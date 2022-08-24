Chargers’ J.C. Jackson could miss games after ankle surgery
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery Tuesday, putting his availability for the first two games of the season in doubt.
Jackson will miss two to four weeks, the team said in a statement. The procedure was performed at the New York Hospital of Special Surgery. The team did not specify which ankle.
Jackson was the standout free agent addition for the Chargers when they overhauled their defense this offseason, signing a five-year contract worth $82.5 million, including $40 million guaranteed.
He played his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, intercepting 25 passes in 62 games.
Originally an undrafted free agent out of Maryland, Jackson emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the NFL over the past two seasons. He had a league-leading 23 passes defended last season, while his eight interceptions ranked second.
The Patriots chose not to use the franchise tag on the 26-year-old.
Jackson bolsters a Chargers secondary that allowed 27 points per game and ranked last in third-down conversion percentage (49.54).
The Chargers host the Las Vegas Raiders to open the season on Sept. 11 in a rematch of the thrilling Week 18 35-32 overtime loss that cost Los Angeles a playoff berth. The Chargers will then play at the Kansas City Chiefs the following Thursday.
Michael Davis and second-year cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. would likely start if Jackson cannot play in one or both of those games, with former Denver Broncos defender Bryce Callahan expected to work out of the slot.
“I think that it gives us a lot of different lanes to go to,” defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said Tuesday. “That’s what we wanted. We wanted depth in this group. Like I said, the reps and the competition, as these guys have developed, I think that has really helped us.”
Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans for 80-game drug suspension
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. apologized privately to his San Diego Padres teammates for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, then publicly expressed remorse for the 80-game suspension that will keep him off the field well into next season.
“I’m really sorry for my mistakes,” the star shortstop said during a news conference in the Padres’ dugout on Tuesday.
“I’ve seen how my dreams have turned into my worst nightmares. There’s no other one to blame than myself. I haven’t made the right decisions in these past two weeks, month, even the start of the year. I made a mistake and I regret every single step I have taken,” the 23-year-old Tatis said.
Tatis, one of baseball’s brightest stars, was suspended 80 games on Aug. 12 after MLB said he tested positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis originally said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance.
Asked about the ringworm story, Tatis offered a clarification, saying he had been dealing with a skin infection for some time, took some medication and tested positive soon after.
“There’s no excuses,” he said. “I need to do a way better job knowing what is going inside my body.”
Tatis was getting close to making his season debut after rehabbing following surgery on his fractured left wrist in mid-March. He was injured in a motorcycle accident in early December in his native Dominican Republic.
Tatis said he will have surgery on his troublesome left shoulder as soon as possible.
Symbolism, empty seats: soccer returns to Ukraine amid war
KYIV, Ukraine — With two teams playing in an empty stadium hundreds of miles away from their hometowns, the Ukrainian soccer league started its new season Tuesday after a poignant ceremony paying tribute to those fighting in the war with Russia.
The opening match at Kyiv’s 65,500-seat Olympic stadium — where spectators were not allowed in — saw two teams from the war-torn east of the country, Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925, play out a 0-0 draw. The result, though, was always going to be an afterthought.
It was the first top-level soccer match played in the country since Russia’s invasion in February, and the decision to restart the league has been hailed as a defiant sign that Ukrainians are ready to restore some sense of normal life. Although this game felt far from normal.
Ukraine remains under martial law and large public gatherings have been banned in the capital ahead of the Independence Day holiday Wednesday due to fears of potential Russian bombardment.
Police stood guard in front of the turnstiles, where weeds have grown after stadiums were closed six months ago, but no fans showed up to the arena. Three more league games were scheduled for later Tuesday.
“This is work ... to show the world that life in Ukraine does not stop but continues,” Shakhtar coach Igor Jovicevic said before the opening game. “Football is something that can move the emotions of the whole country and the people who fight for all of us. So football is essential for us individually, as a team, not only for Shakhtar but also for the entire Ukrainian Premier League. It helps to continue living and shows the world that football goes on.”
Alabama gives Saban new 8-year, $93.6 million deal
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of Southeastern Conference rival Kirby Smart.
The University of Alabama trustees compensation committee on Tuesday approved a one-year extension through Feb. 28, 2030 for the 70-year old Saban, who has led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Saban’s deal averages out to $11.7 million per year, topping Smart’s $11.25 million pay at defending national champion Georgia.
