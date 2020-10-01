Editor’s Note
Due to an earlier deadline of 8 p.m. throughout the pandemic, some games might not make it into the print edition of your Valley Press. Please find the following full stories on our website at www.avpress.com: NBA Finals Game 1: Lakers vs. Heat; MLB National League Wild-card Round Game 1: Dodgers vs. Brewers.
Davis signed by Vikings
The Vikings signed seven-year veteran linebacker Todd Davis to help fill the void created by an injury to outside linebacker Anthony Barr. Released by Denver on Sept. 4, Davis has played in 85 regular-season games, primarily with the Broncos. He was tied for eighth in the NFL last year with a career-high 134 tackles. Davis graduated from Paraclete High.
Barr was placed on injured reserve last week, with a season-ending torn pectoral muscle.
Fans to be allowed at World Series, NLCS in Arlington, Texas
NEW YORK — Fans can take themselves out to the ball game for the first time this season during the NL Championship Series and World Series at new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Major League Baseball said Wednesday that approximately 11,500 tickets will be available for each game. That is about 28% of the 40,518-capacity, retractable-roof stadium of the Texas Rangers, which opened this year adjacent to old Globe Life Park, the team’s open-air home from 1994 through 2019.
Commissioners decline CFP expansion after Pac-12 request
The conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff have decided to stick with a four-team format during the pandemic-altered season after the Pac-12 made a request to consider expansion.
College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said Wednesday that Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott asked the rest of management committee to consider having eight teams play for the national championship this season. ESPN first reported Scott broaching the subject.
The request was made because of disruptions to the season caused by the pandemic. Conferences are not playing the same number of games, are starting play at different times and there are no interconference matchups between Power Five leagues.
Hancock said the committee, with 10 FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, had a “civil and thoughtful discussion.”
“To do it now, it’s such a significant change with so many challenges, especially with the season started, they thought it was best to not make a change,” Hancock said.
Hancock added any decision on expansion would need the approval of the CFP’s presidential oversight committee after a recommendation by commissioners.
The playoff semifinals are scheduled for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The national championship game is set for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
NFL threatening suspensions for maskless sideline personnel
The NFL is threatening teams with possible suspensions for sideline personnel, including coaches, who do not properly wear face coverings during the pandemic.
Forfeiting draft picks also could be among disciplinary measures for failing to comply with league/players’ union protocols.
In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, Troy Vincent, who oversees NFL football operations, told the 32 teams Wednesday that “accountability” is required on the sidelines.
“We will continue to address lack of compliance with accountability measures that may also include suspensions of persons involved, and/or the forfeiture of a draft choice(s),” Vincent wrote.
“As you know, the game-day protocols agreed to with the NFLPA require that coaches and other non-player personnel wear appropriate face coverings at all times on the field and in the coaches’ booths. ... While we saw significant progress in Week 3 with compliance from club personnel, wearing of protective equipment is still not universal, and this lack of compliance creates unnecessary risk to game-day participants.”
The NFL has fined several coaches $100,000 for lack of compliance, including Sean Payton of New Orleans and Jon Gruden of Las Vegas, who both have said they contracted and recovered from the coronavirus. Teams were fined $250,000.
NASCAR at long last adds schedule variety with 2021 changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR promised radical changes to the 2021 schedule and delivered Wednesday with six road courses, the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970 and new stops in Nashville, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas.
Dropped from the lineup were Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway, two “cookie-cutter” intermediate tracks that were part of a staid schedule that lacked variation or originality. Michigan International Speedway, Dover International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway each lost one of two Cup Series points races.
Atlanta Motor Speedway and Darlington Speedway in South Carolina each added a second race to their schedules.
Indianapolis Motor Speedway will move the Cup Series cars to its road course after 27 years of racing on the big oval. The revamped “Brickyard Weekend” also will feature a new IndyCar Series race, making it a doubleheader for the second year in a row.
More restrictive use of whip in California taking effect
LOS ANGELES — Jockeys and exercise riders in California will be working under a more restrictive rule governing the use of whips that goes into effect on Thursday.
