49ers acquire RB McCaffrey from Panthers
SANTA CLARA, — The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks.
The Panthers on Thursday night announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. They said it will be finalized when McCaffrey passes a physical.
The Panthers will receive picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024, according to a person familiar with the terms. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the terms were not announced.
Carolina had been seeking a first-round pick, but San Francisco had already dealt their 2023 first-round pick in a deal to draft Trey Lance last year.
McCaffrey joins a talented group of playmakers in San Francisco with versatile receiver Deebo Samuel, star tight end George Kittle and receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
Concussion lawsuit against NCAA could be first to reach jury
LOS ANGELES —A lawsuit alleging the NCAA failed to protect a former University of Southern California football player from repeated concussions is nearing trial in a Los Angeles court, with a jury seated Thursday in what could become a landmark case.
The suit filed by Matthew Gee’s widow says the former USC linebacker died in 2018 from permanent brain damage caused by countless blows to the head he took while playing for the 1990 Rose Bowl winning team, whose roster also included future NFL star Junior Seau.
Of the hundreds of wrongful death and personal injury lawsuits brought by college football players against the NCAA in the past decade, Gee’s is only the second to head toward trial and could be the first to reach a jury.
The issue of concussions in sports, and football in particular, has been front and center in recent years as research has discovered more about long-term effects of repeated head trauma in problems ranging from headaches to depression and, sometimes, early onset Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s disease.
“For years (the NCAA) has kept players like Matthew Gee and the public in the dark about an epidemic that was slowly killing college athletes,” Alana Gee’s lawsuit said. “Long after they played their last game, they are left with a series of neurological conditions that could slowly strangle their brains.”
The NCAA, the governing body of college athletics, said it wasn’t responsible for Gee’s tragic death, which it blamed on heavy drinking, drugs and other ailments.
“Mr. Gee used alcohol and drugs to cope with a traumatic childhood, to fill in the loss of identity he felt after his football playing days ended, and to numb the chronic and increasing pain caused by numerous health issues,” NCAA lawyers wrote in a court filing.
A 2018 trial in Texas led to a swift settlement after several days of testimony by witnesses for the plaintiff, the widow of Greg Ploetz, who played defense for Texas in the late 1960s.
Cincinnati youth football coach gunned down after practice
CINCINNATI — A community is mourning a youth football coach who was killed in a shooting in Cincinnati after practice had finished.
Jermaine Knox, 37, died at the scene outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Tuesday night, police said. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital.
Practice had just broken up. No children were injured.
Knox coached the Trojan Black team. During a memorial service on Wednesday night, he was remembered by other coaches and players as a mentor to many children in the community.
“He was out here because he knew these kids needed him,” Pastor Peterson Mingo said.
Mingo led a brief prayer before balloons were launched in Knox’s honor.
It was not clear what led to the shooting.
Police were seeking a suspect, but they had little information to go on. They encouraged community members to come forward.
McIlroy and Tom Kim put on a show at CJ Cup, both 1 off lead
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Tom Kim felt as much a spectator as a player Thursday in the CJ Cup, amazed at how Rory McIlroy produces so much power with so little effort.
Kim wasn’t too bad himself.
They were the star attractions on a beautiful morning at Congaree Golf Club, one of them pursuing the No. 1 world ranking, the other a 20-year-old who is quickly becoming one of the more popular players among his peers.
Trey Mullinax and former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland each had a 6-under 65. McIlroy and Kim, who played together in the same group with Rickie Fowler, were among those another shot back at 66.
“He makes this game look so easy,” said Kim, who won two weeks ago in Las Vegas to become the first player since Tiger Woods with two PGA Tour titles before turning 21. “It was really hard to just kind of play my own game sometimes, seeing the lines he took. It was like 380 (yards) to the runout and he was saying, ‘Sit!’ I was like, ‘Really? Like sit?’ But he almost made it.
“Obviously, what was the most important thing for me today was trying to play my own game and not look at his line. But it was still so much fun.”
McIlroy was equally impressed, mainly at how polished Kim plays at such a young age.
They matched birdies for so much of the day in different manners. One example was the par-5 fourth hole, where McIlroy hit a 360-yard drive that bounded along the firm, wide fairway, and belted a fairway metal just through the green. Kim was 50 yards behind him off the tee, still 64 yards from the hole after a fairway metal, and then clipped a wedge over a bunker to 7 feet for birdie.
