UCLA opts out of bowl consideration
UCLA’s game against Stanford on Saturday will be its final football game of the season after the Bruins announced on Thursday they would decline any bowl invitations.
Athletic director Martin Jarmond and coach Chip Kelly said in a statement that the decision was largely made by the players and supported by the administration.
The Bruins (3-3) and Oregon State are the only Pac-12 programs who have played all six weekends. UCLA has had five COVID-19 cases since testing began in late June.
James, Davis back on court for Lakers as season draws near
LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned to the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, less than a week before the start of the regular season — and just over two months after winning the NBA title.
This short offseason could be particularly tough on the Lakers after their run to the championship, but James and Davis played for the first time this preseason Wednesday night in Los Angeles’ 112-107 victory at Phoenix. Davis sank a turnaround to start the game and had 10 points in 17 1/2 minutes. James scored 11 points in 15 minutes.
“I felt great, honestly,” Davis said. “Coming in, I thought I was going to be a little winded. You can try to get in shape all you want, but it’s nothing like getting in basketball shape.”
The Lakers, who beat Miami to win the championship Oct. 11, start the new season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.
In addition to James and Davis, Kyle Kuzma was in the starting lineup for the Lakers on Wednesday, along with new acquisitions Dennis Schroder and Marc Gasol.
Kuzma scored 23 points to lead the Lakers, who outscored Phoenix 43-24 in the fourth quarter. Both teams led by as many as 14 points.
Montrezl Harrell’s hook shot capped an 18-4 run that put Los Angeles up 91-90, and it was fairly tight the rest of the way.
Deandre Ayton scored 21 points for Phoenix and Devin Booker added 16.
Talen Horton-Tucker scored 18 for the Lakers.
Grand Prix of Long Beach moved to September
IndyCar made the first pandemic-related change to its 2021 schedule Thursday and moved the prestigious Grand Prix of Long Beach from April to September because of California restrictions.
Long Beach, second only to the Indianapolis 500 in prestige and popularity on the IndyCar calendar, was shifted to Sept. 26 and will now be the season finale.
The race was originally scheduled for April 18 but California has tight COVID-19 regulations and construction on the temporary 1.968-mile circuit through the downtown streets of Long Beach begins months ahead of time.
Long Beach was canceled outright in 2020 after 46 consecutive runnings. Long Beach is considered a crown jewel among global street races for its longevity, competitive racing and street festival atmosphere. A three-day race weekend can draw close to 200,000 fans.
With Long Beach as the season finale, IndyCar will close its schedule with a three-race, three-weekend West Coast swing. IndyCar will race at Portland International Raceway, Laguna Seca in California and then Long Beach. All three events were canceled in 2020.
Booker, Democratic lawmakers introducing NCAA reform bill
A bill being introduced Thursday by four Democratic lawmakers would grant college athletes sweeping rights to compensation, including a share of the revenue generated by their sports, and create a federal commission to oversee college athletics.
The College Athletes Bill of Rights is sponsored by Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), and Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.). If passed, it could wreak havoc on the NCAA’s ability to govern intercollegiate athletics and the association’s model for amateurism.
The announcement of the bill comes a day after the Supreme Court agreed to review a court ruling the NCAA says blurs the “line between student-athletes and professionals” by removing caps on certain compensation that major college football and basketball players can receive.
The NCAA has turned to Congress for help as it works toward permitting athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals, while also trying to fend off myriad state-level bills that would undercut any attempt to create uniform rules for competing schools.
Last week, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, introduced a bill that would allow college athletes to be paid for their names, images and likenesses, with oversight from the Federal Trade Commission. The bill also protects the NCAA from future antitrust challenges to its compensation rules.
Coaches’ challenge stays in NBA, game-night rosters go to 15
The NBA coach’s challenge is back, and here to stay.
Following the recommendation from the league’s competition committee, the NBA’s board of governors voted Thursday to keep the challenge as an option for coaches going forward. It was introduced last year on a one-year trial.
Coaches challenged 700 calls last season, including the playoffs. Calls were overturned 308 times, or a rate of 44%.
“Our coaches were receptive to the pilot version of the coach’s challenge, increasing usage and becoming more comfortable with the concept and strategic aspects as the season progressed,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s President for League Operations.
Also approved by the board of governors Thursday: a plan to give teams the ability to expand their active roster on game nights from 13 to 15 for this season — a move being made largely in response to the coronavirus pandemic and in anticipation of the likelihood that teams will be missing players from time to time.
