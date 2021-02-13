Marlins acquire reliever Floro from Dodgers for 2 pitchers
MIAMI — Well-traveled right-handed reliever Dylan Floro was traded Friday by the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Miami Marlins for left-handed reliever Alex Vesia and pitching prospect Kyle Hurt.
Floro, 30, went 3-0 with a 2.59 ERA in 25 games last year for the World Series champions. He has also pitched for the Rays, Cubs and Reds, and has a career ERA of 3.33 over 159 2/3 innings in five seasons.
Floro has a 4.38 ERA in 14 postseason games, getting a key strikeout of Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena to strand two runners in the second inning of World Series Game 6. The Dodgers trailed 1-0 at the time and rallied for 3-1 win and their first title since 1988.
He agreed last month to $975,000, one-year contract and is eligible for free agency after 2023 season.
Vesia, 24, got rocked as a rookie for the Marlins last year, when he allowed nine earned runs in 4.1 innings. He has a 1.62 ERA in 52 career minor league games.
Hurt, a right-handed starter, was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 amateur draft who pitched for USC.
Dodgers acquire INF Neuse, P Varland from A’s
LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers have acquired infielder Sheldon Neuse and minor league right-hander Gus Varland from the Oakland Athletics on Friday for left-hander Adam Kolarek and minor league outfielder Cody Thomas.
Neuse spent last season at Oakland’s alternate site after hitting .250 the previous year for the A’s. Before his promotion in 2019, the 26-year-old infielder batted .317, hit 27 home runs and had 102 RBI in 126 games.
Varland is a combined 2-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 18 minor league games, including 15 starts.
Kolarek made 20 appearances for the Dodgers last year, going 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA and 13 strikeouts. He was 5-0 with one save across 46 games and a 0.88 ERA in his Dodgers career. In major league seasons, he is a combined 11-3 with a 3.32 ERA.
Thomas spent part of last season at the Dodgers alternate site. In 2019, he hit a career-best 23 homers and had 76 RBI with Double-A Tulsa. In four minor league seasons, he has 81 homers and driven in 278 runs with a .255 batting average.
Dodgers could defer money if Bauer opts out after 2021
NEW YORK — Trevor Bauer is guaranteed $40 million if he opts out after one season and $75 million if he opts out after two seasons from his $102 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But if the 30-year-old right-hander opts out after one season, a large amount of his money would be deferred.
The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner receives a $10 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Thursday, payable in equal installments on March 1 and July 1, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.
He gets a $28 million salary this year, all payable on Nov. 1, and $32 million in each of the final two seasons.
If he opts out after this year, he would receive a $2 million buyout, but the Dodgers would be able to defer $20 million of his 2021 salary without interest and pay that money in $2 million installments each Dec. 1 from 2031-40.
If he opts out after 2022, he would receive a $15 million buyout.
Bauer has a limited no-trade provision that requires his consent to be dealt to an American League team from opening day through the All-Star Game. He has a contingent limited no-trade provision for the rest of each season requiring his approval to be dealt to an AL team if he is an All-Star, has thrown more than 80 innings before the All-Star Game or pitches at least one inning in each start before the All-Star Game.
Minor leagues get a reset with 120-team regional alignment
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has reorganized its minor leagues in a 120-team regional alignment.
MLB released a plan Friday for two Triple-A divisions, and three divisions each for Double-A, High-A and Low-A. Forty affiliates were dropped from 2019, the last season under the old minor league system, and the remaining teams were offered the 10-year licenses in December. All 120 accepted by Wednesday’s deadline
The leagues have not yet been named. Major league owners, Commissioner Rob Manfred and his staff have not decided whether to retain the traditional names of the leagues, such as the International and Pacific Coast at Triple-A, the Eastern, Southern and Texas at Double-A and the California, Florida State and South Atlantic, which had been at Class A.
For now, MLB is calling the minor league groupings Triple-A East and West, Double-A Central, Northeast and South, High-A Central, East and West, and Low-A East, Southeast and West. There are geographic subdivisions within each league.
Triple-A teams for now remain scheduled to open 144-game schedules at the start of April but are likely to be pushed back until the start of May because of the pandemic.
Double-A teams, scheduled for 138 games each, and High-A and Low-A teams, with 132 games apiece, are for now slated to open in early May.
