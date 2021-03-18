Quartz Hill tennis wins season opener against Lancaster
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill boys tennis team dominated its Golden League match against Lancaster on Tuesday, 6-0 at Quartz Hill High.
It was the first match back from the COVID pandemic for both teams.
Quartz Hill singles player Henry Andrews swept his two sets 6-1, 6-1 and teammate Connor Cheng won his two sets 6-2, 6-2, against Gabriel Perey and Aaron Meas from Lancaster.
Quartz Hill’s first-year doubles team of Diego Cocoros and Minh Hoang defeated Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Charles Liggins and Michael Prudente.
Quartz Hill will face Antelope Valley on March 30.
Buehler outduels Giolito as Dodgers top White Sox
Aces Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lucas Giolito of the Chicago White Sox faced off in Arizona.
Buehler tossed four effective innings in Los Angeles’ 4-3 victory. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed an unearned run and five hits, struck out five and walked one.
Giolito was charged with two runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-6 right-hander struck out six and walked two.
“I had a couple stressful innings today, and it’s good to get reps in pitching with runners in scoring position,” Giolito said, “getting the pitch count above 20 in an inning, I think that happened twice. Ideally, I’d love to go out there and just have 1-2-3 innings where I’m striking everyone out. But that’s not baseball, that’s not going to happen, so I welcome the challenge today.”
Field is set: NCAA Tournament will have no replacement teams
The deadline for teams to be replaced in the NCAA Tournament passed without incident: The field of 68 is set, with only Virginia not yet settled in Indiana.
The NCAA had selected the first four teams outside the field to be on standby just in case one of the teams selected had to withdraw because of COVID-19 issues. Louisville was the first team on deck, then Colorado State, Saint Louis and Mississippi.
The deadline for a replacement team to be called up to Indianapolis was 6 p.m. EDT Tuesday. If any team has to withdraw after this point, the game will be a no contest and their opponent will advance in the bracket.
Virginia is still on campus after most of its players ended up in quarantine after one individual tested positive for COVID-19 last week. That forced the Cavaliers to withdraw from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Because Virginia’s players and coaches can still complete seven days of negative tests before arriving in Indianapolis, they will be allowed to arrive late for Saturday night’s first-round game against 13th-seeded Ohio.
NCAA senior vice president for basketball Dan Gavitt said Wednesday that Virginia is expected to arrive early Friday. The fourth-seeded Cavaliers will still have to be tested twice and quarantine until both tests are returned negative. Gavitt said he believe Virginia will have the opportunity to get a practice in before they play.
Some NFL veterans prosper as business season begins
As the NFL opened its business year Wednesday, veterans Trent Williams, A.J. Green and Emmanuel Sanders prospered.
Some teams officially announced deals that consistently leaked during the “legal tampering” period that began Monday, and others stayed pretty silent. That trio of players with a total of 31 pro seasons made out very well despite not getting big offers immediately.
The 49ers held onto the best tackle who could have become a free agent by giving Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman. Williams is a particularly intriguing case. His agents at Elite Loyalty Sports said the deal agreed to early Wednesday will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay a year ago. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.
Basically, he gambled on himself. Seeking to get out of Washington, where Williams believed the medical staff botched a cancer diagnosis, he sat out 2019. Midway through that season, he hoped to be traded before the deadline, which didn’t occur. Williams was banished from the Washington facility by former team president Bruce Allen.
Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon will miss first two rounds
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced Wednesday that guard De’Vion Harmon will miss the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.
That means the team’s No. 2 scorer won’t be available when the eighth-seeded Sooners play No. 9 seed Missouri on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Harmon averages 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. The sophomore scored 22 points earlier in the season in a win over Kansas and a career-high 23 in a loss to Oklahoma State.
Kruger said Harmon is the only Oklahoma player to test positive or be in contact tracing.
LA Galaxy sign former Toronto FC star Victor Vázquez
CARSON — The LA Galaxy have signed Victor Vázquez, reuniting the Spanish midfielder and MLS standout with former Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney.
