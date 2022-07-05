Braves have moment of silence in memory of announcer Motter
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves paid tribute to their longtime public address announcer, Casey Motter, on Monday night in a ceremony before the team’s first home game since his death last week.
Following a video tribute to Motter, a moment of silence was observed in his memory before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Motter, 53, died last Wednesday. He had been the Braves’ public address announcer since 2007 and worked through the team’s previous homestand, which ended on June 26.
Motter became known as the Voice of Truist Park, which opened as the team’s suburban home in 2017 following a move from Turner Field in downtown Atlanta. He was known for his introductory “Hello baseball fans,” delivered in his booming voice, before each game.
Sam Franco, who has worked as the public address announcer for some University of Georgia athletics events, handled duties for Monday night. Franco will continue to serve as the public address announcer through the 10-game homestand.
Beginning on Tuesday night, the Braves will use some of Motter’s recorded greetings to fans and other announcements at home games the remainder of the season.
Motter grew up in Cobb County, the home of Truist Park. A funeral will be held on Wednesday in his hometown of Smyrna, Georgia.
The cause of Motter’s death has not been made public.
Poulter, 2 others win court stay to play in Scottish Open
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Ian Poulter and two other players who signed up for the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series won a stay Monday from a British court that allows them to play in the Scottish Open.
Poulter, Adrian Otaegui of Spain and Justin Harding of South Africa challenged their suspension from the Scottish Open and two other tournaments, the penalty for playing a LIV Golf event outside London without a release from the European tour.
They will be added to the field this week at The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open, the first European tour event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour suspended its members who signed up for the Saudi-backed series run by Greg Norman. Poulter is also a PGA Tour member.
Poulter was among 16 players who hinted at legal action over European tour penalties, though the temporary stay after a hearing before Judge Phillip Sycamore, who was appointed by Sports Resolutions (UK), applied only to the three players.
“I will simply say we are disappointed by the outcome of today’s hearing, but will abide by the decision,” European tour CEO Keith Pelley said in a statement. “It is important to remember, however, this is only a stay of the sanctions imposed, pending the hearing of the players’ appeal as to whether those sanctions were appropriate.”
Pelley was at the JP McManus Pro-Am in Ireland and said he would withhold a more detailed response until the charity event was over, out of respect to the hosts. McManus has attracted a world-class field that includes Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler and a host of other major champions.
Poulter also is playing the two-day event in Ireland.
Earlier in the day, he told BBC Sports he was fighting for his right to play golf.
“My commitment to the European Tour has been there since day one,” he said. “And it’s still there today. I’m proud of playing so often, when it was to the detriment of world ranking points and FedEx Cup points I could have earned playing more in America.”
Along with the suspension, players who competed in LIV Golf without permission were fined 100,000 pounds ($121,000), roughly the amount of last-place money in the $20 million LIV events.
Daughter of Blue Jays 1B coach died in Virginia tubing accident
RICHMOND, Va. — The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
Julia Budzinski was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said.
As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave, causing it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and striking her with the propeller, Pearson said. The boat driver and the operator of another passing boat jumped into the water to try to rescue Budzinski, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Pearson said no foul play is suspected and alcohol was not a factor. “It was a terrible accident,” she said.
As news of the accident spread, a vigil was held Sunday night at Glen Allen High School, where Budzinski was a rising senior and played soccer and other sports.
“It was a very happy, fun last day on Earth for her,” her mother, Monica Budzinski, said at the vigil. “She was happy, laughing, having a good time and that’s the way I’m going to remember her.”
Nationals’ Soto says MRI showed no damage to injured left calf
WASHINGTON — Juan Soto said an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness, and he plans to take the situation day by day.
“Everything was fine,” Soto said. “We gonna be good. They said it’s just a little tight, so just going to take a couple days and see how it goes.”
Soto was not in Washington’s lineup Monday, but he pinch hit in the eighth and drew a walk.
The 23-year-old star felt something tighten up behind his left knee and in his calf after making a throw in right field in the top of the third inning Sunday. He exited after running the bases and getting involved in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth.
“It didn’t feel that well, so I just take the decision to pull out of the game and make sure everything’s fine before I keep going and make it worse,” Soto said. “You don’t want to go out of the game that easy. I want to be out there, I want to give my 100%, so I wanted to try.”
Soto entered Sunday on an eight-game hitting streak. It makes sense for the Nats to be extra cautious with the face of the franchise, whom they are attempting to sign to a long-term contract.
Teammates were worried about Soto before he got the MRI, but he’s already showing some progress.
“Today I feel better, and I hope I feel better tomorrow, too, and we take it from there,” Soto said. “I’m just going to see how good it is.”
Zelenskyy praises IOC for supporting bans on Russian sport
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the IOC for supporting a ban on Russian teams and athletes competing in most Olympics sports, ahead of a court hearing Tuesday to challenge the ruling in international soccer.
Zelenskyy met in Kyiv on Sunday with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and praised “his unwavering position” on sports sanctions against Russia and its ally Belarus, according to a readout of the visit provided by his presidential office.
“While Russia is trying to destroy the Ukrainian people and conquer other European countries, its representatives have no place in the world’s sports community,” Zelenskyy said.
The IOC advised sports leaders on Feb. 28 to act and soccer bodies FIFA and UEFA made a joint ruling later that day. It is the subject of an appeal Tuesday by the Russian soccer federation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the Olympic home city of Lausanne, Switzerland.
Russian teams have been removed from more than 15 soccer competitions including qualifying games for the men’s and women’s World Cups, and the women’s European Championship finals tournament which starts Wednesday in England.
Bach has consistently said sports sanctions on Russia, including as an events host, are to protect the integrity of competitions and the security of athletes rather than to punish on the basis of nationality.
Zelenskyy’s office detailed the toll on Ukrainian sport during the Russian invasion now in a fifth month.
A total of 89 athletes and coaches have died “as a result of hostilities,” 13 more have been captured by the Russians, and “more than a hundred thousand Ukrainian athletes do not have the opportunity of training,” Zelenskyy said.
The IOC said it has now tripled its fund for Ukrainian sport to $7.5 million since the war started.
Bach told Zelenskyy he hoped for “a strong, successful, proud Ukrainian national Olympic team” to compete at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris and the 2026 Winter Games in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.
“We want to support you to make your Olympic dreams come true,” the IOC said its leader told Ukrainian athletes Sunday when visiting their training center.