The announcement comes a month after Smart agreed to a 10-year deal worth more than $110 million. The Bulldogs beat Alabama in the national championship game in January.
The two join Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.
Saban’s deal includes a salary and talent fee of $9.9 million this year with $400,000 annual raises. Saban can receive an $800,000 completion bonus at the end of February in each of the next four years, plus other bonuses.
“(Wife) Terry and I are very appreciative of the unmatched commitment the university has shown to this football program and our family over the last 15-plus years,” Saban said in a statement. “This is our home, and we look forward to finishing our career at Alabama.”
His contract ensures his pay will remain at or near the top of the heap among college football coaches.
NWSL final to be televised nationally during prime time
The National Women’s Soccer League title game will be aired nationally in prime time for the first time in the 10-year-old league’s history.
The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 29 and will be aired nationally by CBS.
“As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve,” NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman said. “We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final.”
The top six teams in the league advance to the playoffs, which are scheduled to begin Oct. 15. The top two finishers in the regular season get a bye to the semifinals.
Audi Field is the primary home of the NWSL’s Washington Spirit as well as of D.C. United in Major League Soccer. The Spirit are the NWSL’s defending champions.
ABC to air NCAA women’s basketball title game for 1st time
The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast this season on ABC for the first time.
The championship game, which usually airs in prime time, will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. The women’s Final Four is in Dallas this year.
“Scheduling the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship on ABC has been a goal for quite some time in our ongoing efforts to maximize the exposure of women’s sports in collaboration with the NCAA,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’S president for programming and original content. “Women’s NCAA Championships continue to generate strong audiences across the ABC/ESPN networks and this move represents yet another unique opportunity to showcase this marquee event and the student-athletes who are competing for a national championship.”
ESPN said it will have the 2023 and 2024 championship games on ABC and would look at moving the game back to prime time in the future but currently has commitments to entertainment shows the night of the game. Back in the 1980s when the women’s tournament first started, the Final Four and championship games aired in the afternoon on CBS. ESPN took over the entire tournament in 1996 and the title game aired in the evenings ever since.
Phillies’ Harper homers twice in Triple-A rehab game
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — With two big swings, Bryce Harper looked primed to join the Phillies in a pennant race.
Harper homered to right-center field in his first at-bat, then went opposite field for a three-run shot in the eighth inning for Philadelphia’s Triple-A team Tuesday night as part of his rehabilitation assignment from a broken left thumb.
Harper was the designated hitter and hit second in the lineup for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the start of a six-game series against Gwinnett. He drilled the fifth pitch he saw from Atlanta Braves prospect Jared Shuster high over the wall at Coca-Cola Park in front of what was announced as a sellout crowd of 10,100 fans.
He walked against Shuster in his second at-bat to the boos of the crowd that wanted Harper to take another hefty hack. Harper was then caught stealing. He grounded out in his third plate appearance, and walked again and scored in the seventh.
Twins place All-Star OF Buxton on IL with hip strain
HOUSTON — The Minnesota Twins have placed All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton on the 10-day injured list with a low grade strain of his right hip.
“It’s very tough news, of course,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But also knowing with what Buck’s been dealing with, there wasn’t actually much of a decision to be made... and I think Buck also knows that the right thing for him to do was to take a period of time... and get himself in a better spot physically so he can come back and do all the things that he’s been doing for us all year long and hopefully more.”
Buxton, who is tied for third in the American League with 28 homers, left Monday’s loss to the Rangers with tightness in the hip.
“I think we were able to avoid a major, major injury or something where we’re talking about a month or the rest of the season,” Baldelli said. “We’re not talking about that, which is a good thing.”
Buxton has also been dealing with a knee problem and Baldelli hopes the time off will help him recover from both issues.
“His knee has been a fairly consistent issue since April,” Baldelli said. “So I think this period of time will help that also settle down.”
Greg Zuerlein wins kicking job as Jets cut Eddy Pineiro
NEW YORK — Greg Zuerlein booted his way to a win in the New York Jets’ kicking competition, beating out incumbent Eddy Pineiro.
