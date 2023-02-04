Kitayama leads Pebble Beach as the worst of the wind looms
PEBBLE BEACH — Kurt Kitayama is starting to feel more comfortable each time he gets in contention on the PGA Tour, and the Californian can only hope that’s the case going into the weekend at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Kitayama opened with 10 straight pars before getting on track and finished birdie-par on two of the tougher holes at Pebble Beach for a 2-under 70 that gave him a one-shot lead Friday.
Kitayama was at 9-under 134 and led by one over Keith Mitchell, Brandon Wu, Joseph Bramlett and Hank Lebioda.
The way the forecast looks, getting comfortable on the Monterey Peninsula takes on a different meaning.
Katayama’s last shot at his first PGA Tour win was in the fall in the CJ Cup of South Carolina at Congaree. He was tied for the lead going into the weekend with Jon Rahm, and he was in the final group and one shot behind Rory McIlroy going to the final round.
He also finished runner-up to Rahm in Mexico last year, and to Xander Schauffele in the Scottish Open.
“I think the more you put yourself in that position the more you can get comfortable feeling uncomfortable,” Kitayama said. “It’s definitely good experiences to fall back on and use coming Sunday, hopefully.”
The contenders at Pebble don’t have that kind of star power. Of the leading 10 players, only four have won on the PGA Tour and Scott Stallings is the only multiple winner.
AP source: Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets
NEW YORK — Unable to get a new contract, Kyrie Irving is looking for a new address.
The All-Star guard has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, a person with knowledge of the details said Friday.
The request comes less than a week before the trade deadline and possibly signals an ending to his tenure with the franchise, either then or after this season ends.
Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because talks were to remain private. It was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic.
Irving is eligible for a contract extension, but the Nets refused to give him one last summer. Irving’s agent and stepmother, Shetellia Irving, told Bleacher Report last week that she had reached out to the Nets regarding a new deal. Kyrie Irving — whose current deal with the Nets expires after this season — is eligible for a four-year contract worth as much as $200 million.
“I have reached out to the Nets regarding this,” Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. “We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets’ court to communicate now if their desire is the same.”
Irving and the Nets were thought to be moving toward a long-term extension in 2021, when Kevin Durant signed one. Instead, Irving proved himself to be unreliable, missing games for reasons unrelated to basketball, and the Nets changed their thoughts about locking into a lengthy future with the point guard.
The Nets — coming off a 43-point loss at Boston on Wednesday — open a five-game homestand Saturday against Washington. Irving isn’t listed on their injury report, meaning he is available to play. They play six of their last seven games before the All-Star break at home; the only “road” game in that stretch is at the New York Knicks.
But whether Irving will be part of any of that is unclear now.
A tweet was posted to Irving’s account shortly before the first reports of the trade request came out; as often is the case with Irving when it comes to social media posts, it was not certain what exactly he was referring to in that post.
“To my Peers: JUST BE YOURSelf and GROW! Keep people around who CELEBRATE YOU unconditionally and appreciates all of the hard work that gets put in. Distance yourself from the folks who manipulate, hate, and hurt,” read the tweet.
Sean Payton is officially named Broncos head coach
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos named Sean Payton the 20th head coach in franchise history Friday, 40 days after firing rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
“Sean Payton is an outstanding leader and Super Bowl champion with a brilliant offensive mind. He shares our commitment to winning championships for Broncos Country and we’re excited to welcome him as our new head coach,” owner and CEO Greg Penner said in a statement.
“Sean knows how to build a championship culture with high expectations. He coaches with intensity and attention to detail while setting and maintaining high standards. Sean pours his heart and soul into winning with preparation, creativity and a genuine love of the game.”
The Broncos reached an agreement earlier this week to compensate the New Orleans Saints, who had Payton under contract for two more years.
A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Saints would receive the Broncos’ first-round selection, No. 29 overall, in this year’s draft and a 2022 second-rounder and the Broncos would receive New Orleans’ third-round selection next year.
