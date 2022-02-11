California Crush to play first game tonight
The California Crush women’s professional football team opens its highly anticipated season with an exhibition game against the Kern Valley Crusaders at 7 p.m. today at El Segundo High School, 640 Main St., El Segundo.
Admission is $12 for adults, $5 with ASB card for students and girls 12-and-under are free with a parent.
Former NFL All-Pro Jerry Ball will be the celebrity coin toss guest and Alijah Kai will sing the national anthem.
Bucks add Ibaka, Pistons get Bagley in 4-team swap
PHOENIX — The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks added center Serge Ibaka as part of a four-team trade Thursday that also included the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings.
The Pistons added Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s had a disappointing, injury-filled four seasons with the Kings and will try to rebuild his career in Detroit. The 6-foot-11 forward is still just 22 years old and was averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds this season with Sacramento.
The Kings added guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson. The Clippers received forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye.
Milwaukee also acquired a second-round draft pick from the Kings, a second-round draft pick from Pistons and cash considerations from the Clippers.
Ibaka is a 13-year veteran who is a three-time selection to the All-NBA Defensive Team. The 6-foot-10 center has led the league in blocks four times and he’s second among active players with 1,745 career blocks, though his numbers have tailed off in recent seasons.
Tony Boselli leads class of 8 Pro Football Hall of Famers
LOS ANGELES — The long wait to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is finally over for several deserving candidates.
In a year with no sure-fire first-ballot candidates, the panel of voters opted to choose five players who have waited years — or even decades — for the honor with offensive lineman Tony Boselli, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive back LeRoy Butler, and defensive linemen Bryant Young and Richard Seymour all getting the nod in results announced Thursday night.
The five had all come up short as finalists in previous years and been out of the game for between the last nine and 24 seasons but that didn’t diminish their remarkable accomplishments that will send them to Canton for induction this summer.
Three others who also have endured long waits were voted in by the panel with former Raiders speedster Cliff Branch getting in as the senior candidate, Super Bowl winner Dick Vermeil in the coach category and longtime head of officiating Art McNally as a contributor.
Mills was in his final year of eligibility and the diminutive linebacker who starred for New Orleans and Carolina after beginning his career in the USFL got voted in nearly 17 years after he died of cancer at age 45.
Sahith Theegala crashes golf’s biggest party in last group
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Sahith Theegala crashed golf’s biggest party.
Playing in the last group off the 10th tee Thursday in his first WM Phoenix Open start, Theegala was 7 under with two holes left when the round was suspended because of darkness. K.H. Lee was second after a 6-under 65.
“The big key for me, like always in my game, is just putting my driver in the fairway,” Theegala said. “I was able to do that early and often.”
The 24-year-old former Pepperdine star got into the event on a sponsor exemption.
“Super strong field, probably the strongest field I played in so far this year,” Theegala said. “I just figured it was like another free-roll opportunity, might as well take advantage of it and obviously super thankful that I got in.”
Defending champion Brooks Koepka was two strokes back after a 66.
In NBA All-Star draft, Durant selects ... anyone but Harden
Kevin Durant wanted no part of James Harden on the day their partnership in Brooklyn ended.
Durant kept passing on Harden in the NBA All-Star Draft until LeBron James had to take him Thursday with the last pick, bringing some petty comedy to the process.
James had the first pick among players in the starters pool for the Feb. 20 game in Cleveland and drafted Giannis Antetokounmpo. Durant took Joel Embiid, whose Philadelphia 76ers agreed to the trade with Brooklyn that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets.
Durant had the first choice among reserves, going with Devin Booker of the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns. That meant James had the final pick and Durant made clear who was going to be left for him.
With his last selection, Durant took Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, explaining with a straight face he needed size — even though defensive-minded players are hardly a need in an exhibition mostly about offense.
Holding a clipboard over his face to hide his laughter, James asked Durant if Harden was healthy enough to play. The three-time scoring champion and 2018 NBA MVP has missed the last three games with a left hamstring tightness.
“He got traded. He’s healthy now,” TNT analyst Charles Barkley responded.
James also drafted former MVPs Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic in the starter pool, along with Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan. Durant took first-timers Ja Morant of Memphis and Andrew Wiggins of Golden State, and Boston’s Jayson Tatum — who replaced him in the starters pool because Durant is injured and won’t play.
The Team LeBron reserves: Luka Doncic, Dallas; Darius Garland, Cleveland; Chris Paul, Phoenix; Jimmy Butler, Miami; Donovan Mitchell, Utah; Fred VanVleet, Toronto, and Harden.
The Team Durant reserves: Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota; Zach LaVine, Chicago; Dejounte Murray, San Antonio; Khris Middleton, Milwaukee; LaMelo Ball, Charlotte, and Gobert.
James has been a captain every year since the NBA went to a format where the leading vote-getters draft teams, instead of Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference. His teams have gone 4-0.