The amended Rule 1688 was designed by the California Horse Racing Board to further protect horses without compromising the safety of horses and riders, although as written it is not being widely embraced by some riders. They believe whips are a necessary part of their equipment to keep horses and riders safe.
NFLPA asking teams to change all fields to natural grass
The NFL Players Association is asking that the 32 league teams change all field surfaces to natural grass because of injury concerns.
Union president JC Tretter said in a statement on Wednesday that artificial turf is significantly harder on the body than grass.
He cited the NFL’s injury data from 2012-18 that the contact injury rate for lower extremities was higher during practices and games held on turf. And that NFL players experienced a much higher rate of noncontact lower extremity injuries on turf compared to natural surfaces.
He also said that cold-weather teams such as the Packers, Steelers and Browns have natural grass fields. And indoor stadiums in Arizona and Las Vegas have figured out how to have a natural grass playing surface.
Rangers buy out star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist’s contract
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers have bought out the contract of star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.
The Rangers parted with one of the greatest netminders in franchise history on Wednesday when they paid off the final year of his contract.
Since joining the team in 2005-06, Lundqvist has won the Vezina Trophy (2011-12), led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Finals (2014), and been selected to the All-Star game five times. He also helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics.
The 38-year-old Lundqvist played in 887 games, posting a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals against average. The man referred to as “The King” was limited to 30 games in this past season and had a 10-12-3 record with a career-worst 3.16 goals-against average.
Barcelona close to signing young American defender Dest
MADRID — American right back Sergiño Dest is set to join Barcelona, coach Ronald Koeman said on Wednesday.
The Ajax player underwent a medical in Barcelona and the clubs were finalizing the details to make the transfer official, the Barcelona coach said.
“He almost certainly will be with us,” Koeman said. “After all the contracts are signed, I have no doubt that he will be a very useful player for Barça.”
Koeman said the youngster will have to fight for a spot on the team but comes with the experience of already having played important matches with Ajax’s first team, including in the Champions League.
Groundbreaking female referee Bibiana Steinhaus to retire
MUNICH — Bibiana Steinhaus, one of the most decorated referees in women’s soccer and the first female referee in the German men’s Bundesliga, announced her retirement Wednesday.
Steinhaus will oversee Wednesday’s German Super Cup men’s game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund as her last fixture. The 41-year-old police officer said her decision followed a period of reflection and that she would give more detail about her motivations later.
“Like many people in the time of the coronavirus situation, I have been reflecting on some things and reassessing them,” she said in a statement on the German soccer federation website. “For this evening I want the focus to be solely on the game. I will explain the reasons for my departure in more detail again in due course.”
Race track settles with feds for manure, urine discharges
NEW ORLEANS — The owners of the horse racing track in New Orleans have agreed to pay a $2.8 million penalty for letting horse manure and urine into the city’s drainage system for at least six years and to spend twice that on ending the discharges, federal prosecutors say.
The U.S. Justice Department described the fine to be paid by Churchill Downs Inc., owner of the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, as the largest ever paid by a “concentrated animal feeding” operation under the Clean Water Act, news outlets reported.
The agreement settles a federal complaint alleging that the Fair Grounds violated that law and the track’s state permit more than 250 times between 2012 and 2018.
Newcastle beats 4th-tier Newport on penalties in League Cup
Newcastle avoided a major upset against fourth-tier Newport County in the English League Cup by equalizing in the 87th minute and winning a penalty shootout to reach the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Jonjo Shelvey took the game to spot kicks with a curling shot into the top corner, and Newcastle recovered after an early miss by Joelinton in the shootout to prevail 5-4.
Newcastle goalkeeper Mark Gillespie gifted the underdogs a fifth-minute opener by letting a tame shot from the edge of the area by Tristan Abrahams squirm through his grasp into the net.
Hakimi inspires Inter to 5-2 win over Benevento in Serie A
MILAN — New signing Achraf Hakimi scored one goal and helped set up two more as Inter Milan beat Benevento 5-2 in Serie A on Wednesday.
