed cutting the minimum guaranteed minor league affiliates from 160 to 120 next year, or to four per major league organization plus teams at their spring training complexes.
Many teams from the Pioneer League and the New York-Penn League also are likely to become part of college summer leagues.
MLB and USA Baseball said the Appalachian League will become part of its Prospect Development Pipeline and that 320 players will be invited to play next year. The Appalachian League had been an affiliated minor league with professional players since 1911.
MLB and USA Baseball said they are communicating with the NCAA to ensure participation does not detract from college eligibility, which presumably means players in the league no longer will be paid.
Each team will be scheduled for a 54-game regular season with wood bats, and the two organizations will support staffing and administration. Former major leagues will provide instruction.
The 10 teams in the league will change their names and logos to “incorporate symbols and images important to their respective local communities,” according to MLB and USA Baseball.
The 10 teams that were scheduled to be in the Appalachian League at the Rookie Advanced level in 2020 were:
Mahomes outplays Jackson to lead Chiefs past Ravens 34-20
BALTIMORE — Patrick Mahomes put on a scintillating show while outperforming Lamar Jackson, and the Kansas City Chiefs deftly played the role of defending Super Bowl champions in a 34-20 thumping of the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.
Mahomes juked, danced, and jumped in and out of the pocket. Sometimes he just dropped back and fired pinpoint throws downfield. The common thread was that just about everything he did worked against an overmatched Baltimore defense that had allowed only two touchdowns in its first two games.
With Mahomes leading the way, the Chiefs (3-0) emphatically ended the Ravens’ 14-game regular-season winning streak while extending their own run to 12 games (including playoffs).
Mahomes went 31 of 42 for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He was not intercepted, and avoided being sacked. The Chiefs led 27-10 at halftime and held on to defeat Baltimore (2-1) for the third year in a row.
In a duel between Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, and the player who won that honor last year, Jackson was no match for the man whose resume also includes a Super Bowl MVP trophy.
Jackson completed 15 of 28 passes for 97 yards and ran for 83 yards, 30 of them on one carry during the Ravens’ opening possession. The fleet-footed quarterback is 21-4 as Baltimore’s starter, and three of those defeats have come against Mahomes and the Chiefs.
House approves bill to combat doping in horse racing
WASHINGTON — The House approved a bill Tuesday to create national medication and safety standards for the horse racing industry as lawmakers move to clamp down on use of performance-enhancing drugs that can lead to horse injuries and deaths.
The “Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act” comes after a series of doping scandals and a rash of horse fatalities in recent years. More than two dozen people were charged in March in what authorities described as a widespread international scheme to drug horses to make them run faster.
Jason Servis, whose champion horse Maximum Security crossed the finish line first at the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference, was among those charged.
The Democrat-controlled House approved the bill by voice vote, sending it to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, has co-sponsored similar legislation. McConnell’s home state of Kentucky boasts some of the country’s top breeding outfits and Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, the first leg of the fabled Triple Crown. Co-sponsors include senior Democrats from California and New York, which also have top racetracks and breeding operations.
NASCAR championship-winning crew chief Knaus gets VP job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chad Knaus will move into a management role with Hendrick Motorsports after the season, ending his crew chief career after a record-tying seven NASCAR championships.
Hendrick on Tuesday announced Knaus will become vice president of competition. He will replace Jeff Andrews, who has been in the role since 2017 but was elevated to executive vice president and general manager.
Knaus will oversee the technical development of Hendrick’s entire Chevrolet stable of race cars and lead the implementation of the “Next Gen” car set to debut in 2022. Knaus will also oversee all crew chiefs, pit crews, engineering, fabrication, assembly and other team-related staff.
He guided Jimmie Johnson to seven Cup Series championships and won 82 races, most recently the August regular-season finale at Daytona with William Byron.
Knaus built the No. 48 team around Johnson in 2002 and the duo was paired through the 2018 season. They won a record five consecutive titles from 2006 to 2010, and only Hall of Fame crew chiefs Dale Inman and Leonard Wood have more race victories than Knaus.
Osterman crowned first Athletes Unlimited softball champion
Team USA pitcher Cat Osterman is the first Athletes Unlimited softball champion.
The league crowned her its individual champion Monday based on points scored in games played during a five-week season played in a bubble at a sports complex in Rosemont, Illinois. The 37-year-old left-hander compiled 2,408 points, followed by Jessica Warren, Victoria Hayward and Erika Piancastelli.
Osterman retired in 2015 and returned in 2018 for a chance to play in the Olympics. She valued the chance to get high-level competition again, especially during a pandemic. And she appreciated the chance to re-connect with the players and fans; all 30 games were broadcast or streamed through various partners.
“I think this was an incredibly important opportunity for not only us athletes, but also giving the fans a sense of normal, being able to watch their favorite athletes play,” she said.
