Kansas suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.
Norm Roberts will be the acting coach for the defending national champions beginning with their opener Monday night against Omaha. Self and Townsend also will miss games against North Dakota State and Southern Utah along with a high-profile showdown between the No. 5 Jayhawks and No. 7 Duke in the Champions Classic.
Self and Townsend will rejoin the team in time to face North Carolina State at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas on Nov. 23.
The school already had barred the two coaches from off-campus recruiting this past summer. It will also reduce the number of official visits during the 2023-24 academic year, reduce the total number of scholarships by three over a three-year span and reduce the number of permissible recruiting days during the upcoming year by 13 days.
“Coach Townsend and I accept and support KU’s decision,” Self said in a statement. “We are in good hands with Coach Roberts, and I am confident that he will do a great job on the bench leading our team. I am proud of the way our guys have handled this situation and I look forward to returning to the bench for our game against N.C. State.”
17-year-old arrested in August shooting of Commanders RB
WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C., police on Wednesday announced that a 17-year-old male had been arrested in relation to the August shooting of Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said the young man has been charged with assault with intent to rob while armed. Since the suspect is a juvenile, Contee would not provide his name or any details of his legal history.
Robinson, 23, was shot twice in the right leg on Aug. 28 near a lively strip of clubs, bars and restaurants along H Street in northeast Washington.
The highly touted third-round draft pick underwent surgery and sat out the first month of the NFL season. Robinson first took the field during the season’s fifth week on Oct. 9, and has since claimed the team’s starting running back role.
Contee partially credited the arrest to a community tip received by police, but wouldn’t go into detail on the nature of the tip. He said the local office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was heavily involved in the forensics end of the investigation.
“Violent crimes get solved because of good police work, community involvement and science,” he said.
Contee said two other individuals were still being sought who were “involved in this case and need to be brought to justice.”
One of those remaining suspects was described by Contee as the “getaway driver” in what appeared to be an attempted armed robbery or carjacking.
It was unclear whether the assailants knew Robinson’s identity when they attacked, Contee said.
Snyders hire firm to explore potential sale of Commanders
The NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale, after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions.”
The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday to enlist the investment bank’s services. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.”
The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league’s 32 teams.
The team said in a statement: “The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL.”
Snyder’s ownership in Washington has come under increased pressure recently amid investigations by the league office and Congress into the team’s workplace culture and potential financial improprieties. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said at the most recent league meeting there was “merit” to removing Snyder, who has been accused of sexual harassment and of overseeing a workplace in which women were frequently harassed and demeaned.
It would take 24 of the other 31 owners to vote to remove Snyder, unless he voluntarily chose to sell the team that was renamed the Commanders earlier this year.
Snyder bought the team in 1999, and it has won just two playoff games since.
After feuding with previous minority owners, the Snyder family bought out their shares of the team last year to take full control of the franchise.
Watson to start vs. Texans after suspension, GM says
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will start on Dec. 4 in Houston — against his former team — when his 11-game suspension ends, general manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday.
Watson, who played four seasons with the Texans, was suspended in August when he settled with the league after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions.
Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14, and as long as he meets provisions in his deal with the league, he’ll return to face the Texans.
Berry said the Browns anticipate Watson being ready to play in the week 12 game, which would be his first regular-season appearance in 700 days. Watson, who returned to the Browns’ facility last month, sat out the 2021 while his legal issues festered.
Jacoby Brissett has played well while filling in for Watson, and is coming off a strong performance in a 32-13 win Monday night over Cincinnati.
Watson has been able to work out and attend meetings with the Browns since Oct. 10. He had been banned since his suspension began on Aug. 30.
“It’s been great to have him back in the building,” Berry said. “He’s been focused on working on himself. He’s stayed in great shape. He’s been a part of the meetings. He’s done everything and more that’s been asked of him.
“We’ll be excited to have him when he can continue to ramp up football activities and get back on the practice field.”
Jabeur rallies past Pegula, Sakkari wins again at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ons Jabeur wasn’t used to the idea of playing so soon after a loss in her WTA Finals debut.
Took her a bit to adjust as well.
The Tunisian rallied for a three-set victory over Jessica Pegula on Wednesday night, keeping alive the U.S. Open finalist’s hopes of advancing out of group play in the season-ending event.
Jabeur won the last three games in each of the second and third sets in her 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory after dropping seven consecutive games early in the match.
