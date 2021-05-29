Dodgers’ Bellinger ready to come off IL, to start Saturday
LOS ANGELES — Cody Bellinger is ready to return from a broken leg that’s sidelined him for nearly two months.
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday the 2019 NL MVP will start in center field on Saturday and Sunday against San Francisco.
Bellinger has been out since April 5 with a hairline fracture in his left fibula. The World Series champion Dodgers went through a rough patch without him but have since won 13 of 15 and sit a half-game behind the NL West-leading San Diego Padres.
Lakers’ Caldwell-Pope has knee bruise, no structural damage
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Lakers starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a mildly bruised left knee, and his availability is uncertain for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against Phoenix.
An MRI exam of Caldwell-Pope’s knee revealed no structural damage, the Lakers announced Friday.
Caldwell-Pope was injured in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 109-95 victory over the Suns on Thursday night. The win put the defending NBA champions up 2-1 in the series.
Game 4 is Sunday at Staples Center.
Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.7 points in the regular season, but he has struggled so far in the playoffs. He scored just five points in 26 minutes in Game 3, and he went scoreless in 30 minutes in Game 2 after contributing only seven points with 1-for-7 shooting from 3-point range in the series opener.
Caldwell-Pope was the Lakers’ third-leading scorer on their championship team last year, contributing 10.7 points per game as their primary perimeter shooting threat with 37.8% shooting on 3-pointers.
Del Mar to open summer season at full capacity
Del Mar will open its summer horse racing season with full capacity for fans.
California is expected to fully re-open June 15. The seaside track north of San Diego opens its summer meet July 16 that runs through Sept. 6.
Fans will have to buy a seating package in advance, which includes admission and parking. The seats go on sale June 18.
The state will release revised guidance on mask wearing and social distancing June 15. Del Mar says it will adjust its rules based on the state’s latest requirements.
UCLA’s Cody Riley enters NBA draft, not hiring agent
LOS ANGELES — Cody Riley has entered his name in the NBA draft after helping UCLA to the Final Four.
The redshirt junior forward averaged career highs of 10 points and 5.4 rebounds while starting all 31 games for the Bruins this season. In six NCAA Tournament games, Riley averaged nine points, six rebounds and 1.3 blocks. UCLA lost to eventual runner-up Gonzaga in the national semifinals.
Riley submitted his name for consideration in the draft just ahead of Sunday’s deadline.
“I’ve encouraged Cody to take advantage of this time and this evaluation process,” coach Mick Cronin said. “I know that he wants to see where he fits at the next level and where he needs to improve.”
Riley joins teammate Johnny Juzang in entering the draft but not hiring an agent, which leaves open the possibility of returning to Westwood. The NCAA’s deadline for a player to withdraw his name is July 7.
Cronin said Riley has been working out with the Bruins this spring and is close to graduating. Riley turned his college career around after being suspended as a freshman for his involvement in a shoplifting scandal during the team’s visit to China under former coach Steve Alford to begin the 2017-18 season.
Staying home: Lakers ink Staples Center lease through 2041
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers will stay home at Staples Center through at least 2041 after signing a long-term lease extension.
The Lakers and their downtown arena announced the deal Thursday. The 17-time NBA champion Lakers share Staples with the Los Angeles Clippers, the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.
The Lakers have won six titles during their 22 seasons at the arena that opened in 1999. The Lakers christened the building with three championships in its first three seasons before adding two more banners in 2009 and 2010, followed by the 2020 banner from the Florida bubble.
AEG, the sports conglomerate that owns both Staples Center and the Kings, also announced its plans to make an array of improvements and upgrades to the arena in the coming years without revealing details. AEG also has an ownership stake in the Lakers, whose primary owner is Jeanie Buss.
“Staples Center ranks as one of the best arenas in the world to play and watch basketball, and we are thrilled to be able to call it home for another two decades,” Buss said. “The decision was made first and foremost with our fans and players in mind, and AEG’s commitment to investing significant capital in the arena means that the Lakers will continue to play in one of the world’s premier venues.”
