LAFC Signs Lancaster native Alvaro Quezada
The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) Friday announced the signing of former UC Irvine star Alvaro Quezada. Quezada, 22, has been signed to a contract for the 2021 season, with Club options through 2024.
Quezada, a defender and midfielder, was the club’s third-round pick (68th overall) in the recent 2021 MLS SuperDraft on January 21.
Originally from Lancaster and a Highland High grad, Quezada played at UC Irvine from 2017-19. He enjoyed a breakout season as a sophomore in 2018, registering career-highs in games (21), games started (20), goals (5), assists (6), and minutes (1,642). In three years at UCI, Quezada finished with eight goals and nine assists in 56 games (40 starts).
Aussies Leishman and Smith win Zurich Classic in a playoff
AVONDALE, La. — Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman outlasted Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel to win the Zurich Classic in a playoff that capped a tight and tense final round Sunday.
Smith and Leishman won with a par on their second trip up the par-5 18th after Oosthuizen pushed his tee shot into the water and narrowly missed an 11-foot putt for par.
The Australians forced the playoff by shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate-shot play at the PGA Tour’s lone regular-season team event. Oosthuizen and Schwartzel began the round with a one-stroke lead, but shot a 71 with three pars and two bogeys.
It’s Smith’s third career victory — second at the Zurich team event — and best result since tying for second at the pandemic-delayed 2020 Masters last November. It’s also was his sixth top 10 since the current tour season started last October.
Smith’s last victory came at the 2020 Sony Open in Hawaii.
It was Leishman’s sixth career victory, his best result since tying for fifth at the Masters this month and his first win since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.
Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time
BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal saved a match point on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 on Sunday in the Barcelona Open final, winning the title for a record 12th time.
It was the first title of the year for the third-ranked Nadal, who has been struggling to find his best form. He secured the clay-court title by converting on his third match point.
The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three set ATP final since stats started being tracked in 1991. It was also the longest best-of-three ATP match so far this year.
It was Nadal’s seventh title in the last 10 editions of the Barcelona Open, and 12th in 16 editions. The tournament was not played last year because of the pandemic.
Nadal also needed three sets to advance in his first two matches in Barcelona. He was coming off a loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, a tournament that Tsitsipas won in a final against Rublev.
Tsitsipas, who had not lost a set on his way to the final in Barcelona, had beaten Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.
Barty beats Sabalenka in Stuttgart final
STUTTGART, Germany— Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to win the Porsche Grand Prix, her first title on clay since the 2019 French Open.
The Australian player clicked into gear for the final’s second set, which she won in just 20 minutes, with Sabalenka taking a medical timeout ahead of the third.
Sabalenka emerged with a bandage around her right thigh and couldn’t prevent Barty from going on to claim her 11th career title.
It was the third straight come-from-behind win for Barty, who celebrated her 25th birthday by playing three sets against Elina Svitolina in Saturday’s semifinals. Barty also won in three sets against Karolina Pliskova in the quarterfinals.
Later Sunday, Barty and Jennifer Brady defeated Desirae Krawczyk and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4, 5-7, 10-5 in the doubles final. Barty became the first player to win both the singles and doubles at Stuttgart since Lindsay Davenport 20 years ago.
Barty saved eight of the 10 break points she faced against Sabalenka, converting five of the 12 opportunities she created to win in 1 hour, 47 minutes.
The 22-year-old Sabalenka, who defeated Simona Halep to reach the final, had been going for her first career title.
Former Raiders defensive back Mike Davis dies at age 65
HENDERSON, Nev. — Mike Davis, the former Raiders defensive back who made one of the most memorable interceptions in team history, has died. He was 65.
The Raiders announced Davis’ death Sunday. The team gave no details on the cause of death.
The former Colorado star was a second-round pick by the Raiders in 1977 and will always be remembered for his interception at the end of a playoff win at Cleveland on Jan. 4, 1981.
Davis played 107 of his 115 career games with the Raiders, finishing his career with the Chargers in 1987. He had 11 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries in the regular season.
Davis also had two interceptions in the AFC title game against Seattle in the 1983 season before the Raiders went on to another Super Bowl title.
“Mike was a beloved teammate, friend and cherished part of our family,” the team said in the statement. “The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Mike’s family: Mary, Mike Jr. and Allen. Mike will forever be in our hearts and minds.”
