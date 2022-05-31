Twins’ Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19
DETROIT — Carlos Correa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Minnesota Twins said after Monday’s 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
“We found out during the game,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s back at the hotel resting and we’ll figure out what the coming days will mean for him.”
Baldelli said the 27-year-old shortstop had not been feeling well but doesn’t have significant symptoms.
“He’s under the weather, but nothing above and beyond that,” Baldelli said. “I think resting and hydrating are the most important things for him right now.”
Monday’s game was the first in a five-game, four-day series against the Tigers.
“We’ve had some guys stay behind in cities, but there are other possible options,” Baldelli said. “We’re going to be here for a while, so no one needs to go anywhere yet.”
Correa is hitting .279 with a .751 OPS in his first season with the Twins. He left the Houston Astros after seven seasons to sign a $105.3 million, three-year contract in March, a deal that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Count Again wins Shoemaker Mile, earns Breeders’ Cup berth
ARCADIA — Count Again rallied from last to win the $500,000 Shoemaker Mile by 2¼ lengths on Monday to earn an automatic berth in the Breeders’ Cup.
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who came in to Santa Anita from New York, won his second straight Grade 1 race on the card.
Count Again ran the distance on turf in 1:32.40. Sent off as the 5-2 second choice, he paid $7, $2.40 and $2.10.
The 7-year-old Canadian-bred gelding earned a berth in the $2 million BC Mile at Keeneland on Nov. 5.
Trained by Phil D’Amato, Count Again reeled in 2-5 favorite Smooth Like Strait with a furlong to go.
“I just followed instructions,” said Ortiz, who won the Hollywood Gold Cup in his previous race with longshot There Goes Harvard. “Phil told me to let him do his thing and don’t rush him. He had a big turn of foot.”
Smooth Like Strait returned $2.10 and $2.10. Masteroffoxhounds, also trained by D’Amato, was another 3½ lengths back in third and paid $2.20 to show.
In the $400,000 Hollywood Gold Cup, 8-1 shot There Goes Harvard won by a length for trainer Mike McCarthy in the 4-year-old colt’s first graded stakes race.
There Goes Harvard ran 1¼ miles in 2:02.66 and paid $19.60, $7.40 and $4.20. Defunded returned $6.60 and $4. Royal Ship was another 3¼ lengths back in third and paid $2.60 to show.
“I had a perfect trip,” Ortiz said.
Mihailovic to miss US World Cup prep matches with hurt ankle
CHICAGO — Djordje Mihailovic will miss the United States’ four World Cup prep matches in June because of an ankle injury, a blow to the 23-year-old who was hoping to make his first national team appearance in two years.
Mihailovic was hurt while playing for Montreal in a Major League Soccer game on Saturday night, a day before he was to report to the U.S. team.
The U.S. team said Monday he will not be replaced on the roster, which has 26 players remaining.
Mihailovic, a midfielder/forward, is tied for fourth in the MLS with seven goals and he has one goal in six international appearances, scoring in his debut during a January 2019 exhibition against Panama.
The Americans play exhibitions against Morocco on Wednesday in Cincinnati and against Uruguay on Sunday at Kansas City, Kansas, then have CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada on June 10 in Austin, Texas, and at El Salvador four days later.
The other World Cup prep matches for the U.S. are a pair of exhibitions in Europe in September.
The Americans open the World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21 against Wales, Scotland or Ukraine. They play England four days later and close group play against Iran on Nov. 29.
Giants’ Kapler pauses protest, stands for national anthem
PHILADELPHIA — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler stood just outside the third base dugout at Citizens Bank Park for the national anthem on Monday, taking a break on Memorial Day from his protest against the direction of the nation.
Kapler, who began his protest Friday, stood by himself at the railing of the Giants dugout during the playing of taps during the holiday ceremony, which was followed by a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by a military bugle company. A few other San Francisco players stood on the chalk line past the third-base bag during their stretching exercises.