The team announced Tuesday it released Pineiro among its five cuts to get down to the NFL-mandated 80-man roster limit. That left the 34-year-old Zuerlein as the lone kicker on the Jets’ roster.
Safety Elijah Riley, linebacker Kai Nacua and offensive linemen Isaiah Williams and Caleb Benenoch also were cut.
Zuerlein, nicknamed “Greg the Leg,” was released by Dallas in March and signed by New York to a one-year, $2 million contract. He and Pineiro, who was re-signed in the offseason to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, had a close competition throughout the offseason and training camp.
Zuerlein made a 44-yard field goal and an extra point in New York’s 24-16 preseason win over Atlanta on Monday night. Pineiro made both of his extra points and didn’t attempt a field goal but kicked a 26-yarder in the 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia.
The kicker spot has been an issue for the Jets since Jason Myers went to Seattle as a free agent after making the All-Pro team in 2018. Matt Ammendola started as the team’s kicker last season before being replaced by Alex Kessman for one game. In December, New York signed Pineiro, who went 8 for 8 on field goals and 9 for 10 on extra points in five games with the Jets.
Zuerlein will be the seventh different kicker to open a season for the Jets in as many years.
“I would really like to get that settled down, to be honest,” special teams coordinator Brant Boyer said early in camp. “That was a big focus on bringing in Greg and re-signing Eddy and letting these guys compete.”
Zuerlein spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Rams, making the All-Pro and Pro Bowl teams in 2017. He kicked for Dallas the last two seasons and struggled a bit last year, going 29 of 35 on field goal attempts and missing six extra-point tries.
White Sox put Kopech on 15-day IL with strained knee
BALTIMORE — The Chicago White Sox put right-hander Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee strain.
Chicago recalled left-hander Tanner Banks from Triple-A Charlotte prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Kopech started Monday’s game at Kansas City but faced only four batters before leaving with knee soreness. He is 4-9 with a 3.58 ERA in 23 starts this season for the White Sox, who entered Tuesday three games out of first place in the AL Central and four back of the final American League wild card.
Manager Tony La Russa said two weeks should be enough time for Kopech to heal and be in pitching shape. He indicated that Davis Martin would pitch in Kopech’s absence.
Cowboys cut Hajrullahu; Maher only kicker on current roster
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu on Tuesday, leaving Brett Maher as the only kicker on the roster going into the final preseason game Friday against Seattle.
Hajrullahu and undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay started training camp on the Dallas roster, but the kicking competition in California didn’t go well.
The Cowboys added Maher while waiving Garibay two weeks ago. Maher was a 29-year-old rookie for Dallas in 2018 but was let go following 13 games a year later after going just 7 of 13 from 30 to 49 yards. He was 20 of 30 overall in 2019.
Maher didn’t kick during the pandemic-altered 2020 season before going 16 of 18 in eight games with New Orleans last season. The Cowboys decided not to bring back Greg Zuerlein after a shaky second season with them in 2021. Zuerlein is with the New York Jets.
Dallas placed tight end Jeremy Sprinkle on injured reserve, ending his season. The sixth-year player was dealing with an Achilles issue in camp.
The Cowboys waived cornerback Quandre Mosely and receiver Jaquarii Roberson. Linebacker Christian Sam was waived with an injury designation.
Panthers rookie QB Corral’s season over after foot injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed rookie quarterback Matt Corral on season-ending injured reserve after he tore ligaments in his left foot in Friday night’s 20-10 preseason loss to the New England Patriots.
NFL teams are allowed to bring back up to eight players from injured reserve this year once the season starts after they miss a minimum of four weeks.
However, according to the Panthers, Corral’s injury would have made a comeback this season unlikely and they decided to shelve him for the season.
Baker Mayfield will be Carolina’s starting quarterback with Sam Darnold serving as the backup. It’s unclear if the Panthers will keep more than two quarterbacks.
Corral is still deciding whether or not to have surgery on the torn Lisfranc ligament.
The Panthers traded up to get Corral in the third round of the NFL draft. This was expected to be a developmental year for the Mississippi product, but now Corral will have to learn by watching other quarterbacks.
The Panthers also placed cornerback Duke Dawson (groin) on IR and waived tight end Jared Scott to get their roster down to 80 players.