The downtown blocks surrounding Staples Center have undergone major additions and renovations in recent years, with numerous apartment complexes, retail spaces and hotels being built as part of the aggressive rush of development in the once-blighted downtown area of the U.S.’ second-largest city.
The Lakers and Kings will have Staples to themselves in 2024, when the Clippers expect to open their own 18,000-seat arena in Inglewood after the expiration of their Staples lease. Billionaire Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is building the new arena just down the street from SoFi Stadium after receiving final city approval last September.
Los Angeles Angels extend spring stay in Tempe through 2035
ANAHEIM — The Los Angeles Angels will keep their spring training home in Tempe, Arizona, until at least 2035 after reaching a deal for an extensive renovation of Tempe Diablo Stadium.
The city government and the Angels confirmed the agreement Friday. Tempe officials also unveiled plans for more than $50 million in comprehensive upgrades to the city-owned stadium, which is the oldest in the Cactus League.
The first phase of renovations will include a three-story building on the third base side housing a new locker room for the Angels along with suites, team offices and a team store. The projected $20.9 million cost will be nearly split between the city and the team, and both parties hope to open it next spring.
The second phase of renovations will be centered on a new outfield concourse allowing fans to walk all the way around the perimeter of the playing field. This $30 million phase also will include new shade structures, modernized restrooms and traffic improvements outside the ballpark.
Tempe receives a portion of the Angels’ ticket sales at the stadium, along with estimated millions in revenue from visitors. The Angels have played in Tempe each spring since 1993.
The Angels’ minor league operations also are headquartered in Tempe, and its Arizona League affiliate plays at the stadium. The team will have potential lease extensions of the new deal through 2040 and 2045, the city said.
Galaxy: Defender Derrick Williams targeted with racial abuse
CARSON — The LA Galaxy say new defender Derrick Williams was a recent target of racial abuse on social media after committing a red-card foul that ended the season of Portland’s Andy Polo.
The Major League Soccer club is working with the league and “the proper authorities” to identify the abusers, the Galaxy said Friday in a team statement.
“People who are talking like that, I hope we can find out who they are and we can deal with them,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “Because it’s nonsense, it’s inappropriate, and much worse than that, to be honest.”
Williams was born in Germany to an Irish mother and a Black American father, and he plays internationally for Ireland, where he grew up. The Galaxy signed the former Aston Villa prospect last March from Blackburn Rovers, and he has started four matches in his first season stateside.
“This abhorrent language and behavior have no place in our sport or in our society,” the Galaxy’s statement read. “We will take the appropriate next steps to protect Derrick and all of our players from these acts of hate.”
Williams was sent off in the 44th minute of the Galaxy’s 3-0 loss at Portland last Saturday after a dangerous tackle on Polo, who will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his quadriceps muscle and tearing the meniscus in his left knee.
Spieth solo lead at Colonial; PGA champ Mickelson misses cut
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jordan Spieth has started playing well again just about everywhere he goes. He has always felt comfortable close to home at Colonial, where he is in the lead.
PGA champion Phil Mickelson was headed home to California after he bogeyed two of his last three holes, missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Classic by one stroke.
Spieth was bogey-free again Friday, with a 4-under 66 to take the lead after the second round at 11-under 129 at Hogan’s Alley. The Dallas native was one shot ahead of Jason Kokrak, who had his second consecutive round of 65.
Bucks lose DiVincenzo for season with ankle injury
MIAMI — Donte DiVincenzo’s season is over, after tests showed Friday that the Milwaukee guard tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3 of the Bucks’ playoff series against the Miami Heat.
DiVincenzo had appeared in 69 games for Milwaukee this season, all of them starts including the three playoff matchups. His regular-season averages — 10.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists — were all the best of his three-year career.