“Today, I’ll be standing for the anthem,” Kapler wrote earlier Monday on his blog. “While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right. Those who serve in our military, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our rights and freedoms, deserve that acknowledgment and respect, and I am honored to stand on the line today to show mine.”
Kapler announced on Friday that he intended to remain in the clubhouse during the anthem to protest “the lack of delivery of the promise of what our national anthem represents” following the shootings that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“The way I see it is anything that sparks thoughtful conversation is good,” Kapler told reporters on Monday.
Kapler said he was not ready to announce whether his protest will resume on Tuesday night.
Ericsson collects $3.1M from record Indianapolis 500 purse
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race’s record purse, earning an unprecedented $3.1 million check for Sunday’s victory.
Prize totals were announced Monday, the same day the annual victory celebration was held in downtown Indianapolis.
The 31-year-old Ericsson became the second 500 champion from Sweden, joining 1999 winner Kenny Brack, who helped mentor Ericsson early in his career. Ericsson drives for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Indy’s total purse of slightly less than $16.1 million smashed the previous mark of $14.4 million that was set in 2008.
Runner-up Pato O’Ward of Mexico, who drives for Arrow McLaren SP, collected $1 million — the largest check a second-place finisher has earned in nearly a decade.
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson received a $50,000 bonus for being named the race’s rookie of the year despite crashing late in the race. Johnson’s winnings totaled nearly $208,000.
The average payday for each driver was $485,000.
“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said in a statement. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”
Race organizers said the estimated crowd topped 325,000, which they believe makes it the largest attended single-day sporting event in the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The IndyCar Series returns to action next weekend in Detroit.
Maryland completes perfect season in NCAA men’s lacrosse
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Anthony DeMaio scored four first-half goals for his fifth hat trick in his last six games, Logan McNaney made 17 saves to be named the NCAA Tournament’s most outstanding player and top-seeded Maryland completed a perfect season by holding off Cornell 9-7 on Monday to win the men’s lacrosse title.
Maryland (18-0) set an NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss, becoming the first undefeated team since Virginia in 2006. The Terps are 33-1 in the last two seasons, with the lone loss coming in the 2021 championship against the Cavaliers.
“All I wanted to do was see these kids not crying this year,” Maryland coach John Tillman said. “Last year to see the tears, I feel so bad for guys like Nick Grill or Jared Bernhardt and the all the seniors last year that didn’t get this chance. Our guys were focused all year long and I give them a lot of credit.”
Maryland ended the first quarter on a 4-0 run, with three straight goals from DeMaio during a span of 2:09, and the Terps led 7-2 at halftime. Maryland scored two goals in 42 seconds to open the second half for a 9-2 lead, but the Terps went scoreless for the last 27 minutes as Cornell battled back.
The Big Red scored four unanswered goals to get within 9-6 with 7:27 left in the fourth. John Piatelli, the nation’s scoring leader, scored with 35.3 seconds remaining to set a Cornell record with 66 goals, but Maryland won the faceoff before running out the clock.
It’s Maryland’s fourth title in program history.
Logan Wisnauskas had two goals and two assists to become the first Terp to record 100 points in a single season, breaking Bernhardt’s record of 99 last season.
Cornell (14-5), the No. 7 seed, was looking for its first title since 1977 — in front of an announced crowd of 22,184.
Ivy League freshman of the year CJ Kirst opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and he also scored early in the second for his 55th of the season.
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike works out for Belmont
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike completed his final major workout in preparation for the Belmont Stakes on June 11.
The colt ran five furlongs in 59 seconds in between races Monday at Churchill Downs with exercise rider Gabe Lagunes aboard.
“He got away real well and worked exactly like we wanted him to do,” trainer Eric Reed said. “The track was a little quicker since it was in the afternoon but it was exactly what we wanted to do.”
