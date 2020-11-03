González, Pavón score, Galaxy beat RSL 2-1
CARSON — Giancarlo González and Cristian Pavón scored to help the LA Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Sunday night in their first game under interim coach Dominic Kinnear.
Kinnear took over Thursday after Guillermo Barros Schelotto was fired.
González scored his first goal of the season off a set piece, heading home a free kick from Sebastian Lletget in the 18th minute. Pavón took the ball near midfield, beat a pair of defenders, and flicked in a right-footer from point-blank range in the 65th.
The Galaxy (6-11-3) are still in playoff contention. They won for just the second time in their last 11 games, dating to a Sept. 6 victory over Los Angeles FC.
RSL’s Douglas Martínez scored on a header, off a cross by Justin Meram, in the 78th minute.
Real Salt Lake (5-9-7), which is winless in its last three games and has just one win in the last eight, was eliminated from playoff contention.
Ionescu has minor surgery on ankle to remove scar tissue
NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu had minor surgery on her left ankle last week to remove some scar tissue that had formed.
Ionescu missed most of her rookie season with the New York Liberty after suffering a Grade 3 sprain on that ankle in her third game as a pro. She avoided needing surgery to repair that injury, but had to do some cleanup on it last week. Doctor Martin O’Malley of the Hospital of Special Surgery performed the surgery.
“It was a really minor procedure. She is completely healed from the initial injury she had in July,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a phone interview Monday night. “Something was poking at her and the doctors looked at it. It was calcified scar tissue and we can take that out. We used a camera to exam her tendons and ligaments and the good news is they are completely healed.”
Ionescu is expected to soon be cleared by the Liberty’s medical staff to return to physical activity.
“Sabrina had a minor ankle procedure to remove a loose bone chip that was irritating a tendon behind her ankle,” O’Malley said. “This chip that occurred during her sprain in July did not involve the ankle joint cartilage surface and we expect a complete recovery.”
Dean, Drysdale, Buck, Shulman, Michaels up for Frick Award
NEW YORK — The late Hall of Fame pitchers Dizzy Dean and Don Drysdale are candidates for the Hall’s Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting, along with Fox’s Joe Buck, ESPN’s Dan Shulman and NBC’s Al Michaels.
Dave Campbell, Ernesto Jerez and Buddy Blattner also are finalists, the Hall said Monday.
The winner will be announced on Dec. 9 and will be honored next July 24 ahead of the Hall of Fame inductions, along with 2020 Frick winner Ken Harrelson. The 2020 ceremonies were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s Frick Award is for national voices, part of a three-year rotation that includes broadcasting beginnings (autumn 2021) and major league markets (autumn 2022).
Broadcasters must have at least 10 continuous years of major league broadcast service with a team, network or combination.
Mississippi’s Thomas airlifted to hospital after injury
OXFORD, Miss. — Mississippi freshman Damarcus Thomas was cleared for release after being airlifted to a Memphis hospital Monday following a practice injury.
“Damarcus is doing well,” said Pat Jernigan, the Ole Miss assistant athletic director for sports medicine. “All of his medical tests came back normal, and he is being released from the hospital.
“Our physicians will be following up with him in the coming days for further evaluation.”
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said earlier that Thomas initially didn’t have “any feeling in his entire body.”
Kiffin said Thomas’ family was called from the practice field. The freshman tight end from Whatley, Alabama, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then airlifted to Memphis Regional Hospital.
Kiffin didn’t specify how the injury occurred but said that Thomas took a hit. He said he hadn’t been around that kind of injury situation personally.
“They keep touching him, do you feel this, do you feel that? And he keeps saying no,” the coach said. “And you’re thinking about your own kid. I don’t know.
“That’s the first time I’ve seen something where I just called (son) Knox’s mom and said I could care less whether he ever plays football after seeing that.”
Thomas had played in the past five games for Ole Miss but had not recorded a stat.
Bears WR Wims suspended 2 games for punching Saints player
CHICAGO — The NFL suspended Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims two games Monday for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Wims was ejected in the third quarter Sunday, after Allen Robinson caught a 5-yard pass from Nick Foles.
On the other side of the field, Wims approached Gardner-Johnson from behind and appeared to reach for his mouth or neck. He threw a right-handed punch to his helmet and then another before both teams joined the scrum, and he wound up at the bottom of a pile.
The penalty against Wims pushed the Bears back to a second-and-20. And Foles got intercepted by Marshon Lattimore on the next play. The Saints went on to win 26-23 in overtime.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wims was “apologetic” when they spoke Monday and understands “you can’t do what he did.” But Nagy would not say what led to the altercation.
“Obviously out of respect I’m going to keep that between us and internally,” Nagy said.
Wims has three business days to appeal the suspension, under the collective bargaining agreement between the league and players’ union.
Arizona athletics cuts 21 full-time positions
Arizona athletics is eliminating 21 full-time positions and 15 previously-frozen positions to help overcome financial difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The cuts and reorganization planning will reduce the department’s overall spending by $30 million this fiscal year and beyond. The department faces a projected $45 million revenue loss due to restrictions of fan attendance at athletic events, a reduced football schedule and uncertainty of other revenue streams.
The department also will save about $10 million in restructured debt for fiscal year 2020-21 and $8 million from a reduction in overall sport expenses.
Improbable is 5-2 favorite for Breeders’ Cup Classic
Improbable has drawn the No. 8 post position for the Breeders’ Cup Classic and is the 5-2 morning line favorite for the marquee race of the season-ending World Championships at Keeneland.
One of three Bob Baffert-trained entries in the $6 million race for 3-year-olds and up, Improbable will have Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard and enters with a three-race winning streak and a second in 2020 after finishing fifth in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile at Santa Anita. Stablemate and fellow 4-year-old Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first in last year’s Kentucky Derby before being disqualified to 17th for interference, is the 7-2 second choice from the No. 10 post.
The colt has rebounded impressively since that controversial outing at Churchill Downs, winning six of eight starts with two seconds.
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is the 3-1 third choice in the talent-rich 10-horse field and will start the 1¼-mile race from the No. 2 post. Kentucky Derby champion Authentic, a Baffert pupil who held off Tiz the Law in a wire-to-wire victory at Churchill, will go off at 6-1 from the No. 9 post.
Filly Swiss Skydiver, who won last month’s Preakness against males and was a Classic pre-entry, opted to run against her own gender in Breeders’ Cup Distaff over 1 1/8 miles. She’s the 2-1 second choice from the No. 5 post after Monomoy Girl, the 8-5 favorite from the No. 10 post. Monomoy Girl won the Distaff in 2018 at Churchill Downs on the way to earning the Eclipse Award as champion 3-year-old filly.
Saturday’s Classic will cap 14 feature events over two days at Keeneland and go off without spectators because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jackie’s Warrior is the 7-5 favorite with jockey Joel Rosario from the No. 7 post for Breeders’ Cup Juvenile that cap Friday’s five-race feature card for 2-year-olds.
Wales cancel news conference after reports involving Giggs
CARDIFF, Wales — The Football Association of Wales has canceled a news conference for Tuesday after saying it was “aware of an alleged incident” involving coach Ryan Giggs.
British newspaper The Sun reported that Giggs was arrested at his home in Manchester on Sunday after a “disturbance” and was later released on bail.
The Welsh football association issued a statement late Monday to Britain’s Press Association saying it was aware of the reports but would not be commenting further.
Giggs, a former Manchester United midfielder who has coached Wales since January 2018, was scheduled to attend the news conference to announce the Welsh squad for a friendly against the United States on Nov. 12 as well as Nations League group games against Ireland and Finland.
The Greater Manchester Police did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking details.
