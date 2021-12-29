Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kick
SAN DIEGO — The Holiday Bowl became the fifth postseason college football game to be canceled when UCLA was forced to pull out just hours before Tuesday’s kickoff because of COVID-19 issues with the team.
The Bruins were scheduled to face No. 18 North Carolina State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.
A surge in COVID-19 cases across the country has disrupted a second straight bowl season.
The Hawaii, Military, Fenway and Arizona bowls have already been canceled due to virus outbreaks leaving teams without enough available players. The Sun and Gator bowls have had to scramble to find replacement teams for their games.
North Carolina State is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to have its bowl disrupted by the virus.
Miami, Virginia and Boston College all had to withdraw from their games. Wake Forest is set to play in the Gator Bowl, but will face Rutgers instead of Texas A&M as originally scheduled.
NC State athletic director Boo Coorigan called it “an incredibly frustrating outcome for our players and staff who worked so hard to put themselves in position to get a 10th win. The timing of the announcement in proximity to kickoff was very disappointing.”
He said NC State has been in contact with numerous teams about playing a game but did not say when or where that might be.
Coaches Dave Doeren of NC State and Chip Kelly of UCLA spoke Monday about tightening protocols to assure their game would be played. The cancellation has to have stung the Wolfpack, whose goal was to finish with double-digit wins for just the second time.
“Prevention’s the best medicine right now,” Doeren said then. “Our guys have been through this. They understand how to follow protocols ... to protect the mission. We’re here to try to win our 10th game. That’s happened one time in school history. There’s a lot at stake.
UCLA’s football team is the fourth Bruins program sidelined due to COVID-19 issues, joining both basketball programs and gymnastics.
Petco Park had to be modified so a football field would fit. The Holiday Bowl needed a new home after 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium was razed to make room for San Diego State’s new stadium.
Meanwhile, the Big Ten became the latest conference to tweak its forfeit policy, joining the other Power Five conferences, the Big East and most others. The Big Ten said games won’t automatically be forfeited if a team or teams are unable to participate due to COVID-19. Instead, games can be rescheduled, declared a no contest or a forfeiture.
NFL cuts isolation time for players who test positive
The NFL is reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10.
The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.
The changes could allow Colts quarterback Carson Wentz to return for Sunday’s key game against Las Vegas after Indianapolis placed him on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
It was not immediately clear whether Wentz tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact to someone else who had tested positive. However, if Wentz has no symptoms, he could be cleared to play.
The Tennessee Titans, who can clinch the AFC South with either a win or a Colts’ loss, added two more in linebacker Jayon Brown and practice squad receiver Cody Hollister, who has played three of the past four games including one start. That brings the Titans’ total to nine, not counting a 10th player out for the season on injured reserve.
The timing couldn’t be worse for the Colts, who have rebounded from a 1-4 start to win eight of their past 10. They can clinch one of the seven AFC playoff spots with a win over the Raiders.
Nets’ Irving clears NBA protocols, Hawks add to COVID list
Kyrie Irving is out of the protocols. More than 100 other NBA players are still waiting to take that step.
The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, have cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols — a major step toward getting them back on the court.
Some other teams are bracing themselves for more games with in some cases deeply depleted rosters. Atlanta added three more players to the protocols, putting its total at an astonishing 13 — a figure that doesn’t even include assistant coaches who are also sidelined.
“It’s just a sick feeling,” said Hawks coach Nate McMillan, whose team is about to start a six-game road trip. “The timing is definitely bad to be losing guys. ... Every day, you’re just wondering what’s going to happen next.”
Leaguewide, entering Tuesday evening, the number of players known to be in the protocols was at 122, with some presumably on the cusp of returning and others just starting their stints in isolation. Also out for now: five head coaches, the latest addition being Oklahoma City’s Mark Daigneault, who entered the protocols on Tuesday.
Irving has not played this season, largely because of his decision not to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and the Nets initially not being willing to have the perennial All-Star with them on a part-time basis. Irving has not been eligible to play home games because of a local rule in New York requiring vaccinations, and he and the Nets decided earlier this month that having him back — even if only for road games — will allow the team “to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.”
US-Canada women’s games off; US men forfeit at world juniors
The pandemic disrupted a pair of top events in international hockey Tuesday, with the two top women’s teams in the world calling off their final pre-Olympic tune-up games and the defending champion U.S. men forfeiting a game at the world junior championship.