Lexi Thomson shoots 65, leads LPGA Tour’s season finale
NAPLES, Fla. — With brother Curtis back at her side at Tiburon Golf Club, Lexi Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s CME Group Tour Championship.
Curtis, a Korn Ferry Tour player, also caddied for his sister in 2018 when she won the season-ending event.
“If we’re both home we are always playing golf together and joking around,” Thompson said. “It’s great to have him out here. I really appreciate him helping me out and keeping me loose out there. Whether I play good or bad, he always keeps a smile on my face.”
On Thursday after early morning rain, Thompson birdied five of the first seven holes. She played the next nine holes in even par with a birdie and a bogey, then birdied the final two holes. The 11-time LPGA Tour had her lowest score of the year a week after missing the cut in Houston in the U.S. Women’s Open.
Nanna Koerstz Madsen of Denmark was a stroke back after a bogey-free round.
Russia can’t use its name and flag at the next 2 Olympics
GENEVA — Russia will not be able to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years after a ruling Thursday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The Lausanne-based court halved the four-year ban proposed last year by the World Anti-Doping Agency in a landmark case that accused Russia of state-ordered tampering of a testing laboratory database in Moscow. The ruling also blocked Russia from bidding to host major sporting events for two years.
Russian athletes and teams will still be allowed to compete at next year’s Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, as well as world championships including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, if they are not banned for or suspected of doping.
One win for Russia is the proposed team name at major events. The name “Russia” can be retained on uniforms if the words “Neutral Athlete” or equivalents like “Neutral Team” have equal prominence, the court said.
The burden of proof was also shifted away from Russian athletes and more toward WADA when their doping history is vetted for selection to the Olympics or other sporting events.
Russian athletes and teams can also retain the national flag colors of red, white and blue in their uniforms at major events. That was not possible for Russians at the past two track world championships.
Caps goalie Lundqvist to miss season with heart condition
WASHINGTON — Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition, he said Thursday, about two months after he joined the Washington Capitals following 15 years with the New York Rangers.
Calling it “a pretty tough and emotional day” in a video posted on social media by the Capitals, Lundqvist said he has been taking various tests on his heart “for several weeks.”
“And after lots of discussions with doctors around the country, and finally receiving the last results earlier this week, I unfortunately won’t be able to join the team this year,” Lundqvist said.
“It’s still very hard for me to process all of this,” Lundqvist said. “And kind of shocking, to be honest.”
The 38-year-old from Sweden was bought out by the Rangers and signed a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Washington in October to try to earn his first Stanley Cup — and try to help Alex Ovechkin win a second.
Florida postpones 3 home games while Johnson makes progress
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida has postponed its next three men’s basketball games while forward Keyontae Johnson continues to show “truly encouraging signs of progress,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said Thursday.
Johnson collapsed on the court during a game at Florida State on Saturday and remains hospitalized at UF Health while undergoing further tests and evaluation. He is alert, moving, talking and even chatting with friends and teammates via FaceTime.
The Gators had been scheduled to host Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Florida A&M on Sunday and James Madison on Tuesday. They will try to make up all three games later this season, but the priority will be to get through Southeastern Conference play.
“This has been an emotionally taxing time for Keyontae’s family, friends and teammates,” Stricklin said. “Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year.”
Maryland, Michigan State canceled again by COVID-19
In yet another twist to this crazy college football season, a matchup between Maryland and Michigan State has been canceled a second time after an outbreak of COVID-19 in College Park.
The Terrapins (2-3) were slated to face the Spartans (2-5) on Saturday night as part of the Big Ten “Champions Week.”
But on Thursday afternoon, Maryland released this statement:
“Under the guidance and advice from university medical staff, Maryland Athletics has canceled Saturday’s scheduled football game against Michigan State. The game will not be rescheduled. All team training activities have been paused.”
Maryland said that 15 football players tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 10-16. Antigen tests conducted Thursday morning resulted in three more presumptive positives, and there were six positive cases among staff over that same time period.
Virginia men’s basketball adds game against Gonzaga
Virginia has added a men’s basketball game against top-ranked Gonzaga as the 17th-ranked Cavaliers prepare to restart their program after a 10-day shutdown because of COVID-19 issues.
Virginia announced Friday that it will play the Bulldogs on Dec. 26 in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Cavaliers (3-1) had four games canceled or postponed because of COVID-19, including Saturday’s scheduled matchup with No. 7 Villanova at Madison Square Garden. That game would have featured the past two NCAA champions and will not be made up.
