Chicharito scores 2 goals, Galaxy win 3-2 over Earthquakes
SAN JOSE — Chicharito scored two goals for the LA Galaxy in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.
Chicharito’s game-winner came in the 69th minute to put the Galaxy (13-12-7) up 3-0. Efrain Alvarez assisted the goal. Chicharito also opened the scoring in the 12th.
The Galaxy also got one goal from Gaston Brugman.
Cristian Espinoza scored on a penalty kick in the 74th and Nathan added a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the Earthquakes (7-15-10).
San Jose outshot the Galaxy 13-11, who had four shots on goal compared to three by the Earthquakes.
Jonathan Bond saved one of the three shots he faced for the Galaxy. JT Marcinkowski saved one of the four shots he faced for the Earthquakes.
These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Galaxy hosting Real Salt Lake while the Earthquakes host Minnesota United.
Rams WR Van Jefferson on IR, will miss at least 4 more games
THOUSAND OAKS — The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Van Jefferson on the injured list during his recovery from knee surgery, opening a roster spot to sign defensive back Grant Haley from the practice squad.
The Rams (1-1) moved Jefferson to the injured list Saturday before they traveled to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Sunday.
Jefferson had surgery early in training camp, but Rams coach Sean McVay repeatedly said Jefferson had a chance to get back in the lineup to start the season. Instead, Jefferson will be out through the Rams’ bye week in late October, missing at least the first six games.
Jefferson started all 21 games for the Super Bowl champions last year, catching 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season as a contributor behind Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and later Odell Beckham Jr.
Haley was signed to the Rams’ active roster last December, and he played in nine straight games through the Super Bowl, participating mostly on special teams.
The Rams also activated receiver Jacob Harris from the practice squad and signed linebacker Keir Thomas to the practice squad.
Keselowski on pole at Texas, his 1st as an owner-driver
FORT WORTH, Texas — Brad Keselowski has his first pole as an owner-driver at NASCAR’s highest level, a week after RFK Racing’s other car went to Victory Lane.
While never in playoff contention after joining a rebranded team with longtime owner Jack Roush this season, 2012 Cup champion Keselowski had a qualifying lap of 189.99 mph on Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. It came a week after he got his first stage win of the season at Bristol, where RKF driver Chris Buescher won the race.
After non-playoff drivers won the first three races of the postseason, Keselowski starts in front Sunday in the race that will start NASCAR’s round of 12 .
Joey Logano, who is second in the standings, will start on the front row beside Keselowski after his lap of 188.05 mph. Playoff contender William Byron starts third, while points leader Chase Elliott starts sixth. Buescher qualified 13th for the race at his hometown track.
“It’s been a whirlwind winning and Bristol with Chris and running up front, have some good moments there,” Keselowski said.
Keselowski had a successful career at Team Penske before joining Roush, who until last week hadn’t won a points-paying race since Daytona in 2017 when the team was called Roush Fenway.
White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season
CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season.
La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season.
Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager.
“Right now the focus is on his health,” general manager Rick Hahn said when asked if La Russa still wants to manage.
La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
La Russa was waiting for clearance to return to the dugout and managing during games. But Chicago had just 11 games left heading into Saturday night’s matchup with Detroit.
“We are going to continue to follow his wishes of keeping much of the specific details and his personal information quiet,” Hahn said Saturday. “I did speak to him on the way in this morning, and he had no issue with us letting everybody know that there is a treatment protocol in place that he plans on adhering to. As a result, he won’t be managing the remainder of this season.
“As for the inevitable question, ‘Well what does that mean for next season?’ We are going to finish up this season first and then address everything when it’s appropriate to turn the page at the end of this year.”
Cairo said he spoke to La Russa for about 15 minutes on Friday night, and he was doing well. When asked if he wants the managerial job, Cairo said he is focused on the current season.
Packers place veteran WR Sammy Watkins on injured reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins has been placed on injured reserve, meaning he must miss at least the next four games.
The Packers (1-1) announced the move Saturday, one day before they play at Tampa Bay (2-0). They already had ruled Watkins out for the Buccaneers game on Friday’s injury report due to a hamstring issue.
Watkins has six catches for a team-high 111 yards through the first two games of the season. He caught three passes for 93 yards Sunday night in a 27-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.
The 29-year-old Watkins also dealt with hamstring issues last season with the Baltimore Ravens, when he had 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown to set career lows in all three categories. Watkins has battled injuries for much of his career, which began in 2014 when the Buffalo Bills selected him out of Clemson with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft.
Green Bay has other injury concerns at wide receiver as well.
Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup
SYDNEY — A’ja Wilson scored 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday in the women’s World Cup.
The U.S. now has won 25 consecutive World Cup games since losing in the 2006 semifinals to Russia. The Americans advanced to the quarterfinals and are one away from matching their record 26-game run from 1998-2006.
