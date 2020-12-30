USC plays first game in 3 weeks, beats Santa Clara 86-63
LOS ANGELES — Evan Mobley had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Southern California beat Santa Clara 86-63 on Tuesday night, the first game for the Trojans in nearly three weeks.
Isaiah Mobley added 13 points, seven rebounds and blocked two shots for USC (5-1). The Mobley brothers combined for 12-of-16 shooting and had 14 of the Trojans 44 rebounds.
The Trojans hadn’t played since Dec. 8, a 91-56 rout of UC Irvine, due to a confirmed COVID-19 case within the program. They canceled games against San Francisco and Texas Southern, and had their opening Pac-12 matchups against Stanford and Oregon State postponed.
Tahj Eaddy added 13 points for the Trojans. Drew Peterson, a junior transfer from Rice, had seven points and nine assists. Chevez Goodwin added 10 points off the bench.
Josip Vrankic and Christian Carlyle scored 13 points apiece for Santa Clara (6-2), which has lost two consecutive games after a 6-0 start.
Evan Mobley scored six points during a 14-4 run that gave the Trojans a 20-10 lead with 14 minutes remaining in the first half, and they led by double digits the rest of the way.
The 20 days without a game is the longest stretch for the Trojans since the 1967 season, when they went 36 days without a game (Dec. 21-Jan. 27).
Dodgers get pitcher in 3-way trade with Rays, Phillies
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired pitcher Garrett Cleavinger from the Phillies in a three-way trade Tuesday involving Tampa Bay and Philadelphia.
The Dodgers will send minor league infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named or cash to Tampa Bay, while the Rays will send left-handed pitcher José Alvarado to Philadelphia to complete the transaction.
Cleavinger, a 26-year-old left-hander, made his major league debut last season for the Phillies, tossing two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout on Sept. 17 against the Mets.
In five minor league seasons with the Phillies, Cleavinger posted a 19-12 record with a 4.08 ERA and 294 strikeouts in 140 games. He spent all 2019 with Double-A Reading, with a 3-2 record in 34 appearances. He struck out 83. Cleavinger was originally drafted in the third round in 2015 out of Oregon.
Paulson played in 175 minor-league games with the Dodgers, hitting a combined .253 with 26 homers and 125 RBIs. In 2019, he split time between Low-A Great Lakes and High-A Rancho Cucamonga. The 23-year-old was originally drafted in the 13th round in 2018 out of Southern California.
Alvarado was limited to nine appearances last season because of left shoulder inflammation, going 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts. The 25-year-old was added to the Rays’ American League Championship Series roster and made two scoreless appearances over 1 2/3 innings.
He is 2-15 with a 3.46 ERA and 15 saves over parts of four major league seasons with the Rays, who signed him out of Venezuela in 2012.
The Dodgers also announced they have agreed to sign right-hander Tommy Kahnle to a $4.75 million, two-year contact. The former Yankees reliever had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and is unlikely to pitch next season, but the 31-year-old can earn up to $750,000 in performance bonuses in 2022 — $250,000 for appearing in 60 games and $500,000 for 70 appearances.
Rams placed Kupp on COVID reserve list
The Los Angeles Rams have placed leading receiver Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kupp tops the Rams with 92 catches for 974 yards. He also has three touchdowns in 15 games.
Los Angeles (9-6) could be without its leading passer, rusher and receiver when it faces Arizona on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff won’t play after having surgery on his right thumb Monday, and running back Darrell Henderson is out with a high ankle sprain.
The Rams need a win or a loss by the Chicago Bears to clinch a playoff spot.
Twins sign reliever Robles to $2 million, 1-year deal
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have signed right-handed reliever Hansel Robles to a $2 million, one-year deal.
The Twins announced the signing Tuesday, bringing in a former closer who struggled through the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
The 30-year-old Robles had 23 saves and a 2.48 ERA for the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 but couldn’t replicate that success last season. He lost some zip on his fastball and posted a 10.26 ERA in 18 games in 2020, and the Angels declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season, granting him free agency instead.
