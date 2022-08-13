Browns’ Watson apologizes ‘to all the women I have impacted’
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted” after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.
Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland’s exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since Jan. 3, 2021, with the Houston Texans.
Watson was suspended six games earlier this month by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who concluded he violated the league’s personal conduct policy with “egregious” and “predatory” behavior.
As part of her decision, the retired federal judge noted Watson’s lack of remorse.
Watson was asked in a pregame interview with the team’s in-house TV crew Friday for his response to Robinson’s position that he hasn’t been contrite.
“Look, I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” Watson said in the interview. “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward.”
This is the first time Watson has publicly apologized for his alleged behavior. In his two media interviews since joining the Browns in March, he had said only that he had “no regrets” while acknowledging his actions had negatively impacted “so many people.”
Watson was accused of sexually harassing or assaulting the women during the therapy sessions in 2020 and 2021. He has always denied wrongdoing and grand juries in two Texas counties declined to indict him on criminal complaints.
The three-time Pro Bowler settled 23 of 24 civil lawsuits.
Rockies’ Bernard makes MLB debut after decade in minors
DENVER — Wynton Bernard is getting his chance to play in the major leagues a decade after he was drafted by the San Diego Padres.
The Colorado Rockies selected Bernard’s contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. He was penciled in to bat seventh and play center field against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series.
“It’s a special moment,” Bernard said. “After how many years I’ve played I’m finally here. It’s amazing. I’m finally here.”
The 31-year-old Bernard was taken in the 35th round of the 2012 draft and spent three seasons in the Padres’ minor league system. He also played in the minors for Detroit, San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs along with stints in the Mexican Winter League, Venezuelan Winter League and independent ball.
He also played for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League.
Colorado manager Bud Black went to see Bernard and outfielder Connor Joe in the winter of 2020. He pitched batting practice to both players and encouraged the Rockies to sign them.
“I made the recommendation to our front office to see if we can sign these guys,” Black said. “Our front office contacted their agents and they got deals done.”
Joe made his Rockies debut in 2021 while Bernard played for the Isotopes the past two seasons. He hit .254 with seven homers in 2021. This year, his numbers are outstanding: .325 with 17 homers, 24 doubles and 26 stolen bases.
In 10 minor league seasons he is hitting .286 with 50 homers and 226 stolen bases.
Vikings’ Cousins has COVID-19, won’t play preseason opener
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play this weekend in the team’s first preseason game.
Coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the diagnosis Friday at practice, where Cousins was absent for a second straight day. He felt ill Thursday and sent home.
“I like the way he handled it, reporting the symptoms and going through our in-house process we have here,” O’Connell said. “Ultimately looking out for his teammates and making sure we’ll get him back, ready to roll as soon as possible.”
Cousins has “very minimal” symptoms, O’Connell said.
Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond will split time in the exhibition Sunday at Las Vegas, where Cousins was unlikely to play much, if at all, even if he wasn’t sick. There are no other quarterbacks on the roster.
“No matter who starts, they’re both going to play a ton. Big evaluation game for us of those guys,” O’Connell said. “They’ve done a lot of really good things in camp, and now we get to see them play against a complete defensive structure, different coverages. I think it’ll be good for those guys.”
Soccer players’ cars set on fire after loss in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Cars owned by players from the Argentina first division soccer team Aldosivi were set on fire after a 2-0 defeat against rival Godoy Cruz.
The incident occurred Thursday in the city of Mar del Plata, 400 kilometers (250 miles) south of Buenos Aires. The cars were in the club’s training ground parking lot.
Aldosivi players, who face growing risk of relegation in Argentine’s top-flight division, had left their cars at the parking lot before they traveled to regional Mendoza for the match.
Aldosivi is in the 27th and second-last place in the Argentinian championship with eight points after 13 rounds.
“I never experienced anything like this,” Uruguayan striker Santiago Silva said at the Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires, where players landed before taking their bus to Mar del Plata. “We can’t get used to things like this.”
Five cars that belonged to players and coaching staffer Leandro Somoza were set ablaze, the city’s fire department said.
US striker Daryl Dike out 2 months with muscle tear
WEST BROMWICH, England — West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike will be sidelined for at least two months after a scan confirmed a torn thigh muscle.
The injury is a blow to the 22-year-old American’s hopes of earning a roster spot with the United States at the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20.
West Brom manager Steve Bruce, in his media conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Blackburn in the second-tier Championship, said Dike will be out “at least a couple of months.”