These two teams came into the game unbeaten in the tournament. The U.S. (3-0) led 25-20 with 6:23 left in the first half before outscoring China 19-5 the rest of the second quarter, including the final 13 points. Alyssa Thomas and Breanna Stewart combined for seven of the 13 points during the game-changing burst.
Wilson, who arrived roughly 20 hours before tip, closed the half with a putback that made it 44-25. She and Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum were playing in their first game since getting to Australia in the last day. The trio were in Las Vegas celebrating the franchise’s first WNBA championship before arriving in Sydney.
The U.S. led 56-40 with 2:18 left in the third before China scored the final seven points of the period to get within nine. The Aces trio scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to make it a 16-point game again.
Lowe, Baz done for season, Glasnow nearing return for Rays
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay second baseman Brandon Lowe and right-hander Shane Baz are done for the season due to injuries, while one-time ace Tyler Glasnow is expected back next week following Tommy John surgery in August 2021.
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that Lowe’s bad lower back has not responded to treatment, while Baz will have Tommy John surgery.
Glasnow struck out six and walked one over 2 2/3 hitless innings in his fourth start for Triple-A Durham on Friday night, and could pitch Wednesday against Cleveland.
Tampa Bay is nearing an AL wild-card spot despite also losing center fielder Kevin Kiermaier (left hip surgery), catcher Mike Zunino (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) and reliever Andrew Kittredge (Tommy John surgery) to season-ending injuries.
Boise State fires offensive coordinator Tim Plough
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough on Saturday and replaced him with former college and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter for the rest of the season.
Boise State head coach Andy Avalos announced the change after the Broncos were stunned in a 27-10 loss to UTEP on Friday night. Long known for its offensive ingenuity and scoring points, the Broncos (2-2) have struggled on that side of the ball, even in their two victories.
Koetter has been working as an analyst for the Broncos.
“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”
Koetter was Boise State’s head coach from 1998-2000 and was 26-10 in his tenure with the Broncos. His time at Boise State set the stage for the growth of the program that took place first under Dan Hawkins and then with Chris Petersen in charge.
Castillo, Mariners agree to $108M, 5-year deal through ‘27
SEATTLE — Right-hander Luis Castillo agreed to a $108 million, five-year contract with the Seattle Mariners that starts next season, giving up a chance to become a free agent after the 2023 World Series.
The deal announced Saturday includes an option for 2028 that could make the agreement worth $133 million for six seasons.
Castillo was the big trade deadline acquisition for the Mariners when they got him from Cincinnati. The hope was Castillo would be the difference in Seattle’s push to end the longest playoff drought in baseball and that the Mariners could convince him to stick around longer.
“Luis has been one of the top pitchers in MLB over the past six seasons,” Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. “He is a dynamic power pitcher in the prime of his career with a track record of consistency. Bringing him to Seattle represented a key moment in our ongoing efforts to build a championship roster. Similarly, this deal illustrates our continued commitment to both the present and future of this team.”
Castillo has a $7.35 million salary this year, and his new deal includes a $7 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the contract’s approval by the commissioner’s office. He gets salaries of $10 million in 2023 and $22.75 million annually from 2024-27.
Seattle has protection against an injury to the UCL in his pitching arm, a $5 million conditional option for 2028 that can be exercised only if from 2025-27 he is on the injured list for more than 130 consecutive days due to Tommy John surgery or an operation stemming from damage to the ligament.
Bills place S Hyde on season-ending IR due to neck injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills placed starting safety Micah Hyde on season-ending injured reserve on Saturday because of a neck injury.
The player’s agent, Jack Bechta, first announced the pending move on Twitter earlier in the day, and wrote he expects Hyde to be healthy in returning for next season. Hyde also posted a message on his account, thanking fans for the love and support they’ve shown him and his family by calling it “truly unreal.”
Hyde already had been ruled out for Sunday’s game against Miami. He was carted off the sideline in the second half of Buffalo’s 41-7 win over Tennessee on Monday night.
Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that the Bills sent Hyde to the hospital to have his injury further evaluated.
The injury represents a big blow for the Bills, who are off to a 2-0 start.
Hyde and Jordan Poyer have established themselves as one of the NFL’s top safety tandems since both signed with the Bills in 2017. The two were tied with a team-leading five interceptions last season.
AP source: Pelicans’ McCollum agrees to 2-year extension
NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has agreed to a two-year, $64 million contract extension that runs through the 2025-2026 season, a person familiar with the situation said Saturday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Pelicans have not announced the deal, which was first reported by ESPN.
McCollum was acquired from Portland shortly before last season’s trade deadline and averaged 24.3 points after the trade, helping the Pelicans rally into playoff contention.
The extension means the Pelicans will have their core of McCollum, power forward Zion Williamson and high-scoring wing player Brandon Ingram all under contract through the next four seasons.
