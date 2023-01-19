USC to name field after Olympic track star Allyson Felix
LOS ANGELES — Southern California will name the field at the university’s track stadium after Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix.
Such honors are usually reserved for major donors. Felix graduated from USC in 2008 with a degree in elementary education. She grew up in Los Angeles and used to walk the campus as a child with her grandmother and brother.
“I am just completely humbled,” Felix said in a statement. “It’s such a huge honor to be a part of history in the campus, and it’s such a special place for me.”
Felix retired last year, having won the most Olympic medals of any American track athlete. The 37-year-old sprinter earned 11 medals over five consecutive games.
The field to be named for Felix is at Katherine B. Loker Track Stadium, which serves as a hub for the men’s and women’s track teams. It will be dedicated this spring.
“My hope is that students playing on the Allyson Felix Field, or just walking by, will see her name prominently displayed and be curious to learn more about her talent, grit and generosity,” USC president Carol Folt said.
Pegula, whose family owns Bills, honors Hamlin in Australia
MELBOURNE, Australia — Pro tennis player Jessica Pegula has Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on her mind — and his No. 3 jersey number on her outfit — at the Australian Open.
Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, is wearing a white screen-printed patch with Hamlin’s uniform number on her black skirt while she competes at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field when he collapsed after making a tackle during a game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. He spent more than a week in the hospital, part of that time in critical condition, before being able to go home.
“I definitely wanted to do something,” Pegula said Wednesday after reaching the third round at Melbourne Park with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
“We were kind of figuring out what the Bills and the Sabres were doing, just as far as what was the message. I knew they would probably do something and what message they were trying to send. It ended up being kind of the ‘3’ was the symbol,” said Pegula, a 28-year-old who was born in New York and now is based in Florida.
“I just thought it would be cool to put on my outfit here. I thought it would be a fun way to kind of connect with the team and then also just show my support,” she said. “I felt like it was such a global event.”
WNBA to play preseason game in Canada
The WNBA will head north for a preseason game in Canada.
The Chicago Sky will face the Minnesota Lynx on May 13 in Toronto in the first WNBA game to be played in the country.
“Bringing a WNBA preseason game to Canada is an important milestone for the global growth of the league,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I’ve spoken often of the global popularity of women’s basketball and, this past season, WNBA games were broadcast in 207 countries and territories, including in Canada, where fans have shown a great appetite for WNBA action.”
This will be the third WNBA preseason game to be played outside of the United States. In 2004, the Detroit Shock and San Antonio Silver Stars met in Monterrey, Mexico, and in 2011 the Atlanta Dream played the Standard Life Great Britain Women’s basketball team in Manchester, England.
Canada has been on the rise in women’s basketball, coming in fourth at the World Cup last year. Minnesota has Canadians Bridget Carleton and Natalie Achonwa on their team. Achonwa announced she was pregnant in November and won’t play in the game.
“We are looking forward to participating in this historic game for the WNBA,” said Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve. “The league’s global popularity has shown incredible growth, and I am pleased our team will be a part of continuing to pave the path for the WNBA by bringing our game to Canada.”
Cowboys sign kicker to practice squad after Maher meltdown
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad Wednesday, adding an option in case Brett Maher’s wild-card meltdown lingers into practice this week.
Maher missed his first four extra points in the 31-14 victory over Tampa Bay, an NFL first in the regular season or playoffs. He made the fifth to end a streak of five consecutive botched PATs going back to the regular-season finale against Washington.
Owner/general manager Jerry Jones, coach Mike McCarthy and special teams coach John Fassel backed Maher during the week, saying they expected him to kick Sunday night in the divisional game at San Francisco.
Jones was less definitive on his radio show Tuesday. He said the club would see how the week went. The move to Vizcaino could be made if Maher’s struggles continue in practice.
The only full practice of the week is Thursday, but Fassel said there would be no adjustment in Maher’s routine. Fassel said Maher kicks on Thursday and Friday during a normal week.
Vizcaino, who spent part of the 2020 offseason with Dallas, made both field goals and all three extra points in Week 10 with Arizona. The 26-year-old was with New England after that but didn’t attempt any kicks.