Doping hearing to decide Russian skater’s Olympic fate
BEIJING — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The International Testing Agency said Friday it will lead an appeal on behalf of the IOC against a decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to lift a provisional ban imposed on the 15-year-old Valieva for failing a doping test in December.
The ITA confirms reports that Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December.
The ITA says the positive test was notified by a laboratory on Tuesday after Valieva helped the Russians win the team event but before the medal ceremony, which was then postponed. Whether the Russians will lose their gold medal in the team event will be decided later.
Shiffrin finishes super-G in 3rd Olympic race; out of medals
BEIJING — Mikaela Shiffrin completed the super-G at the Beijing Olympics on Friday in a time way out of medal contention — but for the first time in three races at the 2022 Games, she made it across the finish line.
The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist crossed the line at the bottom of a course known as The Rock in an unofficial time of 1 minute, 14.30 seconds. That left the 26-year-old American more than a half-second behind early leader Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland.
That put Shiffrin in eighth place after only 11 of the 44 entrants had taken their turns down the slope.
Shiffrin never had entered a super-G at an Olympics before, although she did win a gold in the event at the 2019 world championship and a bronze at last year’s worlds.
She failed to finish her opening run in the two-run events that preceded the super-G in Beijing: the giant slalom and the slalom. She has won both at past Olympics.
Louisville, SC, Stanford, NC State top teams in NCAA reveal
Louisville joined South Carolina, Stanford and North Carolina State as top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now.
The NCAA selection committee did its second reveal of the teams in line for the top 16 seeds on Thursday, although none of Thursday night’s games were factored in.
Tennessee was a top-seed in the first reveal on Jan. 22, but the Lady Vols dropped three of four games to fall to No. 3.
The top 16 seeds again will host the first- and second-round games, a year after the entire tournament was played in San Antonio because of COVID-19 concerns. While the coronavirus is still causing problems throughout the country, the NCAA expects to be able to play the tournament in its normal locations, including at campus sites for the first weekend.
Bridgeport, Greensboro, Spokane and Wichita will host the regionals and Minneapolis has the Final Four on April 1 and 3.
LA Galaxy sign former Bayern, Juve star Douglas Costa as DP
CARSON — The LA Galaxy have signed former Bayern midfielder Douglas Costa as their third designated player.
The Galaxy announced the long-planned move Thursday for the speedy veteran on a six-month loan from Grêmio in his native Brazil. The 31-year-old Costa is already on loan to Grêmio from Juventus, but he is expected to sign a new deal with the Galaxy later this year.
Costa had eight goals and 13 assists in 50 appearances over two seasons with Bayern from 2015-17. He scored four goals in UEFA Champions League play and also won two Bundesliga titles.
Costa then collected six goals and seven assists in a loan season with Juventus in 2017-18. He joined the Italian giants permanently in 2018, but has gone out on loan to Bayern and Grêmio since October 2020.
Costa has also scored three goals in 31 appearances for Brazil’s national team.
“Douglas is a world-class player and a proven champion at the highest level,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “His capacity to create and finish will add yet another level to our attack. We are excited to integrate him into the team as we push toward the start of the season.”
He becomes the latest international star to follow in the footsteps of David Beckham with a mid- to late-career move to the Galaxy, one of Major League Soccer’s highest-profile franchises. Costa joins Mexican forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and French winger Kévin Cabral as the Galaxy’s current designated players, who can be paid on a scale above their teammates.
The Galaxy will host New York City FC in their regular-season opener on Feb. 27.
Costa Rica at 100% capacity for qualifiers vs. Canada, US
Costa Rica’s Estadio Nacional in San Jose will have 100% of its 35,000-seat capacity available to fans for its final two home qualifiers next month against Canada and the United States.
The Costa Rican Football Federation announced the decision Thursday.
Costa Rica hosts Canada on March 24, plays at El Salvador three days later and closes at home against the U.S. on March 30.
Canada, seeking its first World Cup appearance since 1986, leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points and can clinch with one win. The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand.
The United States, trying to get back to soccer’s showcase after missing out on 2018, is second with 21 points, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with nine.
Jamaica (seven) and Honduras (three) have been eliminated.
The U.S. has lost its last nine qualifiers at Costa Rica, including a 4-0 rout in 2016 that led to the U.S. Soccer Federation firing coach Jurgen Klinsmann.
Defending champion Schwartzman advances at Argentina Open
BUENOS AIRES — Second-seeded and home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.
Schwartzman will face Francisco Cerundolo, the Argentinian compatriot he beat to win last year’s title in Buenos Aires.
Schwartzman, ranked the 15th-best player in the circuit, will take on a rival in the 107th position. Cerundolo beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanović 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight.
Also on Thursday, Italy’s Fabio Fognini topped Spaniard Pedro Martinez. The 34-year-old No. 4-seeded player in the clay court tournament won 6-4, 7-6 (5).
Fognini will take on Argentinian Federico Delbonis on Friday.
Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway will face local favorite Federico Coria.
Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy will play against Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the semifinals.
