Dodgers promote Clayton McCullough to first base coach
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have promoted Clayton McCullough to first base coach for the 2021 season.
Entering his seventh season with the franchise, McCullough helped oversee the team’s alternate training site during this year’s abbreviated 60-game season and has served as a minor league field coordinator. He had previous stints as a minor-league manager in the Toronto Blue Jays organization.
The rest of manager Dave Roberts’ staff remains intact: bench coach Bob Geren, hitting coaches Brant Brown and Rob Van Scoyoc, third base coach Dino Ebel, assistant hitting coach Aaron Bates, pitching coach Mark Prior, bullpen coach Josh Bard, assistant pitching coach Connor McGuinness and game planning and communications coach Danny Lehmann.
Brewers get Crawford from Dodgers to complete Knebel trade
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired minor league left-handed pitcher Leo Crawford to complete the trade that sent former All-Star reliever Corey Knebel to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
When the trade was announced Dec. 2, the Dodgers received Knebel for a player to be named or cash. The player heading to Milwaukee was identified as Crawford on Friday.
Crawford, who turns 24 on Feb. 2, went 7-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121.2 innings while splitting the 2019 season between the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate in Rancho Cucamonga and Double-A team in Tulsa. He made 21 starts that year.
Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns said Crawford has some similarities to current Brewers left-hander Brent Suter in that both rely on deception to overcome a relative lack of velocity.
“He’s left-handed, he throws in the high 80s, so you’re going to get some of that,” Stearns said. “He relies on deception and changing his offerings. There is some of that. I think they probably get to their deception a little bit differently. Obviously Brent works incredibly fast and has used that to his advantage over the years. Leo, when you watch him kind of with his actual pitching mechanics, with his pitching motion, he’ll vary timing in order to disrupt the hitters a little bit. But they are two left-handed pitchers who’ve had success despite not having overpowering fastballs.”
There was no minor league season in 2020. Stearns said he believes Crawford spent most of the 2020 season in Nicaragua and currently is pitching in winter ball there. Crawford was born in Nicaragua.
Knebel, 29, made the NL All-Star team in 2017 and was a key part of Milwaukee’s bullpen before missing the entire 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. The right-hander posted a 6.08 ERA in 15 games last season.
Akers runs wild, Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3
INGLEWOOD — Cam Akers rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and the Los Angeles Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night.
Jared Goff rushed for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Cooper Kupp as the Rams (9-4) rolled to a one-sided victory in a rematch of their 13-3 Super Bowl loss in February 2019.
Cam Newton passed for 119 yards before getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the fourth quarter of another dismal offensive game for New England (6-7). Five days after the Patriots scored 45 points at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers, New England endangered its push for a 12th straight playoff berth with only its second loss in six games.
The Rams got a superb game from Akers, the second-round draft pick out of Florida State who has seized a major role in their offense over the last three weeks. Akers’ yards mostly came in big chunks during the biggest rushing game by an NFL rookie this season and just the ninth 150-yard game against a Bill Belichick-coached defense since 2000.
Aaron Donald had 1½ sacks to move into the overall NFL lead with 12½ this season while leading another strong game from Los Angeles’ elite defense, which held New England to 62 yards in the second half, recorded six sacks and also scored a touchdown in its third consecutive game.
Tokyo Games sponsors pay $3.3 billion, but more still needed
TOKYO — Domestic sponsors already have contributed a record $3.3 billion to help pay for the Tokyo Olympics. That’s at least twice as much as any previous games.
But it’s still not enough.
Now they’re being asked to pay millions more to cover some of the soaring costs of the one-year postponement.
This comes as Japanese businesses are battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, raising doubts about re-investing in an Olympics that may be short on fans but long on pandemic-related rules to discourage tourists, sightseeing and spending.
“We are in the process of asking for additional sponsorship (payments) from our partners,” organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said last week as he detailed why the postponement will cost organizers and Japanese taxpayers an extra $2.8 billion. “The sponsors have expressed the willingness to contribute to the games next year. But they have not specified an amount.”