Payton, 59, will be formally introduced Monday at team headquarters. He has already been busy interviewing candidates for his coaching staff.
NBA suspends Brooks, fines Mitchell for Grizzlies-Cavaliers scuffle
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay by the NBA, and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court incident on Thursday night.
The league announced the punishments on Friday.
Brooks swung and struck Mitchell in the groin area during the third quarter after the Grizzlies guard had fallen to the floor. Mitchell retaliated by throwing the ball at Brooks and then shoving him.
Both players were ejected in Cleveland’s 128-113 win.
Afterward, Mitchell accused Brooks of being a dirty player.
“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell said. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. This isn’t new.”
The league said Brooks will serve his suspension on Sunday, when the Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors.
Snowboarders sue coach, USOPC in assault, harassment case
Olympic bronze medalist Rosey Fletcher has filed a lawsuit accusing former snowboard coach Peter Foley of sexually assaulting, harassing and intimidating members of his team for years, while the organizations overseeing the team did nothing to stop it.
Fletcher is a plaintiff in one of two lawsuits filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on Thursday. One names Foley, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team and its former CEO, Tiger Shaw, as defendants. Another, filed by a former employee of USSS, names Foley, Shaw and the ski federation as defendants.
One of the lawsuits, which also accuse the defendants of sex trafficking, harassment, and covering up repeated acts of sexual assault and misconduct, allege Foley snuck into bed and sexually assaulted Fletcher, then shortly after she won her bronze medal at the 2006 Olympics, approached her “and said he still remembered ‘how she was breathing,’ referring to the first time he assaulted her.”
The lawsuits describe Foley as fostering a depraved travel squad of snowboarders, in which male coaches shared beds with female athletes, crude jokes about sexual conquests were frequently shared and coaches frequently commented to the female athletes about their weight and body types.
“Male coaches, including Foley, would slap female athletes’ butts when they finished their races, even though the coaches would not similarly slap the butts of male athletes,” the lawsuit said. “Physical assault did not stop with slapping butts. Notably, a female athlete once spilled barbeque sauce on her chest while eating and a male coach approached her and licked it off her chest without warning or her consent.”
The USOPC and USSS knew of Foley’s behavior but did nothing to stop it, the lawsuit said. It depicted Foley as an all-powerful coach who could make and break athletes’ careers on the basis of how they got along off the mountain.
Foley’s attorney, Howard Jacobs, did not immediately return requests for comment from The Associated Press. Jacobs has previously said allegations of sexual misconduct against Foley are false.
AP source: Alabama hiring Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees
Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized and still needed university approval.
The South Bend Tribune was first to report Rees was leaving his alma mater to join coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.
Rees interviewed with Saban earlier in the week and then visited Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Thursday.
The 30-year-old Rees is replacing Bill O’Brien, who left to take the offensive coordinator position with the Patriots. The former Houston Texans coach was an assistant with New England before becoming Penn State’s head coach in 2012.
Alabama offensive coordinator has been a launching pad position in recent years. Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin, Maryland coach Mike Locksley and Texas coach Steve Sarkisian have all served as Saban’s OC, along with Giants coach Brian Daboll.
Daboll returned to the NFL as an offensive coordinator after his one season in Tuscaloosa and then landed his first head coaching job last year.
Menacing charge against Bengals’ Joe Mixon is dismissed
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon no longer faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati.
A Friday order dismissing the case in Hamilton County Municipal Court said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal “in the interest of justice.”
A warrant for Mixon was issued Thursday. A police officer’s accompanying affidavit alleged that the 26-year-old pointed a firearm and told the victim: “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”
It said the altercation happened a few blocks from the Bengals’ stadium on Jan. 21 — the day before Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game — but included no other details about the circumstances.
“I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work,” said Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer.
A statement from the Bengals said the team was investigating the situation and not commenting further on the charge or its dismissal.
Paul, McDonald give US 2-0 lead over Uzbekistan in Davis Cup
LONDON— Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, gave the United States a 2-0 lead over host Uzbekistan in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday.
