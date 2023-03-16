NBA suspends Ja Morant 8 games for having gun in video
MIAMI — The NBA suspended Memphis Grizzilies guard Ja Morant eight games without pay on Wednesday after determining that his displaying a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.”
Morant will miss his sixth game when the Grizzlies play in Miami on Wednesday night. He will miss the next two games and be eligible to return on Monday when Memphis plays Dallas.
The games he already missed will count toward the suspension, and Morant will forfeit about $669,000 in salary.
“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.”
Silver met with Morant in New York before announcing the league’s decision. The Grizzlies had no immediate comment; coach Taylor Jenkins is scheduled to hold his standard pregame availability Wednesday evening in Miami before the game against the Heat.
The league’s investigation, which started almost immediately after the March 4 incident in which Morant livestreamed himself on Instagram, found that he was “holding a firearm in an intoxicated state” — but did not prove that the gun was owned by Morant “or was displayed by him beyond a brief period.”
The league investigation also did not find that Morant had the gun with him on Memphis’ flight to Denver for that game, or that he possessed the gun while in any NBA facility. Police in Colorado said last week that they looked into the circumstances surrounding the video and concluded that there was no reason to charge Morant with a crime.
“He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior,” Silver said. “Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.”
Rodgers plans to play for Jets in 2023, awaits Packers’ move
Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday he intends to play for the New York Jets in 2023 after 18 seasons in Green Bay and the four-time NFL MVP quarterback is waiting for the Packers to trade him.
The 39-year-old Rodgers, speaking during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM, said he believes the Packers want to move on and make 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love their starting quarterback.
“At this point, as I sit here, I think since Friday I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said. “I haven’t been holding anything up at this point. It’s been compensation the Packers are trying to get for me, kind of digging their heels in.”
Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy has acknowledged the team granted the Jets permission to talk to Rodgers, the face of the franchise since Hall of Famer Brett Favre was traded to the Jets in 2008. The Jets sent a contingent that reportedly included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California last week.
Rodgers expressed his appreciation for his 18 seasons in Green Bay but added that it’s time for the Packers “to do the right thing.”
“I have nothing but love in my heart for every Packer fan and everybody who works in the organization,” Rodgers said. “My life is better because of my time in Green Bay. But we’ve just got to look at the reality. They want to move on. They don’t want me to come back and that’s fine. They’re ready to move on with Jordan. That’s awesome. Jordan’s going to be a great player.”
The Packers declined to comment on Rodgers’ remarks, which follow days of speculation that his time in Green Bay might be done.
End of an era: Cowboys release 2-time rushing champ Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday, ending a seven-season run for a two-time rushing champion who never regained the form of his dominant early years.
Elliott will be designated a post-June 1 cut, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t reveal details of the decision. The move will save Dallas about $11 million under the salary cap this season.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the decision was mutual to let the 27-year-old Elliott pursue another team in free agency and give the Cowboys more financial flexibility in building a roster.
“This is one of the toughest parts of operating a team,” said Jones, who issued similarly heartfelt statements after the salary cap-related releases of defensive end DeMarcus Ware and receiver Dez Bryant in the past decade.
“Moments like this come, and extremely difficult decisions and choices are made. For the franchise. For me personally. For players, too,” Jones said. “We will always have a special place and love for Zeke.”
While Elliott finished with 12 rushing touchdowns in a second consecutive playoff season for the Cowboys in 2022, his overall production never matched the value of a $90 million, six-year extension he signed to end a preseason-long holdout in 2019.
Gio Reyna on US roster after family tried to oust Berhalter
NEW YORK — Gio Reyna, whose parents tried to oust U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter after the 20-year-old midfielder was sparingly used at the World Cup, was selected Wednesday by interim coach Anthony Hudson for CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador.
Reyna made two substitute appearances during the World Cup totaling 52 minutes and Berhalter later said he almost sent a player home because of lack of hustle — remarks Reyna admitted were aimed at him. His parents, former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and women’s national team midfielder Daniele Egan Reyna, then complained to U.S. Soccer Federation officials and notified them of a 1992 domestic violence incident involving Daniele’s college roommate and Berhalter’s future wife.
The USSF commissioned a law firm to investigate, which determined Berhalter did not improperly withhold information of the incident. Hudson was appointed interim coach during the probe and will remain on until after a new USSF sporting director is hired and supervises the coach search. Berhalter is still a candidate.
Reyna scored in his first three games for Borussia Dortmund after the World Cup and has appeared in seven matches, six as a substitute.
Raiders re-sign safety Teamer
HENDERSON, Nev. — Restricted free-agent safety Roderic Teamer re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.
He played in all 17 games last season, starting three and making 35 tackles. Teamer had five tackles on special teams.