None of the nearly 70 domestic sponsors is saying “no”— at least publicly — to an Olympics backed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and driven by Japan’s powerful advertising conglomerate Dentsu Inc., the official marketing agency for the Tokyo Olympics.
Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) out vs LA Chargers
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones will miss his fourth game of the season because of a lingering hamstring injury.
The team ruled out Jones for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles against the Chargers after he was held out of practice all week.
Two other starters — safety Riccardo Allen (concussion) and offensive guard James Carpenter (groin) — also will sit.
After missing a Week 12 victory over the Raiders because of his hamstring issue, Jones returned to the field for last week’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. He made six receptions for 94 yards.
The hamstring injury also forced Jones to sit out against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The Falcons (4-8) lost both games.
Even if Jones is able to play the remainder of the regular contest, this will be his second-fewest games of his 10-year career. He played five games in 2013 before going down with a season-ending foot injury.
End around: Browns’ Garrett goes from villain to Man of Year
One regrettable, violent moment nearly changed everything for Myles Garrett.
He wouldn’t let it.
Suspended, disgraced and branded a villain for his helmet-swinging attack on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the closing seconds of a nationally televised game last year, Garrett found his playing career at a crossroads. He considered quitting.
However, he pushed on and persevered. Garrett turned his story around.
The Browns’ star defensive end on Thursday was named the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, which annually recognizes the NFL’s best players for their excellence on the field and dedication to community service.
“It was never going to deter me or shake my spirit or take me off the path I’ve been on and I was going to go,” Garrett said of the incident with Rudolph, which resulted in a six-game league ban. “I’ve always wanted to do these kinds of things and nothing is going to change that.”
In addition to being one of the game’s best defenders, Garrett is also a high-profile ambassador for several charitable causes, serving as the active player captain for Waterboys, an organization focused on bringing clean water to communities in East Africa.
Earlier this year, Garrett took a two-week trip to Tanzania and helped install wells.
He’s made an equally significant impact at home. This summer, he reached out to victims of police brutality and their families, and Garrett covered the funeral costs for David McAtee, a barbecue restaurant owner in Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot and killed during protests.
Steelers LB Williams joins COVID-19 list, C Pouncey exits it
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are running out of healthy inside linebackers.
The team placed veteran Vince Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning he won’t be available when the Steelers (11-1) visit surging Buffalo (9-3) on Sunday night.
Pittsburgh did receive a bit of good news on Friday when center Maurkice Pouncey was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pouncey went on the list hours before a victory over Baltimore on Dec. 2 and also sat out a loss to Washington on Monday.
Williams’ absence further drains an already thin inside linebacker group. Devin Bush was lost for the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in a win over Cleveland on Oct. 18. Robert Spillane, who’d filled in capably after taking over for Bush, also is out against Buffalo after injuring his left knee in the game against Washington.
Titans without 2 cornerbacks, Tart’s suspension upheld
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerbacks Breon Borders and Adoree Jackson against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Borders has started five of the past six games for Tennessee (8-4) but didn’t practice all week with an injured hip. Jackson was limited in practice all week as he works his way back from a knee injury that put him on injured reserve hours before the season opener.
Defensive lineman Teair Tart’s one-game suspension also was upheld Friday for stepping on an opponent in last week’s loss to Cleveland.
Outside linebacker Derick Roberson is questionable with a hip injury that limited him Thursday and kept him out of practice Friday. He has played six games with one start this season.
Lions interview 3 internal candidates for GM spot
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have interviewed three internal candidates for their general manager vacancy.
The team announced on Twitter on Friday that Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman have interviewed for the job. O’Brien is the team’s vice president of player personnel, Newmark is director of player personnel, and Lohman is director of pro scouting.
The Lions fired GM Bob Quinn late last month along with coach Matt Patricia. Detroit hosts Green Bay on Sunday.
