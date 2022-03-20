Stafford gets contract extension through 2026 with Rams
LOS ANGELES — Quarterback Matthew Stafford has agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.
The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
Stafford is cashing in on his spectacular debut season with the Rams after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, who traded the 2009 No. 1 overall pick to Los Angeles a year ago. Stafford would be 38 years old in the final season of the extension.
Stafford is headed into the final year of his previous five-year, $135 million deal signed in Detroit, but he repeatedly said he had no interest in going anywhere.
His new deal also is clearly calculated to allow the Rams to retain more of their championship core while adding new pieces, since Stafford almost certainly could have received more money at the top of the quarterback market. Aaron Rodgers’ new deal with the Packers is essentially a three-year, $150 million contract.
Stafford never won a playoff game in 12 seasons with the Lions, but he realized his enormous potential immediately after joining coach Sean McVay and a talented offense including Cooper Kupp, who became the NFL’s receiving leader in the first year of their partnership.
Stafford set a franchise record with 4,886 yards passing in the 17-game regular season, and he tied Kurt Warner’s team record with 41 touchdown passes while leading the Rams to the NFC West title.
He then excelled in the first four playoff victories of his career, passing for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns with just three interceptions. He led game-winning drives in the fourth quarter of the Rams’ final three postseason games, including their Super Bowl victory over Cincinnati at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams also are working on a contract extension for All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
Stafford’s deal will alter the amount of room under the salary cap for the Rams, who have already lost several free agents this month. But Los Angeles signed talented veteran receiver Allen Robinson this week, and the team is hoping to retain Odell Beckham Jr. as well.
Torres’ 1st-career goal sends Orlando City past Galaxy 1-0
CARSON — Facundo Torres scored his first career MLS goal on a header in the 10th minute and Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City SC earned a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday.
Ercan Kara got an assist on the goal for Orlando (2-1-1).
The Galaxy (2-2-0) outshot Orlando 13-6, including a 10-3 advantage in the first half.
Gallese and LA’s Jonathan Bond both had two saves.
Tepera, Los Angeles Angels finalize $14M, 2-year contract
TEMPE, Ariz. — Right-hander Ryan Tepera and the Angels finalized a $14 million, two-year contract on Saturday, adding a veteran arm to the Los Angeles bullpen.
The 34-year-old was 0-2 with a 2.79 ERA, two saves and 74 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings for the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, who obtained him in a July 29 trade.
He is 12-14 with a 3.48 ERA, 12 saves and 308 strikeouts over 297 1/3 innings in a big league career with Toronto (2015-19), the Cubs (2020-21) and White Sox.
Right-hander Kyle Tyler was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.
Bruins acquire Lindholm, beef up blue line for playoff push
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins strengthened their blue line as they make a push for the playoffs, acquiring defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran from the Anaheim Ducks for John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen and a package of draft picks.
The Bruins will send a first-round pick this year and second rounders in 2023 and ‘24 to the Ducks, who will also pay half of Lindholm’s salary. The 28-year-old Swede was the top defenseman on the market heading into Monday’s trade deadline.
Boston entered Saturday night’s games with 81 points, fourth in the Atlantic Division.
“Hampus has been a fixture with the Ducks for years, which we value and respect,” Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek said. “Our goal is to continue building a team that can compete for the Stanley Cup for the long haul. Adding players and assets that fit in the age group of our existing younger talent sets us up well for the future.”
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 draft, Lindholm has five goals and 17 assists in 61 games this season. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound defenseman has 57 goals and 165 assists in a nine-year NHL career.
Vaakanainen, 23, has six assists in 31 career games for the Bruins. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Finn was the No. 18 pick in the 2017 draft.
Moore, 31, a first-round pick in 2009, has one assist in seven games for Boston this season and 38 goals and 80 assists in 12 seasons with the Blue Jackets, Ranges, Coyotes, Devils and Bruins.
Curran, 32, has one goal and 15 assists for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season.