Titans hire 49ers’ Ran Carthon as 14th general manager
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have hired San Francisco director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their general manager.
The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday morning, wrapping up a search that formally started Jan. 12. Carthon will be the franchise’s first minority GM. He is tentatively scheduled to be introduced at a news conference Friday.
Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who ran the search committee that interviewed seven candidates, said in a statement they are excited to add Carthon with his variety of experience as a player, scout and personnel executive.
“I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people,” Strunk said. “With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league’s best teams.”
Carthon will be the sixth minority among the past eight GMs hired in the NFL, which has held two programs since late May to promote more minority candidates for front office jobs. Carthon, who will be 42 on Feb. 10, attended that first session last May.
Michigan co-offensive coordinator Weiss placed on leave
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan has placed offensive co-coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on leave.
Weiss was put on leave amid an investigation by university police into a report of computer access crimes over a three-day span last month at Schembechler Hall, where coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have offices and the Wolverines practice.
“Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share,” University of Michigan police said in a statement Wednesday.
Weiss said in a statement to ESPN that he is fully cooperating with investigators and looks forward to the matter being resolved. Weiss has not responded to messages from The Associated Press.
Harbaugh hired Weiss nearly two years ago as quarterbacks coach and promoted him to co-offensive coordinator last season, giving him a share of play-calling duties with Sherrone Moore.
Chris Paddack, Twins finalize $12.5 million, 3-year contract
MINNEAPOLIS — Right-hander Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins finalized a $12,525,000, three-year contract on Wednesday, an agreement that allows the pitcher to earn an additional $2.5 million in the deal’s final season.
Paddack, recovering from Tommy John surgery, agreed Friday to a $2.4 million, one-year contract. The new superseding deal calls for salaries of $2.5 million this year, $2,525,000 in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025.
In 2025, he could earn $500,000 each for 140 and 150 innings, and $750,000 apiece for 160 and 170. He also gets a hotel suite on road trips in 2025.
Paddack, 27, had Tommy John surgery for the second time on May 18, after making just five starts for the Twins following his arrival in a trade with San Diego on April 7. Recovery typically takes at least a year.
Paddack is 21-21 with a 4.20 ERA in 65 starts and one relief appearance for Minnesota and the Padres, striking out 330 and walking 67 in 330 1/3 innings. He will provide rotation depth once he’s back, behind Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Tyler Mahle. Maeda is also returning from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.
Paddack would get $100,000 for World Series MVP or winning a Cy Young Award, $75,000 for second in Cy Young voting, $50,000 for third and $25,000 for fourth through sixth. He would get $50,000 for League Championship Series MVP, and $25,000 for Gold Glove or All-Star election or selection.
Injured Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky out 3 months
MONTREAL — Montreal Canadiens rookie winger Juraj Slafkovsky will be out three months with a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday.
The Canadiens provided an injury update on several players a day after placing forwards Slafkovsky, Joel Armia and Jake Evans on injured reserve.
Slafkovsky, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft, was injured in Montreal’s 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. The Canadiens said the injury does not require surgery.
The 18-year-old from Slovakia has four goals and six assists in 39 games this season.
The Canadiens also said Armia (upper-body injury) will be out until the Feb. 2-5 All-Star break and Evans (lower-body) will be out eight to 10 weeks.
Additionally, forward Jonathan Drouin is out until the All-Star break with an upper-body injury and goaltender Jake Allen is sidelined a minimum of one week with an upper-body injury.
Montreal recalled Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Rem Pitlick from the Laval Rocket of the AHL on Tuesday on an emergency basis. Both players were in the lineup for Montreal’s 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Preds’ Michael McCarron back from player assistance program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville forward Michael McCarron is available to the Predators after entering the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association.
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced Wednesday that McCarron returned after receiving care through the joint player assistance program. McCarron still will have access to any needed follow-up care as needed.
The 27-year-old McCarron entered the program Dec. 11 without the league and union specifying the reason. He played in 15 games , scoring one goal and an assist with 21 shots on goal.
The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substance abuse and other matters.
The Predators (21-17-6) currently sit just outside the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, three points behind Calgary with a game in hand. They visit St. Louis on Thursday night.