Robles’ deal includes up to $500,000 in performance bonuses for games finished: $75,000 each for 20 and 25, $100,000 for 30 and $125,000 apiece for 35 and 40.
Lillard, Trent shoot Blazers past champion Lakers, 115-107
LOS ANGELES — Damian Lillard scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half, and CJ McCollum had 20 points and 11 assists in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 115-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
Gary Trent Jr. matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in the Blazers’ second straight win over the Lakers at Staples Center.
LeBron James had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the NBA champions, who dropped to 2-2 on their season-opening homestand. Dennis Schröder added 24 points, but the Lakers’ streak of 59 straight victories when taking a lead into the fourth quarter was snapped.
Anthony Davis had 13 points and 10 rebounds in a tentative return from a one-game absence due to a bruised calf.
Trent took advantage of Carmelo Anthony’s absence for more extensive playing time, and went 10 of 14 from the field while finishing two points off his career high.
Los Angeles kept it close with strong games from James and Schröder, who clearly relishes his matchups with Lillard, but their teammates largely struggled on the second night of a back-to-back.
Texas Bowl canceled because of COVID-19
The Texas Bowl has been canceled because of an increase of positive COVID-19 tests within TCU’s program, becoming the 19th bowl canceled this season.
The Horned Frogs were supposed to play Arkansas on New Year’s Eve in Houston.
It was the third game canceled since the bowl lineup was set earlier this month, with all of those involving SEC teams. The Gasparilla Bowl matching South Carolina against UAB was previously canceled, as was Missouri-Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Tennessee had to pull out of the Liberty Bowl, but Army replaced the Volunteers to face West Virginia.
Tennis’ BNP Paribas Open postponed until later in 2021
The BNP Paribas Open, featuring the men’s and women’s pro tennis tours, won’t be held in March as originally scheduled.
Tournament organizers said Tuesday they are working with the ATP and WTA tours as well as the title sponsor to confirm dates later in 2021 for the event in Indian Wells, California. It was originally set for March 8-21 at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The decision to postpone the event was made after consulting with state and local public health officials and tournament owner Larry Ellison.
Coronavirus hospitalizations are stabilizing in parts of California but patients are still overwhelming hospitals in a large swath of the state. Intensive care units in Southern California and the agricultural San Joaquin Valley have no capacity remaining, according to state figures. Gov. Gavin Newsom said it was “self-evident” his latest stay-at-home order would be extended Tuesday in places where hospital ICUs have less than 15% capacity.
This year’s tournament was the first major U.S. sporting event called off after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Coachella Valley in March. Initially, organizers had hoped to reschedule it for later in the year, but the coronavirus crisis only worsened.
The event typically draws upwards of 450,000 fans. It is commonly referred to as the “fifth slam” because of its popularity among the players and its stature, ranking points and over $17 million in prize money that place it one rung below tennis’ four Grand Slam tournaments.
Steelers to sit Roethlisberger for finale against Browns
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to let Ben Roethlisberger rest up for the playoffs.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Roethlisberger will not play when the AFC North champion Steelers (12-3) visit rival Cleveland (10-5) in the regular-season finale on Sunday.
Pittsburgh can finish no worse than third in the AFC and is out of the running for home-field advantage after defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City locked it up last weekend.
So rather than put the 38-year-old Roethlisberger at risk, backup Mason Rudolph will return to the scene of the ugly brawl that marred the end of Pittsburgh’s previous visit to FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Browns drilled the Steelers 21-7 on Nov. 14, 2019, a game in which Rudolph threw four interceptions. Even worse, he and Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett got into a fight in the final minutes that ended with Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting Rudolph with it before being taken out by Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey.
The aftermath included Garrett — who claimed he erupted after being called a racial slur by Rudolph, an accusation the league could not substantiate and one Rudolph denied — getting suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season.
Titans could be without kicker, punter for finale
The Tennessee Titans could be without both their kicker and punter in their regular season finale.