Paul beat Khumoyun Sultanov 6-1, 7-6 (6) after McDonald’s Davis Cup debut produced a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sergey Fomin on an indoor hard court in Tashkent.
The best-of-five-match series finishes Saturday with one match in doubles followed by two in singles. The Americans can clinch a spot in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals if Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek defeat Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev in doubles.
“A sweep would be nice,” Paul said. “Bring out the broomsticks.”
Paul moved into the top 20 in the ATP rankings for the first time this week by reaching his first Grand Slam semifinal in Australia, where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic. McDonald eliminated 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal in the second round at the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.
David Nainkin is serving as interim captain for the United States, replacing Mardy Fish.
Raiders hire former Commanders OC Scott Turner
LAS VEGAS — Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders’ staff, likely helping oversee the passing game.
“I’m just happy to be a part of the staff and it’s obviously coach (Josh) McDaniels’ deal, and I’m just going to be ready to contribute and help the best I can,” Turner said Friday. “I’ll get out there and get a feel for the team. It’s just everything’s so new right now.”
The 40-year-old Turner was the Commanders’ offensive coordinator the last three seasons before he was fired Jan. 10. Washington ranked 20th in total offense, 21st in passing and 24th in scoring this season.
Turner, the son of longtime former NFL offensive coordinator and head coach Norv, oversaw eight quarterbacks during his time with the Commanders. Their offense was ranked in the bottom half of the league all three seasons.
Joining the Raiders represents a little bit of a homecoming for Turner, who was a backup quarterback at UNLV in 2003 and 2004 and still has a Las Vegas area code for his phone number.
“I just came out there and met with the staff earlier this week, and it obviously brings back some memories,” Turner said. “A little bit different situation now. I’ll be coming out with my wife and kids. But it’ll be good to be back.”
Olympic flame to take seaborne journey to 2024 Paris Games
MARSEILLE, France — The Olympic flame is going for a sail.
Instead of arriving overland, the symbolic flame alighting the 2024 Paris Games will take to the seas from its birthplace in Greece, arriving aboard a three-mast tall ship in the French port of Marseille.
Paris organizers announced the flame’s journey on Friday at City Hall in Marseille, a former Greek colony founded 2,600 years ago.
According to tradition, the flame will be lit by the sun’s rays at a ceremony in Ancient Olympia. Then it will be carried by the Olympic torch to Athens and across the Mediterranean to the famed Old Port of Marseille, where the flame will be greeted by an armada of boats along the French coastline, organizers said.
It will travel to the Marseille marina — where Olympic sailing competitions will be based — and the Marseille stadium hosting Olympic soccer games.
After that it will be carried overland in the traditional torch relay, before arriving in Paris to light the cauldron and officially open the 2024 Games, which run from July 26-Aug. 11. The Paris Paralympics follow from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.
Friday’s announcement came as the general assembly of Ukraine’s National Olympic Committee met in Kyiv to discuss a possible boycott of Paris 2024 if Russian athletes are allowed to compete.
The International Olympic Committee last week sought to chart a path for athletes from Russia and Belarus who have not actively supported the war in Ukraine to join the Paris Olympics. That provoked strong objections from Ukraine, which wants those countries banned from most international sports.
Asked by the Associated Press about the issue, Paris 2024 organizing committee president Tony Estanguet declined to delve into what he said was a political decision.
“My job is to make sure that all athletes who want to participate will be offered the best conditions in terms of security, to offer them the chance to live their dream,” he said.
Fried, Braves go to salary arbitration for 2nd straight year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pitcher Max Fried went to salary arbitration with the Atlanta Braves for the second straight year, asking for $15 million instead of the team’s $13.5 million offer.
The 29-year-old left-hander went 14-7 for the second straight season and lowered his ERA to 2.48 from 3.04 in 2021. Fried was a first-time All-Star last season, was second to Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in Cy Young Award voting and was third in the National League in ERA behind Alcantara and Julio Urías with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Fried won a $6.85 million salary last year instead of the team’s $6.6 million proposal in arbitration. That was after he pitched six shutout innings in World Series Game 6 as the Braves won their first title since 1995.
