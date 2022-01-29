Herta to replace injured Pastrana in Race of Champions
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Colton Herta will represent the United States in next weekend’s international Race of Champions as the replacement for injured driver Travis Pastrana.
Pastrana said this week he broke his back and hip in a BASE jumping accident.
Herta will take his place alongside seven-time NASCAR champion and current IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson. The ROC “Snow + Ice” World Final will be held next weekend in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, on the frozen Baltic Sea, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.
Herta’s father, Bryan, told The Associated Press his 21-year-old son spent part of this week researching the warmest jacket to pack for the venture. He will compete for the “Champion of Champions” title in individual ROC competition, and join Johnson on Team USA in the ROC Nations Cup.
“You ready for some racing in the snow?” Johnson tweeted to Herta on Friday.
The field also includes Sebastin Vettel and Mick Schumacher, Tom Kristensen, Sebastien Loeb, Mika Hakkinen, Valtteri Bottas and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves.
Herta said this is “not the way I wanted to be drafted” into his first Race of Champions.
“What an amazing opportunity to join Race Of Champions for the first time,” said Herta, a six-race winner through his first three seasons in IndyCar. “It comes with sorrow as I fill in for Travis, and I wish him a speedy and full recovery.”
Both Johnson and Herta are racing this weekend in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. Herta will be in IMSA’s LMP2 class for the event for the first time in his short career.
Kang contending again on LPGA, tied with Lydia Ko at Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A week-and-a-half into the 2022 LPGA Tour season, Danielle Kang has a new home. She has taken up residence at the top of the leaderboard with no indication of leaving.
A winner in the season opener in Orlando last week, Kang birdied her final two holes Friday for a 4-under 68 to catch good friend Lydia Ko (70) in the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rico.
Kang said she considers Ko to be her little sister. The two stand at 11-under 133 at the tournament’s midway point, four shots clear of U.S. Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso (70) and England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff (69).
Zalatoris, Day charge past Rahm to share lead at Farmers
SAN DIEGO — Will Zalatoris and Jason Day charged past Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas on Friday at Torrey Pines to share the third-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Zalatoris posted the day’s best round with a 7-under 65, and two-time Farmers champion Day shot a 67. They were at 14 under heading to the final round of the tournament, which will finish Saturday to avoid a television conflict with the NFL’s two conference championship games.
Rahm and Aaron Rai were 13 under, and Thomas, Sungjae Im and Cameron Tringale were another shot back. There were 24 players within five shots of the co-leaders after an eventful moving day.
Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday.
Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season.
Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview.
Schoen was Buffalo’s assistant general manager during Daboll’s tenure.
49ers All-Pro LT Trent Williams questionable for title game
SANTA CLARA — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is questionable for the NFC championship after missing practice all week with a sprained ankle.
Williams got hurt in the second half of last week’s win at Green Bay but remained in the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan would not disclose whether Williams’ injury was the more severe high ankle injury or a milder low ankle injury and said the decision on whether he would play against the Rams won’t be made until Sunday.
Williams was in a similar situation three weeks ago with an elbow injury and was scratched on game day.
AP source: Arizona State’s Hill resigns amid investigation
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State offensive coordinator Zak Hill has resigned amid an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations, a person familiar with the move confirmed to The Associated Press.
Hill became the fourth assistant to leave the program this week, the person said Friday on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.
Hill’s resignation was first reported by Sun Devil Source.
Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and secondary coach Chris Hawkins were fired for cause and tight ends coach Adam Breneman resigned earlier this week. All three were placed an administrative leave prior to the 2021 season in the wake of an investigation into Arizona State’s hosting of recruits on campus during an NCAA-mandated COVID-19 dead period, among other possible infractions.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Arizona State also promoted graduate assistant Bobby Wade to wide receivers coach and interim tight ends coach Juston Wood to the full-time position.
Wayne Taylor Racing goes for 4th consecutive Rolex 24 win
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The team to beat will be out front when the Rolex 24 at Daytona begins Saturday with Wayne Taylor Racing leading the field to green.
If the No. 10 Acura is still out front after two trips around the clock at Daytona International Speedway, Wayne Taylor Racing will become the first team to win four consecutive Rolex watches.
But making history won’t be easy in the 60th running of IMSA’s prestigious sports car race: 61 cars entered Daytona this weekend — the most since 2014 — and Chip Ganassi has brought two Cadillacs loaded with talent to try to stop Taylor.
Ganassi is the only other team owner to win the Rolex three straight years.
New virus rules put Djokovic at risk of missing French Open
PARIS — France is tightening its vaccination rules in a way that could put Novak Djokovic at risk of missing the French Open.