The Titans placed four-time Pro Bowl kicker Stephen Gostkowski on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, and they put three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern on the list Tuesday.
The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for any player who has tested positive for COVID-19 or has quarantined after being in close contact with someone infected with the novel coronavirus.
Tennessee (10-5) visits Houston on Sunday needing a win or an Indianapolis loss to clinch its first AFC South title since 2008. The Titans have kicker Sam Sloman and punter Trevor Daniel on the practice squad if neither Gostkowski nor Kern is cleared from the list before Sunday.
Bills earn 1st sweep of Patriots since ‘99 with 38-9 win
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills became the first AFC East foe to sweep the season series with the New England Patriots in two decades with a 38-9 victory on Monday night.
A week after unseating the Patriots as AFC East division champions, the win also keeps alive the Bills’ hopes of securing a top-three seed for the AFC playoffs.
The Bills (12-3) last swept the Patriots in 1999. The last division opponents to sweep the Patriots were the Jets and Dolphins in 2000. The Patriots’ 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent was an NFL record. New England (6-9) will finish with its first losing record since Bill Belichick’s first season in 2000.
Allen was 27 of 36 for 320 yards. He now has 34 touchdown passes, surpassing Jim Kelly to set a franchise single-season record. With his eighth 300-yard game, he also surpassed Drew Bledsoe’s single-season team record of seven.
Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns, setting a Bills single-season record for receiving yards.
The Patriots struggled to move the ball for most of the night with running back Damien Harris out for the second straight game with an ankle injury. Cam Newton had a touchdown run but was just 5 of 10 for 34 yards passing before being pulled in the third quarter for backup Jarrett Stidham.
Browns add 2 more players to crowded COVID-19 reserve list
CLEVELAND — With their biggest game in years just days away, the Cleveland Browns added two more players to their lengthy COVID-19 list.
Starting safety Andrew Sendejo and rookie tight end Harrison Bryant were placed on the list Tuesday, giving Cleveland eight players on the list. It’s not yet known if Sendejo or Bryant tested positive for the virus or if they had close contact with an infected person.
Both played in Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the New York Jets, when the Browns (10-5) were missing six players, including their top four wide receivers, due to COVID-19 protocols.
If they are positive, Sendejo and Bryant would have to sit out 10 days from the time of their test and would miss Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh.
The Browns will make the playoffs for the first time since 2002 with a win over the Steelers, who will rest starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Last weekend, starting linebacker B.J. Goodson tested positive and receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge along with rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips were placed on the COVID list because they were deemed high-risk close contacts to Goodson.
The players had been together in the team’s recovery pool area.
Goodson has to sit out this week’s game, but the other five are all eligible to return to practice Thursday as long as they test negative.
Rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills was kept out of Sunday’s game as a precaution with COVID-like symptoms. He had been activated a day earlier after previously going on the COVID list due to contact with a person outside the team who tested positive.
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant out 3-5 weeks with sprained left ankle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks after spraining his left ankle.
The Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday that further tests revealed Morant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain during Monday night’s 116-111 overtime win over Brooklyn.
“i know God is working, so I smile,” Morant wrote Tuesday on Twitter.
Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and rolled his ankle when he landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot’s foot. Morant hopped off the court and was taken by wheelchair to the locker room. He returned to watch the end of the game with his left foot in a walking boot.
The Grizzlies already are without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is recovering from surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee in August, and Justise Winslow, who is coming back from a left hip injury.
Morant led Memphis in scoring last season, averaging 17.8 points a game. He also opened this season scoring a career-high 44 points.
Cavaliers’ Love to miss extended time with calf injury
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a right calf injury he aggravated Sunday night in a game against Philadelphia.
The team said Tuesday that an MRI confirmed a calf strain and that Love will begin treatment and rehab and will not be reassessed for three to four more weeks.
The 32-year-old’s injury is a setback for the Cavs, who are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016. They host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Love initially got hurt in Cleveland’s first exhibition game on Dec. 12 and sat out the opener against Charlotte last week to give it more rest. The five-time All-Star made his season debut and played 38 minutes in the Cavaliers’ double-overtime win at Detroit on Saturday.