Fried, who is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series, had his case heard Friday by a panel that’s expected to issue a decision Saturday.
Players have won two of three decisions so far: Pitcher Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat the Miami Marlins. But Seattle defeated Diego Castillo ($2.95 million).
A decision is being held for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe, whose case was argued Monday. About 20 more cases are scheduled through Feb. 17.
Alabama coach Nate Oats gets new 6-year, $30 million deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program’s best regular season in decades.
Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the deal running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved Friday by the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.
It makes him the fourth-highest paid basketball coach in the Southeastern Conference and among the Top 10 nationally, athletic director Greg Byrne said.
Oats, who is in his fourth season, will make $4.5 million for the first year with $200,000 annual raises. The fourth-ranked Crimson Tide (19-3, 9-0 SEC) has the team’s highest ranking this deep into a season since 1976-77.
“I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from the University of Alabama,” Oats said in a statement. “As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the university.
“I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading.”
Alabama has gone 80-39 under Oats, winning the 2021 SEC regular season and tournament championships.
Tennis pro Varvara Lepchenko’s doping ban cut to 21 months
Former top-20 tennis player and U.S. Olympian Varvara Lepchenko’s doping suspension for use of a banned stimulant was reduced from four years to 21 months as part of an agreement with the International Tennis Federation.
The agreeement was reached after Lepchenko appealed her suspention to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The settlement was signed in October, approved by CAS on Tuesday and made public by the ITF on Friday. The World Anti-Doping Agency signed off on it, too.
Lepchenko’s urine sample after a first-round loss at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July 2021 contained the stimulant. She then competed at three other events — including winning a title in Charleston, South Carolina — before being provisionally banned for four years, backdated to August 2021.
Her appeal to CAS was based on her later finding, in a travel bag, a bottle of capsules that was determined to contain the substance for which she tested positive — an ingredient that was not listed on the bottle label.
According to the ITF’s news release Friday, Lepchenko and the ITF agreed that she committed a violation, that she will be ineligible to compete for 21 months, and that her penalty will run from August 2021 — the time of her most recent match — and expire this May.
“Varvara is relieved that she was able to establish, through a lengthy investigation, that her positive test was caused by a contaminated supplement that did not disclose the presence of the banned substance on its label,” a lawyer for Lepchenko, Howard Jacobs, wrote in an email to The Associated Press. “She looks forward to her return to the WTA Tour in May.”
Clemson gives raises, contract extensions to football staff
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson’s board of trustees approved raises for special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason on Friday.
Reed and Eason also received one-year extensions keeping them tied to the Tigers through Jan. 31, 2026.
Reed, who’s been with the Tigers since 2013, had his yearly salary increased $50,000 to $800,000. Eason, the former Clemson standout defensive lineman, joined the staff this past season. He also had his compensation upped by $50,000 to $800,000.
Seven other assistants were given one-year extensions by the trustees’ compensation committee, but without a raise in salary.
Co-defensive coordinators Wes Goodwin and Mickey Conn had their contracts extended through Jan. 31, 2026.
Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, tight ends coach Kyle Richardson, offensive line coach Thomas Austin, running backs coach C.J. Spiller and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham all got one-year extensions through Jan. 31, 2025.
New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley last month received a three-year contract at $1.75 million per season.
Clemson will pay its 10 on-field assistants $7.475 million this season, an increase of $925,000 from the total for 2022.
The Tigers went 11-3 last season, winning the Atlantic Coast Conference title for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.
Wrexham to compete in 7-on-7 tournament in North Carolina
BOSTON — Wrexham, the fifth-tier Welsh club owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, will send a team to compete in a $1 million, winner-take-all, seven—on-seven tournament in early June in Cary, North Carolina.
The 32-team tournament includes Mexico’s Necaxa and teams organized by former U.S captain Clint Dempsey, U.S. women’s team midfielder Heather O’Reilly and Hashtag United, a British site founded by YouTube personality Spencer Carmichael-Brown.
