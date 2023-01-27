49ers’ McCaffrey misses another practice, but vows to play
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second straight practice with a calf injury but said he will be available for the NFC title game.
McCaffrey played through the calf injury during a divisional-round win over Dallas but hasn’t practiced this week. When asked Thursday if there was any chance he wouldn’t play on Sunday against Philadelphia, McCaffrey said “zero.”
McCaffrey said he will go through walkthroughs and go over the plays with running backs coaches Anthony Lynn and Bobby Turner even though he can’t practice.
“It’s the same process for me but just lowering the physical load,” he said.
McCaffrey’s backup, Elijah Mitchell, also missed a second straight practice with a groin injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he remains hopeful that both will be able to play on Sunday.
McCaffrey leads the 49ers with 1,403 yards from scrimmage and 12 TDs in the regular season and playoffs despite not joining San Francisco until Week 7. He has scored at least one touchdown in eight straight games.
Mitchell has played only seven games this season because of a pair of knee injuries, but keyed the second-half running game last week against Dallas with 51 yards.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo remains out with a foot injury, but could be available as a backup if San Francisco reaches the Super Bowl.
Receiver Deebo Samuel (ankle), defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (oblique) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were all limited again.
Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day
SAN DIEGO — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines’ South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line.
Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132 and take a three-stroke lead over Brendan Steele, who shot a 70 on the South Course. Tano Goya was two more shots back after a 67 on the North Course.
The Santa Ana wind blowing out of the desert and down the mountains raked the course most of the day, with gusts up to 30 mph. It sent leaves, branches and even a tumbleweed onto greens, and cardboard trash cans tumbling down hillsides.
Ryder, a 33-year-old who has never won on the PGA Tour, opened some distance after sharing the first-round lead with Aaron Rai and Brent Grant. Grant was in a group of six at 6 under.
Will Zalatoris, ranked No. 7 in the world, missed the cut after shooting 5-over 77 on the South Course.
The final two rounds will be on the South Course.
Claudio Reyna moved out of Austin sporting director role
AUSTIN, Texas — Claudio Reyna was moved out of his leadership role as sporting director of Austin FC on Thursday, the latest job change that followed the Reyna family’s spat with U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.
The 49-year-old Reyna was shifted to a title of technical adviser. The former U.S captain had led the Major League Soccer team since 2019 and through its first two seasons on the field in 2021 and 2022.
Austin head coach Josh Wolff will be the club’s chief soccer officer on an interim basis, the team said. Director of player personnel Sean Rubio will be interim sporting director.
Earlier Thursday, the U.S. Soccer Federation said sporting director Earnie Stewart was resigning to take a job with PSV Eindhoven and general manager Brian McBride also was quitting.
Berhalter, whose contract expired Dec. 31, is under investigation by a USSF law firm for a domestic violence incident in 1991, and Anthony Hudson took over as interim coach. The USSF said it expected Hudson to remain in the role until late summer.
Austin club officials declined further comment on Reyna’s job change and whether it was related to the family dispute.
“We’re grateful for Claudio’s contributions to both our club and our community,” Austin majority owner and chief executive officer Anthony Precourt said in a statement. “Claudio has been committed to the cause of building a club that inspires Austin, and he will remain in a position to contribute to our organization.”
Reyna said he’s looking forward to “a less all-consuming work pace that still permits me to assist ongoing club development.”
Brazilian pair win Australian Open mixed doubles title
MELBOURNE, Australia — The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India’s Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza’s last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires.
Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open — will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.
The Brazilian pair took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker and Mirza and Bopanna fought back to 3-2, but that was to be the last points the Indian duo took. They missed two overheads in a row, including Mirza’s shot into the net on set point.
Stefani and Matos broke Mirza’s serve in the fourth game of the second set to go up 3-1, with the break point coming after a lengthy exchange between the teams.
Stefani and Matos are undefeated as a team, having won all seven matches together at the United Cup and at Melbourne Park.
Athletics trade LHP Cole Irvin to Orioles for minor leaguer
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles acquired left-hander Cole Irvin from the Oakland Athletics on Thursday along with minor league right-hander Kyle Virbitsky for minor league infielder Darell Hernaiz.
Oakland had already dealt catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves this offseason after last year’s trade-heavy winter sending away several stars: Matt Olson to Atlanta, Matt Chapman to Toronto and Chris Bassitt to the Mets.
The 28-year-old Irvin went 9-13 with a career-best 3.98 ERA over 30 starts for the last-place A’s, who lost 102 games in manager Mark Kotsay’s first season.
Hernaiz is a shortstop prospect who reached Double-A last season.
The Orioles have been pretty quiet this offseason, but they’ve tried to add some starting pitching to a roster that includes catcher Adley Rutschman and top infield prospect Gunnar Henderson. Baltimore improved from 52 wins to 83 last year, and the Orioles also made themselves a much more palatable destination for pitchers after moving back the wall in left field at Camden Yards.
Baltimore finished 17th in the major leagues in ERA in 2022 after ranking dead last the previous year. The Orioles signed right-hander Kyle Gibson to a one-year deal earlier this offseason. They also have two of the game’s top pitching prospects in Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall.
Cowboys move on from 6 McCarthy assistants on expiring deals
FRISCO, Texas— The Dallas Cowboys are not renewing the contracts of six members of coach Mike McCarthy’s staff, including senior assistants Rob Davis and George Edwards.
The club announced the moves Thursday, four days after a 19-12 loss to San Francisco that extended Dallas’ losing streak in the divisional round to seven games, the longest since the 1970 merger.
The other assistants on expiring contracts who won’t return are offensive line coach and former Miami head coach Joe Philbin, running backs coach Skip Peete, assistant defensive line coach Leon Lett and quality control analyst Kyle Valero.