The Los Angeles Chargers signed Teamer as an undrafted free agent in 2019 out of Tulane, and he joined the Raiders in June 2021.
AP source: 49ers agree to 1-year deal with Clelin Ferrell
The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year contract with former Raiders first-round defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell in hopes of reviving his career.
A person familiar with the deal said the sides agreed to the contract on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been announced.
ESPN first reported the signing.
Ferrell was mostly a disappointment in four seasons with the Raiders after being drafted fourth overall out of Clemson in 2019. He had 10 sacks in 58 games and struggled to generate any pressure.
After starting most of his first two seasons, Ferrell was a reserve the past two years and had his fifth-year option declined last year.
Ferrell had 98 quarterback pressures in 58 games, according to Pro Football Focus. He has experience playing both inside and outside with versatility that the Niners covet.
San Francisco needed reinforcements on the defensive line with key contributors Samson Ebukam and Charles Omenihu leaving in free agency.
The Niners agreed earlier in the week to a four-year contract with defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, according to a second person familiar with the deal, and now are adding Ferrell.
San Francisco has had a good history of getting the best out of pass rushers under defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, including another former Raiders draft pick, Arden Key, Kerry Hyder Jr., and Omenihu.
They are hoping for similar results with Ferrell.
Italian’s espresso machine a hit at World Baseball Classic
TOKYO — Old-time baseball players would be appalled.
Italy’s dugout at the World Baseball Classic comes outfitted with an espresso machine. And it’s getting lots of attention.
“We are kind of shocked, actually, because this is something in Italian culture that’s sort of like water. I mean, coffee would be right after water,” Italy manager Mike Piazza said.
Piazza said he was content with the Nespresso machine in the dugout, but dissatisfied the coffee was being served in a paper cup and not a ceramic one.
“I don’t like espresso out of a paper cup. It’s kind of sacrilege,” Piazza said. “But when it’s the only option you have, you have to deal with it. Maybe next time we’ll bring the metallic machine with the copper eagle on the top and someone in there knocking espressos out. You have to make the most with the tools you have.”
Andre Marcon, the president of the Italian Baseball Federation, said he was content with the exposure Italian baseball was getting — even for its coffee habits.
“Right now we are the most followed national team for a series of things which took place connected to our ‘good old Italian customs’,” Marcon said.
Son of Lindsay Davenport is upcoming junior tennis player
INDIAN WELLS — Jagger Leach, the 15-year-old son of three-time major champion Lindsay Davenport, lost in the second round at the FILA International Junior Championships.
Leach was beaten by ninth-seeded Stiles Brockett, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden, where Leach’s mother reached the finals of the pro tournament six times. She won twice.
Leach is tied for the most ITF junior singles titles this year with three, all won at events in New Zealand. He has a record of 18-1 this year and is currently ranked 205th in the world junior rankings.
The Indian Wells amateur event is being held for the first time in conjunction with the BNP Paribas Open, featuring the combined ATP and WTA tours.
Leach is the oldest child and only son of Davenport, a former No. 1-ranked player and Olympic gold medalist. She and her husband, Jon, also have three daughters.
Leach is the latest offspring of a successful pro player to follow in their parents’ footsteps.
Brandon Holt, the son of two-time U.S. Open champion Tracy Austin, plays on the ATP Tour. So does Sebastian Korda, the son of Australian Open winner Petr Korda. Elizabeth Mandlik, daughter of four-time major champion Hana Mandlikova, plays on the WTA Tour.
In 2020, Leach was in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Hawaii in which he sustained a severe compound fracture of his femur. He needed multiple blood transfusions and was in the hospital for eight days after experiencing complications from surgery.
He fully recovered and resumed tennis, along with running, surfing and golfing.
Raven Saunders gets 18-month ban for missed doping tests
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Raven Saunders, the U.S. silver-medal shot putter who used her triumph at the Tokyo Olympics to bring attention to social injustice, has been suspended for 18 months for failing to show up for doping tests.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction Wednesday for the 26-year-old, saying she had committed three “whereabouts failures” within a 12-month period ending on Aug. 15. She will miss this year’s world championships, but would be eligible for the Paris Olympics next year.
Saunders often comes to meets with brightly colored hair and wearing an “Incredible Hulk” mask. At the end of the medal presentation at the 2021 Olympics, she stepped off the podium and formed an “X” with her wrists. She explained the “X” stood for “the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet.”
Saunders has been outspoken about growing up in poverty and her bouts with depression. She went to the University of Mississippi, is a four-time NCAA champion and won USA Track and Field’s Humanitarian Award in 2021.
Saunders joins a growing list of high-profile athletes who have been banned for missed tests, including world-champion sprinters Christian Coleman and Salwa Eid Naser. While a series of missed tests can lead to bans, they are not considered proof that an athlete was using prohibited substances.