Mori is gone but gender issues remain for Tokyo Olympics
TOKYO — Yoshiro Mori resigned as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee on Friday after sexist comments made last week in which he said women “talk too much.”
The resignation of the former Japanese prime minister at an executive board meeting has left a mess in its wake. And it comes just over five months before the postponed Olympics are to open in the middle of a pandemic with public sentiment overwhelmingly against the games. The pandemic is one reason, and the soaring costs are the other.
The executive board did not immediately choose a successor for Mori, which CEO Toshiro Muto said would come “as soon as possible” and will be made by a review committee. He called it a “single-digit body” made up equally of men and women, and he repeatedly declined to give a specific time frame.
Muto also declined to say if Mori’s replacement would be a woman. Gender inequality in Japan is exactly the issue that was raised last week by Mori’s demeaning comments, and what drove his ouster. Women are largely absent in the boardroom and in top politics in Japan, and Muto acknowledged that the organizing committee has too few women in leadership roles, and no women at the vice president level.
Lightning’s Stamkos added to NHL’s COVID-19 list
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is one of five players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list, a day after he was unable to play in a 5-2 loss to Florida.
The Lightning had listed Stamkos as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The Philadelphia Flyers now have seven players on the list with the additions of defenseman Oskar Lindblom and forward Scott Laughton. Lindblom returned for the playoffs this past summer after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, rare type of bone cancer in December 2019.
The Flyers have been off since playing on Sunday, and their schedule postponed through Thursday, when they’re set to host the New York Rangers.
Philadelphia is then scheduled to play the Boston Bruins on Feb. 21 in one of two outdoor games to be played on Lake Tahoe.
Arizona Coyotes forward John Hayden and Detroit Red Wings goalie Calvin Pickard also were new additions to the COVID-19 list.
MLB cuts spring training travel, drops college opponents
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball revamped its spring training exhibition schedule because of the pandemic, cutting travel for Florida-based teams in an effort to minimize coronavirus risks.
College baseball teams, which often play big league clubs but are not subject to major league testing protocols, were dropped from the revised schedules announced Friday.
Split-squad games, traditionally used in the first half of the exhibition season to allow evaluation of more players, also were eliminated.
Florida-based teams may decide to dress at their own ballparks and travel in uniform for road exhibitions to increase distancing while putting on uniforms. Arizona-based teams traditionally dress at home and take batting practice at home, then travel for road exhibitions.
Pitchers and catchers open spring training workouts Wednesday, and the exhibition season starts Feb. 28, two days later than initially announced on Sept. 16.
The regular season remains on track to start April 1 after the Major League Baseball Players Association rejected the clubs’ proposal to delay opening day until April 22 and cut each team’s schedule from 162 games to 154. The rejected plan would have pushed back the start of spring training until March 22.
Sharks return from long trip for 1st home game in 11 months
SAN JOSE — After spending training camp in Arizona and the first 12 games of the season on the road, the San Jose Sharks were happy for the opportunity to get back home finally and prepare for their first game at the Shark Tank in nearly a year.
The Sharks opened the season as the NHL’s vagabonds because of COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara County, California, spending most of the past seven weeks either at their temporary base in Arizona or traveling to games.
That all comes to an end Saturday when they play their first home game in more than 11 months against the Vegas Golden Knights.
“It took me a little bit to get my bearings walking around our room,” captain Logan Couture said Friday before the team’s first skate at SAP Center since the NHL lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic last March.
“We made some improvements in the locker room. So it’s nice. The seating arrangement is obviously a lot different now. You got guys kind of spread out all over this place with the new rules from the league and the P.A. But it’s nice to be back here. It was nice waking up in my own bed this morning and all that. So, yeah, it’s nice.”
The Sharks have had a most unusual start to the season because of county rules that banned contact sports and practices because of coronavirus concerns.
They left for Arizona the last week of December to hold training camp there and then were scheduled to open the season with eight straight road games.
Ty Dillon suffers heartbreak at Duels, misses Daytona 500
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Trying to make a splash with his new team, Ty Dillon fell a half-lap shy of making the Daytona 500.
Dillon was one of four drivers competing Thursday night for the final two open spots in qualifying races for the Daytona 500. He was passed by Ryan Preece as the race neared the finish and was sixth.