He started and scored four points in nine minutes against the 76ers before leaving in the second quarter.
Before the game against the Pistons, Love said he had gotten kicked in the leg earlier this month in a preseason game against Indiana and that the injury had caused swelling throughout his calf and down to his Achilles tendon.
MLS invokes clause reopening CBA discussions with union
Major League Soccer has invoked a clause in the agreement with its players that could lead to renegotiation of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and union.
The “force majeure” clause invoked by the MLS on Tuesday obligates the league and the MLSPA to negotiate modifications to the existing collective bargaining agreement in good faith for 30 days.
If an agreement on the modifications cannot be reached, the CBA agreed to in June when the league returned with the MLS is Back tournament could be terminated.
The players association had expressed concern over the league trying to reopen negotiations on the CBA following a season when MLS said its clubs lost “nearly $1 billion” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MLS teams rely mostly on gameday revenue and the league estimated those were down about 95% across the league in 2020, and bigger crowds may not return until later in 2021.
A revised CBA proposal has not been issued by the league to the union, but is expected soon.
Zegras powers US past Czech Republic at world junior tourney
EDMONTON, Alberta — Trevor Zegras had two goals and three assists, and the United States beat the Czech Republic 7-0 on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship.
Bobby Brink had two goals for the U.S., and Spencer Knight made 22 saves. The Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B and close out preliminary round play Thursday night against Sweden.
The United States grabbed control with three goals in the second period. Brink made it 1-0 at 5:33 when he collected the rebound off a Brett Berard shot and beat Czech goaltender Lukas Parik. After Zegras scored off a nice cross-ice pass by Henry Thrun, Brink made it 3-0 when he angled a shot past Parik from the top of the crease.
The U.S. added four more in the third, including three power-play goals. Zegras made it 4-0 at 6:03, and Arthur Kaliyev, Cole Caufield and Matthew Boldy closed out the scoring.
Arizona men’s basketball self-imposes 1-year postseason ban
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Arizona men’s basketball program has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to its long-running NCAA rules infractions case.
Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA in October. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university, and lack of head coach control by basketball coach Sean Miller.
The school announced the one-year ban Tuesday.
“The decision is an acknowledgement that the NCAA’s investigation revealed that certain former members of the MBB staff displayed serious lapses in judgment and a departure from the University’s expectation of honest and ethical behavior,” the school said in a statement. “It is also in accord with the penalty guidelines of the NCAA for the type of violations involved.”
Arizona is off to a 7-1 start this season, including a 1-1 mark in the Pac-12, but won’t have the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have a revamped roster after freshmen stars Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion were all selected in the NBA draft.
SMU women’s basketball ends season
The SMU women’s basketball team has decided not to play the remainder of its 2020-21 season, with players opting out because of health and safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.
The school said in a statement that while the players agreed that all possible steps and precautions had been taken to keep them healthy and safe, they decided “that the totality of the circumstances was resulting in an in-season experience that they did not wish to prolong.”
Athletic director Rick Hart said it was a difficult decision for the players to make, and that the school supported them.
The women’s basketball team was 0-6 overall after losing its first two American Athletic Conference games.
Other SMU programs will continue to compete as scheduled.
Cavaliers’ Love to miss extended time with calf injury
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love could miss more than a month with a right calf injury he aggravated Sunday night in a game against Philadelphia.
The team said Tuesday that an MRI confirmed a calf strain and that Love will begin treatment and rehab and will not be reassessed for three to four more weeks.
The 32-year-old’s injury is a setback for the Cavs, who are off to their first 3-0 start since 2016. They host the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.
Love initially got hurt in Cleveland’s first exhibition game on Dec. 12 and sat out the opener against Charlotte last week to give it more rest. The five-time All-Star made his season debut and played 38 minutes in the Cavaliers’ double-overtime win at Detroit on Saturday.
