AP Source: Paul traded to Warriors, Poole sent to Wizards
Chris Paul’s pursuit of an NBA championship is taking him to the Golden State Warriors, after they agreed to the framework of a trade Thursday that will send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
The trade also includes a package of draft capital, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.
ESPN first reported the agreement was struck by the teams.
“I’m excited,” Paul, who is on a book tour, told The Charlotte Observer on Thursday. “I’m really excited.”
Paul also said that he’s already talked to Warriors star Stephen Curry. “It was good,” Paul said.
The Wizards agreed to acquire Paul from Phoenix last week, in the deal that sent Bradley Beal from Washington to the Suns.
Rob Manfred says granting sign-stealing Astros immunity was ‘maybe not my best decision ever’
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says if he could do it over again, he may not have granted immunity to Houston Astros players while investigating the team’s sign-stealing scandal.
Manfred oversaw Major League Baseball’s investigation that confirmed the Astros stole signs with banned electronics en route to a 2017 World Series title. Manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired in the fallout, as was ex-Astros bench coach Alex Cora from his managerial job with the Boston Red Sox.
Astros players, though, were granted immunity during the probe — a decision that peeved players and fans alike when MLB’s report and discipline were issued in January 2020.
During an interview with Time magazine published Wednesday, Manfred said it was “maybe not my best decision ever.”
“I’m not sure that I would have approached it with giving players immunity,” he said. “Once we gave players immunity, it puts you in a box as to what exactly you were going to do in terms of punishment.
“I might have gone about the investigative process without that grant of immunity and see where it takes us. Starting with, I’m not going to punish anybody, maybe not my best decision ever.”
MLB completed the investigation in less than two months. Without immunity, the probe likely would have taken far longer.
Players from that 2017 Astros team, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, have been heckled by fans since the commissioner’s report was released in 2020, and frustration remains among at least some players, too.
In May, White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton struck out Correa to close out a victory, then called Correa “a cheater” to reporters after the game.
Manfred also said he’d like to take back a “rather flip comment” he made in the aftermath of the Astros’ scandal, when he referred to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal.”
Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA teams, AP source says
Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is buying a roughly 5% stake in the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics as part of a $4.05 billion deal, a person with knowledge of the sale said Thursday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement between the Qatar Investment Authority and Monumental Sports & Entertainment had not been announced.
It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports. Sportico first reported the transaction, saying it is the first time any sovereign wealth fund has bought into ownership of an American team.
It is not Qatar’s first big foray into major sports. The Middle Eastern country last year hosted soccer’s World Cup for the first time, helping FIFA reach a record revenue level because of booming ticket and hospitality sales.
Qatar Sports Investments, a subsidiary of the state-run fund, has owned majority control of French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain since 2011. The same group agreed in October to buy a 22% stake in Portuguese club Braga.
Getting into a top U.S. market, even as a minority partner, is further expansion of Qatari reach into the sports world.
NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said the league’s Board of Governors decided in November to allow “passive, non-controlling, minority investments in NBA teams by institutional investors, including university endowments, foreign and domestic pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, subject to a set of policy guidelines adopted at that time.” All investments fitting that bill require league review and NBA Board approval.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s long-running doping case finally has dates for a hearing
LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The long-running doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva could finally be decided after dates were set Thursday for a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
CAS will hear the case, which overshadowed last year’s Beijing Olympics, from Sept. 26-29. It won’t be open to the public.
The hearing could finally provide clarity about who won the team figure skating competition in Beijing. Russia placed first with Valieva on its team, ahead of the United States, but no medals have been awarded.
Valieva’s positive test for a banned heart medication in December 2021 was revealed at the Beijing Olympics several weeks later.
Valieva was 15 at the time and her case prompted concern about the coaching and treatment of teenage skaters in Russia. She was allowed to skate in the women’s competition but placed fourth after an error-strewn routine. She is now 17.