A loss would have eliminated the 28-year-old Jabeur from the semifinals because Maria Sakkari beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-4 in the late match in a meeting of a players who won their openers in the round-robin format.
Sakkari clinched one of the two spots in the semifinals from her group.
Jabeur won the first set two nights earlier against Sabalenka and got within two points of winning before the No. 2-ranked player faltered on the indoor hard court at Dickies Arena.
“It was tough because I’m used to just be depressed for the next two days when I lose,” said Jabeur, the first Tunisian to win a WTA Finals match. “I didn’t have much time here, and it was very tough to sleep the first day to be honest with you.”
It was just the second win in the past nine matches against a top-10 opponent for Jabeur, who also beat Pegula in the Madrid final on clay in May.
No. 3 Pegula, another first-time WTA Finals participant who finished the night 0-4 in the tournament after losing in doubles with fellow American Coco Gauff, has lost nine in a row against top five foes.
Pegula kept alive her hopes for the semifinals by winning a set while falling to 0-2. She would need a straight-sets win over Sabalenka, while Sakkari would have to win in straight sets over Jabeur on Friday.
The 28-year-old from Buffalo, New York, couldn’t believe she still had a shot at the semifinals.
“I’m still in?” she asked. “I don’t know. I’m like 0-4 the last two days. I take back what I said about the format not really mattering. Yeah, if you’re losing four times in, like, three days, it definitely kinda sucks more than when you have a week to reset.”
US to start 2026 World Cup prep against Serbia, Colombia
CHICAGO — The United States will start preparations for the 2026 World Cup with exhibitions against Serbia and Colombia in the Los Angeles area in January.
The U.S. will play Serbia on Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and meet Colombia three days later in Carson, California, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday.
The matches are not on FIFA international dates, which means most Europe-based players will not be available. The U.S. roster will include players from Major League Soccer teams preparing for the season.
Europe-based players will return for CONCACAF Nations League matches at Grenada on March 24 and at home against El Salvador three days later. The biggest event on next year’s schedule is the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 26 and ends on July 16 at Inglewood, California.
After hosting the 1994 World Cup, the U.S. co-hosts the 2026 tournament with Canada and Mexico.
The U.S. opens this year’s World Cup in Qatar against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.
Ex-Whitecaps, Soccer Canada coach gets jail for sex assault
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Soccer Canada coach Bob Birarda was sentenced Wednesday to over a year in jail after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching involving teens.
Provincial court judge Deanne Gaffar said Birarda “immeasurably harmed” and violated the sexual integrity of four “youthful” soccer players, three of whom were under 18 years old at the time of the offenses.
Birarda, 55, was sentenced to nearly 16 months in jail and eight months served in the community under conditions that have not yet been disclosed.
Gaffar said Birarda abused his position of trust with the victims between 1988 and 2008. She said they feared rejecting his interest in them would harm their soccer careers.
Birarda pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching.
He apologized at his sentencing to the victims and his family.
Birarda was the women’s coach for the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Canadian national youth soccer teams.
China tops Japan at sloppy men’s gymnastics championships
LIVERPOOL, England — China won its 12th world men’s gymnastics championship on Wednesday, putting together six solid if not always spectacular rotations to cruise to victory over rival Japan in a meet that felt like a battle of attrition.
The Chinese posted a total of 257.858 points, more than four points clear of the Japanese. Host Britain overcame an error-filled set on the pommel horse to earn bronze.
All three teams earned an automatic berth into the 2024 Paris Olympics by finishing on the podium in a meet in which only the Chinese seemed to be able to avoid fall-laden performances.
Italy was fourth, followed by the United States, which found itself in last place after a shaky performance on pommel horse during the first rotation and never fully recovered.
“We put ourselves in a hole from the first event (pommel horse), and basically had to claw our way back,” U.S. men’s high-performance director Brett McClure said. “By the last event (floor) we were still in the mix, surprisingly, but we just couldn’t put it together. So it’s back to the gym, and back to work.”
China was a middling fourth during qualifying, but as is often the program’s custom, looked far more polished during the finals. China had the top score in the three up/three count format on five of the six events.
“In the qualifications we were not at our best because of the time difference or some other reasons,” Chinese star Zhang Boheng said. “Then we just adjusted ourselves and tried our best in the finals.”
Russia, the reigning Olympic champion, is currently banned from competing at FIG and European Gymnastics federation-hosted events due to the war in Ukraine.