Dike missed West Brom’s 1-1 draw with Watford on Monday after he had picked up the thigh injury in training on Sunday.
Dike came off the bench to play 12 minutes in West Brom’s 1-1 league opener this season at Middlesbrough.
He was also injured on his full debut in January, leaving the field with a hamstring injury early in the second half against Peterborough.
The Oklahoma-born Dike joined West Brom on Jan. 1 from MLS club Orlando City.
NIT headed to Las Vegas in 2023, Indianapolis in 2024
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA announced Friday that the NIT semifinals and final will be played at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas in 2023 and Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis in 2024.
The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but two since 1938, with the 2020 tournament canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 event held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
The NIT board also selected former coaches Rick Byrd, Bob McKillop and Gary Waters to join the NIT committee.
More than 3.1 million TV viewers for ‘Field of Dreams’ game
NEW YORK — More than 3.1 million viewers watched Fox Sports’ broadcast of Major League Baseball’s second “Field of Dreams” game, about half of the audience for the 2021 game.
The Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Thursday night at a throwback ballpark in eastern Iowa, a short walk from the main field for the 1989 movie.
Fox Sports said Friday it was the most-watched regular-season baseball game on any network this year. The audience peaked at 3,464,000 views from 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. EDT.
The 2021 game, a wild 9-8 victory for the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, attracted nearly 6 million viewers in what MLB said was the most-watched regular-season game on any network since 1998.
Major League Baseball has not committed to returning to the site.
Astros OF Brantley shelved by season-ending shoulder surgery
HOUSTON — Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on his right shoulder this week.
The 35-year-old Brantley hasn’t played in a big league game since June 26. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract.
“There were a lot of different avenues that were taken to try to get Michael back on the field in time for the end of the season,” general manager James Click said Friday, “and ultimately, after consultation with our trainers and doctors, we ultimately came to the conclusion that this was the right path for him long-term for his health.”
Brantley had surgery on Wednesday.
The loss of the sweet-swinging Brantley is a big blow for AL West-leading Houston. The five-time All-Star is a .298 hitter with 127 homers and 713 RBIs in 1,430 regular-season games.
Guardians’ Karinchak on restricted list for games in Toronto
TORONTO — The Cleveland Guardians put unvaccinated right-hander James Karinchak on the restricted list before Friday night’s game at Toronto and selected righty Peyton Battenfield from Triple-A Columbus.
Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time.
Karinchak is 0-0 with a 1.72 ERA in 14 games for the AL Central leaders. The four-year veteran hasn’t allowed a run in a career-best 13.2 innings and has struck out 28 since July 4, most among AL relievers.
Battenfield was 7-5 with a 3.19 ERA in 21 games at Columbus, all starts. His first appearance will be his major league debut.
Cleveland has won five straight, moving 1 1/2 games ahead of Minnesota and into first place in the AL Central.
Ruud routed hometown favorite Auger-Aliassime in Montreal
MONTREAL — Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway routed hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2 on Friday in the National Bank Open quarterfinals.
“It was one of those days where everything goes in one favor and luckily it was in my favor,” Ruud said after reaching his third Masters 1000 semifinal of the season.
The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime, made 21 unforced errors to just eight for Ruud.
“(My) first two matches were good, some positive things,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I never thought it would be ending like this today.”
Ruud will face eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 winner over Nick Kyrgios of Australia.
In the night session, American Tommy Paul faced Britain’s Daniel Evans and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta met British qualifier Jack Draper.
Halep beats Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach Toronto semifinals
TORONTO — Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.
Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
The 15th-seeded Halep is 4-0 against the Gauff, the 18-year-old American seeded 10th.
In the night session, 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland faced Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, and 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic played Zheng Qinwen of China.
Ten fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv sentenced in Greece
THESSALONIKI, Greece — A Greek court on Friday handed down suspended sentences and fines to 10 fans of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv after finding them guilty of illegal possession of flares as they headed to a Europa Conference League match against Aris.
The 10 were sentenced to nine-month terms, suspended for three years, and ordered to pay a 300 euro fine each. Another five who were arrested with them are minors aged 16 and 17, and were to be tried at a later date in juvenile court. All were released.
Police said the fans, between the ages of 16 and 35, had been detained ahead of Thursday’s qualifying match during a security check. The arrests were announced Friday morning.
Aris won the match 2-1 but Maccabi Tel Aviv advanced 3-2 on aggregate.