Rich Strike won the Derby on May 7 at 80-1 odds, the second-biggest upset in the race’s history. The colt is scheduled to leave for New York on Tuesday.
Reed and owner Rick Dawson opted to skip the Preakness on May 21 to give Rich Strike more time between starts.
“There’s no doubt about his confidence,” Reed said. “It’s like he knows what he did in the Derby. I still don’t think we’ve seen the best of him.”
Pelicans’ CJ McCollum joining ESPN as an NBA analyst
New Orleans guard and NBA Players Association president CJ McCollum has added another title to his busy schedule — NBA analyst for ESPN.
The network announced Monday that they have signed the Pelicans star to a multi-platform deal. He will make his ESPN debut on Thursday during “NBA Finals: Celebrating 75”, which will be ESPN2’s alternate presentation of Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics.
McCollum graduated from Lehigh University with a journalism degree and has made past appearances on ESPN as an analyst.
“I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I’ve gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA,” McCollum said in a statement. “To have an opportunity to put my journalism background to use on the largest stage with the many talented professionals at ESPN is a dream come true.”
McCollum will work with ESPN to develop a new podcast. He will also be an analyst on games during coverage of the NBA Summer League as well as some appearances on studio shows throughout the year.
“CJ is one of the most respected players in the NBA, which is evident by his role as President of the NBA PA. Furthermore, he’s an extremely talented member of — and leader on — one of the most interesting teams in the league: the New Orleans Pelicans,” said David Roberts, ESPN head of NBA and studio production. “CJ’s commitment to this opportunity, combined with his passion for journalism and sports broadcasting, will be a clear benefit for NBA fans.”
McCollum was traded from Portland to New Orleans near the February trade deadline. He averaged 24.3 points once he joined the Pelicans and helped them make the playoffs.
McCollum is part of an increasing number of players who are year-around analysts while still playing. Los Angeles Sparks forward Chiney Ogwumike has been working for ESPN since 2018, including a stint hosting an afternoon radio show. Golden State’s Draymond Green signed a multi-platform deal with Turner Sports in January.
Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
BUENOS AIRES — According to Lionel Messi, there is “no doubt” that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves to win his first Ballon d’Or award this year.
Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards as the world’s best player, but saw his new club Paris Saint-Germain eliminated by Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League this year — after Benzema scored a hat trick in the second half of the return leg.
Benzema netted another four goals against Chelsea in the quarterfinals and three against Manchester City in the semifinals — including the decisive penalty in extra time of the second leg — before Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final on Saturday. Benzema was also the top scorer in the Spanish league as Madrid won the title in dominant fashion.
“There’s no doubt, its very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year,” Messi said in an interview to Argentine TV channel TyC Sports when asked if Benzema should get the prestigious award. “I think there is no doubt this year.”
In total, Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 matches with his club this season, and equaled Madrid great Raúl González as the club’s second-highest scorer with 323 goals. Cristiano Ronaldo leads that tally with 451.
While Madrid knocked out a quartet of European giants on their way to the Champions League title, Messi wasn’t overly impressed with the team’s style of play. Madrid needed big comebacks against both PSG and Man City and had Benzema to thank both times.
“Out of the blue they score against you, and the match changes automatically,” Messi said about this Madrid team. “Madrid was not the best team in this Champions League, there were better teams.”
Royals place Greinke on 15-day IL with strained forearm
CLEVELAND — Kansas City veteran Zack Greinke was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a strained right forearm, the most significant in a flurry of roster moves by the Royals before opening a three-game series with the Guardians.
The 38-year-old Greinke complained of tightness in his arm following Sunday’s start in Minnesota. He allowed five runs — all on three home runs — in four innings in a 7-3 loss to the Twins.
Greinke is 0-4 with 5.05 ERA this season.
“Any guy who has been around as long as he has, he kind of know what he feels and knows what most likely will work,” manager Mike Matheny said. “We’re just trying to get ahead of it right now, just looks like it’s going to take a little time.”