“It’s tough news. On an individual, personal level for Donte, it’s really, really tough,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Friday. “But his mentality, his approach, anytime Donte is thrown some adversity or thrown something that’s difficult for himself or for everybody, the way he handles it just continues to be impressive every time.”
The injury happened early in the second quarter. DiVincenzo was driving toward the basket when he apparently took a bad step and immediately winced in obvious pain. He made his way back to the other end of the court toward the Milwaukee bench, slapped a sideline barrier in frustration and then hopped into the locker room for evaluation.
The Bucks originally called it a left foot contusion and Budenholzer said there was hope within the team postgame that DiVincenzo would only miss a small amount of time.
Tokyo Olympics looking more and more like fan-free event
TOKYO — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee hinted Friday that even local fans may be barred from venues when the games open in just under two months.
Fans from abroad were ruled out months ago as being too risky during a pandemic.
The prospect of empty venues at the postponed Olympics became more likely when the Japanese government decided Friday to extend a state of emergency until June 20 as COVID-19 cases continue to put the medical system under strain.
The state of emergency was to have been lifted on Monday. The extension in Tokyo, Osaka and other prefectures raises even more questions if the Olympics can be held at all.
Scioscia says US Olympic roster fluid, changes with call-ups
Mike Scioscia was planning on having Alek Manoah for the U.S. rotation for Olympic qualifying next week. Instead, the Toronto Blue Jays called up 23-year-old right-hander, who pitched six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees this week in his major league debut.
“It’s been fluid. From the roster we have anticipated early, you’re probably talking about a 60, 70% turnover,” the U.S. manager said Friday, three days before the Americans start their second chance to qualify for the Olympics.
Generally, the better the prospect the less chance he will be available.
Only players not on 26-man major league rosters and injured lists are eligible for selection, and major league general managers often make sure any prospect they think could conceivably help their big league team finds a reason not to be available for qualifying.
The U.S. was three outs from qualifying for the Olympics at the Premier12 tournament in Tokyo in November 2019 before wasting a ninth-inning lead in a 3-2, 10-inning loss to Mexico. Matt Clark hit a tying home run off Brandon Dickson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, and Efren Navarro had a broken-bat single against Caleb Thielbar to drive in the winning run.
5 US tennis players qualify for French Open; most since 2004
PARIS — Five Americans made it through qualifying rounds for the French Open tennis tournament, the most since 2004.
Jenson Brooksby of Sacramento, California; Bjorn Fratangelo of Pittsburgh; and Mackenzie McDonald of Piedmont, California, give the U.S. three men who qualified for the Grand Slam event played on red clay for just the third time since 1982.
The two American women joining them are Hailey Baptiste of Washington and Varvara Lepchenko of Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Brooksby, 20, saved three match points in the second set and came back to beat Evan Furness of France 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 6-4 in a contest that lasted nearly 3 1/2 hours Friday.
LSU baseball coach and active wins leader Mainieri retiring
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri, who leads active Division I coaches in career victories and won a national championship with the Tigers in 2009, is retiring at the end of this season.
The 63-year-old Mainieri, who announced his impending retirement on Friday, has coached for 39 seasons, the last 15 with LSU. If the Tigers (34-22) receive a bid to the 64-team NCAA tournament, he’ll continue to coach as far as LSU advances before his tenure officially ends.
“I have been the luckiest guy in the world to have lived out a childhood dream of becoming a college baseball coach,” said Mainieri, who also coached at St. Thomas (1983-88), Air Force (1989-94) and Notre Dame (1995-2006). “It’s very difficult to leave a profession that I truly love, but I’m so grateful for the amazing opportunities that have been presented to me through the years.”
His career record of 1,501-774-8 places him seventh all-time for career Division I victories. His 637-282-3 record at LSU ranks second for victories behind only Skip Bertman, who went 870-330-3 from 1984-2001.
16 MLB teams able to relax COVID protocols
A majority of Major League Baseball’s 30 teams have been able to relax coronavirus protocols after two additional clubs qualified and raised the total to 16 franchises reaching 85% vaccinations for players and other on-field personnel.