AP Source: Red Sox agree to terms with ex-Braves OF Duvall
BOSTON — The Red Sox have agreed to terms with outfielder Adam Duvall on a contract that will pay him at least $7 million for 2023, a baseball official told The Associated Press on Wednesday, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the deal is awaiting a physical.
Duvall, 34, will be in his 10th major league season, having played for the Giants, Reds, Marlins and two stints with Atlanta. He was an All-Star in Cincinnati in 2016 and won a Gold Glove for the Braves in 2021, batting .228 with 38 homers and an NL-leading 113 RBIs to help lead them to a World Series championship.
In all, Duvall has a .230 average with 163 homers and 478 RBIs.
The addition of Duvall would help the Red Sox keep Kiké Hernandez in the infield, where they have lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to free agency and his replacement, Trevor Story, to elbow surgery.
Attorneys: Jamaica’s Usain Bolt missing $12.7M from account
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Lawyers for Usain Bolt, one of the world’s greatest sprinters, said Wednesday that more than $12.7 million is missing from his account with a private investment firm in Jamaica that authorities are investigating.
Attorney Linton P. Gordon provided The Associated Press with a copy of a letter sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned.
Gordon said Bolt’s account once had $12.8 million but now reflects a balance of only $12,000.
“If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client,” Bolt’s attorneys say in the letter.
They threaten civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within 10 days.
Stocks & Securities Limited did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On its website, the company asked that clients direct all urgent queries to Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission, which is investigating the firm.
“We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available,” the company said.
The company has said that it discovered the fraud earlier this month and that several of its clients may be missing millions of dollars.
Jamaica’s finance minister, Nigel Clarke, called the situation alarming but noted it was unusual.
“It is tempting to doubt our financial institutions, but I would ask that we don’t paint an entire hard working industry with the brush of a few very dishonest individuals,” he said.
Bolt’s lawyers sent the letter Monday, the same day that Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission announced it was appointing a special auditor to look into fraud allegations at Stocks & Securities Limited, which is based in the capital of Kingston.
On Tuesday, financial authorities said they were assuming temporary management of the private investment firm. It is allowed to keep operating but needs approval from the government for any transactions.
Bolt, who retired in 2017, holds the world records for the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 meters.
Suns say F Cam Johnson expected to return on Thursday
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson is expected to make his return from a knee injury on Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Johnson’s return would be welcome good news for the Suns, who have been decimated by injuries and have fallen to 21-24 for the season, which ranks 12th in the Western Conference.
The 26-year-old Johnson was averaging 13 points per game in his first season as a starter, but tore the meniscus in his right knee on Nov. 4 and has missed more than two months.
Johnson’s return will help the Suns but they’re still missing their All-Star backcourt of Chris Paul (hip) and Devin Booker (groin), who have both missed substantial time with injuries.
Phoenix has seven of its next eight games at home, a stretch that might decide whether the team can salvage its season. The Suns made the NBA Finals two years ago before losing to the Bucks and won a franchise record 64 games during the regular season last year.
Noah wins hoops game on clay where father won French Open
PARIS — Joakim Noah, like his father, is now a winner on the clay at Roland Garros.
The former Chicago Bulls center teamed with Gabby Williams of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm to beat former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer in a basketball game on the famed clay of Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday night.
Noah and Williams won in three “sets” — the first two were to six points, the final set to three points.
“I’d never played basketball here, for sure,” Noah said after the game, part of the lead-up events for Thursday’s game between the Bulls and Pistons in Paris. “I’ve hit some tennis balls a few times on this court. It’s a really special place.”
Noah’s father, Yannick Noah, was the French Open men’s champion in 1983. Joakim Noah was born in 1985, won two NCAA titles at Florida and was a two-time All-Star in a career that spanned 13 seasons — mostly with the Bulls.
For the record, Joakim Noah says he’s not exactly good at tennis. But it was a special moment to be on the clay where his father once reigned.
“Every time I see the pictures and the videos I know it’s it’s a part of my history,” Noah said. “And I’m really proud of it. I know how hard it was and how much sacrifice went into being able to play at this level and to have that special moment of winning.”
The game, a promotional event for Wilson Sporting Goods, was 2-on-2 on half a tennis court, using the baselines and sidelines as out-of-bounds.