Champion Rams re-sign kick returner Brandon Powell
THOUSAND OAKS — Kick returner and receiver Brandon Powell has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal.
The Rams on Saturday announced the return of Powell, who joined their practice squad midway through the regular season before playing a major role in the turnaround of their special teams on the way to the Super Bowl championship.
Los Angeles lacked a solid kick returner early in the season, but Powell made a series of big plays while returning kicks and punts down the stretch, including a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against Minnesota.
After the Rams finally signed him permanently to the active roster in early January, he returned nine punts and five kickoffs in the Rams’ four playoff games.
Powell is only the third of Los Angeles’ 13 unrestricted free agents to re-sign with the champs. The Rams kept offensive linemen Brian Allen and Joseph Noteboom, but have already lost Von Miller, Darious Williams, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Corbett, Ogbo Okoronkwo and Johnny Mundt.
Odell Beckham Jr. is among Los Angeles’ four remaining unsigned unrestricted free agents. The Rams said after the season that they hoped to keep the injured Beckham, but they also signed veteran receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal this week.
Nadal outlasts teen Alcaraz in 3 sets to go 20-0 on year
INDIAN WELLS — Rafael Nadal outlasted Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Saturday night to reach the BNP Paribas Open final and improve to 20-0 this year.
The 21-time major champion staved off three break points on his serve in the fifth game of the third set and then broke Alcaraz with a forehand volley winner to go up 5-3. Nadal served out the match with a love game, punctuating the 3-hour, 12-minute struggle with a 95-mph ace.
Nadal threw his head back, smiled and raised both arms in triumph, having escaped an aggressive Alcaraz. The 18-year-old never appeared rattled playing his vaunted countryman, who was clearly the crowd favorite.
Nadal’s perfect record is the third-best start to a season since 1990.
He will meet Taylor Fritz in the final Sunday. Seeded 20th, Fritz is the first American man to make the final since John Isner in 2012 and he’ll try to be the first to win the title since Andre Agassi in 2001.
Fritz ended No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev’s 13-match winning streak with a 7-5, 6-4 victory in the other semifinal. The Russian had won 13 consecutive matches since Feb. 14, including back-to-back titles at Marseille and Dubai.
Tour rookie Riley rolls to a 62 and 2-shot lead in Tampa
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Davis Riley was expecting a big stage Saturday in his rookie year on the PGA Tour. He was playing with fellow Alabama alum and close friend Justin Thomas, both of them in the mix on the weekend in the Valspar Championship.
Indeed, they had the largest gallery at Innisbrook. Most of the cheers were for Riley.
Riley made three birdies from tough spots to close out the front nine, and then rode the cheers of “Roll Tide” until he had a 9-under 62, a tournament scoring record and a two-shot lead over Matthew NeSmith going into the final round.
“Super exciting,” Riley said. “Just beginning of the day I was excited to play with Justin. He’s a good friend of mine. We’ve kept in touch. And obviously he’s a one of the best players in the world. Playing with him was really fun.”
After judging the distance perfectly out of the rough for a 5-foot birdie on No. 6, Riley was in rough left of the seventh fairway with a tree blocking his path to the green. He used a 7-iron for a chip-and-run from 135 yards, the ball rolling the last 60 yards and up a narrow ramp to the green to 10 feet for birdie.
From the upslope of the bunker in front of the ninth green, 70 feet away, Riley blasted it hard and watched it bang into the cup on the fly for another birdie.
Steveson repeats as NCAA champ, retires; Penn St team winner
DETROIT — Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson of Minnesota successfully defended his heavyweight title in his final college match, Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis became a three-time champion and Penn State completed a dominating run through the NCAA tournament Saturday night.
Penn State wrapped up its ninth team title in 11 years hours before the finals, then had five of its wrestlers win individual championships. Michigan was second for its highest team finish in program history, and 2021 champion Iowa was third.
The top-seeded Steveson, who took gold in Tokyo last summer, won 6-2 over Arizona State’s second-seeded Cohlton Schultz. Steveson took control from the outset, scoring a takedown in the opening seconds.