TBT Enterprises is organizing the tournament, which runs June 1-4. Wrexham said Friday that its team will include club legends, some from the “Welcome to Wrexham” documentary series on FX.
Wrexham, bought by Reynolds and McElhenney in 2020, began Friday second to Notts County in England’s National League, hoping to gain promotion to fourth-tier League Two. It visits Sheffield United in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday after conceding in the fifth minute of stoppage time of a 3-3 draw on Jan. 29.
Wrexham adviser Shaun Harvey said if the club wins the tournament, it would use $500,000 of the prize money for community work.
Pitcher Luzardo beats Miami Marlins in salary arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pitcher Jesús Luzardo became the second player in two days to beat the Miami Marlins in salary arbitration and was awarded $2.45 million on Friday.
Miami had argued for $2.1 million during a hearing Thursday before a panel of John Stout, Melinda Gordon and Richard Bloch.
AL batting champion Luis Arraez, an All-Star infielder acquired by the Marlins from Minnesota last month, was awarded a $6.1 million salary on Thursday rather than the team’s $5 million figure.
Luzardo, a 25-year-old left-hander, was 4-7 with a 3.32 ERA in 18 starts last year, striking out 120 and walking 35 in 100 1/3 innings. He is 13-18 with a 3.59 ERA in 45 starts and 16 relief appearances over four big league seasons.
Luzardo made $715,000 last season and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. He can become a free agent after the 2026 season.
Players have won two of three decisions this year, with about 20 more scheduled for hearings.
Seattle defeated Diego Castillo in the first decision this year on Wednesday, and the relief pitcher will get a raise to $2.95 million rather than his request of $3,225,000.
A decision is being held for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe, whose case was argued Monday.
Capitals sign Dylan Strome to $25 million, 5-year extension
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Washington Capitals signed forward Dylan Strome to a five-year extension worth $25 million.
The team announced the contract Friday during NHL All-Star Weekend, which is taking place in South Florida — the place Strome was drafted third in 2015.
Strome will count $5 million against the salary cap through the 2027-28 season. He was set to be a restricted free agent this summer.
“Dylan is an intelligent and skilled center and has been a great addition to our organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “We are pleased to sign him to a long-term contract. We feel his skill set is a great fit for our team as he enters the prime years of his career at an important position.”
Strome is getting a raise from the $3.5 million deal he signed with the Capitals after the Chicago Blackhawks opted not to tender him a qualifying offer and made him a free agent. Strome has 11 goals and 25 assists in 36 games this season and ranks third on Washington’s roster with 14 power-play points.
The Mississauga, Ontario, native who played his junior hockey alongside Connor McDavid with the Erie Otters has 206 points in 325 regular-season NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes, Blackhawks and Capitals.
Mark Geiger replaces Howard Webb as head of MLS referees
NEW YORK — Mark Geiger will take over from Howard Webb as the head of referees in Major League Soccer.
The 48-year-old Geiger, who retired as a referee after the 2018 season, was promoted Friday to general manager of the Professional Referee Organization that supplies MLS match officials.
Geiger started as a MLS referee in 2004 and officiated 186 regular-season games and the 2014 MLS championship.
He worked three games at the 2014 World Cup, becoming the first American to referee a knockout stage match when he officiated France’s round of 16 victory over Nigeria. Geiger worked three more games at the 2018 World Cup, including England’s round of 16 win over Colombia, and was the VAR for five matches.
Geiger was hired as PRO’s director of senior match officials in 2019.
Webb, referee of the 2010 World Cup final, became PRO’s manager of video assistant referee operations in 2017 and succeeded Peter Walton as PRO’s general manager in January 2018.
Webb refereed in the Premier League from 2003-14. He said last August he was leaving at the end of the season to become chief refereeing officer of the Professional Game Match Officials, which is responsible for the officiating in England. He took over from Mike Riley, who had been PGMO’s managing director for 13 years.