Washington Football Team banning fans
Washington’s NFL team says it is reversing course and banning fans from attending its last two regular-season home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The club tweeted Friday that its games against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 20 and against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 27 would be played without spectators.
Washington’s stadium, which is in Landover, Maryland, had been open to limited friends and family for games, then allowing up to 3,000 fans per game starting last month.
But now the club says it “must remain diligent in protecting our staff, players, fans, and the community as the region continues its fight against COVID-19.”
Washington is 5-7 and in contention for the division title in the NFC East.
Hospital: Surfer attacked by shark off Maui dies of injuries
WAILUKU, Hawaii — A man who was bitten by a shark in the water off Maui has died from injuries he suffered in the attack, a hospital official said.
Maui Health spokeswoman Tracy Dallarda said Wednesday evening that the hospital does not plan to identify the 56-year-old man or the time of his death out of respect for patient privacy, The Maui News reported.
The man was surfing in Honolua Bay when he was attacked just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Crew rule out Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos for MLS Cup
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew have ruled out midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos for Saturday’s MLS Cup final against the Seattle Sounders.
The Crew announced Thursday night that Nagbe and Santos weren’t medically cleared to play.
Columbus also announced it had a player test positive for COVID-19 in testing results received Thursday. It’s the second player to test positive this week, but the Crew have not announced who the players are.
Nagbe started 17 of 18 games this season, including the playoffs. He started and played 90 minutes in the Eastern Conference final victory over New England.
76ers fan to give memorabilia back to Johnny Bench
The winning bidder on over $1 million worth of memorabilia from a recent auction of Johnny Bench’s personal collection is returning the items to the Hall of Fame catcher, with whom he’s been friends since 1967.
Businessman Alan Horwitz, a fan of the Philadelphia 76ers who sits courtside at home games wearing his Sixth Man jersey, successfully bid for Bench’s 1975 and ’76 World Series rings last month. He also bought the catcher’s 1970 and ’72 NL MVP awards, 1968 NL rookie of the year award, 1969 All-Star Game bat and several of Bench’s 10 Gold Glove awards.
Horwitz said he and Bench first met during Christmas vacation before Bench took over catching duties for the Cincinnati Reds beginning with the 1967 season.
“After that, for the next 16 seasons, I met Johnny at every spring training in Tampa, and along with his fans, watched him play at All-Star Games, World Series games, and of course witnessed his Hall of Fame Induction,” Horwitz said in a statement. “When I learned of the auction of Johnny’s memorabilia I felt compelled to participate, with the goal to return some of the items to the Bench family and Johnny’s fans.”
Bench and his family have offered the items Horwitz bought for display to several locations, including the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, the Reds Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Bench’s museum in his hometown of Binger, Oklahoma.
“I am truly stunned by Alan’s generous gesture and am grateful and proud that these trophies and memorabilia pieces will be on display for millions of fans to experience,” Bench said. “Alan’s only request was to meet my boys, which will happen as soon as we can resume safe travel.”
Red Wings trade rights to Timashov to Islanders
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings traded the rights to forward Dmytro Timashov to the New York Islanders for future considerations.
Timashov, the Ukrainian-born Swede who turned 24 in October, appeared in five games with the Red Wings in 2019-20 after the team claimed him off waivers from Toronto on Feb. 24. In 44 career NHL games with Detroit and Toronto, he has four goals and five assists.
The Maple Leafs drafted Timashov in the fifth round in 2015.
Bottas leads 2nd practice while Raikkonen puts out flames
While Valtteri Bottas enjoyed the fastest time in the second practice for the Formula One season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday, the ice-cool Kimi Raikkonen was busy putting out flames.
Bottas was .2 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and .77 seconds clear of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.
The session was interrupted near the end when the back of Raikkonen’s Alfa Romeo car caught fire after he pulled over to the side of the track.
The veteran Finnish driver emerged unscathed and he even helped firefighters put out the blaze, pointing a fire extinguisher at the flames and then advising the track marshals where to aim.
