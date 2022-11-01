Justin Turner wins Clemente Award for philanthropy
PHILADELPHIA — Justin Turner has won Major League Baseball’s Roberto Clemente Award for character, community involvement and philanthropy.
The Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman was to be presented the award before Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night, two years after he was criticized by the commissioner’s office for violating coronavirus protocols by celebrating with teammates following the title-winning Game 6.
Turner, 37, was nominated for the award for the fifth time this year.
The Justin Turner Foundation, funded by Turner and wife Kourtney in 2016, supports homeless veterans, children and families battling diseases and illnesses, also helps youth baseball organizations and holds an annual golf tournament that raised $650,000 this year for The Dream Center and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
Turner and his wife donated $100,000 to The Dream Center, which supports the homeless and hungry, to fund its foster care intervention program. The center last year renamed its food bank after Turner and his wife.
Turner and his wife donated more than $100,000 for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where he serves on the board of directors, and they provided more than 70,000 toys and 14,000 bicycles to children in Los Angeles. They also visit patients at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, serving as hosts of its Walk and Play LA event, and at Cedars Sinai Hospital. They sent get-well videos to children around the country and serve as honorary hosts for CHLA’s Walk and Play LA event.
The foundation supports AM 570’s Veterans Day Radio-a-thon that aids the Dream Center’s veterans program.
He served as race starter for this year’s LA Marathon, helping raise more than $70,000, and his foundation helped renovate Transition House, a downtown Los Angeles facility for homeless veterans.
A two-time All-Star, Turner would become eligible for free agency after the World Series if the Dodgers decline a $16 million option in favor of a $2 million buyout.
Turner was pulled from Game 6 two years ago after the seventh inning when MLB was notified he tested positive for COVID-19. Turner refused instructions from security to leave the field during the postgame celebration, behavior MLB said risked the safety of others.
James, Davis help Lakers win for first time this season
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored 26 points and Anthony Davis added 23 to help the Los Angeles Lakers to their first win of the season with a 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night.
Russell Westbrook had 18 points for the Lakers (1-5), who had lost their first five games of the season under first-year head coach Darvin Ham. Los Angeles was the last winless team in the NBA.
Ham celebrated in the locker room with his team and received a celebratory dousing of water.
“We needed to prove something to ourselves,” Ham said. “Not to the world, not the media. We had to prove it to ourselves. I feel great about how we responded throughout the game.”
Westbrook, who came off the bench again and has been accepting of that role, drove the lane and scored on a layup to extend the Lakers lead to 117-106 in the final minutes as the Lakers closed out the win.
In the third quarter, he raised his arms to get fans on their feet and he obliged.
“Like I’ve mentioned since Day One, whatever is needed from me to help the team win, that’s what I’ll do,” Westbrook said.
Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury
ANAHEIM — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season.
Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks’ loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months.
The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this season for the rebuilding Ducks, who snapped a seven-game skid Sunday night by beating Toronto.
Drysdale recorded four goals and 28 assists as one of the NHL’s youngest players last year. He made his league debut as an 18-year-old in March 2021, scoring eight points in 24 games to finish that season.
Flightline is Breeders’ Cup Classic favorite at Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flightline has given John Sadler plenty to smile about this year, and his prospects look good for the trainer maintaining it.
The unbeaten horse is the 3-5 morning-line favorite for the Breeders’ Cup Classic and will start the $6 million season finale from the No. 4 post position on Saturday at Keeneland.
The 4-year-old bay colt was the first entrant announced by Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari in Monday’s draw at Rupp Arena, home floor of the fourth-ranked Wildcats. Flightline is coming off a 19 1/4-length domination of the Grade 1 Pacific Classic at Del Mar in September and has won both stakes starts this year by more than 25 lengths combined.
Flightline, with Flavien Prat aboard, will look to improve to 6-0 lifetime against an eight-horse field that includes Kentucky Derby longshot winner Rich Strike, starting the 1 1/4-mile race from the No. 8 at 20-1 odds — and horse of the year favorite Epicenter, the 5-1 second choice from the No. 6 post. Life is Good is the 6-1 third choice from the No. 2 post.
