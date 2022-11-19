Angels acquire 3B Gio Urshela from Minnesota for prospect
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels acquired third baseman Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo on Friday.
Urshela batted .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs while playing a career-high 144 games in his only season with the Twins, who acquired him from the Yankees last March in a five-player deal sending Josh Donaldson to New York. Urshela has one season left before free agency.
Urshela had his most impressive big league season with the Yankees in 2019, batting .314 with 21 homers. The Colombian has mostly played third base in the majors.
The Angels have $245 million slugger Anthony Rendon at third base, but he has played in only 105 games over the past two seasons due to injury. They also could be in need of a starting shortstop.
MAC football: Akron at Buffalo postponed by winter storm
AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo’s football game against Akron has been postponed due to a lake-effect snowstorm hitting the western New York region, the Mid-American Conference announced Friday.
Officials are considering shifting the game from Saturday to Sunday pending travel conditions. The National Weather Service has a lake-effect storm warning that’s now extended through Sunday afternoon, with a projection of two to four feet of snow expected to be dumped on the region.
With two games remaining, Buffalo (5-5, 4-2) sits third in the East Division and remains one win shy of becoming bowl-eligible. Akron (1-9, 0-5) is last in the East.
Buffalo also announced the storm has led to the cancellation of the women’s basketball home game against Princeton on Saturday. The Tigers (3-1) opened the season 24th before falling out of the rankings this week.
Nuggets’ Murray joins Jokic in protocols, out against Mavs
DALLAS — Jamal Murray has joined Denver star Nikola Jokic in the health and safety protocols and is out for Friday night’s game at the Dallas Mavericks.
Jokic will miss his second consecutive game since entering the protocols. Aaron Gordon also will be out a second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness.
The Nuggets are playing the first of consecutive games in Dallas, with Mavericks star Luka Doncic returning after missing a loss to lowly Houston for rest on the second night of a back-to-back. The Dallas-Denver rematch is Sunday night.
Murray and Bones Hyland, who had just returned from COVID-19 protocols, led the Nuggets with 21 points apiece in a 106-103 home loss to the New York Knicks on Wednesday.
Jokic, Murray and Gordon weren’t with the team during the morning shootaround Friday.
Rublev overcomes Tsitsipas to reach ATP semis in Turin
TURIN, Italy — Andrey Rublev rallied to upset second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and reach the final four of the ATP Finals on Friday.
Rublev won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals for the first time. He will face third-seeded Casper Ruud.
Novak Djokovic plays Taylor Fritz of the United States in the other semifinal. The five-time champion will have to recover swiftly after a grueling dead rubber, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) victory over Daniil Medvedev that lasted more than three hours.
“On the physical side, I’m not worried because . . . worry just depletes you of the vital energy you need,” Djokovic said. “If something happens tomorrow in a good or bad way, it happens, and I have to deal with it then.
“I’m going to do everything I possibly can today with my physio, with myself, with my team in order to get the good rest, the good recovery . . . I’ve had many cases in my life before where I managed to recover very quickly. Hopefully that’s going to be the case again.”
Djokovic is aiming to equal Roger Federer’s record six titles at the elite, season-ending event. Djokovic’s last title was in 2015.
With a win and a loss apiece in the group, it was a winner-takes-all match for Rublev and Tsitsipas.
Rublev threw his racket down in frustration after losing a game on his serve early in the opening set. But he was all smiles at the end as he crouched down seemingly in disbelief when Tsitsipas hit a return into the net to hand him the match.
“I didn’t give up. I kept fighting and playing,” Rublev said. “I lost my emotions a bit when I lost a stupid game at 40-0 in the first set.
“But then I just kept fighting. I thought I would have chances if I just gave my best. I managed to turn the match around and I am happy to be in the semis.”
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for speeding, DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning.
Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over Downing hours after the Titans beat the Packers 27-17 in Green Bay on Thursday night. Downing’s offense turned in its best performance this season as Tennessee (7-3) won for the seventh time in eight games.
“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.
The arrest puts Downing at risk of further punishment from the NFL.
“We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter which will be reviewed,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “All league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed.”
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he spoke to Downing, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and NFL officials. Vrabel noted the league has policies for such incidents and the Titans will make sure the NFL has all the information it needs.
Vrabel also noted he couldn’t answer many questions because of both the legal and NFL processes.
“I will say however that we all have a great responsibility as members of this community as coaches, players of this organization, as fathers and husbands and teammates to make great decisions and we understand that,” Vrabel said.
Vrabel noted the Titans have had a program for employees to call for a ride home no matter the time of day since before he was hired as head coach in January 2018.
Titaninsider.com first reported the arrest.
Lamar Jackson misses practice, but Harbaugh says he’ll play
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson missed practice Friday because of an illness, but Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said the Ravens’ star quarterback will be fine for Sunday’s game against Carolina.
Jackson has yet to miss a game this season. The Ravens listed him as questionable for Sunday on their injury report.
Baltimore did not rule anyone out on that injury report. Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) are questionable as well. Andrews was a full participant at Friday’s practice.
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) is doubtful after missing two straight practices.
Injured reliever Tyler Kinley gets $6.25M deal from Rockies
DENVER — Right-hander Tyler Kinley and the Colorado Rockies agreed Friday to a $6.25 million, three-year contract, a deal that could increase to $9.25 million if he becomes the team’s closer when he returns from elbow surgery.
Kinley gets $1.2 million next year and $1.3 million in 2024, which would have been his last year before free-agent eligibility. He has a $3 million salary in 2025, and the Rockies have a $5 million team option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout.
His 2025 salary and the 2026 option price can increase by $1.5 million each for games finished in the previous season: $500,000 each for 20, 25 and 30.