Saturday’s 49ers-Cards game has 11.2 million viewers online
LOS ANGELES — Saturday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals set a record for the largest audience to stream an NFL game.
The game — which was streamed primarily on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch — delivered an estimated 11.2 total viewers and had an average minute audience of 4.8 million, more than doubling the previous high. The Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2015 game in London, which was streamed on Yahoo!, averaged 2.1 million.
The NFL and Amazon say that the average viewing duration was 82 minutes, which is 15 minutes more than the average engagement rate for an NFL game broadcast.
Nets’ Dinwiddie to have surgery for partially torn right ACL
NEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie will have surgery to repair a partially torn ACL in his right knee, an early blow to a Brooklyn Nets team that hoped it had left its injury troubles behind.
Dinwiddie was hurt Sunday in Charlotte during the third quarter of the Nets’ first loss of the season. The team said Monday his surgery was scheduled for next week and further updates would be provided afterward.
The veteran guard didn’t rule out returning this season, recalling in an Instagram post that he made it back from a more severe knee injury in college seven months later.
Dinwiddie excelled in a reserve role for the Nets in the past but had been in the starting lineup for the first three games this season under new coach Steve Nash, averaging 6.7 points.
Blackhawks C Toews sidelined indefinitely by illness
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss the start of training camp because of an illness, and there is no timetable for his return.
The 32-year-old Toews said Tuesday he has been experiencing symptoms that have left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”
“I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition,” Toews said in a release.
The loss of Toews is the biggest blow in a tough stretch for Chicago heading into the 56-game season, which begins on Jan. 13. The veteran center, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with the Blackhawks, had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season, but he also is one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.
The announcement of Toews’ illness comes in the wake of injuries for Kirby Dach and Alex Nylander that could sidelined the young forwards for the entire season. Dach had surgery Monday after he fractured his right wrist while playing for Canada’s world junior team during an exhibition last week. Nylander had surgery on Dec. 21 for a meniscus tear in his left knee.
University of Alaska ski team raises $628K to save program
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The University of Alaska ski team has raised enough money to save the alpine squad from elimination.
A $12,000 donation two days before Christmas Day lifted the team’s collections to $628,000 in cash and pledges, enough to save the program, The Anchorage Daily News reported Monday.
The University of Alaska’s board of regents voted in September to eliminate three sports, including alpine skiing, hockey and gymnastics. The board also said it would consider reinstatement for any program that could raise two years of operating costs before the next meeting in February.
The hockey program needs to raise $3 million and the gymnastics team needs to raise $880,000. They haven’t met their goals yet.
Former A’s pitcher Mengden signs with team in South Korea
SEOUL, South Korea — Daniel Mengden is set to pitch in South Korea next season after agreeing to a $725,000, one-year contract with the Kia Tigers.
The right-hander spent the past five seasons with the Oakland Athletics, going 17-20 with a 4.64 ERA in 48 starts and 12 relief appearances.
He was 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in four games, including one start, during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Mengden struck out 10 and walked seven over 12 1/3 innings for the AL West champions after returning from surgery in February to shave a small spur off his pitching elbow.
Mengden, who turns 28 next February, gets a $300,000 signing bonus from the Kia Tigers and a $425,000 salary with the chance to earn $275,000 in bonuses.
Swiss skier Gisin ends Shiffrin-Vlhova winning slalom streak
SEMMERING, Austria — Michelle Gisin earned her maiden World Cup win on Tuesday, becoming the first Swiss skier to win a women’s slalom in nearly 19 years.
Gisin trailed Mikaela Shiffrin by two-hundredths of a second after the opening run but posted the second-fastest time in the final as the American dropped to third, 0.57 behind.
Gisin’s win ended a streak of 28 slaloms that were won by either Shiffrin, who triumphed 19 times, or Petra Vlhova. That streak started in January 2017.
“I broke the incredible run of two giants,” Gisin said. “It’s a perfect day.”