Virginia’s home game against William & Mary was rescheduled for Tuesday. The Cavaliers plan to return to practice Saturday. The team paused all activities on Dec. 9.
Virginia also had matchups with No. 4 Michigan State and Wake Forest postponed.
Army-Air Force football going to World Series site in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas — Army and Air Force will play at a neutral site for the first time in more than a half-century when the rivalry game moves next year to the Texas Rangers baseball stadium that hosted the last World Series.
The service academies said Thursday they plan to play their 2021 and 2022 matchups at Globe Life Field, the stadium with a retractable roof that opened this year. The first Commander Classic will be played next Nov. 6.
This game has traditionally been held on the respective campuses, including Saturday’s game that will be played at West Point, New York. That will be the 55th meeting between the teams, and only the first three were played off campus — the first in 1959 at old Yankee Stadium in New York, then in 1963 and 1965 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Army-Air Force will be the first FBS game played at Globe Life Field, which in October hosted two National League playoff series and then the World Series that the Los Angeles Dodgers won over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Indiana’s Allen sweeps Big Ten Coach of the Year awards
ROSEMONT, Ill. — Indiana’s Tom Allen swept the Big Ten Coach of the Year awards announced Thursday, getting picked by the coaches and media in separate votes.
The seventh-ranked Hoosiers (6-1) are second in the Big Ten East and enjoying one of their best seasons in decades. They would be playing in the conference championship game Saturday had administrators not voted to drop the six-game requirement, clearing the way for Ohio State to play.
Allen joins Bill Mallory (1986 and 1987) as the only Hoosier to take Big Ten coaching honors. He was selected Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year by the coaches and Dave McClain Coach of the Year by the media. Allen is 24-21 since he took over for the final game of the 2016 season.
Ohio State’s Justin Fields took Offensive Player of the Year honors on Tuesday. Iowa lineman Daviyon Nixon was announced Wednesday as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Iowa State has Big 12’s top offensive and defensive players
IRVING, Texas — Iowa State swept the Big 12’s top individual awards as determined by a vote of the league coaches, with running back Breece Hall named the offensive player of the year and junior linebacker Mike Rose the top defensive player.
Iowa State’s Matt Campbell was coach of the year when the conference released its All-Big 12 selections Thursday.
The No. 8 Cyclones play five-time defending Big 12 champion and No. 12 Oklahoma in the conference championship game Saturday.
Hall is the Big 12’s leading rusher with 1,357 yards and 17 touchdowns. The sophomore running back has eight 100-yard games and has scored a touchdown in every game this season for Iowa State (8-2). The only other Cyclone to be the offensive player of the year was Troy Davis during the Big 12’s inaugural season in 1996.
N.Y. Giants offensive coordinator tests positive
New York Giants offensive coordinator and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has tested positive for COVID-19.
The team announced the result Thursday and said Garrett will continue to work remotely.
The Giants will not practice Thursday for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens will call the offensive plays against the Browns, who fired him as their head coach last season.
The Giants are working with the league’s chief medical officer to determine close contacts. The Giants were not in their facility on Monday or Tuesday, and most of the coaching staff worked remotely. The team practiced Wednesday.
In wake of Indians’ decision, Blackhawks stay with team name
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks are going to remain the Blackhawks and there is no sign of a change coming anytime soon.
Speaking publicly for the first time since baseball’s Cleveland Indians announced Monday they plan to change their name, Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz reiterated the same message the team shared this summer after lingering questions about Native American team names returned to the forefront.
“Obviously respect the decision the Cleveland Indians made to go down that path, but we continue to deepen our commitment to upholding our namesake and our brand,” Wirtz said Thursday.
In July, after Washington’s NFL team announced it was reviewing its name, the Blackhawks said they planned to continue with their name because it honors Black Hawk, a Native American leader from Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation. Washington ended up dropping the “Redskins” name, logo and all Native American imagery. The Indians announced their decision this week, while the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs and baseball’s Atlanta Braves have said they have no plans to change their name.
Villanova-Virginia matchup at MSG canceled
The men’s basketball game between No. 7 Villanova and No. 17 Virginia scheduled for Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York has been canceled.
It was supposed to be a matchup of the past two NCAA champions — and the first college basketball game at The Garden since the Big East Tournament was stopped in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Virginia, the 2019 national champion, has had four straight games called off and hasn’t played since Dec. 4.