Saunders finished fourth at U.S. nationals last year and did not qualify for worlds. Shortly after, she announced she was taking the rest of 2022 off. That came about a month before her final missed test. The other two were in January and May.
O’Ward not dwelling on issue that cost win in IndyCar opener
FORT WORTH, Texas — Pato O’Ward isn’t dwelling on the temporary loss of engine power that almost certainly cost him a victory in the season-opening IndyCar race on the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. He is instead focused on the second-place finish that he did have.
“It’s just all about looking at how our weekend went,” O’Ward said Wednesday. “In ‘21 and ‘22, we had terrible weekends there. So ‘23, qualified third and we ended the race on the podium. We went forward even with having a couple of issues. That’s a fantastic start to our (season).”
Still, it could have been even better. O’Ward led with three laps remaining March 5 when his Arrow-McLauren Chevrolet had a sudden loss of power. That brief hiccup allowed Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson to pass him, and drive on to the victory.
During an appearance at Texas Motor Speedway to promote the April 2 race where he got the first of his four career IndyCar wins in 2021, O’Ward said that a “plenum issue” was to blame at St. Pete. That part is related to the fuel-air mixture in the engine.
“We all win and lose together as a team,” O’Ward said. “It’s not like it was done on purpose. It’s something that is sometimes inevitable.”
Rob Buckner, Chevrolet’s IndyCar program manager, told Motorsport.com that it was a very rare occurrence.
“Unfortunately, in the entire lifetime of this program, that was the most consequential one we’ve had,” Bucker said. “Terrible timing. And it was absolutely on us. I hate it for the No. 5 car and hate it for Pato, because I’m very confident they had the race won without that.”
Kings’ Lyles suspended 1 game; Bucks’ Lopez fined $25,000
NEW YORK — Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles was suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night, the NBA announced Wednesday.
Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was dribbling out the clock in the final minute of the Bucks’ 133-124 victory over the Kings when he was fouled by Lyles, who then pushed the two-time MVP. Lopez then confronted Lyles.
Lyles struck Lopez in the face and grabbed and held the 7-footer around the neck area. Both players were ejected from the game.
Lyles will serve his suspension Wednesday when the Kings visit the Chicago Bulls.
Vikings add ex-Cardinals CB Byron Murphy in defensive revamp
The Minnesota Vikings have made former Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy a key piece of their latest defensive revamp.
The Vikings finalized agreements with Murphy, former New Orleans outside linebacker Marcus Davenport and former Miami tight end Josh Oliver on Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency. The deals will be signed after completion of their physical exams, and the Vikings planned an introductory news conference for Thursday at team headquarters.
The 25-year-old Murphy replaced Patrick Peterson in the Cardinals’ starting lineup in 2021 when Peterson joined the Vikings. Now, the 2019 second-round draft pick will take over for Peterson again. Murphy was limited to nine games in 2022, when he was hampered by a back injury. He had a career-high four interceptions in 2021.
As the Vikings transition their scheme under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores away from the zone-heavy strategy they used last year, Murphy ought to fit well with man-to-man coverage skills. Peterson departed for Pittsburgh.
Murphy, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, will get a two-year deal. He played in college at Washington.
The Vikings also cut cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. last week, and Duke Shelley, Chandon Sullivan and Kris Boyd are set to become unrestricted free agents. They’re counting on major roles for Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans, whose rookie seasons in 2022 were largely limited by injuries. Booth was drafted in the second round and Evans was drafted in the fourth round last year.
With the departures of free agents Peterson and defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson and the release of linebacker Eric Kendricks, the Vikings are in the midst of a significant redo of a defense that was one of the league’s worst in 2022. Davenport will be a key piece as an edge rusher opposite Danielle Hunter. Za’Darius Smith remains on the roster, but he’s carrying a hefty cap hit and has already posted a thank you message to Vikings fans on Twitter that had a farewell vibe.
Bolivian referees get suspended after 132-minute match
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivia’s soccer federation suspended six match officials after they added 42 minutes in a professional national league match.
Palmaflor beat Blooming 3-2 on Monday in a match that was later revised by the country’s refereeing commission. The 132-minute clash took place under heavy rains in the city of Chapare, in the South American country’s heartland.
Referee Julio Gutierrez added the time due to a prolonged video review of Palmaflor’s second goal and a brawl that followed two red cards for the visitors.
The commission made the decision to suspend the officials late on Tuesday.
Blooming said on Twitter that the match officials put its players under heavy risk of injury due to “excessive added time.”
Palmaflor’s top sports executive is Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales, who said on social media his team had won the match despite “suspicious officials.”
Morales governed Bolivia between 2006-2019. The club rose to the country’s top flight division this year.
AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.
Thornhill is getting a three-year, $21 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed.