Thitikul cards record 9-under 63 to lead by one in Wonju
WONJU, South Korea — Atthaya Thitikul shot a 9-under 63 to set a tournament record and lead after the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship on Thursday.
She was a stroke ahead of Minsol Kim and three up on a trio of players: A Lim Kim, Andrea Lee, and Yaeeun Hong.
Thitikul had an eagle two on the 13th hole and added seven birdies without dropping a shot.
Three more players carded 68s and were five off the lead: Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, and Alison Lee.
Thitikul has already won twice in her first season on the LPGA Tour, and is looking for more.
Minsol Kim, in addition to getting off to a quick start with a 64, got to play with a personal hero. It’s also her first year on the tour.
“When I was younger, I actually came as a gallery to watch the BMW Championships, and I remember thinking that Sung Hyun Park was really cool,” Minsol Kim said. “So, today, to play side by side with her, it was a real honor.”
Park, who has won two majors, had a 69.
Brady apologizes for comparing playing football to military
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady apologized Thursday for making a comparison between football and military deployment while interviewing NBA star Kevin Durant on the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s weekly podcast.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he used a “very poor choice of words” on the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” while he and Durant were discussing the difficulty of balancing a commitment to being highly successful athletes with life outside of sports.
“Earlier this week I made a statement about playing football and the military. It was a very poor choice of words,” Brady said. “I just want to express that to any sentiments out there that people may have taken in a certain way, so I apologize.”
Durant was a guest on the podcast Monday.
“I almost look at a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again.’ There’s only one way to do it. ... The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right?” Brady said on the podcast.
“Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’ When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are,” Brady added. “You’re going to go, how do I get it done?”
The quarterback was asked Thursday to explain the point he was trying to make during the podcast.
CFP expansion ‘not finished,’ still working toward 12 in ‘24
DALLAS — The third in-person meeting of conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff since an August directive from their bosses to expand the postseason format ended without a resolution, but not without optimism.
“There’s a will to try and that will is still there,” Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday.
The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met for six hours at an airport hotel to work on a plan to triple the number of playoff teams from four to 12 for the 2024 season.
“We’re not finished,” CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said. “It is true that time is not on our side, but we haven’t given ourselves a deadline. It’s more important to get the work done right.”
Hancock said the management committee plans to meet again soon, likely by video conference, but did not have an exact day.
The task is tricky because the postseason schedule is already set for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons based on the current four-team format. The College Football Playoff’s 12-year deal with ESPN expires following the 2025 season.
Olympic officials talk with 10 bidders for 2036 Summer Games
SEOUL, South Korea — The IOC is in talks with 10 potential candidates to host a future Summer Games, the global group of national Olympic leaders was told Thursday.
Interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics has been expressed by officials in countries including Egypt, England, India, Indonesia and Qatar.
“We are currently working with 10 interested NOCs and regions across four continents,” International Olympic Committee director general Christophe de Kepper said at the Association of National Olympic Committees meeting in Seoul, South Korea.
That Olympics is the next Summer Games available to be awarded in a mostly secretive process led by IOC officials to avoid both expensive public campaigning and a vote contested by multiple candidates.
The system that picked Brisbane as the 2032 host 11 years in advance was introduced after French-led investigations of alleged vote-buying in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics bidding. Those campaigns were won by Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, respectively.
F1 back to racing as questions mount over Red Bull spending
AUSTIN, Texas — Max Verstappen has already been crowned champion in one of the most dominant seasons in Formula 1 history. His Red Bull team is streaking toward the constructor’s title as well.
And yet the big question looming over this week’s United States Grand Prix is what to do about Red Bull’s cost cap breach in 2021 and whether the team and its drivers should be punished?
While Verstappen struts as a two-time champion in a chase for a record-tying 13th win this season, rival teams and drivers say F1 must find a way to penalize Red Bull for breaking a critical rule that is supposed to reign in the big-spending teams and level the playing field from the front of the grid to the back.
Although the series governing body has called the spending breach “minor,” it could still be several million dollars. The FIA has not announced any sanctions or disclosed how much money Red Bull overspent.
What the FIA decides to do will be considered a major test of first-year president Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s leadership. A spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for an update or whether the FIA will announce anything before the end of the season.