The 34-year-old Vázquez returned to MLS on Wednesday with the Galaxy, who hired Vanney in January. Vázquez agreed to a one-year contract with a one-year option.
Vázquez had two outstanding seasons with Toronto in 2017-18, racking up 18 goals and 26 assists in just 57 appearances while winning the MLS Cup and the Supporters’ Shield. He was named to the MLS Best XI in 2017 while Toronto won the domestic treble.
Vázquez subsequently went to clubs in Qatar and Belgium, but the attacking midfielder was not signed to any team when the Galaxy acquired him.
Vázquez will boost the Galaxy’s depth in midfield alongside Jonathan Dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget, Sacha Kljestan and French newcomer Samuel Grandsir.
“He was a top creative player in our league while with Toronto, and he will bring a great deal of leadership to our club both on and off the field,” Galaxy general manager Dennis Te Kloese said.
Vázquez began his career at the famed La Masia academy in his native Barcelona, training alongside the likes of his close friend Lionel Messi, Cesc Fàbregas and Gerard Piqué in the remarkable Class of ‘87.
After injuries limited him to minor appearances for Barça, Vázquez spent five years with Belgium’s Club Brugge and another year with Cruz Azul in Mexico before enjoying the most productive years of his pro career under Vanney in Toronto.
Vázquez must acquire a visa before he can join the Galaxy, who are in preseason training. The five-time MLS Cup champions open the regular season April 18 in Miami, with their home opener on April 25 against the New York Red Bulls.
UConn frosh Paige Bueckers leads women’s AP All-America team
Paige Bueckers came to Connecticut with a lot of hype surrounding her.
The freshman guard has lived up to it so far, delivering record-breaking performances and earning a spot on The Associated Press women’s basketball All-American team Wednesday. She’s only the third freshman to make the AP team, joining Oklahoma’s Courtney Paris and UConn’s Maya Moore.
Bueckers received 28 first place votes from the national panel of 30 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll. She was joined by Dana Evans of Louisville, Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, Rhyne Howard of Kentucky and NaLyssa Smith of Baylor.
Bueckers averaged 19.7 points, 6.1 assists and shot nearly 54% from the field and a remarkable 47% from 3-point range. She became the first UConn player to score 30 or more points in three straight games, including a 31-point effort against South Carolina. She also set the school record for assists in a game (14) and the freshman mark.
Evans was a key to Louisville’s regular-season ACC championship. She averaged 20 points and saved her best effort for the fourth quarter when she consistently would take over games to give the Cardinals the victory. She shot 92% from the free throw line.
Boston had a solid sophomore season for the Gamecocks, averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and blocking 2.8 shots a game. She was a key reason that the Gamecocks won the SEC Tournament.
Coaching staff of NY Rangers in COVID protocol
The New York Rangers will be without coach David Quinn and his entire staff tonight against Philadelphia because of NHL COVID protocol.
The team says Quinn and assistants Jacques Martin, David Oliver and Greg Brown are unavailable. Martin is among the oldest coaches in hockey at age 68.
Kris Knoblauch, who coaches the Rangers’ top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League’s Hartford WolfPack, will serve as acting coach. Hartford assistant Gord Murphy and associate general manager Chris Drury will also be behind the bench. Knoblauch and Murphy are former Flyers assistants.
The Rangers will have defenseman Adam Fox and forward Pavel Buchnevich back after each player spent time on the league’s COVID protcol list.
LeBron gets 99th triple-double, Lakers rout Wolves 137-121
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in his 99th career triple-double, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 137-121 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.
Montrezl Harrell scored 25 points as the defending NBA champions picked up their third straight victory on the second night of a back-to-back set. Dennis Schröder had 16 points and seven assists, while Kyle Kuzma and Talen Horton-Tucker scored 16 points apiece and excelled in the second half as the Lakers pulled away from NBA-worst Minnesota.
James got his fifth triple-double of the season midway through the fourth quarter. Only four players in NBA history have recorded 100 triple-doubles, and they include Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd (107).
Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 29 points apiece for the Timberwolves, who had won two of their last three games for the first time since December. Minnesota made 52% of its shots against one of the NBA’s best defensive teams, but allowed eight Lakers to score at least eight points apiece.
Avalanche score last 6 goals in 8-4 win over Ducks
DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon and Samuel Girard scored 2:23 apart early in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied for six unanswered goals to beat the Anaheim Ducks 8-4 on Tuesday night.
Nazem Kadri had two goals and two assists for Colorado. Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots after replacing Hunter Miska, who allowed four goals on seven shots.
Anaheim had two goals in its previous three games but broke out with a big first period. Adam Henrique led with a goal and two assists, and Troy Terry also scored.
The teams combined for six goals in the first — four in the opening 7:02. Andre Burakovsky gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 1:01, but the Ducks scored on their first two shots, by Terry and Danton Heinen. Kadri’s first of the night made it 2-all.
Miska, who gave up five goals in his last game, an overtime loss to Anaheim 10 days earlier, struggled against the Ducks again. When Henrique scored at 15:59 to give Anaheim a 3-2 lead, it was just the fifth shot Miska faced. Then, after Derek Grant was awarded a penalty shot when he was tripped on a short-handed chance, Miska was beaten again with 17 seconds left in the period.
Sabres fire coach Krueger while in midst of 12-game skid
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Twelve consecutive losses — and no indication of the skid ending any time soon — were enough for Buffalo Sabres first-year general manager Kevyn Adams to fire coach Ralph Krueger on Wednesday.
The Sabres made the move the morning after a 3-2 loss at New Jersey, against a Devils team that snapped an 11-game home skid.
“For me, this is about results that haven’t been good enough,” Adams said. “This is about how do we improve. I believe every crisis is an opportunity for change. And this is a chance for us to move forward and begin to get this thing pointed in the right direction.”
Assistant coach Don Granato takes over on an interim basis, with Adams planning to conduct an extensive offseason search for a full-time replacement. Granato has no NHL head coaching experience, and joined Krueger’s staff after spending two seasons as an assistant coach in Chicago.
Assistant Mike Smith was also fired, and replaced by the Sabres promoting development coaches Matt Ellis and Dan Girardi.
Ex-NBA player Shawn Bradley paralyzed in cycling accident
Former NBA player Shawn Bradley disclosed Wednesday that he was paralyzed two months ago when he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home.
The statement issued through the Dallas Mavericks on behalf of the 48-year-old Bradley was the first public acknowledgement of the incident involving the second overall pick in the 1993 draft by Philadelphia.
The 7-foot-6 Bradley was riding his bike about a block from his home in St. George, Utah, on Jan. 20, when he was struck, causing a traumatic spinal cord injury, the statement said. Bradley has been hospitalized since the accident, undergoing neck fusion surgery and rehabilitation.
Oklahoma women’s coach Coale retires after 3 Final Fours
Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale is retiring after 25 years leading the program.
The school made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday.
Coale, a native of tiny Healdton, Oklahoma, is a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and will be inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame this summer. She led three Oklahoma teams to the Final Four, and the Sooners reached the national title game in 2002. She is a four-time Big 12 Coach of the Year who led the Sooners to six Big 12 regular-season and four Big 12 tournament titles.
Hawkeyes heavy favorite at NCAA wrestling championships
It has been more than a decade since Iowa, the program that Dan Gable turned into the gold standard in college wrestling, showed the kind of dominance at the NCAA championships that it takes to win a team title.
The drought probably would have ended last season had the tournament not been canceled.
It almost certainly will end this weekend.
Beginning with 125-pound Spencer Lee, the two-time and defending champ, right on through heavyweight, the Hawkeyes will bring the deepest and most talented team in the field to St. Louis. They qualified an All-American candidate at every weight and will have four No. 1 seeds when the tournament begins with the first session Thursday.
Reynolds, Odunze receive US call-ups but not Hoppe
CHICAGO — Defender Bryan Reynolds received his first call-up to the U.S. national team after the 19-year-old made his debut for Roma last weekend.