However, the pace of vaccinations has slowed markedly.
The commissioner’s office and the players’ association said Friday that three additional teams had reached the 85% level of having received final doses and would be able to relax protocols within the next two weeks once they are fully vaccinated. The teams were not identified.
Relaxed protocols include dropping the requirements for facemasks in dugouts and bullpens, and loosening restrictions on mobility during road trips.
MLB said more than 84% of all Tier 1 individuals -- such as players, managers, coaches, trainers and support personnel -- had been partially or fully vaccinated.
So far this season, there have been 62 positive tests — 34 players, 28 staff — among 176,260 samples tested, a 0.035% positive rate. The positive tests are among 23 teams.
Chelsea duo Mendy, Kante set to be fit for CL final
PORTO, Portugal — Chelsea is set to have goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfieder N’Golo Kante fit to start the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday.
Mendy has recovered from bruised ribs sustained in the English Premier League season-closing loss at Aston Villa on Sunday.
Kante has shaken off his latest hamstring problem.
There was a scare for City in training on Friday when midfielder İlkay Gündoğan collided with captain Fernandinho. But Gündoğan is not being said to have a serious injury.
Barcelona will go to court if punished for Super League role
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona’s president pledged Friday to go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport if UEFA punishes the club for its role in the would-be Super League competition.
“I told (UEFA President Aleksander) Ceferin that we were not going to apologize and that we were not going to pay a fine that is unjustifiable. If they fine us, we will go to the CAS,” Laporta said.
“We will fight to protect the interests of Barcelona and to develop a model of soccer that is sustainable. All clubs are losing money.”
Of the dozen clubs which wanted to form the new breakaway league outside UEFA’s control, only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are still on board. The rest quickly abandoned the proposal amid a backlash by soccer authorities and fans.
The nine clubs who settled with UEFA are: AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham, plus Champions League finalists Chelsea and Manchester City.
Navarro wins women’s NCAA tennis title, Riffice claims men’s
ORLANDO, Fla. — Virginia freshman Emma Navarro needed just 75 minutes on Friday to claim the NCAA women’s singles championship, and Sam Riffice won the men’s title for team champion Florida.
Navarro (25-1) avenged her only loss of the season, on April 4, by beating defending champion Estrela Perez-Somarriba (24-3) of Miami (Florida) 6-3, 6-1 to become the first freshman to win the singles title since 2009.
Navarro is the second player in program history to win the final, joining two-time champion Danielle Collins (2014, 2016). Navarro beat top-seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina in the semifinals.
Netherlands goalkeeper Cillessen tests positive for COVID-19
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will not travel with the national team to a pre-European Championship training camp in Portugal after testing positive for COVID-19, the Dutch soccer association said Friday.
The Valencia goalkeeper is symptom-free and medical staff are closely monitoring his condition.
“As soon as it is medically responsible, he will join the team,” the association said.
Frank de Boer is taking his squad to Lagos, Portugal, on Saturday for a training camp, including a friendly against Scotland on June 2.
Korda wins all-US duel to book Parma final vs Cecchinato
PARMA, Italy — Sebastian Korda beat sixth-seeded Tommy Paul in an all-American semifinal at the Emilia-Romagna Open on Friday to reach his first ATP final.
The 63rd-ranked Korda won 6-3, 6-3 in 82 minutes to book a spot against Italian wild card Marco Cecchinato.
Korda broke four times and fended off eight of nine break points on his serve.
Korda also beat Paul in Delray Beach in January in their only other meeting.
In the earlier semifinal, Cecchinato recovered from a second-set setback to prevail over Jaume Munar of Spain 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-1 after more than 2 1/2 hours.
The 104th-ranked Cecchinato also had to save a set point on his serve at 5-3 down in the opener, then broke back and eventually took the set to the tiebreak.