Not good enough at Daytona International Speedway.
“I’m a competitor. I want to win. I want to get in races,” Dillon said. “I believe I’m one of the best out here week in and week out. It’s been tough. It’s been tough since the end of last year.”
Dillon leaned against the No. 96 car on pit road and rested his head on the roof. His run at a fresh start with a new team had ended in heartbreak.
“I believe in myself that I can get it done in these races and to finish sixth and not get any reward for it is hard,” Dillon said. “I’ll get the great reward of spending time with my kids on Sunday and we’ll probably watch the race. It definitely hurts.”
The 28-year-old Dillon was trying to make the field with Gaunt Brothers Racing, a team that missed the Daytona 500 last season when Daniel Suarez failed to qualify. Dillon was in a bottom lane that was slowed by Denny Hamlin, and that allowed Preece to pass him thanks to a push from Ryan Newman. That knocked Dillon — desperately wanting to stay in the Toyota program — straight out of the Daytona 500.
Kopitar, Kings start and finish strong to pummel Sharks 6-2
LOS ANGELES — Anze Kopitar, Carl Grundstrom and Jaret Anderson-Dolan each had a goal and an assist to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 on Thursday night and snap a five-game losing streak.
Alex Iafallo and Jeff Carter added power-play goals, Drew Doughty had three assists and Cal Petersen made 28 saves for the Kings.
Tomas Hertl scored twice and Martin Jones stopped 20 shots before being pulled in the third period for the Sharks.
It was the final game of a 12-game road trip to start the season for San Jose because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting contact sports in Santa Clara County, California.
Comtois scores in 3rd as Gibson, Ducks blank Vegas 1-0
LAS VEGAS — Max Comtois scored in the third period, John Gibson made 21 saves and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 on Thursday night.
It was Anaheim’s first win over Vegas this season, and the first time the Golden Knights were shut out since Sept. 6 last year against Dallas, also a 1-0 loss with Marc-Andre Fleury in goal. It marked just the fifth time Vegas was blanked at home in its history, and the first time the Golden Knights lost in their own building by a score of 1-0.
Rickard Rakell gathered the puck from behind the net and fed Comtois, who chipped it past Fleury at 12:18 of the third.
Fleury made 27 saves for Vegas.
Mobley brothers carry No. 20 USC past Washington, 69-54
SEATTLE — Evan Mobley scored 17 points, brother Isaiah Mobley added 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Southern California rolled past Washington 69-54 on Thursday night.
Ranked for the first time since early in the 2017-18 season, the Trojans (16-3, 10-2 Pac-12) won for the 11th time in their past 12 games thanks to another stellar defensive performance and a dominant effort on the interior against the undersized Huskies.
The Trojans outscored Washington 25-7 during a 10-minute stretch spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second half. USC closed the first half on an 18-4 run, turning a four-point deficit into a 10-point halftime lead, and pushed the lead to 48-34 in the opening minutes of the second half.
Bonton has 26, Washington St holds off UCLA 81-73
PULLMAN, Wash. — Isaac Bonton scored 26 points and Washington State avenged an ugly 30-point blowout from four weeks earlier with an 81-73 win over UCLA on Thursday night.
Bonton had four of the Cougars’ 13 3-pointers on 22 attempts (59%), which turned the tables on the Bruins.
UCLA, which finished 5 of 20 behind the arc, were 9 of 16 from deep, shot 54% overall and made 16 of 18 free throws in a 91-61 victory on Jan. 14.
When the Cougars opened the second half with a 17-5 run for a 59-37 lead with 12:25 to play, it had historians scrambling for the last time WSU beat UCLA by 20. It happened once in 1937, 48-25, but it was only WSU’s 19th win in 129 games in the series.
But the Bruins slapped on the press and used an 8-0 run to steady the ship as the Cougars got in foul trouble. Then, after T.J. Bamba’s 3-pointer at the 3:54 mark put WSU up 76-60, the UCLA pressure picked up.
Durant back with Nets, can return Saturday to Golden State
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant is back on the court, just in time to go back to the Bay Area.
Durant rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, a day ahead of his return to the place where Stephen Curry said the Warriors played “some of the best basketball l think the world has ever seen” when Durant was one of them.