UConn’s Hurley cashes in on national title with a new 6-year, $32.1M contract
STORRS, Conn. — UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley has cashed in on the Huskies national championship, agreeing to a new six-year, $32.1 million contract, the school announced Thursday.
The deal, which runs through 2029, will pay Hurley an average of $5.35 million per season and includes incentives that could push his compensation higher, the school said. The school originally said the deal was worth $31.5 million, but said later that it had miscalculated the value.
The contract replaces a package signed in 2018 when Hurley was hired that paid him about $3 million per season.
“I am thrilled to have Dan Hurley leading our men’s basketball program,” David Benedict, the school’s director of athletics, said. “The work he and his staff have done over the past five years in rebuilding our program, which culminated in the Huskies once again reaching the pinnacle of college basketball, has been nothing short of remarkable. I know all of UConn Nation is ecstatic that Dan will continue to lead this program for the foreseeable future.”
The 50-year-old Hurley is 104-55 at UConn, a program he took over in March 2018 following three losing seasons and the firing of former coach Kevin Ollie amid NCAA violations.
The Huskies went 31-8 this past season on the way to the program’s fifth national title, winning each game in the NCAA Tournament by double digits. Hurley’s 13-year coaching record, which includes stints at Wagner and Rhode Island, is 255-160.
Dygert and McNulty claim US cycling time trial national championships
Chloe Dygert continued her remarkable return from a devastating injury by winning her second U.S. time trial championship on Thursday, and put herself squarely on a path toward the world championships and next year’s Paris Olympics.
Dygert covered two circuits of a 7.2-mile (11.5-km) course through persistent rain just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee, in just over 31 minutes to better 2021 road race national champion Lauren Stephens by 9 seconds. Two-time Olympic time trial champion Amber Neben, still at an elite level at the age of 48, was another 23 seconds behind in third place.
In the men’s competition, Brandon McNulty followed his stage win at the Giro d’Italia by covering three laps in 40:39 to win the stars-and-stripes jersey. William Barta was 1:32 back in second and two-time national champion Joey Rosskopf was third.
“I haven’t been out here in a few years but it’s nice to come out here and win the national title,” McNulty said. “It’s not the most fun in the rain, but you just have to be careful in the turns and go harder in the straightaways. I got lucky out there — the roads were still really wet but no rain was actually falling on me.”
Dygert was widely considered the world’s best time trialist in 2019, when she won the world championship and became a favorite for the Olympics in Tokyo. But after the Summer Games were postponed to 2021, Dygert was racing at worlds again in September 2020 when she crashed over a guardrail and down a steep incline, leaving her with severe injuries to her left leg.
Deion Sanders says he will undergo surgery for blood clots in both legs
Deion Sanders is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday for a blood clot in each leg, the University of Colorado football coach revealed in a video he posted.
The news of Coach Prime’s impending procedure began to spread Thursday after Pat McAfee discussed on his podcast with longtime NFL defensive back Adam Jones what was referred to as an emergency surgery for Sanders.
Later in the day, Sanders posted a video to clarify: “It’s time for the horse to talk. You heard from everybody else but you hadn’t heard it from me.”
Sanders explained in the video on YouTube that his doctor found a blood clot in both legs, including one in his left thigh. He’s struggled with the left foot since having two toes amputated in 2021 due to blood clot issues while at Jackson State.
He said that two of his three remaining toes on that foot are what he referred to as “hammer toes,” a condition where there’s an atypical bend in the middle joint.
The procedure he’s having Friday is to “try to get those clots so I can have proper blood flow to the leg so they can fix the toes. That’s what’s going on.”
Last week, Sanders revealed he might lose his left foot as a result of circulation issues. Sanders allowed camera crews with “Thee Pregame Show” to film a meeting with his medical team at the University of Colorado, where he’s preparing for his first season as head football coach.
McNeese State coach Will Wade hit with penalties and 10-game suspension for LSU violations
Former LSU and current McNeese State men’s basketball coach Will Wade received a two-year show-cause penalty and a 10-game suspension Thursday for multiple rules violations, ending a slow-moving case originally rooted in a federal corruption investigation into the sport.