“We’ve worked closely with Virginia on this,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “Both schools tried to make this game happen. Due to COVID-19 issues, we will not be able to play.”
Wright said potential replacement games at MSG fell through and Villanova could play a home game instead on Saturday.
The Wildcats beat Butler 85-66 on Wednesday night, improving to 6-1.
Va Tech ending nation’s longest bowl streak at 27 years
Virginia Tech is ending the nation’s longest bowl streak at 27 years.
Hokies coach Justin Fuente said Wednesday the players decided to bypass postseason, ending their pandemic-hit season at 5-6.
“We had a team meeting and our players have decided to not play, and I’m going to support them 100%,” Fuente said. “It speaks to the difficulty of the season they’ve been through. There were players who wanted to play, but we were going to do this all together or not, and it became evident that it was a very difficult situation. There’s kids that would like to go home for Christmas. This is ultimately about our kids. I think they’ve sacrificed enough.”
Virginia Tech is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to opt out, joining Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Georgia Tech.
Kansas State also withdrew from bowl consideration Wednesday, saying it paused all football activities indefinitely amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing that would have prevented it from fielding enough players to play.
The First Responders Bowl was the likely destination for the Wildcats, who beat then-No. 3 Oklahoma on the road early in the season but slid to a 4-6 finish after losing quarterback Skylar Thompson and several other players to injuries.
Rays re-sign C Mike Zunino to $3 million, 1-year deal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $9 million over two seasons.
Zunino’s contract, announced Wednesday, includes a $2 million salary for 2021 and a $4 million option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout. The option price would escalate to $5 million if he appears in 80 games next season, $6 million if he appears in 90 games and $7 million if he appears in 100 games or is traded during 2021.
Zunino appeared in 28 games, including 25 starts, for Tampa Bay in 2020. The 29-year-old is considered a solid defender and has significant power but has struggled to make contact. He hit .147 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 2020.
Florida signs Anthony Duclair to 1-year contract
SUNRISE, Fla. — All-Star winger Anthony Duclair has agreed to join the Florida Panthers on a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.
The 25-year-old Duclair had a career-high 23 goals and 17 assists for Ottawa last season. Florida becomes his sixth team; Duclair has 79 goals and 83 assists in parts of six NHL seasons.
Keynan Middleton agrees to $800,000 deal with Mariners
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners kept up their bullpen overhaul Wednesday by agreeing to an $800,000, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton.
Middleton can earn an additional $50,000 in performance bonuses for games: $12,500 each for 30, 40, 50 and 60.
The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels as he worked his way back from Tommy John surgery 2018. Middleton has appeared in just 24 major league games over the past two seasons.
Middleton was 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA last season. His best professional season came in 2017 when he went 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 64 appearances for the Angels. Middleton’s signing came a day after the Mariners acquired Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers
Bengals sign Shurmur to practice squad to add QB depth
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals added some needed quarterback depth on Thursday by signing Kyle Shurmur to the practice squad.
Brandon Allen, who had been starting for the Bengals in place of injured rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, hurt his knee in last week’s loss to Dallas. Allen didn’t practice Thursday, with Ryan Finley getting the first-team reps.
Coach Zac Taylor said Allen is day to day, and if he can’t go then Finley will start Monday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The current practice team QB, Kevin Hogan, likely would move up into the No. 2 spot.
Shurmur, a Vanderbilt product and son of Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, hasn’t played in an NFL game, but spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.
Kawhi on Kimmel: He likes Mexican food and owns apple tree
LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard made a rare late-night television appearance, with host Jimmy Kimmel kidding the Los Angeles Clippers superstar who avoids attention off the court about being a mysterious man.
“Maybe to the outside world,” Leonard said. “The people around me know who I am.”
Kimmel pointed out on Wednesday night’s show that Leonard doesn’t have an Instagram account and hasn’t posted to Twitter since 2015.
But Kimmel drew bits of information out of Leonard (Mexican food is his favorite) and even got the always serious-looking player to smile several times.
Antetokounmpo features in Greek pandemic safety ad
ATHENS, Greece — Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has appeared in a government ad in his native Greece, released ahead of Christmas to urge people to observe public safety measures during the pandemic.
“All victories start with defense,” the Milwaukee Bucks star says, speaking in Greek in the minute-long spot edited in black and white.