Chituru Odunze, an 18-year-old goalkeeper with Leicester, also could debut in exhibitions against Jamaica on March 25 at Wiener Neustadt, Austria, or three days later at Northern Ireland. Both games will be played without fans because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Forward Matthew Hoppe, who has scored five goals for Schalke this season, was not called in for a possible debut. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie, who has a slight injury, according to U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, was not among the 26 players announced Wednesday.
Several players are scheduled to return to their clubs after the match against Jamaica, including defenders John Brooks, Reggie Cannon and Chris Richards, midfielder Tyler Adams, and forwards Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent and Tim Weah.
AP sources: Heat sending Leonard to Thunder for Ariza
MIAMI — The Miami Heat have agreed to trade Meyers Leonard and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Trevor Ariza, two people with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.
The teams were working to schedule a trade call with the league, which signs off on all deals, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still pending.
Leonard, who needed to sign off on the trade because of his contract status, has done so, according to one of the people who was familiar with the terms of the agreement. The Thunder are not expected to keep Leonard, who is unable to play the rest of this season because of a shoulder injury and has a team option for about $10.2 million next season.
Leonard has been away from the Heat for more than a week after a video surfaced of him using an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming the playing of a video game. He apologized for the incident, which was roundly criticized by the Heat, Jewish groups and even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver — who fined Leonard $50,000 and barred him from being around the Heat for one week. The team had previously said Leonard would be away from the team indefinitely.
AP source: Raiders releasing star C Rodney Hudson
The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to release star center Rodney Hudson as part of a major overhaul of the team’s offensive line.
A person familiar with the move said Tuesday that Hudson will be released with two years left on his current contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. NFL Network first reported the move.
A second person familiar with the deal says the Raiders also have agreed to a deal to keep linebacker Nicholas Morrow before he was set to become a free agent on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.
SiriusXM NFL Radio first reported the deal.
The Raiders are completely revamping their offensive line that was one of the most expensive in the league. The team has agreed to trade right tackle Trent Brown to New England in a deal that will be finalized Wednesday and cut left guard Richie Incognito. Right guard Gabe Jackson also is expected to be cut but that move hasn’t happened yet.
The only starter from 2020 assured of returning is 2018 first-round left tackle Kolton Miller. Denzelle Good, who filled in as a starter at both right tackle and left guard last season, is set to become a free agent on Wednesday.
Islanders captain Anders Lee out for season with knee injury
New York Islanders captain Anders Lee is out for the rest of the season with a right knee injury that requires surgery.
General manager Lou Lamoriello said Wednesday that Lee is set for surgery later this week to repair a torn ACL. Lee tore the ligament when he got tangled up with New Jersey’s Pavel Zacha last Thursday.
“You never replace the player that you lost,” Lamoriello said. “He’s our captain. He’s our leader on and off the ice and he’s the voice of the players with the coaches and management, so that’s a little different. But we have tremendous confidence in the players in this locker room, tremendous confidence in the leadership, so they will certainly take up that.”
The team put him on long-term injured reserve and now can use his $7 million in salary-cap space to add players before the April 12 trade deadline. Lee led New York with 12 goals when he was injured.
Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov reach Dubai quarterfinals
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov eased into the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships on Wednesday and qualifier Lloyd Harris continued his run of upsets.
The second-seeded Rublev needed barely an hour to win 6-3, 6-1 against Taylor Fritz. He next faces a rematch against Marton Fucsovics, the player he beat in the Rotterdam final earlier this month.
Fucsovics won 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 against 11th-seeded Dusan Lajovic. The Hungarian has gone to three sets in all three matches in Dubai this week.
Playing his 200th tour-level match, the third-seeded Shapovalov held serve throughout a 6-4, 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz to set up a quarterfinal against Jeremy Chardy. If Shapovalov wins, it would be the first time this year that the 12th-ranked Canadian has won three consecutive matches. Chardy upset eighth-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.