Kinley became a setup man for closer Daniel Bard this season, compiling a 0.75 ERA while striking out 27 and walking six in 24 innings. He didn’t pitch after June 8 when an MRI revealed a torn flexor tendon in his pitching elbow. He had surgery in July with Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister, and is expected to miss a significant part of 2023.
Kinley is 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA in parts of five major league seasons with Minnesota (2018), Miami (2018-19) and Colorado (2020-22).
Colorado also claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.
The 33-year-old Suter went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this past season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66.2 innings.
Suter had spent his entire big league career with Milwaukee, making his debut in 2016. He was the longest-tenured Brewer and had served as the team’s player representative.
Suter owns a 36-19 record and 3.51 ERA in 196 career appearances, including 39 starts. He has 338 strikeouts and 98 walks in 394.2 innings.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees agree to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.
Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline approached for teams to offer 2023 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.
New York also claimed right-hander Junior Fernández off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Kiner-Falefa was acquired by the Yankees after the lockout and hit .261 with four homers and 22 stolen bases. He tied for sixth among major league shortstops with 10 defensive runs saved but made 15 errors.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone benched Kiner-Falefa for Game 4 of the Division Series against Cleveland. Kiner-Falefa committed an error in Game 1 and looked shaky on routine plays.
“I feel that in some big pressure spots throughout the season he has made big-time plays,” Boone said. “So he’s always answered the bell really well after a mistake. This time I feel like it snowballed a little bit on him in this series, so that’s kind of going into this.”
In the fourth game of the AL Championship Series against Houston, rookie Jeremy Peña hit what should have been an inning-ending double-play ball to Gleyber Torres in the seventh. But his flip to second base went wide of Kiner-Falefa, setting up Houston’s two-run inning that sent the Astros on to a four-game sweep.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said Tuesday that Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza will be given a chance to earn infield jobs during spring training.
Kiner-Falefa will be eligible for free agency after the World Series.
3 minor leaguers suspended for violating drug program
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has suspended three players for violating the sport’s minor league drug program.
The penalties were announced by the commissioner’s office on Friday.
Johan Lopez, an infielder in Tampa Bay’s system, was suspended for 80 games without pay for testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance. Lopez is currently listed on the roster for Class A Bowling Green.
Egory Manuela, a pitcher on the roster for the Dominican Summer League Rays, was suspended for 25 games for an unspecified violation of the program.
Henry Tejada, a pitcher on the Dominican Summer League Orioles, received a 60-game suspension after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance.
Each suspension will begin at the start of the player’s 2023 season.
There have been 50 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.
Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.
Cubs claim INF Rylan Bannon off waivers from Braves
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs claimed infielder Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Atlanta Braves on Friday.
Bannon made his big league debut this year, appearing in four games with Baltimore and one with the Braves. He went 2 for 14 with five strikeouts.
The 26-year-old Bannon, a native of nearby Joliet, Illinois, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 amateur draft. He was part of the July 2018 trade that sent infielder Manny Machado to Los Angeles.
Bannon also hit .249 with 13 homers and 77 RBIs for two Triple-A teams this year. He made 68 starts at third base, 23 as designated hitter and eight at second base.
The move gives Chicago 39 players on its 40-man roster.
Injured LH Matzek signs $3.1m, 2-year deal with Braves
ATLANTA — Even though Tyler Matzek will miss the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, the Atlanta Braves have re-signed the reliever to a $3.1 million, two-year contract.
The deal also includes $5.5 million club option for 2025 with no buyout.
Matzek appeared in 42 games for the Braves in 2022, going 4-2 with a 3.50 ERA and his first career save. The 32-year-old left-hander dealt with elbow pain late in the season and was left off the NL East champion’s postseason roster.
Matzek underwent the Tommy John procedure on Oct. 12, which will keep him out for 12 to 18 months.
A first-round pick by Colorado, Matzek pitched a couple of seasons with the Rockies as a starter beginning in 2014.
But his career appeared over after he went four full seasons without appearing in the big leagues. He even spent time with the Texas AirHogs in the independent American Associaton, hoping to earn another chance.
Matzek finally got it with the Braves in 2020, quickly establishing himself a key middle reliever on a team that reached the NL Championship Series.
In 2021, he helped Atlanta win its first World Series title in 26 years, going 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA over 13 postseason appearances.
US decathlon champ out for Paris after missed doping tests
U.S. decathlon champion Garrett Scantling will miss the Paris Olympics due to a ban imposed after he falsified an email in trying to cover up a missed doping test.
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency said Friday that the 29-year-old Scantling, who won national championships earlier this year, had accepted a three-year ban retroactive to June 27. It means he will miss next year’s world championships and the Summer Games in 2024.
USADA said it had tested Scantling nine times between his first and third so-called whereabouts failures, but that the three missed tests in the span of less than 12 months constitutes a violation. During the investigation into his third whereabouts failure, on April 9, USADA said Scantling provided an altered email, which constitutes a tampering violation.
Scantling had a four-year ban reduced by one year for admitting the violation and accepting the penalty.
Under global antidoping rules, athletes are responsible for filling out logs to let testing authorities know where they’ll be, so they can be found for no-notice, out-of-competition testing. Incomplete whereabouts logs often make testers unable to find certain athletes. The third time an athlete cannot be located over a 12-month period can result in a penalty.
“The rules keeping sport fair and clean can be inconvenient and burdensome, but athletes fulfilling their obligations under the rules is critical to protect the integrity of competition for all,” USADA CEO Travis Tygart said. “Even when a rule violation, like in this case, does not involve the use of prohibited drugs, it is paramount that truthful, open, and complete cooperation happens with organizations ... investigating any potential rule violations.”
Scantling, who previously tried out for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics last year.