Hockey Canada announced the final two rivalry series games against the U.S. were canceled because several players and staff on Canada’s women’s national team are in COVID-19 protocol.
“The risk associated with playing the final two Rivalry Series games with less than one month before our teams are set to compete in the 2022 Olympics is too high to finish our series with the United States,” Hockey Canada director of hockey operations Gina Kingsbury said. “We need to do what is right for our athletes from a health perspective and for our team preparation in order to ensure everyone remains healthy and eligible for Beijing.”
The U.S. and Canada were set to play Jan. 3 in Edmonton, Alberta, and Jan. 6 in nearby Red Deer.
Canada had won four of the six exhibition games between the two rivals this fall and winter.
USA Hockey director of women’s national team programs Katie Million said the organization agreed with Hockey Canada that it was appropriate to cancel the games.
“With our team’s departure for China less than a month away, our focus is doing the absolutely best we can to make sure our players and staff are in a position to be able to participate in the Olympic games,” Million said.
Hours earlier, the U.S. was forced to forfeit its world junior game Tuesday against Switzerland after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The tournament is also taking place in Edmonton and Red Deer.
Jaguars line up 8 interviews for head coaching vacancy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars lined up eight interviews for their head coaching vacancy Tuesday, including five coordinators who are headed to the playoffs.
The Jaguars requested permission to interview: both Dallas coordinators, Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn; both Tampa Bay coordinators, Byron Leftwich and Todd Bowles; and Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. They also requested a sit-down with Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the first day teams with vacancies can start the hiring process.
Jacksonville also plans to interview two former NFL head coaches, Jim Caldwell (Detroit, Indianapolis) and Doug Pederson (Philadelphia).
Four of the eight have NFL head coaching experience: Caldwell, Pederson, Bowles (New York Jets) and Quinn (Atlanta).
Leftwich and Hackett have ties to Jacksonville. The 41-year-old Leftwich was the team’s quarterback between 2003 and 2006. The 42-year-old Hackett served as the team’s quarterbacks coach (2015-16) and offensive coordinator (2016-18) before getting fired in the middle of the 2018 season.
Hiring someone with NFL experience makes sense for the Jaguars following Urban Meyer’s tumultuous tenure that included missteps at every turn. Owner Shad Khan fired Meyer on Dec. 16, three days after he said he wasn’t going to make a decision based on “helter-skelter” emotion.
Blackhawks F Khaira could return Saturday against Predators
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira could return when the team visits Nashville on Saturday.
Khaira hasn’t played since he was stretchered off the ice following a big hit by New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Dec. 7. Khaira spent the night in the hospital, and the team cited the NHL’s concussion protocol when it placed him on injured reserve.
The Blackhawks’ matchup with the Predators is their first game since Dec. 18.
“Obviously we don’t want to be postponed, but I think the postponement of some of these games have helped some guys, especially a player like (Khaira), who’s coming off the injury,” interim coach Derek King said Tuesday. “So I believe, I’m hoping that he’s ready to go once we get back to work here.”
The 27-year-old Khaira has two goals and no assists in 18 games in his first season with the Blackhawks. He agreed in July to a two-year contract that carries a $975,000 salary-cap hit.
Khaira was selected by Edmonton in the third round of the 2012 draft. He made his debut with the Oilers on Nov. 28, 2015, becoming the third player of Punjabi descent to play in the NHL.
Former finalist Thiem withdraws from Australian Open
VIENNA, Austria — Still regaining his form from a wrist injury, former finalist Dominic Thiem announced Tuesday that he is withdrawing from the Australian Open and will instead begin his 2022 season in South America.
Thiem said he had a “slight setback” in his preparation but is “now feeling well again.”
“I will start the season in South America at the Cordoba Open in Argentina, end of January, and therefore I will not play this year at the Australian Open,” Thiem said. “I will miss the Australian fans but I will be back in 2023.
“My wrist is in optimal conditions and I am practicing normally with a very good intensity,” Thiem added. “We believe this is the right decision in order to have a good return to competition.”
Thiem was hurt in June while playing in the Mallorca Open and also missed Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
The Australian Open begins Jan. 17. Thiem reached the final in Melbourne in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic.
Liverpool loses for 2nd time in EPL, big blow to title hopes
Losses for Liverpool are about as rare as penalty misses by Mohamed Salah.