78,113 attend Australian Rules match to set pandemic record
MELBOURNE, Australia — More than 78,000 Australian Rules football fans crowded the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday for an Australian Football League match between Collingwood and Essendon — the biggest crowd for a sports event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The crowd of 78,113 topped the 67,000 who attended a Twenty20 cricket international between India and England at Ahmedabad last month.
The Anzac Day match is one of the traditional highlights of the Aussie rules season, when sport combines with a solemn national commemoration. Anzac Day — April 25 — is the day on which Australians commemorate those who served in both world wars and in other conflicts and peacekeeping operations.
The match didn’t take place last year because of the pandemic and crowds since have been down on previous years.
But a decision by the government in Victoria state to allow the Melbourne Cricket Ground to be filled to 85 percent of its capacity led to Sunday’s record turnout.
The stadium has a capacity of just over 100,000.
Britain’s Ben Ainslie beats Slingsby’s Aussies in SailGP
British star Sir Ben Ainslie pulled ahead of Australia’s Tom Slingsby early on the second leg of the podium race and held on to win the opening regatta of SailGP’s second season Sunday on a wild day in strong wind on Bermuda’s Great Sound.
With the 50-foot foiling catamarans at times approaching freeway speeds in wind of 18-24 knots, Ainslie beat the defending champion Aussies by four seconds in the winner-take-all final race, with Billy Besson skippering France to a distant third.
This time the victory counts for Ainslie, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and former America’s Cup winner. Ainslie joined SailGP following its inaugural season of 2019 and dominated what had been the Season 2 opener in Sydney in February 2020. But that result was voided when the global league was shut down a few weeks later due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Better late than never,” said Ainslie, who enjoyed a Champagne shower with his crew shortly after the finish and then swigged from a bottle on the ride back to port.
“Cracking race. That was awesome,” Ainslie added. “It’s what we want to do, going up against these guys in conditions like this. It was just perfect.”
It was a stunning reversal for Slingsby and his Aussie mates, who had won four of the five fleet races, including a sweep of Friday’s three races in the eight-boat field. They also dominated the global league’s first season, including beating Japan in the $1 million, winner-take-all finale.
Kim Mulkey leaves Baylor, takes over as LSU coach
BATON ROUGE, La. — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women’s basketball team.
The school announced the move Sunday.
Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, Louisiana. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.
“Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. “Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU.”
Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.
In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles. Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions.
A member of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class, Mulkey built Baylor into a national power, as they became just the third program in NCAA history to have at least three national titles, joining UConn and Tennessee.
Before coming to Baylor, Mulkey spent 19 years as a player or coach at Louisiana Tech. She helped the Lady Techsters win the first NCAA championship in 1982.
Man City beats Tottenham 1-0 to win 4th straight League Cup
LONDON — A rare goal from Aymeric Laporte produced a familiar outcome for Manchester City: winning the League Cup.
For the fourth successive season, Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed in the final of English football’s second-tier competition on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Tottenham.
With Tottenham proving hard to find a way past despite City’s domination, it took Laporte heading in his second goal of the season in the 82nd minute from Kevin De Bruyne’s free kick.
What was less familiar for the finalists was playing in front of supporters from both teams. That hasn’t happened since March 2020, but pandemic restrictions were eased to allow a crowd of 7,773 inside Wembley to see the first piece of silverware of the season handed out.
There was also an unfamiliar sight on the touchline, with 29-year-old rookie coach Ryan Mason managing Tottenham following Jose Mourinho’s firing on Monday.
A change in manager couldn’t end Tottenham’s trophy drought since lifting this cup in 2008.
Defending the title completed the first part of a potential treble for Guardiola’s Premier League leaders with an upcoming Champions League semifinal against Paris Saint-Germain.
Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera gets suspension reduced to 2 games
CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera has had his three-game suspension for throwing at Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff reduced to two games.
Tepera began his suspension with Sunday’s series finale against the Brewers. The Cubs begin a four-game series at Atlanta on Monday night.
Tepera also was fined by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill. He appealed the discipline to MLB special adviser John McHale Jr.
The 33-year-old Tepera threw a pitch behind Woodruff in the fifth inning of Chicago’s 3-2 victory at Milwaukee on April 13. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras had been plunked earlier in the game, and Tepera said he wanted to send a message because he felt his team had been hit too often in the past couple of years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.