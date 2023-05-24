Overn’s 3-run HR, 2-run triple help USC beat UCLA in pool play at Pac-12 Tournament
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Austin Overn hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning and the go-ahead triple in the sixth as Southern California scored the final five runs to beat UCLA 6-4 Tuesday in pool play at the Pac-12 Tournament.
Nick Lopez and Ryan Jackson hit back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the fifth before Overn hit a line drive over the wall in right to make it 4-4. Lopez hit a two-out single in the sixth, Jackson followed with walk and Overn gave USC its first lead of the game with his 14th triple of the season — most in the country.
Caden Connolly (3-1) came on in the sixth and pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts, for the win. Kyle Wisch (7) gave up a hit over the final 1.2 for the save.
No. 7 seed UCLA plays Washington on Wednesday. The third-seeded Huskies take on USC on Thursday, the final day of pool play.
JonJon Vaughns scored when Daylen Reyes reached on an error to give UCLA (27-23-1) a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning but the Trojans answered in the home half when Lopez scored on a Bryce Grudzielanek single.
The Bruins recaptured the lead in the fourth when Darius Perry, Knox Loposer and Jarrod Hocking each walked before Vaughns hit a bases-clearing double down the left-field line to make it 4-1.
Navarrosa beats top-ranked Zhang, USC tops reigning NCAA women’s golf champion Stanford
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Brianna Navarrosa beat the world’s top-ranked amateur, Rose Zhang, and Southern California knocked off reigning champion Stanford 3-1 in the NCAA women’s golf semifinals on Tuesday.
In the other semifinal, Wake Forest beat Texas A&M 3-0 to earn its second trip to the national final.
Zhang capped off one of the greatest runs in NCAA history on Monday, becoming the first woman to win multiple national championships in golf with her second straight individual title. The sophomore who turns 20 on Wednesday matched former Arizona golfer and LPGA Hall of Famer Lorena Ochoa’s records of eight wins in a season and 12 for her career.
Zhang also won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April.
But Zhang and Stanford ran into trouble in the semifinals against USC. Christine Wang beat Brooke Seay 2 and 1 and Cindy Kou beat Stanford’s Megha Ganne by the same score. Freshman Kelly Xu got Stanford on the board with a 2-and-1 win over national co-runner-up Catherine Park.
With Sadie Englemann 2 up through 16 holes against Amari Avery, Stanford needed Zhang to rally from a 2-down deficit over the final four holes at Grayhawk Golf Club.
Navarrosa didn’t give the individual champion a chance, dropping a birdie putt after Zhang hit it close on the par-3 16th and closing out her 2 and 1 victory with a par on 17.
Stanford beat Pepperdine 3-1 in the quarterfinals Tuesday morning and USC beat South Carolina by the same score.
Zhang led off Stanford’s quarterfinal matches with a 6-and-5 win over Reese Guzman, but wasn’t quite as sharp in the afternoon anchor match.
She lost the opening hole with a double bogey and was 3 down at the turn after hitting into a fairway bunker. Zhang sank a long birdie putt on No. 14 to get within 2 down, but Navarrosa matched her down the stretch to send the Demon Deacons to the title match.
Wake Forest, the national runner-up in 2019, won a school-record five tournaments this season and beat Florida State 3-1 in the morning quarterfinals.
Emilia Migliaccio holed out for eagle on the par-4 sixth on her way to beating Texas A&M’s Zoe Slaughter 2 and 1 in the afternoon’s first match.
Rachel Kuehn, the two-time ACC player of the year, beat Texas A&M’s Hailee Cooper 4 and 2.
Mimi Rhodes took a 1-up lead on Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio with a par on the par-3 13th and they traded pars over the next four holes. Rhodes clinched Wake Forest’s spot in the title match after Garcia-Poggio hit into a greenside bunker and missed a short birdie putt on the par-5 18th.
NFL, Goodell close to finalizing 3-year contract extension; new deal would end in 2027
EAGAN, Minn. — Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL have agreed on the framework of a three-year contract extension that will keep him in place until 2027, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Tuesday at the league meetings.
Goodell’s current deal expires in 2024. He has been commissioner of the league since replacing Paul Tagliabue in 2006.
“That’s always good news,” Irsay told reporters in Minnesota, where owners finished their spring meetings. “I think we still have to rubber-stamp it so to speak, but it’s virtually done.”
Irsay said he’s under the impression Goodell will retire after the extended contract expires and be involved in the development of a potential successor.
“We’ll look for his contribution every way possible,” Irsay said.
Goodell tried to downplay the topic and declined to confirm an agreement.