England’s Chilwell hurts hamstring, big doubt for World Cup
LONDON — England might have lost another full back to injury ahead of the World Cup after Ben Chilwell hurt his hamstring playing for Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Chilwell, who was likely fighting for the left-back spot with Luke Shaw, covered his face with his hands as he lay on the ground after pulling up near the end of Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.
A few minutes later, as he was being helped off the field by two people, Chilwell appeared to say “it popped” to Chelsea and England teammate Mason Mount, who threw his head back in dismay.
“Doesn’t look positive,” Chelsea manager Graham Potter said about Chilwell’s injury. “It’s a hamstring. We have to scan it and see how he is.”
England coach Gareth Southgate also has problems at right back, with Reece James struggling to make the World Cup after sustaining knee ligament damage last month and Kyle Walker recovering after undergoing a groin operation.
Shaw, who has regained his starting place at Manchester United in recent weeks, looks increasingly like the starter at left back. There are few other top-class options in that position.
England’s first group game is against Iran on Nov. 21.
Curling chair resigns in wake of soccer abuse investigation
USA Curling chair Lynn LaRocca and two other members of the board resigned Wednesday, marking the latest fallout from a sex-abuse investigation in women’s soccer that also resulted in the resignation of curling’s CEO, who led the soccer league during the time the abuse allegations were revealed.
LaRocca and board members Shane Coppola and Hawley McLean resigned five days after CEO Jeff Plush stepped down from the organization that runs Olympic curling in the U.S.
The new chair is Bret Jackson, a past president of the Detroit Curling Club who was elected to the board last month.
“Athletes, whether they are recreational or high performance, are who this organization needs to be dedicated to serving,” Jackson said. “I am volunteering to help be part of the change, and I hope many of my fellow grassroots curlers join me. Together we can show how special this sport and its people are.”
Curling’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force called for Plush’s removal last month. That came after an investigation into soccer by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates revealed that Plush was aware of abuse allegations against Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley when he led the National Women’s Soccer League but did not do anything to prevent Riley from coaching in the league.
The report also said Plush did not respond to requests for an interview as part of the investigation, which uncovered years of systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct.
Bears open 21-day window to decide if Whitehair will return
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears opened a 21-day evaluation window Wednesday to decide if left guard Cody Whitehair will return after placing him on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury.
The 30-year-old Whitehair was injured in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. He has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.
Germany goalkeeper Neuer says he had skin cancer surgery
MUNICH — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer revealed Wednesday that he was previously treated for skin cancer and had to undergo surgery.
Neuer said he has a scar near his nose and that “I had to be operated on three times and I had skin cancer there,” in a video launching a new skincare line with former top-ranked tennis player Angelique Kerber.
Neuer, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014, didn’t say when the operations took place. The Bayern Munich ‘keeper was pictured last year wearing a plaster over the affected area.
Ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, the 36-year-old Neuer has not played since Oct. 8 because of a shoulder problem. Bayern has said he could return to action Saturday when Bayern plays Hertha Berlin.
Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid sentenced to three years in prison
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced on Tuesday to three years in prison for driving drunk, speeding and hitting two parked cars last year, leaving a 5-year-old girl with a serious brain injury.
Reid pleaded guilty in September to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. The charge carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison, but prosecutors had agreed to ask for a maximum sentence of four years in prison. Reid sought probation. The injured girl’s family had opposed the plea deal.
Circuit Judge Charles H. McKenzie sentenced Reid on Tuesday and he was set to be taken into custody.
Prosecutors said Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph (135 kph) in a 65 mph zone when his Dodge truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021.
A girl inside one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. A total of six people, including Reid, were injured. One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery, and the second was owned by Ariel’s mother, who had arrived to help.
Reid had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113% two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08%.
Embiid out for game vs. Wizards with ‘non-COVID’ illness
PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid will miss his third game of the season, sitting out the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night with what the club called a “non-COVID-related” illness.
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said before Wednesday’s game that Embiid has the flu and has not be around the team in recent days to avoid spreading it around the locker room.
Embiid missed Monday’s game in Washington for the same reason. He also missed a game in Toronto last Thursday with knee soreness. He did score 25 points in a game against Chicago on Saturday.
Embiid, who has been runner-up for NBA MVP the last two seasons, has averaged 27.2 points with 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists through six games for Philadelphia.