After the match, he flexed to the crowd three times. Fans at Little Caesars Arena continued to cheer, urging him to do his trademark victory backflip. He executed it to perfection and flexed again.
Then he went to the center of the mat, sat down and took off his shoes and left them there, the time-honored practice of wrestlers signaling their retirement. Steveson won his last 54 matches.
“I’m done,” he said in a post-match ESPN interview. “I did what I came to do. I was going to win the Olympic gold and win the national tournament again.”
Steveson’s retirement from amateur wrestling was expected. He has said he’s interested in becoming a professional wrestler and that he will attend WrestleMania in April, though he would not say if he’ll be involved in any way.
“I hope I gain many WWE fans when I take the next step,” he said..
19-year-old Corey Heim wins NASCAR Truck race at Atlanta
HAMPTON, Ga. — Nineteen-year-old Georgian Corey Heim raced to his first NASCAR Truck Series victory Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, getting a push from the lapped machine of John Hunter Nemechek to deny Chandler Smith a second straight win.
Coming off a victory at Las Vegas, Smith — another 19-year-old from the Peach State — took the white flag with the lead on the outside, just ahead of Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Heim hugging the line at the bottom the track.
Nemechek, also racing for KBM, looked as if he was going to follow Smith, only to dart suddenly to the inside to follow Heim. That was all the youngster needed to zip by Smith and take the checkered flag.
“I can’t believe it,” said Heim, who is from Marietta, an Atlanta suburb about 40 miles north of the speedway. “It’s so surreal to be at my home track. I’ve been coming here since I was 2 years old to watch Cup races.”
Ben Rhodes was second, 0173 seconds behind the winner. Smith settled for a fourth-place finish.
“I would like to have duked it out the 51 (Heim) and have nobody in the middle of it,” said Smith, a three-time truck winner. “That’s the first win for Corey. I’m excited for him. I remember what it was like when I got my first one.”
It was an interesting decision by Nemechek, who had to choose between his teammates. He went with Heim, a part-timer for the team, rather than Smith, who has a full-time ride.
Nemechek finished 24th, two laps down.
AP source: Flyers trade captain Claude Giroux to Panthers
PHILADELPHIA — Claude Giroux will try to win his first Stanley Cup in Florida.
The Philadelphia Flyers have traded Giroux after he played his 1,000th career game with the franchise to the Florida Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade had not been announced.
The move strengthens Florida’s status as a Stanley Cup contender, giving Aleksander Barkov an elite linemate and one of the best faceoff aces in the NHL. The Panthers earlier in the week traded a first-round pick and more for Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot.
Giroux was traded after he played his 1,000th game with the Flyers and was feted Thursday with a game in his honor. Drafted in the first round in 2006, Giroux made his Philadelphia debut on Feb. 19, 2008, and has played his entire career with the Flyers. He has 900 career points and is eighth on the Flyers’ career list with 291 goals. He helped the Flyers reach the 2010 Stanley Cup finals and was awarded the All-Star MVP this season.
The Flyers also acquired forward Owen Tippett and draft picks.
AP source: Browns to trade Keenum, sign Brissett as backup
The Browns’ quarterback carousel spun again Saturday. Twice.
While Cleveland waits to officially welcome Deshaun Watson, the team agreed to trade backup quarterback Case Keenum to Buffalo and sign free agent QB Jacoby Brissett, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.
The Browns are sending Keenum to the Bills for a seventh-round draft pick in 2022, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the trade.
Keenum spent the past two seasons behind Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. But with the Browns trading for the controversial Watson — the deal with Houston is expected to become official Sunday — and set to deal Mayfield, the team decided to completely change the quarterback situation and move on from Keenum as well.
The 34-year-old Keenum received a $1 million roster bonus Friday, and the Browns reworked his contract to complete the trade with Buffalo. Keenum was scheduled to make $6.6 million in 2022 — a steep price for a backup — and the team decided to ship him to the Bills instead.