It takes more than a flaming car to phase a 41-year-old driver with a record 331 races, 103 podiums, a world title and the nickname “The Iceman” for his unflappable demeanor.
Darlington moving NASCAR throwback to Mother’s Day
DARLINGTON, S.C. — NASCAR’s popular throwback weekend celebration at Darlington Raceway is moving from Labor Day weekend to Mother’s Day.
Track officials announced the change Friday for the yearly honoring of NASCAR’s past. Darlington is holding two races next season, including its Southern 500 on Labor Day in September that has been the site of throwback schemes and vintage clothes since its debut in 2015.
But with the track receiving a second NASCAR race date, officials decided to hold throwback weekend on May 9, 2021 — Mother’s Day.
Darlington hosted three races this past season, including the first two after NASCAR returned from more than two months without racing due the coronavirus pandemic.
Patrick Reed shoots 8-under, takes 2-stroke lead in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the European Tour’s season-ending World Tour Championship on Friday.
Reed, looking to become the first American to win what was formally known as the Order of Merit title, made nine birdies to take the lead at 10 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes behind after back-to-back rounds of 68. The Englishman, the projected No. 2 in the Race to Dubai rankings, mixed seven birdies with three bogeys.
Laurie Canter (66) and Tyrell Hatton (68) shared third place at 7 under, while 2017 Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood (69) shared fifth place at 6 under.
Reed had an opening 70 but started strong on Friday with five birdies on the front nine. He bogeyed the 12th hole.
Na-O’Hair shoot 16-under 56 in scramble to lead QBE Shootout
NAPLES, Fla. — Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair teamed to shoot a 16-under 56 in the scramble format Friday to take the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout.
Na and O’Hair had two eagles and 12 birdies on the Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course. O’Hair won the unofficial PGA Tour event in 2012 with Kenny Perry and 2017 with Steve Stricker.
Lewandowski facing Messi, Ronaldo for FIFA best player award
ZURICH — It’s Robert Lewandowski’s turn to try to stop Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo from winning the FIFA best player award.
The Bayern Munich forward joined the two standout players on the three-man shortlist announced Friday.
Lewandowski’s goals led Bayern to a sweep of titles this year — the Champions League, the German league, the German Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.
One of his 55 goals last season came in Bayern’s 8-2 rout of Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Lewandowski could become only the second player — after Luka Modric in 2018 — to deny Messi or Ronaldo since their run of FIFA domination started in 2008. Messi has won the award six times while Ronaldo has won it five times.
Weissman goals lift Real Valladolid over Osasuna in La Liga
VALLADOLID, Spain — Center forward Shon Weissman’s first goals for Real Valladolid made a difference as they came from behind to beat Osasuna 3-2 in the Spanish league on Friday.
Weissman was signed in the summer and the Israeli went scoreless for his first 11 games until Friday when he scored the first and last goals, both headers into the bottom right corner.
A third header was saved, and moments later he was substituted after receiving a yellow card.
Valladolid moved two points above the drop zone, while Osasuna dropped one place to 19th in the 20-team standings led by Atletico Madrid.
Weissman’s opener in the seventh minute was matched within 20 minutes by Ante Budimir’s own header for Osasuna.
Saint-Etienne draws Angers at home 0-0 in French league
PARIS — Saint-Etienne made it three games unbeaten in the French league but extended its long winless run after drawing wit Angers at home 0-0 on Friday.
Saint-Etienne’s third straight draw follows seven straight losses, and the club’s last win was at Marseille in mid-September. Since then, coach Claude Puel’s gritty Saint-Etienne has netted just five times in 11 games and conceded 20.
In a scrappy match of few chances, Saint-Etienne striker Denis Bouanga chested down captain Mathieu Debuchy’s pass over the defense and rifled home in the 18th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.
Yvan Neyou had a shot saved in the third minute of injury time as Saint-Etienne came close to finally winning again.
Angers is in seventh place and Saint-Etienne is 15th.
