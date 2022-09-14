Richardson visits Moscow as Griner, Whelan remain jailed
WASHINGTON — Bill Richardson, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and a frequent emissary in hostage negotiations who has worked to secure the releases of WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, visited Moscow this week and held meetings with Russian leaders, a person familiar with the matter said Tuesday night.
The visit came as American officials have continued to press Russia to release Griner, who was sentenced last month to nine years in prison in a drug possession case, and Whelan, a Michigan corporate security executive serving a 16-year sentence on espionage-related charges. The U.S. government regards both as wrongfully detained.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in July that the U.S. had made a “substantial proposal” to Russia to facilitate a swap. Though he did not detail the terms, a person familiar the matter said the U.S. had offered to release convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
In an interview with The Associated Press last month, Richardson said he was hopeful about the chances of a two-for-two prisoner swap. In cases like this, Richardson said at the time, “it’s proportional — two-for two.”
The person who confirmed Richardson’s visit insisted on anonymity to discuss private negotiations. The Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which Richardson founded, issued a statement declining to comment on his visit. The nature of the dialogue and any outcome were not immediately clear.
CNN was first to report Richardson’s visit.
NBA bans Suns owner Sarver 1 year, fines him $10M after probe
NEW YORK — The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”
The findings of the league’s report, published Tuesday, came nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.
The allegations were reported by ESPN, which said it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for its story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. He originally denied or disputed most of the allegations through his legal team.
Sarver, the league said, cannot be present at any NBA or WNBA team facility, including any office, arena, or practice facility; attend or participate in any NBA or WNBA event or activity, including games, practices or business partner activity; represent the Suns or Mercury in any public or private capacity; or have any involvement with the business or basketball operations of the Suns or Mercury.
Chiefs’ Reid critical of Arizona turf after 2 injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid criticized the field inside State Farm Stadium on Tuesday after two Kansas City players slipped on the turf and sustained injuries during their 44-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week.
First-round pick Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when the young cornerback slipped during an otherwise impressive NFL debut. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.
Harrison Butker’s plant foot also slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points. Butker was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and, because the Chiefs play the Chargers on Thursday night, it’s unlikely he will be available for Week 2.
The Chiefs signed former Jets kicker Matt Ammendola to the practice squad and could elevate him for the game.
“It was a little loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you re-sod,” Reid said of the turf. “It’s part of the Butker injury and the McDuffie injury, and that’s unfortunate. The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I’d tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means. But you all see it when you watch the tape.”
Busch leaving Gibbs, Toyota to drive for Childress in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR’s only active multiple Cup champion.
Busch will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He wore the two Cup championship rings he won driving for Gibbs on his middle fingers.
“I’ll be taking my talents to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the No. 8 car starting in 2023,” Busch said of moving to the team based about an hour north of Charlotte.
Tyler Reddick, who is currently competing for the Cup championship in the No. 8 Chevrolet, will remain under contract at RCR and drive for the team next season. Reddick in July told Childress he was moving to 23XI Racing in 2024.
Richard Childress said he informed Reddick he’d be out of the No. 8 next season one hour before Busch’s announcement. Childress said he’d obtain a third charter for Reddick’s car.
Steelers star TJ Watt out at least 1 game with pec injury
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a left pectoral injury.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday the NFL Defensive Player of the Year won’t play against the Patriots, but indicated the nature of the injury isn’t as bad as initially feared.
Watt sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati.
There were initial concerns that Watt could be out an extended period. Tomlin said the team is not in a rush to decide whether Watt should be placed on injured reserve and that Watt is getting second and third opinions on the injury.
Watt picked up a sack and had an interception in the opener, picking up right where he left off in 2021 when he tied an NFL record with 22½ sacks.
The Steelers will turn to newcomers Malik Reed and Jamir Jones to fill in. Reed arrived in a trade with Denver on Aug. 31. The Steelers claimed Jones — who played with them briefly in 2021 before being cut — off waivers on Sept. 1.
Joshua accepts terms for heavyweight fight with Fury
A long-anticipated all-British heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua appears closer than ever.
Joshua’s management group said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that its fighter has accepted the terms presented by Fury for a bout on Dec. 3.
That was made known to Fury’s team on Friday, the 258MGT group said, before both parties agreed to halt communication following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
“We are awaiting a response,” posted the management team, which said it was speaking on behalf of Joshua along with the fighter’s promoter, Matchroom.
The response was pretty much immediate from Fury’s British promoter, Frank Warren.
“Contract will be with you very soon,” Warren said on Twitter.
Quebec politicos: New Habs captain Suzuki must learn French
MONTREAL — Several of Quebec’s major party leaders say new Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki needs to learn French.
Coalition Avenir Québec leader François Legault said the Habs made an “excellent choice,” describing the center as one of the team’s best players, before adding that Suzuki now has to learn French.
The Canadiens announced the appointment of the 23-year-old Ontario native as the team’s captain on Monday. He has played for the Canadiens for three seasons after being acquired from Las Vegas in a trade.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters it would be a good thing if Suzuki learned French, adding that living in Quebec is an opportunity to learn the language. Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon described Suzuki as a “very good choice” for captain but added that it is important for the Habs captain to learn French because the position involves a bond with a Quebec fan base that has supported the team for generations.
“It’s a true honor for me and a privilege,” Suzuki told reporters before the comments from the party leaders. “This team’s headed in a great direction, and I couldn’t be more excited to be the captain and represent the team. It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it’s a big role, but I think I’m ready for it.”
Titans place AJ Moore, Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans placed defensive back A.J. Moore and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve Tuesday.
The Titans also signed defensive back Nate Brooks to the practice squad.
Moore hurt an ankle late in the first quarter of the Titans’ opening loss to the New York Giants. He limped to the sideline following a Giants punt return, and Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Moore was a very solid special teams contributor who was building a role on defense.
Hand played only two snaps in the opener. Hand was signed to the practice squad before the final week of last season after four seasons with Detroit, who made him a fourth-round pick out of Alabama in 2018.
The 6-foot, 192-pound Brooks originally signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent much of his rookie season on New England’s practice squad. Miami signed him to the roster in December 2019, and he started two of three games with the Dolphins.
He was on Baltimore’s practice squad in 2020 and played one game. He was in training camp with Tennessee in 2021 and spent a stint on the practice squad during the season.
Return of football dominates Nielsen television ratings
NEW YORK — It may not be fall on the calendar yet, but it is in the television ratings: NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” is on top. The season’s first Sunday night game, matching Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Bucs against the Dallas Cowboys, reached 23.3 million people. That was about three million more than the season kickoff game between Buffalo and the L.A. Rams on Thursday. Football otherwise dominated the ratings. Getting a jump on the fall season, Fox’s new drama “Monarch” was seen by just over 4 million for its premiere episode. Otherwise, the Nielsens prepared to say goodbye to “America’s Got Talent” until next summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.