However, Sadler hopes the line continues to form behind his horse.
“It was a good draw,” Sadler said, noting Saturday’s 1:00.60 workout over five furlongs at the picturesque track. “For him, it’s just fine.”
Thai teen Atthaya Thitikul now No. 1 in women’s golf ranking
Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul reached No. 1 in the women’s world ranking on Monday, the 16th player and second-youngest to get to the top since the ranking began in 2006.
Thitikul had a chance to reach No. 1 by winning any of her last three tournaments on the LPGA Tour. Instead, the 19-year-old replaced Jin Young Ko of South Korea on a week in which she didn’t play.
Thitikul heads to the Toto Japan Classic to make her debut at No. 1.
“It is very special to get to the top but it is much harder to retain,” Thitikul said.
Her first full year on the LPGA Tour has been more consistent than superb. Thitikul has won twice — in California a week before the first major and in Arkansas — to go along with 12 other finishes in the top 10.
She ended last year at No. 19 in the world after a two-win season on the Ladies European Tour and took advantage of strong play and injuries at the top.
Nelly Korda, who started the year at No. 1, had surgery for a blood clot in her left arm and wound up missing four months.
Ko began her season by winning the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore and had been No. 1 since the end of January. But she is dealing with an injury in her left wrist that kept her out for two months, and then she withdrew in her return at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.
That cleared the way for Thitikul, who has finished in the top 10 her last five starts.
Thitikul is the fourth player to reach No. 1 without having won a major, joining Lydia Ko in 2015, Ai Miyazato in 2010 and Lorena Ochoa.
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing the game.
Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately.
“Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” said Tucker, who made the decision after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.”
Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.
McBurrows and defensive back Gemon Green went up the tunnel, walking alongside the Spartans, after the game while much of Michigan’s team was waving them off the field after beating their in-state rivals for the first time in three years.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday night that one of the players, who he did not identify, might have a broken nose. A social media post on Sunday showed a Wolverine, who appears to be Green, getting roughed up by Spartans.
Green, in another post, is surrounded by police while shouting across the tunnel at Michigan State players.
“Two of our players were assaulted,” Harbaugh said. “I saw on the one video. 10 on one. It was pretty bad. It needs to be investigated.”
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so far this season, joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North.
The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they’ve improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.
It’s the Bears’ second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week. They dealt three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.
Smith was at the dais addressing reporters when reports of the Quinn trade surfaced. He became emotional and cut the session short.
On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh held his usual weekly news conference — shortly before the news of the Smith trade broke. He was asked is he anticipated a move before Tuesday’s trade deadline.
“If I did, then the cat would be out of the bag,” he said.
The 25-year-old Smith has 83 tackles and 2½ sacks this season. A first-round pick by Chicago in 2018, he has 16½ sacks in his career.
US women’s coach names roster for 2 games against Germany
Alex Morgan has been included on the United States women’s roster for a pair of exhibition matches against Germany after missing the team’s recent games in Europe with a knee injury.
Mallory Pugh and Taylor Kornieck, who also missed the Americans’ losses earlier this month to England and Spain, were also named to the 24-player roster. Goalkeeper Adrianna France earned her first call-up since last year.
Morgan, who won the Golden Boot in the National Women’s Soccer League with 15 goals this season for the San Diego Wave, needs two more appearances to become the 13th player to play in 200 games for the U.S.
The U.S., No. 1 in the FIFA rankings, finishes the year with matches against Germany on Nov. 10 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and on Nov. 13 at Harrison, New Jersey. Its current two-game skid is its first in 5½ years.
Germany, ranked No. 3, was the runner-up to England at the Women’s Euros. Both the U.S. and and Germany are in the field for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
“These are the kinds of games that help our World Cup preparation in many ways and these 180 minutes to end our schedule this year are going to be extremely valuable for the players and coaches,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “It will be good to get some players back on the roster and we’re all expecting these games to be very competitive and entertaining for fans.”
