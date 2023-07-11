Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations surface with football team

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations.