From Feb. 15, anyone who is not vaccinated against the coronavirus will need to show proof they tested positive for COVID-19 within the previous four months — down from the current six-month window — in order to enter sports venues in France.
The French law is central to the government’s plan for tackling the virus and aims to bar unvaccinated individuals from stadiums, restaurants, bars and other public places.
Djokovic, who is not vaccinated, said he tested positive in mid-December. Under the current rules with a six-month window, he could play in the French Open, which starts May 22. But if the new requirements stay in force until then, they are likely to rule him out unless he gets vaccinated or tests positive again within four months of the start of the clay-court Grand Slam.
The top-ranked Djokovic is the defending champion in Paris. Earlier this month, he was deported from Australia and barred from playing in the Australian Open for not meeting the country’s strict COVID-19 vaccination rules.
Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton
NEW ORLEANS — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club.
Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate,” Loomis said.
The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules, he is certain to interview minority candidates before hiring a new head coach. Higher profile minority candidates could include Brian Flores, who was recently fired as Miami’s head coach and also was an assistant with New England’s past three championship squads. Another would be Aaron Glenn, who spent last season as Detroit’s defensive coordinator following five seasons as a secondary coach for the Saints.
Longtime Steelers GM Kevin Colbert stepping down after draft
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger isn’t the only one with longtime ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers who is stepping away.
General manager Kevin Colbert, who has spent more than two decades overseeing a roster that’s made the Steelers perennial contenders, is leaving after the NFL draft this spring.
The 65-year-old Colbert has stuck to a “one season at a time approach” for a while. Team president Art Rooney II said Friday that Colbert wants to move into a more advisory role. The team has already conducted interviews with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt and shortly will turn its eye to candidates outside the organization.
There is no rush to hire Colbert’s replacement. Rooney said the hope is to have Colbert’s successor in place after the draft. The next general manager will have a tall order in replicating Colbert’s success. The Steelers won two Super Bowls and appeared in a third under his watch. They reached the playoffs 14 times since he was hired as director of football operations in 2000.
Soccer standout dies after being hit by car in Saudi Arabia
LEWISTON, Maine — A former member of a high school soccer team that won its first state championship with help from members of the immigrant community has died from injuries after being hit by a car in Saudi Arabia.
Zakariya Abdullahi, a defender on the Lewiston High School’s 2015 squad, was in a coma before he died Thursday in a Saudi hospital, the Sun Journal reported.
Abdullahi, who graduated from Lewiston in 2016, was on a pilgrimage to Mecca with his mother and older brother when the brothers were hit by a car while on a sidewalk, friends said. They had been living in Minnesota.
Amy Bass, who wrote a book “One Goal” about the 2015 team that featured players from Somalia, Kenya and Congo, recalled the last text she received from Abdullahi on Jan. 5.
“The whole trip was incredibly emotional for him. It was filled with family and spirituality, and regaining a sense of place that was so important to him,” she told he newspaper.
A GoFundMe was created to raise money to bring Abdullahi home for medical care raised more than $126,000.
Abdullahi’s former coach, Mike McGraw, said the quick response to the GoFundMe “showed how much of an impact a young man has had on a community.”
Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews sidelined by concussion
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely because of a concussion.
The 33-year-old Toews got hurt during Wednesday night’s 8-5 win at Detroit, but he played through the game. The center reported symptoms to the team’s medical staff on Thursday.
“We’re going to miss him, but we’re making sure we do the right thing by this,” interim coach Derek King said. “and there’s no timeframe. It’s when he’s feeling right. You can’t mess around with this stuff, so we’ll just go day by day every day and see how he’s feeling.”
Toews has four goals and 15 assists in 43 games after he missed all of last season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome. He also has a 58.6 faceoff win percentage.
“He’s obviously our leader. He drives the bus for this team,” forward Sam Lafferty said before Friday night’s game against Colorado. “So we’re definitely going to miss him tonight, and I think just collectively everyone’s got to pull a little bit more.”
Avs’ MacKinnon could miss All-Star Game after Taylor hit
CHICAGO — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be sidelined for at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture, throwing his availability for the All-Star Game into question.
The 26-year-old MacKinnon has nine goals and 34 assists in 31 games. He was named captain of the Central Division for the All-Star Game on Feb. 5 in Las Vegas.
MacKinnon was injured when he was hit by Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall in the first period of Colorado’s 4-3 overtime win Wednesday that extended its home winning streak to 17 games.
Hall’s shoulder caused MacKinnon’s stick to snap back into his face. Blood gushed from his nose to the ice as MacKinnon lay face down.
MacKinnon was able to skate off on his own, but didn’t return.
The Avalanche visited the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.