The league featured 57 of the top players in the world, including 19 Olympians from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Italy. Haylie McCleney was named Defensive Player of the Year. She was chosen by a vote that included the players.
With the Olympics being pushed back to 2021 because of the pandemic, the league provided an opportunity for players to keep their skills sharp. The league said Tuesday it will return next year.
“As soon as we got delayed, all of us were like, ’OK, we have to figure out a way to be a part of Athletes Unlimited,” Osterman said. “‘We have to figure how to do something to keep ourselves going.’ This filled a void in training and mentally as far as being able to get on the field and feel normal again.”
Osterman added to a long list of honors. She was an Olympic gold medalist in 2004 and a silver medalist in 2008. She was slated to be on the Olympic team this year before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Games to be postponed. In college, she was a three-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year at Texas.
Chris Paul enrolls in North Carolina HBCU to encourage vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — NBA star Chris Paul has enrolled in a historically Black college in North Carolina, where he will take a class and encourage students to get to the polls.
The Oklahoma City guard has enrolled at Winston-Salem State, across town from Wake Forest, where he played for two seasons before going to the NBA, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. His parents also attended Winston-Salem State.
Purdue suspends 13 athletes for dorm party
Purdue University has suspended 14 students — 13 of them athletes — for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge by attending a party Saturday in a residence hall.
The students must vacate the dormitory by Wednesday though they can file an appeal.
All of the athletes compete in winter or spring sports, athletic department spokeswoman Kassidie Blackstock confirmed. Blackstock declined to identify which teams will be affected.
It’s the second time Purdue has suspended a group of students for not following the school’s COVID-19 guidelines. The university suspended 36 students on Aug. 20.
La Salle cuts seven sports programs
La Salle has cut seven sports, effective at the end of the academic year, in a move affecting approximately 130 athletes.
The Philadelphia-based university sliced men’s baseball, swimming and diving, tennis and water polo. It also cut women’s softball, volleyball and tennis. The university announced the move in an open letter on its website.
The cuts drop La Salle’s intercollegiate athletics teams from 25 to 18.
The statement said the university could no longer sustain an athletics department that offered more Atlantic 10-sponsored teams than any other in the conference at a school positioned in the conference’s bottom-quartile in enrollment.
La Salle added, “the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the need for this change.”
The university said keeping the programs in the current climate “would have required a financial commitment of at least $100 million in endowment, scholarship aid, and capital investment.”
The programs will compete during this academic year, assuming conditions permit.
Yuli Gurriel takes pay cut to $7M to stay with Astros
HOUSTON — First baseman Yuli Gurriel and the Houston Astros have agreed to a one-year contract with an option for 2022 that guarantees $7 million, a cut of nearly 20% from his 2020 deal.
The agreement was announced hours before the defending AL champions started their first-round playoff matchup against at Minnesota on Tuesday, an odd time to reach a contract for a future season.
Gurriel’s 2020 contract called for an $8.3 million salary and wound up being worth $3,074,074 prorated.
Premier League yet to agree bailout for lower league clubs
LONDON — Premier League clubs are yet to agree to a financial bailout for England’s lower-division clubs, who are struggling to cope with games being played without fans.
The 20 topflight club held a virtual meeting on Tuesday, two days after the government asked the world’s richest league to “play its part” with support for the English Football League.
The Premier League will fund coronavirus tests for any lower-league clubs that play top-division teams in the FA Cup or League Cup.
The EFL has estimated that its 72 clubs will lose 200 million pounds ($255 million) if there are no crowds for the rest of this season. The EFL said they have lost 50 million pounds during last season’s pandemic disruption.
Spurs beat Chelsea on penalties to reach League Cup quarters
LONDON — Tottenham staged a second-half comeback before eliminating Chelsea on penalties to reach the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Tuesday.
The first nine penalties were all successfully converted before Chelsea’s Mason Mount missed the target to ensure Tottenham advanced 5-4 in the shootout after the game ended 1-1.
Tottenham, playing its second of three games in a four-day span, was completely overwhelmed by Chelsea in a first half when Timo Werner scored his first goal for the west London club.
Sergio Reguilón gave the ball away on his Tottenham debut at left back before Werner scored in the 19th minute. But the recruit from Real Madrid made amends in the second half when Jose Mourinho’s side was transformed, showing the threat missing before the break.
Reguilón chipped the ball over for Erik Lamela, who got ahead of Emerson Palmieri to net the equalizer in the 83rd minute past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was making his debut in the Chelsea goal.
No extra time is played in the League Cup, so the game went straight to penalties and Tottenham scored all its spot kicks in a shootout without the usual pressure coming from the stands. Games are being played in empty stadiums still due to the pandemic.