“It’s not extended today, that’s for sure. I’ve been focused on other matters. It hasn’t been a point of focus for me,” Goodell said. “I have a year left. I love the job. I have no doubt that we’ll reach it at some point. When we do, we’ll let you know.”
Irsay raised to reporters the possibility of eventually splitting the role into two, one top executive for business and one for football, in similar fashion to how most NFL teams are lead.
“It’s a healthy discussion to have,” Goodell said. “The job changes over the years. It’s changed even while I’ve been here. I know that we will have those discussions at the appropriate time.”
Graham Rahal gets Indy 500 ride as replacement for Stefan Wilson, who fractured vertebra in practice
INDIANAPOLIS — Graham Rahal will get a chance to keep his Indianapolis 500 start streak intact after all, replacing the injured Stefan Wilson on Tuesday in the Dreyer & Reinbold entry after failing to qualify for the race with his own team.
Wilson was hospitalized with a fractured vertebra following a crash in practice Monday. He was ruled out of the race, and that left car owners Dennis Reinbold and Don Cusick scrambling for a replacement less than a week before Sunday’s green flag.
Rahal was their first choice, but he’d spent his career tied to Honda, which powers the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team. Dreyer & Reinbold runs engines from rival Chevrolet, and Rahal initially told DRR that any discussions were a waste of time because of his Honda relationship. He told the team to call his dad, 1986 Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal, and see if there was a path forward.
Sunday’s race will mark the first time in Rahal’s 17 seasons as a professional he will compete in a Chevrolet.
“I spent my entire career in a Honda. I’ve never driven anything other than that,” Rahal said. “I wasn’t sure we would get the releases in place to make this happen. They really came together, two manufacturers, to allow this to take place, to allow us to race Sunday, and hopefully allow us to move his car to the front and have a really strong run.”
Wilson qualified 25th in the 33-car field, ahead of all three Rahal Letterman Lanigan entries. But the driver change means Rahal will start last, alongside his usual teammate Jack Harvey, who had bumped him in the final seconds of qualifying.
“Jack hasn’t got rid of me yet,” Rahal said with a smile.
Wilson was about an hour into a two-hour practice Monday when he was hit from behind by Katherine Legge, one of the other RLL entries. Their two cars careened into the outer wall, and while Legge was able to climb from her wreckage without any injuries, Wilson remained in the hospital Tuesday undergoing additional testing.
“He’s fairly crushed emotionally,” Cusick said, “but supportive of what we’re doing out here.”
The team announced late Tuesday that Wilson will undergo surgery on Wednesday at IU Health Methodist Hospital to stabilize the fractured area.
US beats Sweden in OT at ice hockey worlds, Canada defeats Czech Republic
TAMPERE, Finland — Dylan Samberg scored in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 4-3 on Tuesday to finish the group stage with a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship.
Samberg’s winner from the slot 1:37 into overtime clinched first place for the United States in Group A, two points in front of Sweden, ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinal games.
The Americans lead 3-1 in the third period but Leo Carlsson scored his second goal before Timothy Liljegren equalized with 2:31 left to force overtime.
Nick Bonino and Conor Garland had answered Carlsson’s opener with power play goals and Lane Hutson stretched the advantage to 3-1 on a breakaway.
The United States will play the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. Sweden faces co-host Latvia, which reached the quarterfinals by beating Switzerland 4-3 in overtime.
In the Latvia’s capital of Riga, Canada defeated the Czechs 3-1 to finish second in Group B.
Peyton Krebs gave Canada an early 1-0 lead and Tyler Myers scored the go-ahead goal in the third after Martin Kaut tied it in the second. Lawson Crouse finished it off with an empty net goal.
Canada completed the group with 15 points and set up a quarterfinal game against defending champion Finland, which finished third in Group A. The Finns routed Denmark 7-1.
The Czechs finished fourth with 13 points.
Germany shut out France 5-0 in its final group game to clinch a place in the quarterfinals.
John Peterka had a goal and an assist and goaltender Mathias Niederberger stopped 13 shots for the shutout as Germany finished fourth in Group A with 12 points.
The Germans will next face Group B winner Switzerland.
Slovakia had earlier kept its quarterfinal hopes alive by beating Norway 4-1 in Riga but Latvia’s victory meant the Slovak team was eliminated.
Packers’ Eric Stokes walking again, but unsure when he can return from foot injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes doesn’t know when he will be ready to return from the knee and foot injuries that ended his 2022 season prematurely.
Stokes has found a way to remain upbeat amid the uncertainty.
The 2021 first-round pick from Georgia had surgeries for each of his injuries, which took place in a 15-9 loss at Detroit last November. Stokes says he had a plate and two screws put into his foot. He used a wheelchair through the end of last season.