Both happened on Tuesday and, even at the halfway stage of the season, it could cost Jürgen Klopp’s team the Premier League title.
Liverpool was beaten 1-0 by a patched-up Leicester team and could find itself nine points behind Manchester City heading into the new year, if the leaders win at Brentford on Wednesday.
It’s a cushion that might prove to be insurmountable given City is on a nine-match winning streak in the league and is looking unstoppable, scoring 17 goals in its last three victories.
Liverpool also will soon be without its two star forwards, Salah and Sadio Mane, who are heading to the African Cup of Nations next week. They were granted permission to delay joining up with their national teams ahead of the tournament so they could play for Liverpool over the festive period but they couldn’t make the difference at King Power Stadium.
Salah won a penalty but saw his weak effort saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the 16th minute, thereby failing to convert a spot kick for the first time in 16 attempts. His last penalty miss was against Huddersfield in October 2017.
Liverpool ultimately slumped to only its second loss in all competitions this season when substitute Ademola Lookman found space between Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk and shot inside the near post in the 59th minute.
French skier Tessa Worley wins GS in Shiffrin’s absence
LIENZ, Austria — French giant slalom specialist Tessa Worley finally returned to a women’s World Cup podium after 11 months, winning the last GS of the calendar year on Tuesday in the absence of Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin and world champion Lara Gut-Behrami.
Six days ago, the two-time world champion had missed her first top-three result since January by eight-hundredths of a second on home snow.
“I really wanted this one,” Worley said. “I was so close to the podium in Courchevel. It’s really cool.”
Racing in flat lights on the Schlossberg course, Worley held onto her first-run lead to beat defending overall champion Petra Vlhova by three-tenths of a second.
Sara Hector of Sweden, who was second after the opening run, had two costly mistakes in her final run and dropped to third, .38 behind Worley.
Italian speed specialist Sofia Goggia, who is Shiffrin’s main challenger for the overall title, finished 1.72 behind in 12th and reduced her deficit to 93 points. The American also remained in the lead of the GS standings, leading Hector by 18 points.
Shiffrin announced Monday she had tested positive for COVID-19, ruling the American out of the GS and Wednesday’s slalom, the last two races of the calendar year.
Dominik Paris dominates downhill for another Bormio win
BORMIO, Italy — Icy, bumpy, dark and gnarly.
The Stelvio course is skiing’s version of heavy metal. Which is why it fits Dominik Paris, the World Cup circuit’s resident heavy metal singer, so perfectly.
Paris dominated again for his record-extending seventh victory in Bormio on Tuesday and sixth in downhill — making him the first male skier to win as many downhills at a single resort. The Italian broke a tie with Swiss standout Didier Cuche, who won five downhills in Kitzbühel, Austria.
Using his massive legs to absorb the Stelvio’s punishing terrain, Paris finished 0.24 seconds ahead of overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland and 0.80 ahead of another Swiss skier, Niels Hintermann.
“I gave my maximum from the top to the bottom,” Paris said. “I like it here and I believe in myself. This course is rough and tough. When you’ve given your all here you’re satisfied at the finish.”
While officially no fans were permitted to attend the race because of anti-coronavirus measures, there were still plenty of cheers for Paris all the way down as recreational skiers tried to get as close to the race course as they could.
Paris’ other downhill wins in Bormio came in 2012 followed by four straight from 2017-19. He also won a super-G on the Stelvio in 2018.
With the 16th World Cup downhill win of his career, Paris moved ahead of Franz Heinzer and Hermann Maier into sole possession of fourth place on the all-time list. Only Franz Klammer (25), Peter Müller (19) and Stephan Eberharter (18) have more downhill wins than Paris.
US-Ireland cricket series ends because of COVID-19 concerns
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The ODI leg of the white-ball cricket series between the United States and Ireland was canceled on Tuesday because of coronavirus-related concerns.
Two members of the Irish team’s support staff have tested positive, as well as several partners of players, resulting in two Ireland players being deemed as close contacts. All players returned negative test results in the latest checks overnight.
The first game of the three-match series had already been canceled, and the second one-day international put back a day, after COVID-19 cases were detected among the umpiring team and members of the U.S. squad. The second and third games were due to take place on Wednesday and Thursday.
In a joint statement, USA Cricket and Cricket Ireland said “the risks and concerns about further spread have meant that both Boards have regrettably agreed to cancel the remaining two scheduled matches.”