Harris won 7-6 (5), 6-4 against 14th-seeded Filip Krajinovic to follow his upset win over top-seeded Dominic Thiem on Wednesday. The South African qualifier was 4-2 down in the tiebreaker before winning five of the following six points, and broke Krajinovic at 3-3 in the second. Harris will face Kei Nishikori, who beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-4.
Aslan Karatsev continued his strong start to 2021 by beating Lorenzo Sonego 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Russian was a surprise Australian Open semifinalist as a qualifier last month and will now face another Italian, Jannik Sinner. Sinner upset fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
Alexandrova wins as Russians lead the way in St. Petersburg
Russian players continued their dominance at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy on Wednesday as Ekaterina Alexandrova, Vera Zvonareva and Svetlana Kuznetsova all booked their places in the quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Alexandrova won 6-3, 6-4 against Tereza Martincova after twice coming from a break down in the second set. She will play either fellow Russian Margarita Gasparyan or Czech Katerina Siniakova.
Zvonareva upset third-seeded Fiona Ferro to reach her first tour quarterfinal since 2019. The 36-year-old Zvonareva, a former Wimbledon finalist, needed 3 hours, 13 minutes to wrap up a 6-7 (6), 7-5, 7-6 (2) win.
Zvonareva will face an all-Russian quarterfinal against either fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or qualifier Anastasia Gasanova, who beat Katarina Zavatska 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-5 in their first-round match.
Kuznetsova advanced with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Wang Xinyu, who double-faulted twice in a row to give her opponent match point.
Kuznetsova will face Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian, whho beat Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 7-6 (9) in the only last-16 match not to feature a Russian player. Cristian reached her first career tour quarterfinal after converting her fifth match point against the 2017 French Open champion in a match which finished after 1 a.m. local time.
Zaza scores twice as Torino beats Sassuolo 3-2 in Serie A
TURIN, Italy — Simone Zaza scored twice to help relegation-threatened Torino fight back from two goals down and beat Sassuolo 3-2 Wednesday in a rearranged Serie A match.
Zaza headed in the winner in stoppage time and was then surrounded by the Torino players and coaching staff, which rushed onto the field to hug him.
Sassuolo was 2-0 up with 13 minutes remaining after Domenico Berardi’s first-half double. But Zaza pulled one back for Torino and Rolando Mandragora netted the equalizer 10 minutes later.
Torino moved out of the relegation zone, a point above the bottom three having played a match less than the teams around it.
Sassuolo remained eighth.
The match was rearranged from last month because of a number of coronavirus cases in the Torino squad.
Sassuolo took the lead when Filip Duričić found Francesco Caputo with a chipped pass and he touched it on for Berardi to fire past Salvatore Sirigu in the sixth minute.
Goggia, Feuz win WCup downhill titles after races canceled
Sofia Goggia and Beat Feuz clinched the downhill World Cup season titles on Wednesday without needing to put on their skis after the final races in the discipline were canceled because of heavy snow.
Goggia, who has not raced since breaking a bone in her right knee seven weeks ago, won the downhill crystal globe for a second time. It was the fourth straight title for Feuz.
The races in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, were canceled because of “continuing snowfall and the present weather situation,” organizers said.
The decision was bad news for Swiss skiers Lara Gut-Behrami and Marco Odermatt, who were hoping to make up ground in the race for the women’s and men’s overall World cup title.
Petra Vlhova and Alexis Pinturault each holds a narrow lead in the overall standings but Gut-Behrami and Marco Odermatt — their nearest challengers — are stronger in downhill.
Former ski world champion Hannes Reichelt retires at age 40
Austrian skier Hannes Reichelt kept winning races after returning from several severe knee and back injuries that hampered his career.
The former world champion’s latest setback, however, was one too many.
The 40-year-old Reichelt said Wednesday he will retire at this week’s World Cup finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
The announcement came six years after the Austrian won the biggest prize of his two-decade-long career — super-G gold at the world championships in Beaver Creek, Colorado.