Buffalo was in the market for a No. 2 quarterback behind Josh Allen after Mitchell Trubisky, who was the Bills’ backup last season, signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.
The 29-year-old Brissett started five games for Miami last season. He spent the previous four seasons with Indianapolis.
One $hining Moment: Players can cash in on NCAA success
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This March Madness, basketball players can monetize their shining moments.
The NCAA lifted its ban last summer on athletes earning money off their name, image and likeness. Since then all kinds of business opportunities have sprung up from modest online endorsement deals to national sponsorship campaigns to booster-funded collectives that can pay athletes thousands of dollars.
The NCAA Tournament is a chance for new stars to emerge, such as New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen.
Allen scored 37 points in an upset over UConn on Thursday, flexing, dancing and waving goodbye to the Huskies fans.
By Friday night, there were T-shirts and hooded sweatshirts available for purchase online with a graphic of Allen, the words “BYE BYE” and the score and date of the Aggies’ first NCAA Tournament victory since 1993.
“Everyone understands how crucial it is to really capitalize on the moment in the moment. As this is happening. As it’s the talk of the town. As it’s trending on Twitter. That’s the time to really make a strong post,” said Hunter Pomerantz, co-founder of The Players Trunk, an online merchandise store for college athletes to sell their gear and memorabilia.
Pomerantz, a former student-manager for the Syracuse basketball team, said The Players Trunk reaches out to athletes and offers them a contract to make a cut of the sales of the apparel. He declined to say what percentage goes to the players.
The shirts sell for $29.99 and the sweatshirts go for between $49.99 and $59.99. Pomerantz said the contract covers only sales of the gear and all they ask of the athletes is to promote the merchandise on their social media accounts.
Eve Gascon becomes 3rd female goalie to play in QMJHL
GATINEAU, Quebec — Eve Gascon became the third female goalie to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game Saturday, making 18 saves in the Gatineau Olympiques’ 5-4 overtime loss to the Rimouski Oceanic.
The 18-year-old Gascon, from Laval, Quebec, joined Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte as the only women to see regular-season action in the QMJHL. The game attracted a crowd of 4,700, the first sellout at the new Centre Slush Puppie.
Gascon was given the full rookie treatment when she hit the ice, with her teammates allowing her a solo lap. She received a loud ovation during the announcement of the starting lineups, and the fans chanted her name after a big save in the third with Gatineau leading by a goal.
After Gatineau scored three times in an 8:57 span late in the second period and early in the third to take a 4-3 lead, Alexander Gaudio tied it for Rimouski on a tip-in with 5:25 left in regulation. Xavier Cormier ended it at 1:10 of overtime.
The first female player to play midget triple-A hockey in Quebec, Gascon was called up by the Olympiques last week from the St-Laurent Patriotes of the CEGEP men’s league. She is filling in for injured Gatineau starter Remi Poirier.
Gascon attended the Olympiques’ training camp and made 34 saves in a 12-1 preseason victory over the Victoriaville Tigres. With the Patriotes, she was 10-5-0 with a 2.81 goals-against average.
Slokar a surprise winner in World Cup slalom; Shiffrin 8th
MERIBEL, France — Mikaela Shiffrin already got the overall World Cup title. Petra Vlhová had the Olympic and World Cup titles in slalom. Maybe that left space for a surprise Saturday.
Andreja Slokar stepped up with a career-best result to win the slalom at the World Cup Finals meeting in the sunny French Alps.
The 24-year-old Slovenian skier finished 0.48 seconds ahead of Lena Dürr, who let another first-run lead slip as she did at the Beijing Olympics last month.
Vlhová, who won five of the previous eight World Cup slalom races, was 0.81 back in third.
Shiffrin had been fifth-fastest in the morning then dropped to finish eighth, 1.48 back. Only Slokar among the contenders found their speed on a second-run surface that degraded under a warming sun.
The 18-year-old world junior champion, Zrinka Ljutic of Croatia, also excelled in the afternoon to finish fifth.