“That was an amazing three years of a moment in time,” Curry said.
Now in his first season playing for the Nets, Durant is set to resume what’s been a stop-and-start season for the star forward.
He has missed three games for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons, facing a mandatory seven-day quarantine after being a close contact of a team employee who tested positive for the virus.
The trouble started in a bizarre and frustrating night for Durant and the Nets against Toronto last Friday. Durant was told he couldn’t start the game shortly before tipoff, then was cleared to enter in the first quarter, resulting in his first appearance off the bench in his 867-game career.
Tyler Herro out of virus protocols, cleared to play for Heat
MIAMI — Tyler Herro was cleared Friday to resume basketball activities with the Miami Heat after missing one game while dealing with the NBA’s health and safety coronavirus protocols.
The second-year guard was flagged after a test result Thursday, then cleared after returning subsequent negative tests. Herro was not permitted to play in Miami’s win over Houston on Thursday night while the matter was sorted out. He then was able to join the team for its flight to Salt Lake City after the game.
The reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat, winners of a season-best four straight, play Utah on Saturday night. The Jazz entered Friday with the NBA’s best record; they were to play Milwaukee at home Friday night.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he learned Herro would not be available for Thursday’s game “17 seconds before I was going to speak to the team” pregame. Max Strus got the bulk of what would have been Herro’s minutes, scoring a career-high 21 points and helping Miami beat the Rockets 101-94.
Expected top pick Lawrence throws for Meyer, NFL teams
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out for several NFL personnel including his expected future pro coach, Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The national championship winner is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, the spot held by the Jaguars.
Lawrence had planned to throw on Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11, but moved up things when he learned he’d need surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. Lawrence said doctors have told him he should be able to throw within six to eight weeks of surgery.
Along with Meyer, Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer were in attendance.
Others watching Lawrence’s session were new Atlanta coach Arthur Smith and New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas.
Lawrence threw about 40 passes, moving from short swing patterns to red zone tosses before finishing with several throws between 50 and 60 yards.
Oregon QB Tyler Shough announces intention to transfer
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough has announced he is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
Shough started all seven games for the Ducks this season as a redshirt sophomore, passing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted six times.
Oregon finished 4-3 overall and won the Pac-12 title with a 31-24 victory over USC in the championship game. The Ducks fell 34-17 to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Ravens CB Smith unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was unharmed after he and his family were robbed at gunpoint in California earlier this week.
The robbery occurred Tuesday night at a hotel after Smith had arrived at Los Angeles International Airport.
In a statement, the Ravens said: “We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith. We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.”
Hendrick hesitant to change Bowman’s engine before 500
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hendrick Motorsports will spend Friday troubleshooting the engine in Alex Bowman’s pole-winning Daytona 500 car. Changing the motor and forfeiting Bowman’s starting spot will be a last resort.
Chad Knaus, vice president of competition for Hendrick, said the No. 48 team will ideally use Saturday’s final two practice sessions to determine if the engine can make it 500 miles on Sunday.
“We think the engine is OK, but we’re undecided just yet,” said Knaus, who won the NASCAR title seven times as a crew chief. “If we don’t see any issues then we’ll go out and practice and make a decision tomorrow.”
The engine problem developed midway through the first of two 150-mile qualifying races Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway. Bowman brought the car to pit road for his crew to check it because he didn’t want to risk blowing the engine.
Bowman is scheduled to start on the pole for the second time in four years. If his engine is changed, he will be dropped to the back of the 40-car field at the start.
Hendrick Motorsports suffered another blow when William Byron was involved in a crash in his qualifying race that destroyed his Chevrolet. Byron was set to start alongside teammate Bowman in a Hendrick sweep of the front row but now falls to the back in a backup car.
Diversity group calls Jags’ hiring of Doyle ‘unacceptable’
A group whose mission is to increase diversity in the NFL has strongly criticized the Jacksonville Jaguars and new coach Urban Meyer for hiring assistant Chris Doyle.
The Fritz Pollard Alliance cited issues involving Doyle when he worked at the University of Iowa.
“At a time when the NFL has failed to solve its problem with racial hiring practices, it is simply unacceptable to welcome Chris Doyle into the ranks of NFL coaches,” the alliance said in a statement Friday. “Doyle’s departure from the University of Iowa reflected a tenure riddled with poor judgment and mistreatment of Black players. His conduct should be as disqualifying for the NFL as it was for University of Iowa.