Search found ‘significant’ contraband at Pennsylvania track
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State horse-racing inspectors searching Parx Racing facilities in suburban Philadelphia discovered a “significant” amount of contraband, possibly including medications designed to boost a horse’s racing performance, officials said this week.
The revelation of the findings happened this week at Tuesday’s meeting of the State Horse Racing Commission, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Tom Chuckas, the state’s director of thoroughbred horse racing, told the commission about what inspectors found when searching a barn, grooms’ quarters and rooms where riding gear is kept during the meeting.
Reigning champ Wiesberger has 2-shot halfway lead in Denmark
FARSO, Denmark — Defending champion Bernd Wiesberger was two shots clear of fellow Austrian golfer Matthias Schwab on top of the second round leaderboard at the Made in HimmerLand on Friday.
Wiesberger carded a 6-under 65 after an opening 66 to be 11 under overall. His round included seven birdies and a bogey.
He won the European Tour event in 2019 and it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Alexander Bjork of Sweden was third at 8 under after a 63 which included a hole in one on the par-3 16th.
Texas lawmakers approve college athlete compensation bill
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas lawmakers on Friday approved letting college athletes earn money with endorsements and sponsorship deals, pushing the state closer to joining others who have already opened the door to previously banned financial deals.
Friday’s Senate vote sends the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott to consider signing into law. Several states have already approved measures that allow athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness. The Texas version would take effect July 1.
Texas has five schools — Texas, Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech in the Big 12, and Texas A&M in the Southeastern Conference — in the so-called Power Five conferences. Supporters of the measure say those schools need the bill to compete for top-level recruits.
Bills ink long snapper Ferguson to 3-year contract extension
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed long snapper Reid Ferguson to a three-year contract extension on Friday.
The 27-year-old Ferguson has filled the special teams role for the past four seasons, and was entering the final year of his contract. He signed with Buffalo as an undrafted rookie free agent out of LSU in 2016, and spent that season on the practice squad.
Ferguson is the second-longest tenured player on Buffalo’s roster behind defensive end Jerry Hughes, who is entering his ninth season with the Bills.
German gymnast Nguyen out of Olympics with knee injury
FRANKFURT, Germany — German gymnast Marcel Nguyen, who won Olympic all-around and parallel bars silver in 2012, will miss the Tokyo Olympics and fears his career may be over after injuring his right knee.
Nguyen tore a cruciate ligament in his right knee on his dismount from the rings while training on Thursday in the run-up to the German national championships. He previously had the same injury in 2014 and missed the last world championships in Stuttgart in 2019 because of a shoulder operation.
The 33-year-old Nguyen said Friday he was left “totally dejected” by his latest setback and feels he may not be able to return for next year’s home European championships in Munich either.
Yates win on Giro 19th stage only dents Bernal’s lead
ALPE DI MERA, Italy — British cyclist Simon Yates attacked on the steep ascent to the finish to win the 19th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday and made only a dent on Egan Bernal’s overall lead with two days remaining.
Yates, who rides for Team BikeExchange, attacked with more than six kilometers (four miles) to go and held off the field on the double-digit gradient to the Alpe di Mera finish.
João Almeida was second at the end of the 166-kilometer (103-mile) leg from Abbiategrasso, 11 seconds behind Yates. Bernal decided not to respond to Yates and merely to manage the gap; the Colombian finished third, 28 seconds behind.
Yates remained third overall, 2 minutes, 49 seconds behind Bernal, who actually increased his lead slightly over second-placed Damiano Caruso to 2:29.
Family cries foul after White Sox change name of food area
CHICAGO — A food area at the home of the Chicago White Sox now is called La Russa’s Lounge after being named years ago in honor of a woman who sold beer and hot dogs for more than six decades.
Loretta Micele’s family is crying foul after the title of Loretta’s Lounge was changed in favor of Tony La Russa, now the White Sox manager.
The White Sox said the change was made after the 2019 season, long before La Russa returned to the team. The team said no one noticed last year because fans couldn’t attend games.