The ruling came from a panel of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). It determined Wade failed to report potential violations, as well as making payments to the ex-fiancée of a former player — who he had coached before arriving at LSU in 2017 — to prevent the disclosure of potential violations.
Additionally, the panel found Wade failed to cooperate with the investigation running from December 2018 to August 2021, specifically by delaying full production of requested records and knowingly providing false or misleading information.
While Wade’s case grew from the federal corruption probe, chief panel member Bruce Meyerson said the majority of allegations brought in this case were unrelated — and ultimately no violation was determined from an oft-cited FBI wiretap involving Wade.
LSU fired Wade in March 2022 and he was hired by McNeese State earlier this year.
Dallas Keuchel agrees to minor league contract with Minnesota Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — Former American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has agreed to a minor league contract with the Minnesota Twins.
The 35-year-old left-hander was 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts last year with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. He was released by the Rangers on Sept. 4 and had been a free agent.
Keuchel, a two-time All-Star and 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner, is 101-91 with a 3.98 ERA in 257 starts and 11 relief appearances. He’s been working with performance coaches at Driveline Baseball in Kent, Washington.
“We’re glad to have him in the organization and to give him an opportunity to go out there and pitch and show all the things that he’s been working on, because I’ve heard he’s been working on a few things,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said before Thursday’s game against Boston.
Minnesota does not have a left-handed starter in its rotation.
Signed to a $55.5 million, three-year deal with the White Sox in December 2019, Keuchel was 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA for the White Sox in 2020 and finished fifth in Cy Young voting.
Venus Williams loses to Ostapenko at Birmingham Classic after injury concern
BIRMINGHAM, England — Venus Williams couldn’t cause an even bigger surprise at the Birmingham Classic.
The 43-year-old American, now ranked No. 697, lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday in the second round of the grass-court tournament that is serving as a warmup for Wimbledon.
On Monday, Williams defeated 48th-ranked Camile Giorgi for a first victory over a player in the top 50 in nearly four years. She has just returned after six months out with a hamstring injury sustained in Auckland in the first week of the year.
Williams, who played with strapping around her right knee against Ostapenko, received an off-court medical timeout when at 2-2 in the second set. She looked uncomfortable when she returned to the grass but continued to play, fighting for every point and even saving a match point at 5-3 before recovering to win four games in a row and take it to a decider.
By the end of a 44-minute third set, Williams’ mobility was limited and Ostapenko sealed victory with a forehand down the line.
A seven-time Grand Slam champion and five-time winner of the Wimbledon singles, Williams was this week granted a wild card by the All England Club for this year’s championships and she has justified it.
Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova earlier maintained her confident progress by reaching the quarterfinals with a straight-set win over fellow Czech player Tereza Martincova.
With the 6-4, 6-4 victory, Krejcikova has yet to drop a set at the tournament.
The No. 12-ranked Krejcikova won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 against Cristina Bucsa.
Alcaraz says his expectation levels are changing on grass after reaching quarterfinals at Queen’s
LONDON — So much for Carlos Alcaraz being a novice on the grass.
The new big thing in men’s tennis looked quite at home on the lush green surface at the Queen’s Club Championships in beating Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals on Thursday.
Alcaraz, ranked No. 2 and the top-seeded player in west London, is playing the Wimbledon warmup event for the first time. Indeed, these are his first professional games on grass outside the All England Club, where he’ll head next month seeking his second Grand Slam title after the U.S. Open last year.
Alcaraz said his expectation levels on grass “are going to change” given the way he dispatched Lehecka, who came in at a career-high ranking of No. 36.
“After this match and this level, I think I’m ready to get good results on grass,” the Spaniard said.
A cross-court backhand beat the 36th-ranked Lehecka on the stretch to take the first set, during which Alcaraz didn’t face a break point.