“Urban Meyer’s statement, `I’ve known Chris for close to 20 years,’ reflects the good ol’boy network that is precisely the reason there is such a disparity in employment opportunities for Black coaches.”
On Thursday, Meyer defended the hiring of the former Iowa assistant accused of racism, saying he “vetted him thoroughly along with our general manager and owner.”
Iowa agreed to pay Doyle $1.1 million in a resignation agreement last June after more than a dozen former players said he bullied and discriminated against them. Doyle denied the allegations. An investigation by an outside law firm later found that the program’s rules “perpetuated racial and culture biases and diminished the value of cultural diversity,” and allowed coaches to demean players without consequence.
A lawyer for 13 Black ex-Iowa football players has filed a lawsuit alleging his clients suffered racial discrimination under longtime coach Kirk Ferentz. Doyle is among the defendants.
Baseball Hall cancels traditional ceremony, moves indoors
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Baseball’s Hall of Fame has canceled its traditional outdoor induction ceremony for the second straight summer because of the pandemic and plans an indoor, televised event for Derek Jeter and others being honored.
Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and late players’ association executive director Marvin Miller were to have been inducted last summer but the pandemic caused the ceremony to be called off for the first time since 1960.
A crowd of about 55,000 has attended the 2019 ceremony for the inductions of Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez, Roy Halladay, Mike Mussina, Lee Smith and Harold Baines.
This year’s ceremony remains scheduled for July 25 but will look different. No new inductees were chosen for this year’s class.
Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark cited the “continuing uncertainties” of COVID-19 in making the change. She said the new format will adhere to “required New York State guidelines.”
This year’s awards presentation include late Boston Globe writer Dick Cafardo, winner of the 2020 Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award; Dick Kaegel, the 2021 BBWAA winner after a career covering the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals and editing The Sporting News; Ken Harrelson, the 2020 winner of the 2020 Frick Award for broadcasting excellent; Al Micheals, the 2021 Frick winner; and late Philadelphia Phillies chairman David Montgomery, winner of the 2020 Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tottenham is 6th English team moved by UEFA to neutral venue
NYON, Switzerland — Tottenham was the latest Premier League club to have its next European game moved to a neutral country on Friday because of travel restrictions in England during the pandemic.
Six of the seven English clubs in either the Champions League or Europa League will play their first-leg games this month in neutral countries. Only Leicester still has its originally scheduled game, away to Slavia Prague in the Czech capital. That is in the Europa League round of 32 next Thursday.
UEFA said Tottenham will play Austrian side Wolfsberger next Thursday in Budapest, Hungary.
Liverpool and Manchester City are already going to the Puskas Arena in Budapest in the next two weeks for Champions League games because they are barred from entering Germany. They face Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively, in first legs of the round of 16.
Arsenal was moved for a second time on Friday, and will go to Greece to host Benfica in the Europa League.
Twins finalize $6.25M contract for new closer Alex Colomé
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins finalized their $6.25 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Alex Colomé on Friday, bolstering the back of their bullpen with an experienced closer.
The deal, which was agreed to last week, will pay Colomé a $5 million base salary for 2021 and includes a $5.5 million option for 2022 that can be declined by the Twins with a $1.25 million buyout.
Colomé was the primary ninth-inning pitcher for the Chicago White Sox the last two seasons, posting an 0.81 ERA and 12 saves in 21 appearances in 2020.
The 32-year-old Colomé made the All-Star team in 2016, his first season as a closer for the Tampa Bay Rays and led the league with 47 saves in 2017.
Martín Pérez finalizes $5M, 1-year contract with Red Sox
BOSTON — Left-hander Martín Pérez and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Friday.
Pérez gets a $4.5 million salary, and Boston holds a $6 million team option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.
He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 130, 140, 150, 160 and 170.
In 2022, he also can earn $250,000 for 180 innings.
Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts.
Free agent infielder Holt agrees to minor deal with Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free agent infielder Brock Holt has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers that includes an invitation to major league spring training.
Holt would get a $1.75 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster. The 32-year-old Texas native would have the opportunity to earn another $750,000 in performance bonuses.