A six-time All-Star, Greinke is in his second stint with the Royals, who signed him to a $13 million, one-year contract in March. He’s also pitched for Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondback and Houston Astros in 19 seasons.
Women’s pro tennis tour returns to San Diego this fall
SAN DIEGO — Women’s professional tennis will return to the San Diego area this fall for the first time in seven years.
The $823,000 San Diego Open will be played Oct. 8-16 at Barnes Tennis Center.
The WTA 500 hard-court event will have a 32-player singles draw and 16 doubles teams.
The most recent WTA tournament to be played in the area was in Carlsbad in 2015.
Last year, San Diego hosted an ATP 250 men’s hard-court tournament, which was organized after several Asian events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brewers place Woodruff on IL, recall Strzelecki
CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Brewers placed right-handed starter Brandon Woodruff on the 15-day injured list with a right high ankle sprain on Monday before their split doubleheader with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
The move is retroactive to May 28.
Woodruff a two-time All-Star, suffered the injury in his previous start, on Friday at St. Louis when he pitched four innings in a loss. He’s 5-3 with a 4.74 ERA in nine games this season.
In a corresponding move, the Brewers recalled right-hander Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Nashville.
Manager Craig Counsell said Woodruff was experiencing pain when throwing. He didn’t have an exact schedule for the 29-year-old’s return.
“We just need to back off and calm that down before he can throw again,” Counsell said. “It’s just a little hard to predict the timing of that. Certainly it’s possible that it’s short, it’s possible that it’s a little longer until it quiets down.”
Woodruff’s loss is another setback for Milwaukee’s rotation.
Right-hander Freddy Peralta went on the 15-day IL on May 23 with a right posterior shoulder strain. Peralta, an All-Star for the first time last season, is 3-2 with a 4.42 ERA in eight games this season.
Milwaukee’s top pitching prospect, left-hander Ethan Small, was recalled from Nashville and scheduled to make his major league debut as a starter in Monday’s first game. He’ll face Cubs righty Matt Swarmer, who also will pitch his first game in the majors.
Abramovich completes $3.2 billion sale of EPL team Chelsea
The fast-tracked purchase of English soccer club Chelsea for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) — the highest price ever paid for a sports team — was completed Monday by a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
It marked the end of the trophy-filled, 19-year tenure of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to sell the club in March after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.
The government said the proceeds of the sale will be used for humanitarian purposes in Ukraine.
“We are honored to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club,” said Boehly, who attended some of the team’s games in recent weeks. “We’re all in — 100% — every minute of every match.”
Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March. The Boehly and Clearlake Capital consortium was one of around 250 initial proposed buyers, the club said, and that was narrowed down to 12 credible bids and then a shortlist of three final bidders.
“Many described the proposed transaction as ‘unprecedented,’ and it was,” Chelsea said. “A transaction such as this would normally take nine months to a year to complete; we did it in less than three months.”
The British government approved the sale last week after ensuring that Abramovich could not profit from it. The proceeds will be transferred to a frozen account and then used “to support the relief and rebuilding effort in Ukraine as soon as possible,” the government said.
Cubs place Seiya Suzuki on 10-day IL, cut Robert Gsellman
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day injured list with a left ring finger sprain prior to the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Suzuki was injured in Thursday’s game against the Reds in Cincinnati when he he stole second in the third inning and jammed his hand on the bag. He left the contest and has not played since.
Suzuki is batting .245 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 41 games. The roster move was retroactive to Friday.
The Cubs also designated veteran right-hander Robert Gsellman for assignment and selected the contract of left-hander Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa.
Gsellman is 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA in eight relief appearances, including a scoreless ninth inning in the first game. After six seasons with the Mets, the right-hander joined the Cubs as a non-roster invitee in spring training.
Hughes is 0-0 with a 2.57 and nine strikeouts for the Cubs in five relief appearances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.