Mistakes started to creep into both players’ games in the second set — there were 41 unforced errors between them overall in the match — but Alcaraz’s defense and coverage at the net impressed as he wrapped up victory in 1 hour, 25 minutes on his third match point when Lehecka hit a forehand long.
It took Alcaraz more than 2½ hours — and three sets containing two tiebreakers — to see off Arthur Rinderknech of France in the first round.
“I feel really comfortable here on grass,” Alcaraz said. “I’m happy getting experience on grass. Knowing I have this level, I’m really happy about it.”
Alcaraz will next play qualifier Grigor Dimitrov, the 2014 champion. He beat eighth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5.
Adrian Mannarino of France got another big win on grass, and entertained along the way, by ousting third-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Upset losses in 2nd round for Sabalenka and Gauff at the Berlin Open
BERLIN — Second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and seventh-ranked Coco Gauff had upset losses to Russian players in the second round of the Berlin Open on Thursday.
Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion from Belarus, was beaten 6-2, 7-6 (2) by Veronika Kudermetova despite improving after an error-strewn start. Gauff lost 6-4, 6-0 to Ekaterina Alexandrova.
“For me it’s very important to play like that today,” Kudermetova said. “I always believe in myself. I know I can play really well, and I always believe.”
Both Sabalenka and Gauff were playing their first tournament on grass — and their first since the French Open — while their Russian opponents reached the final of the grass-court Libema Open in the Netherlands on Sunday, which Alexandrova won.
They will now have a rematch in Berlin for a place in the semifinals against either Caroline Garcia or Petra Kvitova.
Gauff had the edge early on with a 3-1 lead in the first set before losing 11 of the next 12 games as Alexandrova dominated.
Defending champion Hurkacz out of Halle Open in dramatic tiebreaker as Rublev and Sinner advance
HALLE, Germany — Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner reached the quarterfinals of the Halle Open on Thursday as defending champion Hubert Hurkacz was eliminated after a dramatic final-set tiebreaker.
Rublev won his second-round match against German wild card Yannick Hanfmann 7-6 (6), 6-3 after turning around a 5-3 deficit in the first-set tiebreaker. Rublev lost to Hanfmann in Rome last month.
“The last time he beat me and he’s playing better and better,” Rublev said. “Especially on grass, he’s even tougher to play against because he has such a good serve and a good game at the net. I was able to win the match in two sets so I’m really happy.”
Rublev next faces Tallon Griekspoor after the Dutch player upset Hurkacz 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8). Griekspoor converted his fifth match point for the win after saving a match point at 8-7 down. Griekspoor is coming off his second title of the season at the Libema Open.
Sinner needed nearly three hours to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego to reach his ninth quarterfinal of 2023. Sinner saved all eight of the break points he faced against his friend as they played under a closed roof because of storms in the area.
Bonaventure to face American teenager Montgomery in Veneto Open quarterfinals
GAIBA, Italy — Third-seeded Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium advanced to the quarterfinals of the Veneto Open with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Nuria Brancaccio on Thursday.
Bonaventure, who was beaten by eventual winner Alison Van Uytvanck in the second round last year, took just 45 minutes to secure the win.
“I’m very happy with my performance, I served well and my tennis worked,” Bonaventure said. “With the high temperatures it wasn’t easy at all.
“I’m happy to be in the quarterfinals. My aim for this week is to play as many matches as possible in order to arrive ready at Wimbledon. I have already won a couple, guaranteeing myself a third, but I hope I can do even better.”
Bonaventure will face American teenager Robin Montgomery in the last eight.
The 18-year-old Montgomery, who won the girls’ singles and doubles titles at the 2021 U.S. Open, continued her impressive form this week with a 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-0 victory over Laura Pigossi of Brazil.
Montgomery was one of two Americans through to the quarterfinals. Compatriot Ashlyn Krueger progressed after British player Katie Swan lost the opening set and later retired from their second-round encounter with the match poised at 6-3, 4-6, 5-5.
Edoardo Molinari in 3-way tie for clubhouse lead at BMW International Open
MUNICH — Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari was in a three-way tie for the clubhouse lead after the first round of the BMW International Open was suspended for the day by the threat of lightning.