The U.S. roster by position, with club affiliation:
GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).
Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns).
Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).
Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Total Futbol Academy).
Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin, who won 9 of 21 games
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract — more than $15 million — and half of that must be paid within 30 days.
“President (Chris) Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program,” the school said in a brief statement announcing the move.
“Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the statement said.
Auburn canceled its weekly football football news conference about 90 minutes before Harsin was scheduled to speak.
Harsin was hired away from Boise State in December 2020 and Auburn gave him a 6-year, $31.5 million deal. He never came close to replicating his past success and failed to keep up with rivals Georgia and Alabama on the field or on the recruiting trail.
Those results were unacceptable to a program that won a national title in 2010 and is accustomed to contending for SEC championships.
Varsho, Arozarena, Gonsolin make MLB arbitration cutoff
PHILADELPHIA — Arizona catcher Daulton Varsho was the last of 30 players who made the cutoff for salary arbitration, which was set at 2 years, 128 days of major league service, up from 2 years, 116 days last offseason.
Varsho hit .235 with 27 homers and 74 RBIs this year and made $721,700. By becoming eligible for arbitation, he likely will get a salary of more than $2 million rather than about $750,000.
He spent the entire 2022 season in the major leagues after being optioned to Triple-A Reno twice in 2021.
San Francisco infielder Thairo Estrada and Cleveland right-hander reliever James Karinchak tied for the most service time in the so-called Super-2 class at two years, 169 days, just three days shy of three years of major league service.
Others in the Super-2 class include Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena, Texas first baseman Nathanial Lowe, Los Angeles Dodgers right-handers Brusdar Graterol and Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward and left-hander Patrick Sandoval, Kansas City right-hander Brady Singer and left-hander Kris Bubic, Toronto infielder Santiago Espinal and Philadelphia infielder Edmundo Sosa.
Among those falling short were Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez (two years, 126 days), Texas Rangers outfielder Nick Solak (two years, 126 days), New York Mets left-hander David Peterson (two years, 125 days), Oakland left-hander A.J. Puk (two years, 124 days) and Philadelphia catcher/pitcher Garrett Stubbs (two years, 120 days).
The top 22% of players by service time with at least two years but less than three are eligible for arbitration as long as they had at least 86 days of service this year. They join the group of three-to-six-year players.
Players and teams are scheduled to exchange proposed salaries on Jan. 13, and hearings for those lacking agreements will be scheduled for Jan. 30 to Feb. 17 in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Players were eligible after two years of service from 1974-85, and the threshold increased to three years in 1986. The super 2 class began in 1991 at 17% and it increased to 22% in 2013.
The super-2 cutoff was as low as 2 years, 115 days in 2019 and as high as 2 years, 146 days in 2011.
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh.
The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
Taylor, a graduate transfer from Virginia, had started all eight games and has 3½ sacks as a pass-rushing end. He left Saturday’s win after falling to the ground on a rush and grabbing his right knee.
Evans had started seven games. Hood had started four games and had secured a growing backfield role in wins at Miami and Duke. Both players are out with upper-body injuries, though the school didn’t specify further.
The Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are leading the league’s Coastal Division race for a spot in the ACC championship game. They visit Virginia on Saturday.
Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4
WASHINGTON — First lady Jill Biden is heading to Game 4 of the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros.
The White House said Monday she would attend Tuesday’s game, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The series is tied right now at 1-1, and Game 3 is being played Monday night in Philadelphia.
President Joe Biden has made ending cancer “as we know it” a major effort of his administration. He hopes to cut U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and improve the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.
On Friday during a speech in Philadelphia, the president showed off his Phillies socks to the crowd and got a big round of applause, and he noted he needed to make the speech brief because he knew Game 1 was on. He also often jokes about his wife, “a Philly girl,” and her allegiances to the teams there.
“Like every Philly fan, she’s convinced she knows more about everything in sports than anybody else,” Biden quipped last month as he hosted the 2021 World Series winners, the Atlanta Braves.