Pellegrini’s Real Betis loses another one in Spanish league
MADRID — Manuel Pellegrini’s good run with Real Betis has come to an end in the Spanish league.
Betis followed up its loss to Real Madrid with a 3-0 defeat to Getafe on Tuesday, missing a chance to stay at the top of the standings. Betis had opened with two straight wins under Pellegrini, the former Madrid and Manchester City manager.
Getafe jumped to the top with its second win in three matches. Valencia, which defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 earlier on Tuesday, was tied for the lead with Getafe with seven points but has played a game more.
Betis’ loss came with Pellegrini facing a possible ban for complaining about the refereeing after the loss to Madrid, when it relinquished a halftime lead and conceded a late penalty kick.
This time, Betis trailed 3-0 by the break and could never get back into the match.
Ángle Rodríguez scored for the hosts in the 13th and 42nd minutes, with Marc Cucurella having doubled the lead in the 39th.
Ferencváros end 25-year wait to reach Champions League
GENEVA — Ferencváros ended a 25-year wait to return to the Champions League group stage on Tuesday, giving Hungary a rare place on European club soccer’s biggest stage.
A 0-0 draw at home to Molde in the second leg of the qualifying playoffs took Ferencváros through on the away goals rule after a 3-3 draw in Norway last week.
Coach Serhiy Rebrov’s team will be the first from Hungary in the 32-team group stage since Debrecen 11 years ago.
Ferencváros, which last played in the group stage in 1995, will be the lowest-ranked team in Thursday’s draw in Geneva.
It began the season ranked No. 135 in Europe by UEFA and had to advance through four qualifying rounds, beating the champions of Sweden, Scotland, Croatia and Norway..
Rebrov’s former team, Dynamo Kyiv, also advanced Tuesday by beating visiting Gent 3-0 to complete a 5-1 aggregate score.
West Ham’s work-from-home coach still calling the shots
Working from home during the coronavirus pandemic has become a global phenomenon — and a necessity for one Premier League soccer manager.
David Moyes, the coach of English club West Ham, is in the strange position of calling the shots during his team’s games from his living room while he self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
So far, so good. He has reported no symptoms, and his team is winning.
A 5-1 win in the English League Cup last Tuesday was followed by a 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton in the Premier League.
London Marathon virus testing finds runner, coach positive
An Ethiopian runner had to pull out of the London Marathon after she and the coach of two other elite marathoners tested positive for the coronavirus, the race director said Tuesday.
Degitu Azimeraw, who won the 2019 Amsterdam Marathon, and coach Haji Adilo tested positive in Ethiopia.
Former US assistant named coach of Australian women’s team
SYDNEY — Former U.S. assistant coach Tony Gustavsson was named head coach of the Australian women’s soccer team on Tuesday on a four-year contract which will see him lead the Matildas in a home Women’s World Cup in 2023.
The 47-year-old Swede was assistant to former U.S. coach Jill Ellis from 2014-19, with the Americans winning Women’s World Cup tournaments in 2015 and 2019.
He previously served as an assistant to then-U.S. coach Pia Sundhage in 2012, winning an Olympic gold medal. He then coached Tyreso FF from 2012-14, including leading the Swedish club to the 2014 Women’s Champions League final.
Europa League game moved from Armenia amid rising conflict
NYON, Switzerland — Armenia will no longer host a Europa League soccer game on Thursday amid the country’s escalating conflict with neighboring Azerbaijan.
UEFA said on Tuesday the playoff game in the capital city of Yerevan, between Ararat-Armenia and Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade, was moved to neutral Cyprus.
The winner of the single-leg game in Nicosia will advance to the Europa League group stage.
UEFA rejects Belgium FA’s proposal to allow fans back
BRUSSELS — UEFA has rejected a proposal from Belgium to allow fans back into the King Baudouin stadium as early as next month for a friendly match against Ivory Coast, the Belgian soccer federation said on Tuesday.
After setting up a protocol in cooperation with Brussels authorities, the federation had hoped to allow some 11,000 supporters back while respecting COVID-19 social distancing measures.
Defender Rúben Dias joins Man City on six-year contract
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City completed the signing of center back Rúben Dias as its third addition of the summer transfer window on Tuesday.
City did not disclose financial details but Benfica had already announced on Sunday that it was selling Dias to the Premier League club for 68 million euros ($78 million).
Dias signed a six-year contract with City.
Michael Schumacher’s son Mick to make F1 practice debut
MARANELLO, Italy — Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick, will have an official Formula One drive during a race weekend for the first time next week at the Nürburgring, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari said on Tuesday.
Schumacher gets the practice drive in an Alfa Romeo on Oct. 9 on his home track in Germany as a member of Ferrari’s young driver program, taking over Antonio Giovinazzi’s car for the first session of the weekend.