The 42-year-old Italian, whose last European tour win was in 2017, carded a 6-under 66 Thursday to end the day level with Rikuya Hoshino and Adrien Saddier.
Starting on the 10th hole, Molinari began with a bogey but soon picked up momentum and later grabbed consecutive birdies on Nos. 4-6.
“I think it’s a very good opening round,” Molinari said. “A little disappointed, to be honest, because I think I hit the ball fantastic today tee-to-green, but putting today wasn’t good at all, but you can’t complain too much with a 6-under, so I’ll take it, move on and try to improve the putting.”
Molinari is one of the vice-captains for Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, which starts at the Marco Simone club outside Rome on Sept. 29.
Olympic leader Bach criticizes Ukraine for blocking athletes from some Paris Games qualifiers
GENEVA — IOC president Thomas Bach criticized the Ukrainian government on Thursday for blocking some athletes from qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics that also included Russians and Belarusians.
Ukrainian athletes have in recent weeks missed world or European championship events in judo, fencing and taekwondo where Russians and Belarusians could compete after being approved as neutrals.
The IOC and Bach in March shaped the definition of neutrality — not publicly supporting the war, nor being contracted to the military since February last year, competing without flag, anthem or national colors — that sports governing bodies must decide how or if to apply.
“It is hard to understand why the Ukrainian government is depriving their own athletes from their chance to qualify” for Paris, Bach said in a keynote speech to an International Olympic Committee online meeting.
Ukrainian athletes were “being sanctioned by their own government,” Bach said, adding the IOC and Olympic sports bodies wanted to support them preparing for “any competition that they want to take part in.”
Liberty-Lynx game postponed by Canada wildfires rescheduled for July 28
NEW YORK — The New York Liberty will host the Minnesota Lynx on July 28 as a make-up game for the one that was postponed by smoke from the Canada wildfires that blanketed the area earlier this month.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on June 7, but was called off a few hours before tip because of major air quality issues in New York. The league announced the new date for the game Thursday.
The rescheduled game will give New York back-to-back contests as they host Atlanta the night before. Minnesota hosts Washington on July 26 and then plays at Connecticut on July 30 that week.
NHL teams won’t wear theme-night jerseys after players’ Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won’t have special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to wear rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.
The league’s Board of Governors agreed Thursday with Commissioner Gary Bettman’s view that the refusals overshadowed teams’ efforts in hosting Pride nights that in some cases included auctioning off the warmup jerseys. All 32 teams held Pride or Hockey is for Everyone night.
Teams will still celebrate Pride and other theme nights, including military appreciation and Hockey Fights Cancer. They’re also expected to still design and produce jerseys to be autographed and sold to raise money, even though players won’t skate around with them on during warmups.
Seven players, citing various reasons, decided not to take part in pregame warmups when their teams donned Pride jerseys before games. A few teams also decided not to have players wear them after planning to do so.
Ivan Provorov, a Russian defenseman then with Philadelphia, was the first in January. Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion and was defended by coach John Tortorella.
Brazil’s Santos ordered to play without fans for 30 days
SAO PAULO — Brazil’s Santos was ordered to play for 30 days without fans after flares were thrown onto the field on Wednesday night during the team’s 2-0 home defeat against rival Corinthians.
The referee ended the Brazilian league match in the 88th minute and left the field. Many of the flares were aimed at Corinthians’ penalty area.
The 30-day period covers six matches in total — four at Santos’ Vila Belmiro Stadium and two away games.
The head of Brazil’s sports court, José Perdiz, announced the decision on Thursday. Santos, the club where Pelé shot to fame, can appeal.
Santos fans were also involved in clashes with police outside the stadium after the match.
Last year, Santos fans threw flares onto the field in a Brazilian Cup match against Corinthians, and a few fans invaded the pitch.
Santos is 13th in the Brazilian championship. It has already been knocked out of this season’s Brazilian Cup.