Slokar had won a parallel racing on the World Cup circuit in November, though never finished better than fourth in slalom during her career.
IndyCar and Texas try to save relationship with strong race
FORT WORTH, Texas — IndyCar’s long relationship with Texas Motor Speedway is at a crossroads headed into the 35th race at the track that has always embraced the open-wheel series.
Texas has hosted IndyCar since the track opened in 1997 but its existing contract, done by Eddie Gossage, who retired as general manager last year, expires after the race Sunday. And now the future of this oval fixture on the IndyCar schedule is in jeopardy.
Attendance has dwindled for years and only a smattering of spectators were in the stands Saturday for three practice sessions and qualifying. IndyCar was up against the NCAA Tournament being played 30 minutes away from the Fort Worth track, but there also was a noticeable lack of promotion or activation in the fifth-largest market in the country.
But the bigger problem is a track reconfiguration and accommodations done for NASCAR made Texas a poor fit for IndyCar. Texas used a traction compound in the turns to help create a second passing lane for NASCAR, but the PJ1 compound doesn’t match with the Firestone tires used in IndyCar.
It makes a high line that is far too slick and dangerous for the IndyCar drivers: Will Power said the track “is like ice” in the second groove after he led six other drivers in a special practice session designed to create a second lane.
FIA concludes Masi made a ‘human error’ at F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Motorsport’s governing body FIA concluded Saturday that ex-Formula One race director Michael Masi made a “human error” but acted in good faith at the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last year.
Masi was replaced as race director last month after the wild Abu Dhabi ending. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his first world title after overtaking Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on the last lap following a controversial restart procedure.
Hamilton led comfortably until a crash by Nicholas Latifi brought out the safety car with five laps remaining. Verstappen stopped under yellow flags for quicker tires, and Masi flipped his decision and let the five drivers separating Verstappen from Hamilton pass the safety car under yellow. But not all eight, which would have taken longer.
Troubled Chelsea into FA Cup semis; Arsenal wins in league
No matter the opponent, no matter the competition, Chelsea’s players are managing to maintain their on-field focus amid a troubling period for the club.
It’s now six straight wins since Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich announced he’d be selling the London club, with Chelsea swatting aside second-tier Middlesbrough in a 2-0 win to reach the FA Cup semifinals on Saturday.
Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech scored the first-half goals that were celebrated by a smaller-than-normal pocket of visiting fans inside the Riverside Stadium. In light of the economic sanctions placed on Abramovich by the British government for his close links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea was only able to take around 700 supporters for the match in the northeast.
The disparity in backing didn’t make a difference, with Middlesbrough’s ambitions of following up victories over Premier League teams Manchester United and Tottenham in the earlier rounds quickly snuffed out.
And so concluded another turbulent week for Chelsea, which advanced in the Champions League on Wednesday — setting up a quarterfinal meeting with Real Madrid — before a deadline passed Friday for bids to buy the club from Abramovich and end his 19-year ownership.
Given the doubts over their futures, Chelsea’s players are showing remarkable professionalism and application.
No little skill, too, with both of the goals being length-of-the-field moves that started with Chelsea’s ball-playing defenders beating Middlesbrough’s high press.
The first ended with Ziyech setting free Mason Mount, whose low cross from the right was tapped home by Lukaku in the 15th minute.
Ziyech made it 2-0 in the 31st by cutting in from the right, aided by Cesar Azpilicueta’s decoy run taking away a defender, and drilling a low, angled shot into the far corner from outside the area.
Slovenia’s Mohorič, not Pogačar, wins Milan-San Remo
SAN REMO, Italy — Everyone was expecting it to be an uphill attack from two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar to decide the Milan-San Remo race.
Turned out it was a risky, high-speed downhill attack from Matej Mohorič, another Slovenian rider, that proved to be the winning move in the spring classic on Saturday.
Following four unsuccessful attacks from Pogačar on the way up the Poggio, the short but steep climb shortly before the finish of the lengthy 293-kilometer (182-mile) route, Mohorič accelerated almost as soon as the twisty descent started.