McCarthy was scheduled to address reporters for the final time this season later Thursday.
The Cowboys, who finished 13-6, could also end up losing defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Both have been interviewing for head coaching jobs.
Davis, the assistant head coach, had the longest relationship with McCarthy. He served as McCarthy’s director of player engagement in Green Bay from 2008-17. Davis was the long snapper for the Packers when McCarthy was hired as coach in 2006.
Edwards was a senior defensive assistant who took a leading role with the linebackers and was praised on Twitter by two-time All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons.
Edwards joined the Cowboys when McCarthy was hired in 2020, as did Philbin and Peete. It was Peete’s second stint as Dallas’ running backs coach.
Lett, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman who played on all three Super Bowl-winning Dallas teams in the 1990s, just finished his 12th season on the staff. Valero had been with the Cowboys since 2014.
Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich as new head coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with Frank Reich to become their new head coach on Thursday.
The 61-year-old Reich joins the Panthers after spending the past four-plus seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, where he went 40-33-1 as head coach before being fired on Nov. 7 after a 3-5-1 start. The Colts went to the playoffs twice as a wild-card team under Reich, going 1-2 in the postseason.
For Reich, the hire represents a return to Carolina where he spent one season as the team’s quarterback and started the franchise’s inaugural game in 1995.
Reich inherits a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2017 — and hasn’t won a postseason game since winning the NFC championship in 2015 with league MVP Cam Newton at quarterback.
The Panthers have been searching for stability at quarterback ever since Newton began struggling with injuries shortly after the team’s 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. The Panthers cut Baker Mayfield earlier this offseason and Sam Darnold is an unrestricted free agent, so Reich will have a key say in the future of the team’s quarterback situation.
As of now, Scott Fitterer remains the team’s general manager.
Brown hired as general manager of Houston Astros
HOUSTON — Dana Brown was hired Thursday as the general manager of the Houston Astros.
Brown replaces James Click, who was not given a new contract and parted ways with the Astros just days after they won the World Series.
Brown spent the last four seasons as the vice president of scouting for the Atlanta Braves.
“We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros’ owner Jim Crane said. “He brings championship caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field.”
Brown worked for the Blue Jays from 2010-18 as a special assistant to the general manager. From 2001-09 he worked as director of scouting for the Nationals/Expos. He began his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he spent eight years as their area scouting supervisor and East coast cross checker.
Click had served as Houston’s general manager since joining the team before the 2020 season from the Tampa Bay Rays.
Jets hire former Broncos coach Hackett to run offense
The New York Jets have hired former Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator.
The team announced the hiring Thursday of the 43-year-old Hackett, who replaces Mike LaFleur after coach Robert Saleh and the Jets interviewed at least 15 candidates for the vacancy.
Hackett went 4-11 in less than one season as head coach of the Broncos, who fired him a day after Denver’s 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas. Hackett replaced Vic Fangio last January but wasn’t able to build an offense that suited veteran Russell Wilson with the Broncos.
With the Jets, Hackett will be coming to a team that struggled mightily on offense in two seasons under LaFleur and is facing a major question at quarterback. Zach Wilson has not lived up to expectations after being selected second overall in the 2021 draft. Mike White and Joe Flacco, who both started at times in Wilson’s place, are scheduled to be free agents.
Jets owner Woody Johnson said after the season, during which New York finished 7-10 and on a six-game losing streak, he would “absolutely” be on board with acquiring a veteran quarterback in the offseason.
Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500 ride next month
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has ruled out running next month’s NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500.
Castroneves has been chasing a seat since winning one of Tony Stewart’s summer all-star races last season to win a bet with the SRX head that promised Castroneves help finding a NASCAR ride. He’d tried to put a deal together with Trackhouse Racing, which said last week that it ultimately decided it did not want to run three cars.
Castroneves then tried to talk to Floyd Mayweather’s team, but said Thursday he couldn’t get a deal done with The Money Team Racing in time for next month’s Daytona 500. TMT last year raced itself into the Daytona 500 with driver Kaz Grala in the first NASCAR race for Mayweather’s team.
“Unfortunately, for me, lack of experience, no testing, a lot of things. I believe it will be a little bit tough throwing myself in on such short notice,” Castroneves said. “To go to a place where you’ve got to race yourself into (the race), as of right now, it’s not going to happen. We need to have an opportunity, and we’ve just got to ... give me a little more experience.”
Castroneves, who on Saturday will attempt to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona for a third consecutive year, said he’s considering attending the Daytona 500 as a spectator.
Dummy of Vinícius Júnior hanged off bridge ahead of derby
MADRID— A dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior was hanged from a highway bridge early Thursday, hours before the team’s match against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
The perpetrators used a black figure with Vinícius Júnior’s name on it, tied a rope around its neck and hanged it from an overpass in Madrid along with a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.”
The banner and the figure apparently were attached to the bridge while still dark early Thursday morning.
Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to racist taunts more than once in Spain. The Brazil forward has complained on social media about being targeted by racists since he came to play in Europe.
The message on the banner is often used by one of Atletico Madrid’s ultra fans groups, though it denied being responsible for the display.
“These are repugnant and inadmissible acts that shame society,” Atletico said in a statement.
“Our condemnation of any act that attacks the dignity of persons or institutions is categorical and unreserved,” the club said. “The rivalry between the two clubs is the greatest, but so is respect. No individual, whatever their intentions or colors, can tarnish the coexistence between different supporters. It is everyone’s responsibility to avoid this.”
Real Madrid thanked others for the messages of support it received after the “lamentable and repugnant act of racism, xenophobia and hatred against our player Vinícius.”
“Attacks such as those suffered by our player, or those suffered by any sportsperson, have no place in a society such as ours,” Real Madrid said.