Vlhova was nearly nine-tenths off the pace in sixth after the first run before the Slovakian skier, who leads Gisin in both the overall and the slalom standings, improved to fourth with an attacking final run.
Vlhova had won all five slaloms since Shiffrin last won in Lienz, Austria, one year ago.
“I admire them since many years,” said Gisin, adding that her win “helps us to see that we got closer and it’s a fight again. It’s not just like we have two goddesses and we are just trying not to lose too much time. But we can fight for it. They improved the way we ski so have to be very grateful to them.”
Katharina Liensberger posted the fastest time in the final run and the Austrian trailed Gisin by 0.11 in second.
High in COVID-19 cases sparks call to suspend Premier League
Coronavirus outbreaks at English soccer clubs have raised concerns about games continuing, with the highest number of positive tests across Premier League clubs in a single week — reflecting a sharp rise in infections across the country.
There were 18 positives after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from Dec. 21-27, the Premier League said Tuesday, sparking calls to suspend the competition like last season.
“When I listen to the news the variant virus transmits quicker than the original virus, we can only do the right thing which is have a circuit break,” West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce said after a 5-0 loss to Leeds. “I am 66 years old and the last thing I want to do it catch COVID. I’m very concerned for myself and football in general. If that’s what needs to be done we need to do it.
“We had one positive this week and it seems to be creeping around no matter how hard we try.”
An outbreak among players and staff at Manchester City led to Monday’s game against Everton being postponed and the training ground closed.
But Sheffield United’s game did go ahead on Tuesday despite players and backroom staff having the coronavirus.
“I want to play, that’s how it is — we are not looking to get anything canned,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said before a 1-0 loss to Burnley. “It’s not an ideal situation but we are not in a club of one. It’s picking up and running through football clubs.”
Virus cases have also been reported at Fulham, which is due to play Tottenham on Wednesday, and Arsenal, whose defender, Gabriel, is isolating.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl missed Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with West Ham after a member of his household tested positive for COVID-19.
The league was testing players and staff twice a week last season, but reduced that to once a week this campaign. However, after the government expressed concerns two weeks ago about a new, more transmissible variant of the virus that was first identified in southeast England, clubs around London started testing twice weekly again.
Man United goes 2nd in Premier League; Leeds enjoys 5-0 rout
MANCHESTER, England — Three weeks after crashing out of the Champions League, Manchester United is looking more like potential English champions again.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side rose to second place — two points behind Premier League leader Liverpool — with a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton on Tuesday.
While ponderous at times, United pushed for a winner that came in the third minute of stoppage time when Marcus Rashford’s shot deflected off Romain Saiss and wrong-footed goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
“It’s probably not the most beautiful goal but we’ll take the three points and move on,” Rashford said. “Today was tough but at the end of the day we managed to get over the line.
“We’re obviously a little bit disappointed that we didn’t play as well as we could have. (But) it doesn’t matter how scrappy they are, we’ll take them.”
United hasn’t lifted the Premier League trophy since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, with Solskjaer winning six titles as a player under him.
Barcelona held 1-1 at home by Eibar without Messi
BARCELONA, Spain — With Lionel Messi nursing his ankle in the stands, Barcelona fell further behind in the Spanish league on Tuesday after ceding its first-ever point to Eibar at Camp Nou.
Halftime substitute Ousmane Dembele salvaged Barcelona a 1-1 draw when he scored in the 67th. That canceled out Kike García’s opener 10 minutes earlier after a ball-control blunder by center back Ronald Araújo.
A second consecutive home draw meant Ronald Koeman’s side slipped into sixth place after Sevilla moved into fourth with a 2-0 win over Villarreal, which fell into fifth.
Front-runners Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid are seven points clear of Barcelona before they play matches on Wednesday.
“Being realistic, the league title is very complicated. Nothing is impossible, but we must recognize the gap,” Koeman said. “We were missing Leo, who is always decisive, but the sensation I have is ‘how is it possible we didn’t win?’ We created chances, missed a penalty, and gave away a goal that was their only shot on target.”