Leaning dangerously into the sharp turns on the serpentine route, Mohorič quickly created a small gap ahead of a small group that included Pogačar, Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel — three of the most accomplished current riders in the sport.
Mohorič, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, was cutting so many corners that both of his wheels skidded at one point. Somehow, though, he remained upright, and established a lead of five seconds by the end of the descent, with 2.2 kilometers (1.4 miles) to go.
Lens wins in French league, promotes Ukraine peace message
LENS, France — Lens swapped its traditional “blood and gold” colors for the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag on Saturday in a 3-1 win over Clermont in the French league.
Lens normally plays in red and yellow. The northern club said its message was to promote peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lens players wore yellow shorts as well as blue jerseys bearing the word “Peace” written in all six languages spoken in the team’s locker room. The outside walls of the hosts’ stadium were also decorated in yellow and blue.
Lens rallied from a goal down to move to seventh in the standings.
Elbasan Rashani caught the hosts cold with a left-footed shot to give Clermont the lead after eight minutes. Kevin Danso leveled from a corner before Florian Sotoca put Lens in the driving seat deep in first-half stoppage time from a tight angle.
Massadio Haidara sealed the win from the rebound following Jonathan Clauss’ effort that hit the post near the hour mark.
Clauss was influential throughout and received an ovation when he left the field with one minute left, two days after he received his first callup to France’s national team.
The special shirts will go for auction next week on a digital platform while 500 replicas will be sold in local supermarkets. Lens said money from the sales will be used to finance a convoy of essential goods to Ukraine, and it emphasized the importance of “tolerance, solidarity and peace” in a statement.
Defending champion Lille brushed aside the disappointment of its exit from the Champions League — at the hands of Chelsea — with a 1-0 win at Nantes that revived its hopes of European football next season.
Leclerc takes pole for Bahrain GP ahead of champ Verstappen
SAKHIR, Bahrain — As Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc stunned Formula One champion Max Verstappen by taking a brilliant pole position Saturday for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton made the best of a bad situation for Mercedes by qualifying in fifth spot.
Verstappen was .015 seconds ahead of Leclerc on the last time split but the Red Bull star lost time to finish .123 seconds behind as his old teenage karting rival clinched the 10th pole position of his career.
“It was just a bit hit-and-miss getting the balance together,” Verstappen said. “Suddenly I lost a tenth (of a second) on a corner. Nevertheless it’s the first race of the season and we’re competitive.”
It is the same track where the 24-year-old Leclerc from Monaco got his first pole, in his first season with Ferrari in 2019, earning him a phone call from friend Prince Albert of Monaco.
“It feels good. The last two years have been difficult for the team,” Leclerc said. “We were quite hopeful this was an opportunity to be back in the front.”
Hamilton made up ground for Mercedes on his final run but never looked like securing a record-extending 104th pole and starts from a disappointing fifth place.
“Those guys ahead of us are on another level at the moment,” Hamilton said. “We’re not quick enough to win, but I told you that before.”
He starts behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. in third.
Hertha Berlin wins 1st game of 2022 to boost survival hopes
BERLIN — Hertha Berlin won its first game of 2022 in Felix Magath’s first game as coach despite his absence due to a coronavirus infection on Saturday.
Marvin Plattenhardt set up three goals for Hertha to climb out of a direct relegation place in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim, ending a nine-game winless streak going back to a 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund on Dec. 18.
Hertha, which dropped second last in the 18-team division last weekend, fired Tayfun Korkut as coach on Sunday and appointed the experienced Magath in his place.
Magath, who formerly coached Bayern Munich, Wolfsburg, Stuttgart and many more, was joined by assistant coach Mark Fotheringham, whom he knew from their time together at English team Fulham.
But Magath tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, leaving Fotheringham to take charge in his place.
Hoffenheim was previously unbeaten in five Bundesliga games. It drew with Bayern Munich 1-1 last weekend.