Romelu Lukaku netted twice and Roberto Gagliardini also scored in the first half as Inter was 4-1 up by halftime.
Substitute Lautaro Martínez capped the scoring for Inter in the second period.
The match was one of three Serie A games that were postponed from the opening round — because they involved teams which played deep into last season.
Real Madrid beats Valladolid 1-0; Suárez and Atlético held
MADRID — Vinícius Júnior scored after coming off the bench as Real Madrid defeated Valladolid 1-0 on Wednesday for its second win in a row in the Spanish league, while Atlético Madrid was held to a scoreless draw against promoted Huesca in a disappointing first start for Luis Suárez.
Vinícius Júnior netted the winner midway through the second half after Madrid’s forwards struggled again in attack. The young Brazilian broke the deadlock from close range after a defensive mistake by Valladolid defenders inside the area.
He had been on the field for less than 10 minutes after replacing striker Luka Jovic, who missed another chance to impress as a starter. Jovic had two of the best scoring opportunities of the game but couldn’t capitalize on them, first with a close-range shot in the first half and then with a header after halftime.
Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane started the match with two strikers, but Karim Benzema also was far from his best up front.
Bayern beats Dortmund 3-2 to lift German Super Cup
MUNICH — Joshua Kimmich scored the winning goal as Bayern Munich shrugged off concerns about fixture congestion to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 and lift the German Super Cup on Wednesday.
Dortmund fought back from 2-0 down to level the score, before Kimmich and the two goalkeepers made the difference.
Bayern’s Manuel Neuer showed superb reactions to palm away Erling Haaland’s shot when one-on-one with the Norwegian striker. Dortmund’s stand-in keeper Marwin Hitz could only parry Kimmich’s shot back to the midfielder in the 82nd minute and Kimmich stretched to flick in the rebound while falling.
For Bayern it was a morale-boosting recovery after losing 4-1 to Hoffenheim on Sunday to end a 32-game unbeaten run. It also marked the third win in a row against Dortmund.
Bayern has played for five trophies since coach Hansi Flick took charge in November and won them all, but all that success has made for more fixture congestion in the already packed 2020-21 season. The win over Dortmund came just six days after another Super Cup, when Bayern beat Sevilla 2-1 in extra time in UEFA’s ceremonial season-opener.
Hirschi, Van der Breggen win Fleche Wallonne classic races
HUY, Belgium — Marc Hirschi extended his stellar run in a breakout cycling season to win the Fleche Wallonne one-day classic on Wednesday.
In his first start at the race defined by the short but grueling Mur de Huy finishing climb, the 22-year-old Swiss rider went clear in the last 100 meters to win comfortably ahead of Benoit Cosnefroy. Michael Woods was third.
USA Bobsled, citing pandemic, skipping some World Cup races
USA Bobsled and Skeleton is not sending sliders to Europe for at least the first half of the World Cup sliding season, part of a plan to keep its athletes and coaches as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
At a minimum, the Americans are planning to miss four World Cup weekends — two in Sigulda, Latvia, in November and two in Igls, Austria, in December. There are eight World Cup weekends on the schedule, plus the world championships that were moved from the U.S. team’s home base in Lake Placid, New York, because of the pandemic and quarantining concerns.
Grand Prix Final in figure skating postponed due to pandemic
BEIJING — The Grand Prix Final in figure skating has been postponed by the International Skating Union due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ISU made the announcement Wednesday without setting a new date for the competition, which also serves as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The final had been scheduled for Dec. 10-13 in Beijing.
All six Grand Prix series events are still on, but they are limited to skaters from the host countries or athletes training in those countries. The series begins in late October with Skate America in Las Vegas, with no fans in attendance.
Amstel Gold Race canceled amid tougher virus restrictions
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The only Dutch cycling classic, the Amstel Gold Race, has been canceled due to the measures aimed at reining in the rapid spread of the coronavirus, organizers said Wednesday.
The Dutch government this week banned supporters at all sports events amid soaring rates of infections across the country.
The men’s and women’s Amstel Gold Races were to have been staged Oct. 10 after being postponed from the spring racing season because of the pandemic.