The ad features photographs of Antetokounmpo growing up in an Athens neighborhood, the son of struggling Nigerian immigrants, and scenes of him playing for the Greek national team.
“I have learned in life to look my opponent in the eye. But for the first time in my life, I’m playing against an invisible opponent,” the player says in the ad. “I can’t see it but it’s there. That’s how I see the virus, COVID.
“Now we have to play defense.”
The ad was launched in a tweet from Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Impact acquire midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from Fire
MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have acquired midfielder Djordje Mihailovic from the Chicago Fire.
The 22-year-old signed a three-year contract with an option year using targeted allocation money. Mihailovic was entering the final year of his contract.
Montreal is sending Chicago $800,000 in general allocation money and the deal could cost Montreal another $200,000 in future general allocation money if Mihailovic meets certain performance incentives. Chicago will also retain a percentage of a future transfer fee if Mihailovic leaves Montreal for a non-MLS club.
Robert Lewandowski wins FIFA award as best men’s player
GENEVA — Robert Lewandowski won the biggest individual prize of his career Thursday, showing that a forward not named Messi or Ronaldo can be voted the world’s best soccer player.
The Poland captain was named the FIFA Best Men’s Player for 2020 after his 55-goal season lifted Bayern Munich to a sweep of international and domestic trophies.
Lewandowski topped a three-player shortlist that included Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Voting was by a global jury of national team captains and coaches, plus selected journalists and fans. Lewandowski received 52 voting points, with Ronaldo second on 38 Messi third with 35.
Though FIFA hosted the virtual ceremony in Zurich, its president Gianni Infantino went to Munich to present the trophy in person.
“It’s an incredible feeling” said Lewandowski, who at age 32 made the shortlist for the first time.
Lewandowski joined Luka Modric, the Croatia and Real Madrid midfielder who won in 2018, as the only players in the past 13 years to deny both Messi and Ronaldo the victory.
Rashford leads Man United comeback after winning FIFA award
SHEFFIELD, England — Hours after being honored for his impact off the field, Marcus Rashford also delivered in front of goal.
The striker scored twice to lead Manchester United’s recovery to beat Sheffield United 3-2 in the Premier League on Thursday.
The evening began with Rashford — in a pre-recorded segment at the FIFA Best awards — receiving the fair play accolade from world football’s governing body for his campaign to combat child poverty and pressure the British government into providing free meals.
“It will have a knock-on effect,” Rashford said, “because things will start to happen in other countries as well.”
His goals at Bramall Lane lifted United to sixth in the league, five points behind leader and champion Liverpool with a game in hand.
“Once again we’ve done well to respond, going a goal behind, scoring three goals, and then of course, late on, if we don’t kill the game off it’s going to be tough at a place like this,” Rashford said. “Today we didn’t get anything that we didn’t expect. They fought for every ball, they wanted to win the game and they fought for 90 minutes, and in the end we managed to get the three points.”
It was a familiar situation for United. For the sixth successive away game in the league, Man United fell behind before winning.
But it started badly for Dean Henderson in the United goal at the club where was previously on loan.
There was no sign of danger when United captain Harry Maguire played a return pass to Henderson but he dawdled enough for Oliver Burke to close him down and flick the ball into the path of David McGoldrick to score from close range after five minutes.
Roma beats Torino 3-1 to move level with 3rd-place Juventus
ROME — Roma beat 10-man Torino 3-1 in Serie A on Thursday to move level on points with third-place Juventus and leave visiting coach Marco Giampaolo under more pressure.
Torino started well but its chances of getting something from the match diminished when defender Wilfried Singo picked up two yellow cards in the opening 15 minutes and was sent off.
Roma laid siege to the Torino goal and broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Henrikh Mkhitaryan tapped in a rebound after goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić could only parry Gianluca Mancini’s powerful effort.
Jordan Veretout doubled Roma’s tally from the penalty spot shortly before halftime after Edin Džeko was tripped by Lyanco.
Simone Edera hit the crossbar for Torino in the second half before Lorenzo Pellegrini all but sealed the match for Roma.
Man U striker Cavani charged by English FA with misconduct
MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was charged by the English Football Association with misconduct on Thursday after using a Spanish term for Black people which he said was intended as an affectionate greeting.
The message was posted by the Uruguayan on Instagram after he scored twice in United’s 3-2 victory at Southampton last month in the Premier League.
Cavani has until Jan. 4 to respond to the misconduct charge from the FA.