NCAA tennis champ Ben Shelton leaves Florida to turn pro
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — NCAA tennis champion Ben Shelton is leaving the University of Florida to turn pro.
The 19-year-old Shelton, who was born in Atlanta, announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter.
He received a wild-card invitation for the U.S. Open, which begins in New York on Monday.
Shelton won the 2022 college singles championship as a sophomore for Florida. His father, former professional tennis player Bryan, coaches the Gators.
Shelton is ranked 171st this week. He is a left-hander who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 pounds on the ATP website.
Shelton made his ATP debut at Atlanta last month and won his first match there, before losing to 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist John Isner in a third-set tiebreaker.
Last week at Cincinnati, Shelton beat No. 5 Casper Ruud, this year’s French Open runner-up, by a 6-3, 6-3 score, making Shelton the youngest U.S. man to defeat an opponent ranked in the top five since Andy Roddick in 2001.
Roddick was the last American man to win a Grand Slam title, doing so at the 2003 U.S. Open.
Former Troy football player sues ex-teammate and coaches
TROY, Ala. — A former Troy University football player has filed a lawsuit against an ex-teammate and three coaches, saying he was abused while on the team, including being sexually assaulted with a pool cue.
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Montgomery, names former Troy punter Jack Dawson; special teams coordinators Brian Blackmon and Dayne Brown; and Jamaal Smith, the director of player development.
The Associated Press is not using the name of the player who sued because it typically does not name alleged victims of sexual assault.
The suit contends that the plaintiff was bullied because of the perception that he was homosexual.
The player was lying on his stomach on the floor of the players’ lounge watching a football game on his phone when he felt “excruciating pain” as a pool cue was shoved into his anus, the suit contends. A video circulated on social media showing the assault, which occurred as others watched and laughed, it says.
The complaint, filed July 25, alleges Title IX violations, sexual harassment, discrimination, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and harassment and “molestation and violence.” The former player is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.
The three coaches knew about the abuse and did nothing to stop it, the suit contends. Only Smith remains on Troy’s staff. The alleged abuse occurred under the previous coaching staff.
According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff reported the pool cue assault to Troy University police in December 2020. It says he left the university soon after and suffered from bleeding, lingering physical pain and depression.
Dawson’s attorney, Mary Ellen Bates, and Troy spokesman Matt Clower told al.com that Dawson and the university deny the allegations and will fight the suit in court.
Dawson was Jacksonville State’s starting punter last season. A message left at Jacksonville State’s public relations office on Tuesday wasn’t returned immediately.
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett’s suspension reduced to 2 games
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City pitcher Amir Garrett’s suspension for throwing a drink on a fan was cut to two games from three under an agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association that avoided an appeal hearing.
Garrett was penalized by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill for the incident during an Aug. 2 game against the White Sox in Chicago. He began serving the penalty Tuesday night against Arizona and will complete it in Wednesday’s game against the Diamondbacks. Garrett also received an undisclosed fine.
Following the incident, Garrett apologized on Twitter, saying: “I realize my actions were uncalled for and that as players we are held to a higher standard and the chirping from fans is apart (sic) of todays game.”
The appeal would have been heard by MLB senior adviser John McHale Jr.
Garrett is expected to be available Friday when the Royals begin a three-game homestand against the San Diego Padres.
Garrett is 3-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 44 games, all in relief, this season. He pitched his first five seasons with Cincinnati and set a career high with seven saves in 2021.
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley to drive NASCAR pace car
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dawn Staley will be out front again, this time at Darlington Raceway.
South Carolina’s two-time national women’s championship coach will drive the pace car for the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs — the Southern 500 on Sept. 4.
Staley attended the event in 2017 following the her program’s first NCAA Tournament crown.
“Now, that I know what I’m in for, I can’t wait to get back on the track again,” she said in a statement.
Staley said NASCAR drivers, staff and fans all welcomed her the last time. She appreciated that because supporters are so connected to their sport, “just like women’s basketball fans are to their teams.”
The Gamecocks led the country last season in women’s basketball home attendance at 12,431 per game.
This fall, Staley will be in her 15th season at South Carolina, which will have several of its top players back next season, starting with reigning AP Player of Year in Aliyah Boston.
The Gamecocks defeated UConn in April to claim the program’s latest NCAA crown.
