Thunder, Clippers fined $25K for violating NBA injury rules
NEW YORK — The NBA issued $25,000 fines to the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for violations of the league’s policies regarding injury reporting.
In the Clippers’ case, the league found that the team did not disclose an accurate game availability status for guard Brandon Boston Jr. and forward Moussa Diabate prior to the team’s game against New Orleans on Sunday.
Boston and Diabate were listed as unavailable; both wound up playing against the Pelicans. Boston scored six points and Diabate logged four scoreless minutes in the Clippers’ 112-91 loss.
On Monday, the Thunder did not disclose the availability status of guard Josh Giddey “in an accurate and timely manner” before their home game against Orlando, the league said.
Giddey had seven points and 10 assists in Oklahoma City’s 116-108 win.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
Hours after Irving refused to issue the apology that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver sought for posting a link to an antisemitic work on his Twitter feed, the Nets said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the Nets said in a statement.
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
The Nets said they made multiple attempts in recent days to help Irving understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, but it was clear during Irving’s interview after practice earlier Thursday that little had changed.
Irving again refused to apologize, saying only that he meant no harm. He said some things in “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” were untrue, but he didn’t say he shouldn’t have posted a link to it.
“I’m not the one who made the documentary,” Irving said.
He was later asked if he had antisemitic beliefs, and he didn’t say no.
“I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” Irving said.
Irving and the Nets had announced Wednesday, in conjunction with the Anti-Defamation League, that each would be donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes. But Silver felt Irving needed to go further.
“While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize,” the commissioner said.
It’s the second straight season that the Nets have sent Irving away from the team. Last year it was when he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, making him ineligible to play home games. They eventually brought him back to play road games in December.
Gauff eliminated at WTA Finals; Swiatek into semis
FORT WORTH, Texas — Tears gathered in Coco Gauff’s eyes as she sat on the WTA Finals sideline during a changeover Thursday night after giving away a lead in what would become a 7-6 (6), 6-3 round-robin loss to Daria Kasatkina that ended the 18-year-old American’s hopes of reaching the semifinals.
Gauff, who is ranked No. 4, fell to 0-4 in her debut at the season-ending tournament for the best in women’s tennis — 0-2 in singles and 0-2 in doubles with Jessica Pegula. The Floridian was the youngest participant in both events at the WTA Finals since Anna Kournikova in 1999.
Earlier Thursday, top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 by taking control with an eight-point run that launched a match-ending stretch in which she grabbed nine of 11 games.
“Pushed me out of my comfort zone,” Garcia said.
Swiatek has won all four sets she’s played so far while dropping a total of just 10 games.
“It’s the last tournament of the season, so I have kind of nothing to lose. I don’t have to worry what I’m going to do next,” Swiatek said. “So, yeah, for sure, I’m giving it 100%, physically and mentally.”
The results mean that Swiatek clinched a semifinal berth and that No. 6 Garcia will face No. 8 Kasatkina on Thursday for the other spot available in their group.
Will Gordon opens with 62 in Mayakoba, Scheffler 3 behind
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Will Gordon was frustrated with the way he finished last week in Bermuda. He had no complaints about his start Thursday at Mayakoba.
Gordon ran off four straight birdies to start the back nine on the El Camaleon course and finished with a 9-under 62 to take a one-shot lead over Russell Henley in the World Wide Technology Championship.
Harris English took another step back in his recovery from hip surgery and was at 64, part of a group that included former British Open champion Francesco Molinari.
Also seeing positive signs was Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.
Without the No. 1 ranking next to his name for the first time since March, Scheffler hit plenty of iron shots close and converted them into a 65. Also at 65 was two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland, who played alongside Scheffler in a balmy and occasionally breezy day in this Mexican resort.
Suzuki and Udea tied atop Toto Japan Classic after 1st round
SHIGA, Japan — Japanese players Ai Suzuki and Momoko Ueda each shot 7-under 65s on Thursday to sit atop the first-round leaderboard at the LPGA Tour’s Toto Japan Classic.
Two other Japanese player were a shot behind: Ayaka Furue and Sakura Koiwai. The tournament is being played at the Seta Golf Club in Shiga, Japan.
Furue is the defending champion and Suzuki won the event in 2019.
Miyu Yamashita, another Japanese player, was two strokes behind after a 67.
Suzuki said she has been struggling with her swing and hired a new swing coach, which did not work out.
“Then I made a decision to play without a coach anymore, and it just started to go well,” she said. “I feel like I could have gone to 10-under today.”
Ueda said she has also made recent adjustments.
“I changed the shaft for my driver and also my putter,” Ueda said. “I normally do not change my putter very often, but it works very well this week.”
Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, the LPGA’s new No. 1-ranked player, shot a 71. She is only the second player under the age to 20 to reach No. 1. She turns 20 next year on Feb. 20.
Lydia Ko of New Zealand reached No. 1 in 2015 when she was only 17 year old.
“Being No. 1 is pressure,” Thitikul said earlier in the week. “I don’t know how long I’m going to be No. 1 in the world — but at least it’s just a ranking.”
Alcaraz, Djokovic advance, Musetti upsets Ruud in Paris
PARIS — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarterfinals at the Paris Masters with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov on Thursday, when Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the last eight by winning his 15th consecutive match.
Alcaraz, the U.S. Open champion, will next play Holger Rune for a place in the semifinals after the Danish teenager beat Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-5. It’s the first time that teenagers — both are 19 years old — will square off in a Paris Masters quarterfinal.