Messi was forced to watch the game tucked in a winter coat with the reserves because of an unspecified right-ankle problem. It is not reported to be serious.
Already without Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique because of serious injuries, Barcelona also lost midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the final minutes with what appeared to be a left knee injury.
US skier Cochran-Siegle dominates super-G for 1st career win
BORMIO, Italy — Just 10 days after his first career World Cup podium, American Ryan Cochran-Siegle followed it up with a surprising victory on one of Alpine skiing’s most iconic courses.
Cochran-Siegle won Tuesday’s super-G on the Stelvio course in the Italian Alps by a huge margin for his first World Cup victory.
He had a precise and smooth run on one of the circuit’s most challenging slopes to finish 0.79 seconds faster than Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria.
“It’s definitely a shock to me,” said Cochran-Siegle, the first male American skier to win a World Cup super-G since Bode Miller won in Hinterstoder, Austria, in 2006.
Cochran-Siegle also became the first American winner on the Stelvio since Miller won a downhill on the same slope 13 years ago to the day.
Germany edges Slovakia 4-3 in OT at world juniors
EDMONTON, Alberta — Mario Zimmerman scored a power-play goal four minutes into overtime, lifting Germany to a 4-3 win over Slovakia on Monday night in the world junior hockey championships.
Tim Stutzle scored twice and the Ottawa Senators’ prospect helped set up Zimmerman’s goal that gave Germany its first win in the tournament.
Florian Elias also scored for Germany and Simon Gnyp had three assists.
Michal Mrazik had two goals for Slovakia, and Oleksiy Mykluka also scored.
Despite dressing just five defensemen and nine forwards, Germany finished with a 32-25 edge on shots.
It’s been a difficult tournament for Germany. Nine players tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Edmonton, preventing the team from running a real practice until Christmas Day and leaving the squad short-handed for preliminary round games.
PSG confirms firing of coach Thomas Tuchel
PARIS — Paris Saint-Germain fired coach Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday, paving the way for the expected hiring of Mauricio Pochettino.
The confirmation of Tuchel’s dismissal — only four months after he led PSG to the Champions League final — came after days of reports that the German would be replaced by Pochettino, the former Tottenham coach. However, PSG did not immediately announce a new hiring.
″I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for everything they brought to the Club,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi said. “Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into his work, and of course we will remember the good times we shared together.”
Tuchel is the third straight coach to be fired by PSG, following Unai Emery and Laurent Blanc.
PSG beat Strasbourg 4-0 on Wednesday but Tuchel was questioned after the game about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1.
Swedish champion Göteborg dissolves women’s soccer team
STOCKHOLM — Swedish women’s champion Göteborg is dissolving its soccer team, less than two weeks after being eliminated from the Women’s Champions League, saying it can no longer compete financially with major European clubs.
Göteborg does not have a men’s team and said Tuesday that it is unable to compete at the elite level when major Swedish and European clubs have started spending more money on their women’s teams.
“To be able to compete internationally I’m convinced that women’s football needs to be integrated as an equal part, and be given the same resources as men’s football, in an elite club,” chairman Peter Bronsman said. “Of course it’s a tough decision for us to take in the short term, but over the long term it’s definitely the right decision.”
With clubs like Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and others “having realized the value of women’s football ... they are making large investments and have given women’s football resources that it’s impossible for us to match,” the club said in a statement.
Tottenham’s Bale ruled out ‘a few weeks’ with calf injury
LONDON — Tottenham winger Gareth Bale has been ruled out for a “few weeks” with a calf injury.
The Wales international sustained the problem in last week’s League Cup quarterfinal win at Stoke and Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will have a spell on the sidelines.
Brazilian duo Carlos Vinicius and Lucas Moura are also expected to miss Wednesday’s game against Fulham.
“I don’t expect (Bale) to be fit and also I have my doubts that Lucas and Vinicius can be fit for Fulham,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t say it’s serious but I’d say a few weeks (for Bale).”
The lack of attacking options will increase Mourinho’s reliance on striker Harry Kane during a busy period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.