Holt was one of three players Texas added Friday on minor league deals with big league spring training invites, joining catcher/first baseman John Hicks and left-handed pitcher Hyeon-jong Yang.
AP source: Panik agrees to minor league deal with Blue Jays
TORONTO — The busy Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract to keep second baseman Joe Panik, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced.
Panik will report to big league spring training.
The 30-year-old hit .225 with one homer and seven RBIs in 120 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season, his first with Toronto. He earned $1,055,056 in prorated pay from a $2.85 million salary.
Hermann rallies for 3rd straight women’s skeleton title
ALTENBERG, Germany — A year ago, Tina Hermann became the first woman to win back-to-back world skeleton championships.
She’s done one better now.
Hermann has now won three consecutive world titles, rallying in the final heat Friday to beat fellow German slider Jacqueline Loelling for this year’s crown. Hermann finished four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 52.97 seconds — 0.11 seconds ahead of Loelling, who was the leader going into the final run.
Russian sliders Elena Nikitina and Alina Tararychenkova were third and fourth respectively; Tararychenkova was tied for fourth by Germany’s Sophia Griebel. Katie Uhlaender of the U.S. was sixth in her final world championships.
Two for two: Injury-hit Norway fields reduced downhill teams
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Normally it takes a long time for up-and-coming Norwegian skiers to make it onto the national speed team for big events.
Henrik Røa has done it after just six World Cup starts.
He joined the injury-hit Norway team for the world championships only eight weeks after his first top-level race.
The 25-year-old Røa from Oslo is one of just two Norwegian starters in super-G and downhill, alongside Kjetil Jansrud, who won the downhill world title two years ago.
“So far it’s a nice experience. Definitely looking forward to the downhill,” Røa said after training on Friday, a day after he placed 17th in the super-G.
The story isn’t much different for the women’s team, with also just two starters in Saturday’s downhill: Kajsa Vickhoff Lie and Ragnhild Mowinckel.
The men’s team, dubbed The Attacking Vikings, could have fielded five racers for Sunday’s downhill — four regular spots plus an extra place earned by Jansrud’s gold.
Bill to ban Native American mascots passes House committee
SPOKANE, Wash. — A bill that would ban the use of Native American mascots from most public schools in Washington was passed out of committee on Friday and sent to the full Washington state House of Representatives.
The House Education Committee voted 11-2 in favor of the bill, which supporters say seeks to end the use of Native American mascots by next Jan. 1. Two Republicans voted against it.
Supporters of the bill contend such mascots do not honor individual tribes, but dehumanize Native Americans, erase the history of genocide and parody what indigenous people look like.
The bill was introduced by state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, an Alaska Native who is Tlingit and Aleut and the only Native American member of the Washington Legislature.
Bayern signs American teen Che on loan from FC Dallas
MUNICH — Bayern Munich has signed 17-year-old American defender Justin Che on loan from FC Dallas, the German club said Friday.
Che had been one of six Dallas players on trial at Bayern this month as part of a partnership agreement between the clubs and now joins on loan until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Bayern said Che will be part of the under-19 team but will also have training opportunities with the reserve squad, which plays in Germany’s third division.
The deal was possible before the age of 18, the usual minimum age for international transfers, because Che is also a German citizen, Bayern said.
Leicester defender Justin out for season with ACL injury
LEICESTER, England — Leicester defender James Justin will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury that requires surgery, manager Brendan Rodgers said Friday.
The 22-year-old Justin, who has played in 31 games in all competitions this season, damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the 1-0 victory over Brighton in the FA Cup on Wednesday.
F1 driver Alonso has successful operation on fractured jaw
ENSTONE, England — Formula One driver Fernando Alonso should fully recover from an operation on a fractured upper jaw following a cycling accident, his Alpine F1 team said Friday.
Alonso was taken to hospital after an accident in Switzerland on Thursday and he will remain under observation for a further 48 hours.
“Looking forward, after a few days of complete rest, he will be able to progressively resume training,” Alpine said in a statement. “We expect him to be fully operational to undertake preparation for the season.”
Preseason testing begins at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on March 12 and the first race will also be held there on March 28.
The 39-year-old Spaniard has won 32 F1 races, with 97 podium finishes. He is returning to F1 this year after retiring at the end of his final season with McLaren in 2018.