Thornhill, who had a career-high 71 tackles last season, is the third defensive player joining by the Browns in free agency. Earlier, the team announced the signings of run stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
The 27-year-old Thornhill had five tackles in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over Philadelphia.
The Browns were in the market for a starting safety after releasing John Johnson III after two seasons.
Thornhill spent four seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the second round in 2019 out of Virginia. He started 52 games, finishing with eight interceptions and 234 tackles.
Dolphins release CB Byron Jones after three seasons
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins released veteran cornerback Byron Jones Wednesday in a cost-cutting move.
Jones missed the entire 2022 season after having surgery on his lower left leg last March. He started 30 games for Miami, which in 2020 made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time after signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract.
In two seasons with the Dolphins, Jones had 95 tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defensed and two forced fumbles.
Jones is designated a post-June 1 cut, which clears $13.6 million in cap room for Miami, while creating nearly $10 million in dead money, and allows Jones to sign with any team, though it is uncertain when, or if, he will return to the field.
Last month, Jones tweeted that he can’t “run or jump” because of injuries sustained playing football.
“Much has changed in 8 years,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Today I can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game. DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you. If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications.”
“It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee,” Jones added in another tweet. “In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023.”
New ticket lottery launches for Paris 2024 Olympics
PARIS — Paris Olympics organizers kicked off the individual ticketing program Wednesday for next year’s Games, after an initial round of package sales left many buyers feeling frustrated at high costs.
Would-be spectators can sign up now through April 20 for a lottery for millions of tickets for Olympic events, which run July 26-Aug. 8, 2024. Those chosen for the draw will be contacted in May to log on and purchase individual tickets.
An initial ticketing lottery in February and March allowed buyers to get packages of tickets, but few people were able to access lower-cost tickets. Buyers were also required to buy packages for multiple sports, to encourage people to attend less-popular events.
Paris 2024 organizers announced last year that there will be 1 million tickets at 24 euros ($26) and more than 4 million for less than 50 euros ($53). In all, 10 million tickets for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics will be made available on the online platform.
A final ticketing phase will run later this year.
Ticket sales are expected to cover about a third of the overall cost of hosting the Games.
French President Emmanuel Macron launched the 500-day countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics on Tuesday.
Carson Briere apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase.
Mercyhurst University hockey player Carson Briere issued his apology in a statement released Wednesday by the NHL’s Flyers.
“I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday,” he said. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”
Danny Briere, who was promoted to run the Flyers last week when Chuck Fletcher was fired, said he was shocked to see his son’s actions in the video.
“They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect,” he said. “Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.”
A spokesperson for Mercyhurst, a school of about 3,000 students in Erie, Pennsylvania, said a code of student conduct process was underway.
“The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person,” the spokesperson said in a statement, adding the school’s “tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and atone for harmful actions.”
Carson Briere previously was dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. He is in his third season at Mercyhurst, which also competes in Division I.
Nadal aiming to make comeback from injury at Monte Carlo
MONACO — Rafael Nadal is aiming to make his comeback from a hip injury at the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters next month, organizers said Wednesday.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open, and pulled out of hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami.
The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8 and tournament director David Massey is optimistic Nadal will play.
“Rafa was the first (player) to be registered,” Massey said in statement. “He really wants to play at the Monte Carlo Masters and is giving himself every chance to take part in the tournament he’s so fond of.”
Nadal has won the tournament a record 11 times, including an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005 to 2012.
The 36-year-old Spaniard uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open, which takes place May 28-June 11.
Nadal has won 14 of his major titles on clay at Roland Garros, including last year while dealing with chronic pain in his left foot.
In January, Nadal hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald of the United States at the Australian Open.
An MRI exam the next day revealed the extent of the injury.
NASCAR issues largest team fine in history against Hendrick
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR levied the largest combined fine on one team in series history Wednesday, hammering Hendrick Motorsports for modifying air-deflecting pieces last weekend at Phoenix Raceway.
Hendrick was issued a combined $400,000 in fines — $100,000 to each of its four crew chiefs, along with four-race suspensions for the quartet — and docked the drivers 100 regular-season points and 10 playoffs points each. Although NASCAR has issued larger monetary fines and suspensions, the Hendrick penalties are the largest combined punishment for one organization.
NASCAR’s winningest team said it would appeal. William Byron has won back-to-back races for Hendrick to give HMS two wins through the first four races of the season, and Alex Bowman was the Cup Series points leader prior to his 100-point deduction.
“On Friday at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR identified louvers on our race cars during a voluntary inspection 35 minutes after the opening of the garage and prior to on-track activity,” Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement. “NASCAR took possession of the parts approximately four hours later with no prior communication. The situation had no bearing on Saturday’s qualifying session or Sunday’s race.”