If Marseille beats Monaco at home on Saturday, it will move one point behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain, with a game in hand on the defending champion. Victory for Monaco would move it two points behind PSG.
Ten-man Sassuolo clings on to beat Benevento in Serie A
SASSUOLO, Italy — Sassuolo held on for more than 40 minutes with 10 men to beat Benevento 1-0 and take second place in Serie A on Friday.
Domenico Berardi scored from the penalty spot in the eighth minute. It was the Sassuolo captain’s fifth goal in 10 games in Serie A this season.
It marked a return to winning ways for Sassuolo after the team’s impressive start to the season was blunted by losing to Inter Milan 3-0 and drawing with Roma 0-0. Sassuolo played most of the second half with 10 men after winger Lukas Haraslin was sent off in the 49th.
Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli made two key saves in added time off Gianluca Lapadula’s header and Riccardo Impronta’s effort from a narrow angle to keep the three points with his team.
Weghorst scores 2 in Wolfsburg’s comeback win over Frankfurt
WOLFSBURG, Germany — Wout Weghorst scored twice as Wolfsburg came from a goal down to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 and move up to fourth in the Bundesliga on Friday.
Wolfsburg was heading for defeat thanks to a Bas Dost penalty for Frankfurt with 15 minutes remaining before Maximilian Philipp flicked a cross up onto the nearby arm of Frankfurt defender Stefan Ilsanker. Weghorst hammered the resulting penalty past goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.
Weghorst won the game for Wolfsburg in the 88th minute with a first-time finish off a through ball from Xaver Schlager which split the Frankfurt defense.
Wolfsburg stays unbeaten after 11 league games and moves above Borussia Dortmund to fourth, two points off leader Bayern Munich. Frankfurt is ninth.
The game was between teams in the Bundesliga with the most draws and offered few chances until the 55th when Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic got into an excellent position in a two-on-two situation but slipped and shot over the bar.
Pandemic sees Everton report record losses of $185 million
LIVERPOOL, England — English Premier League club Everton announced record losses of 140 million pounds ($185 million) on Friday after feeling a heavy financial impact from the pandemic.
The club’s deficit is considerably worse than a year ago when it posted a then-record loss of 111.8 million pounds, albeit over a 13-month accounting period.
Everton said the cost of the disruption by the pandemic amounted to 67.3 million pounds, with last season suspended for three months until June and then resuming in empty stadiums.
To help offset the losses, majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri injected another 50 million pounds of his own funds during the financial year up to June 30 and has put in a further 50 million pounds since then.
Dombrowski hired as Phils’ president of baseball operations
PHILADELPHIA — Whether rebuilding or reloading, small market or large, Dave Dombrowski has been a big success at every major league stop.
His next challenging project: a Philadelphia Phillies team that’s gone nine years without a winning record.
Dombrowski joined the Phillies as president of baseball operations on Friday.
“This is a great day for the Philadelphia Phillies,” managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. “David Dombrowski is one of the most accomplished executives this great game has ever seen, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Philadelphia.”
Andy MacPhail is the Phillies’ current president and has planned to retire after the 2021 season. He said in October he would be willing to step aside sooner to make way for a new baseball operations boss.
Philadelphia reassigned general manager Matt Klentak within the organization after finishing 28-32 last season. Joe Girardi remains as manager.
Presidents Cup to be played at Medinah in 2026
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The Americans will get another chance to win a cup at Medinah, which has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026.
The matches will be played on the No. 3 course at Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs. It has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship multiple times and most recently the BMW Championship in 2019.
FIFA sends new officials to Haiti during abuse investigation
ZURICH — FIFA will send an emergency management team to run soccer in Haiti, saying on Friday it believed the top official it banned for life for sexually abusing players is still running the sport and intimidating witnesses.
Yves Jean-Bart was expelled from soccer last month after a FIFA ethics committee investigation confirmed claims by female national team players of systematic sexual abuse since 2014.
The 73-year-old Jean-Bart has been president of the Haiti Football Federation (FHF) for 20 years.