Auger-Aliassime, who is bidding to win a fourth straight title, defeated French veteran Gilles Simon 6-1, 6-3 at the indoor hard-court event.
Lorenzo Musetti upset U.S. Open runner-up Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, while American player Frances Tiafoe defeated Alex De Minaur 6-3, 7-6 (5). Tiafoe has a career-best 35 wins in 2022.
The 20-year-old Musetti will play Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals after the 21-time Grand Slam champion beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-4, 6-1.
Djokovic extended his winning streak in tour-level matches to 11 as he chases a seventh title at the tournament.
American Tommy Paul beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 6-4 and will next face fifth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, who eliminated French qualifier Corentin Moutet 6-3, 7-6 (3) to earn his tour-leading 59th win of the year.
Brazil’s Andrade makes history, wins world gymnastics title
LIVERPOOL, England — Rebeca Andrade grew immune to pressure long ago. Enduring three reconstructive knee surgeries provides some perspective.
It’s why the 23-year-old Brazilian gymnast wasn’t thinking about making history or her own grueling personal journey during the women’s all-around finals at the world championships on Thursday.
Considering all she’s been through, the fact she was there on the floor competing was enough.
“That’s my job,” Andrade said. “I was happy to be here.”
It showed.
Brilliant on vault, steady on bars and dynamic on the floor exercise, Andrade became the first South American woman to win a world all-around title with four rotations that highlighted just how far Andrade — and her sport — have come in a country where gymnastics not so long ago was treated as a mere curiosity.
Not so much anymore. Andrade, a silver medalist in the all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, made the leap to the top by finishing with a total of 56.899, well clear of American Shilese Jones in second at 55.399.
“I have a lot of moments, not just in my sporting life but in my personal life too — my injuries, the things I needed to do — to be here now,” Andrade said. ‘There have been a lot of things that have helped me make adjustments when I need to.”
Jones had considered leaving elite competition after not being selected to the 2020 Olympic team. She changed her mind after her father, Sylvester, asked her to keep going shortly before his death last winter. She’s responded by coming in second at the U.S. championships in August and then putting together the meet of her life to earn a silver medal that once seemed out of reach.
“I’m literally so speechless,” Jones said. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment for so long so I’m just super proud now and so stoked. .... This whole last competition, heading in, I was thinking of him.”
Alice Kinsella of Britain was fourth, followed by Ellie Black of Canada in fifth and Jade Carey of the U.S. in sixth.
76ers star Harden out a month with right foot tendon strain
PHILADELPHIA — James Harden is expected to miss about a month because of a right foot tendon strain.
Harden was injured during the Sixers’ loss at Washington on Wednesday and the team said the 10-time All-Star will be evaluated again in two weeks.
Harden stumbled on a drive to the basket early in the game and remained on his back in pain before he got up and returned to the game. Harden still scored 24 points.
The Sixers are 4-5 heading into Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks.
Mets’ Starling Marte has surgery to repair a core muscle
NEW YORK — New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte had surgery to repair a core muscle injury that hampered him during the season’s second half.
The Mets said Thursday that the operation took place Tuesday and the typical recovery time is eight weeks. That timetable would allow the 34-year-old to start spring training with no restrictions in mid-February.
In the first season of a $78 million, four-year contract, Marte hit .292 with 16 homers, 63 RBIs and 18 stolen bases. His right middle finger was broken Sept. 6 when it was hit by a 96 mph fastball from Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller.
Marte returned for the NL Wild Card Series loss to San Diego from Oct. 7-9. Marte went 2 for 12 with a pair of singles, a walk and no RBIs against the Padres.
He was an All-Star in 2016 with Pittsburgh and has a .290 career average with 142 homers, 565 RBIs and 314 steals in 11 seasons with the Pirates (2012-19), Arizona (2020), Miami (2021), Oakland (2021) and the Mets.
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announces retirement
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, a three-time Champions League winner with the club who also helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup, has announced his retirement at age 35.
Pique said in a video posted on his Twitter account Thursday that “this Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou.”
“It is the moment to end this stage of my life,” Pique said. “I always said that after Barcelona there will be no other club, and that is the way it is going to be.”
Pique has played 615 games for Barcelona, scoring 52 goals. In addition to the treble of European Cups, he helped Barcelona win eight Spanish league titles and seven Copa del Rey crowns among other titles.
Pique also helped his country win the 2012 European Championship before retiring from international soccer in 2018.
Lynx extend coach Cheryl Reeve, bump GM title to president
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx signed coach Cheryl Reeve to a multi-year contract extension Thursday and elevated her front office title from general manager to president of basketball operations.
The length of the new deal was not disclosed.
“Cheryl’s impactful leadership on and off the court has guided the Lynx for more than a decade, and I’m thrilled that she is returning and additionally taking on new responsibilities,” Lynx owner Glen Taylor said in a statement. “Cheryl’s devotion to growing the game and our league is extraordinary, and we have some exciting seasons ahead of us.”
Reeve, who has served as general manager for the last five years, has logged 13 seasons as coach of the Lynx for the longest tenure in league history. She has three WNBA Coach of the Year awards, most recently in 2020. She was also the WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year in 2019.
With 281 regular season wins and 41 playoff game wins, Reeve has the all-time league lead in both categories. The Lynx have won four WNBA championships under her watch, the last in 2017.
Reeve is also currently serving as coach of the U.S. women’s national team. The Americans won a gold medal earlier this fall in the basketball World Cup and secured a bid to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