Lafferty banned for 10 games in Scotland for sectarian slur
GLASGOW, Scotland — Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty was handed a 10-match ban by the Scottish Football Association on Thursday for using a sectarian slur toward a fan.
A video showed the 35-year-old Lafferty appearing to pose for a photo with a fan who then expressed support for Celtic, the defending Scottish champion which traditionally is supported by people of Catholic faith.
Lafferty, who played for Rangers — Celtic’s fierce rival in Glasgow — in two spells, was then heard using an expletive and derogatory term for Catholics and Irish nationalists.
Lafferty’s current Scottish club, Kilmarnock, launched an investigation while the striker was pulled out of Northern Ireland’s squad for Nations League games last month.
At a hearing held by the Scottish FA, Lafferty was found to have breached two disciplinary rules relating to “indecent or insulting words or behavior” and using offensive language including reference to a person’s religion or beliefs.
Gerrard’s Villa reign ends as Rodgers gives Leicester hope
MANCHESTER, England — Steven Gerrard had only just finished telling interviewers he would fight on at Aston Villa when the announcement came.
“Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that head coach Steven Gerrard has left the club with immediate effect,” the club said in a statement Thursday. “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”
It felt particularly cruel that Gerrard would be thrust in front of the cameras to defend his position if, as appears, his fate had already been sealed by a 3-0 loss to Fulham minutes earlier.
Villa fans had called for him to be fired after a result that left his team just above the relegation zone.
“It’s tough,” he told Amazon Prime. “I’m a man, I accept it, I feel their frustrations, I’m frustrated. It was a tough night for me personally.
“We will see what happens. I’m a fighter, I will never, ever quit anything whether it’s football or in life.”
Fulham fans had mercilessly taunted Gerrard with chants of “Sacked in the morning.”
They underestimated the speed with which Villa would act — ending his reign after less than a year in charge, amid growing speculation that Mauricio Pochettino is the dream target to replace him.
Arsenal beats PSV, clinches spot in Europa League KO round
LONDON — Arsenal secured a spot in the Europa League knockout round after Granit Xhaka’s second-half goal was enough to earn a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven on Thursday that maintained the Gunners’ perfect record in the competition.
Xhaka’s well-struck volley in the 71st minute was the breakthrough Arsenal sought after failing to convert a number of chances thanks to a combination of wasteful finishing and good saves from goalkeeper Walter Benitez.
Arsenal is assured of one of the top two spots in Group A with a maximum 12 points from four games — and two rounds left to play. Second-place PSV has seven points.
The match was originally scheduled to be played last month but was postponed in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Arsenal’s Premier League game against Manchester City pushed back to make room for this game — the only European match played Thursday.
Arsenal, which has now won 13 of 14 matches in all competitions this season, controlled most of the game but struggled to create quality chances in the first half. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah had the best opportunities but both failed to make contact with crosses into the box.
Shiffrin gaining on Vonn, Stenmark as World Cup season opens
Mikaela Shiffrin heads into the World Cup season that begins Saturday in Austria with 74 career wins on the circuit, putting her within shouting distance of Lindsey Vonn’s 82, the most for a woman, and Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark of 86.
As Shiffrin’s total increases — she never claimed fewer than three victories in any of her 10 previous seasons, with a high of 17 in 2018-19 — each triumph is sure to be met with attention to, and questions about, those records.
When the 27-year-old from Colorado was asked Thursday about where she would place that sort of achievement on a resume that already includes four overall World Cup titles, two Olympic gold medals and a half-dozen world championships, Shiffrin contemplated two points of view, even veering into an unprompted appraisal of what will determine when she’s ready to retire.
If, Shiffrin said on a video conference with reporters, she owns the World Cup wins record by the time she walks away from ski racing: “I would probably rank it pretty high. I mean, it would be an enormous accomplishment in my career, and maybe one of the most meaningful accomplishments, because it would have meant that I was consistently at the top and successful throughout my entire career, throughout multiple kind of generations of athletes, despite injuries, despite some very traumatic experiences.”
It would represent achieving sustained success and longevity, which she places among her biggest goals as an athlete.
And then, shifting the focus of her response, Shiffrin said she would not consider surpassing Vonn and Stenmark the be-all-and-end-all of her competitive time on the slopes.