McCollum, who turned 31 this month, is a nine-year NBA veteran who has averaged 19.2 points for his career, and 20-plus points in each of the past seven seasons.
Nations League: Portugal beats Czechs, Spain loses to Swiss
BARCELONA, Spain — Diogo Dalot helped Portugal take control of its Nations League group by scoring his first two international goals in a 4-0 rout at the Czech Republic on Saturday.
Spain blew its lead of Group A2 after flopping in a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in front of its disappointed fans in Zaragoza.
Portugal moved two points ahead of Spain before the neighbors meet in Braga on Tuesday in a winner-take-all clash to see which advances to the tournament’s final four next June.
While his Portugal rolled in Prague, Cristiano Ronaldo had a rough night, first enduring a nasty blow to his face that made his nose bleed and required a small bandage. International soccer’s all-time leading scorer with 117 goals also committed a penalty that, fortunately for him, the Czechs failed to convert with the score 2-0.
Dalot put Portugal ahead in the 33rd minute when the right back scored from a pass by Rafael Leão.
Bruno Fernandes doubled the lead in first-half injury time moments before Ronaldo was guilty of the handball inside his own area. But Patrik Schick wasted the penalty kick by sending it onto the crossbar.
Dalot put the result beyond all doubt in the 52nd with a curling shot into the corner.
Ronaldo finished with an assist for Diogo Jota to take a fourth goal in the 82nd.
Geelong ends 11-year title drought in Aussie Rules football
MELBOURNE, Australia — It was never in doubt for the Geelong Cats on the way to their first Australian Football League championship since 2011.
The Cats won their 16th consecutive match and were never threatened in a 20.13 (133) to 8.4 (52) win over the Sydney Swans.
The Cats, who finished in first place in the regular-season standings with 18 wins in 22 matches, led by 26 points at halftime and 74 in the third quarter before a sellout crowd of 100,024 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
It was the largest crowd at the MCG since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic had placed crowd restrictions since but were lifted this year.
The Cats, from a regional Victorian state city about 75 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of Melbourne along Port Phillip Bay, are the “old boys” of the AFL. For their semifinal a week ago, the Cats fielded the oldest team in Victorian Football League/AFL history with an average age of 28 years, 173 days, including 10 players over the age of 30.
Dutch cyclist Van Vleuten, 39, claims greatest win at worlds
WOLLONGONG, Australia — Annemiek van Vleuten surprised herself and the rest of cycling by recording the finest win of her career on Saturday at the world road championships.
Overcoming an elbow fracture sustained three days earlier, the Dutch great won her second world road race title with an attack in the last 600 meters that caught the other eight leaders napping.
The 39-year-old rider and her Dutch teammates were in disbelief at the finish after she put the exclamation mark on a 164.3-kilometer event.
The 2019 world champion and reigning Olympic world time trial winner claimed cycling’s triple crown this year when she landed the Italian, French and Spanish tours.
Retired Roger Federer offers advice to Laver Cup teammates
LONDON — Roger Federer’s tearful farewell to his playing career is over. True to his word, the 20-time Grand Slam champion did not say goodbye for good to tennis.
A day after heading into retirement with a Laver Cup doubles match alongside longtime rival Rafaal Nadal — the pair sat crying, side by side, when it ended — Federer was back on the sideline Saturday, offering coaching tips during a victory by his Team Europe fill-in for singles, Matteo Berrettini, and chatting with Novak Djokovic during his first match in months.
“Having the chance to live what we lived yesterday is something that’s going to be stuck in my heart and my brain forever. I’m not lying when I say that I’m here because of him. Like, he was really the one that I was looking up to,” said Berrettini, a 26-year-old from Italy who was the runner-up to Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2021.
“If, a few years ago,” Berrettini said, “someone told me, ‘Look, you’re going to play Laver Cup, and Roger’s going to coach you,’ I would have been, like, ‘Yeah, right.’”
Federer is unsure of his exact plans for the future, but he did vow to remain a part of the sport, saying, “I won’t be a ghost.”
So how did Federer advise Berrettini as he was on the way to edging Team World’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (11), 4-6, 10-7?
“Roger told me to hit my forehand decisively ... with more weight,” Berrettini said. “And to go down the line every so often with my backhand.”
Berrettini’s win in the opening match on Day 2 of the three-day team event founded by Federer’s management company was followed by Team World’s Taylor Fritz beating Cam Norrie 6-1, 4-6, 10-8. Then came a 6-1, 6-3 win for Djokovic against Frances Tiafoe. And Djokovic and Berrettini paired up to close the evening with a 7-5, 6-2 doubles victory over Jack Sock and Alex de Minaur to give Team Europe an 8-4 lead heading into Sunday. The first squad to 13 points will win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.