So he appreciates every step he takes toward his eventual return.
“I couldn’t walk until about mid-January, so that’s something new,” Stokes said Tuesday. “Getting back to running, getting back to moving around, getting back to break, cutting and all that stuff, finally putting on cleats for the first time since my injury last week, so it’s like small little goals that I got in mind that I keep approaching and keep checking off.”
Stokes had never been through an injury anywhere near this serious. Stokes didn’t realize the severity of this one until a week or two after it happened, when tests showed just how badly he had hurt his foot.
There is no timetable for Stokes’ return. The Packers have depth at cornerback with 2022 Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Keisean Nixon returning.
Flames promote former player Craig Conroy to general manager
CALGARY, Alberta — The Calgary Flames have promoted Craig Conroy to general manager.
Calgary made the move Tuesday, giving one of its former players his first opportunity lead an NHL front office after he had nine seasons of experience with the franchise as its assistant general manager.
“I interviewed 25 players, coaches, coaching staff, training staff, spoke to prominent agents who represent key players on our team, and it became clear to me that we need a new voice to guide us forward,” Flames president of hockey operations and interim general manager Don Maloney said.
The 51-year-old Conroy worked under Brad Treliving, who turned down a contract extension to stay with the club.
Conroy, who is from Potsdam, New York, was drafted by Montreal in 1990 and had 542 career points in 1,009 games. The two-way forward played for the Canadiens, St. Louis, Los Angeles and had two stints as a player in Calgary. He helped the Flames reach the 2004 Stanley Cup Final.
“I’m ready to accept this next challenge, and promise to our fans, I’m going to everything I can to bring another Stanley Cup here,” Conroy said at a news conference.
Conroy hopes to hire a coach to give the team stability after it has shuffled through many in recent years. The Flames fired Darryl Sutter a few weeks ago, 11 months after he won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach.
Calgary failed to make the playoffs this year after winning the Pacific Division in 2022 and advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2015.
RHP Julio Teheran agrees to terms with injury-riddled Brewers
MILWAUKEE — Two-time All-Star right-hander Julio Teheran, who hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2021, has agreed to terms on a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Teheran’s agent, Gene Mato, confirmed Tuesday that Teheran had agreed to a major league deal with the Brewers, pending a Wednesday physical. The New York Post first reported the deal.
The move comes a day after Teheran opted out of a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.
The Brewers needed to find reinforcements for their starting rotation with two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley, Eric Lauer and Aaron Ashby on the injured list with shoulder issues. Ashby hasn’t pitched at all this year and might not be available at any point this season.
The 32-year-old Teheran was an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves in 2014 and 2016, but hasn’t pitched in the majors since appearing in one game with the Detroit Tigers in 2021. Teheran went 4-2 with a 5.63 ERA in eight starts this season with the Padres’ Triple-A affiliate in El Paso, Texas.
He owns a 78-77 career record with a 3.80 ERA in 240 appearances for Atlanta (2011-19), the Los Angeles Angels (2020) and Detroit (2021).
Twins OF Trevor Larnach put on injured list with pneumonia
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach has landed on the 10-day injured list because of pneumonia.
The move was made before Minnesota’s game against San Francisco on Tuesday, retroactive to Monday. Outfielder Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to replace Larnach, who will be eligible to return to the active roster on June 1.
The 26-year-old Larnach has hit .215 with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 27 RBIs, 18 runs and 20 walks in 39 games across two stints with the Twins this season. He caught the flu during the team’s road trip last week and tested positive for pneumonia after returning to Minnesota.
“He just kept getting worse to the point where he couldn’t function at all,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.
Wallner went 0 for 8 with a walk and two hit-by-pitches over six games with Minnesota in his first major league stint this year. With the Twins’ top minor league affiliate now just about 10 miles away in St. Paul, Wallner was able to play an afternoon game for the Saints on Tuesday before joining the Twins at Target Field. He went 1 for 4.
Larnach has played 24 games in left field and 10 games in right field. He joined two regulars already on the injured list with strained left hamstrings: right fielder Max Kepler and second baseman Jorge Polanco. Utility player Nick Gordon (broken right leg) is also on the injured list.
Shortstop Carlos Correa was on the bench on Tuesday because of a bruised left heel.
Aaron Rodgers strains calf during warmups, sits out first Jets practice open to media
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media.
The 39-year-old quarterback, acquired last month from Green Bay, strained a calf while participating in conditioning drills Tuesday. Rodgers watched quarterback drills and remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes.
“I don’t think it’s too serious,” Rodgers said, downplaying the injury and saying he took “a vet day.”
He didn’t have a noticeable limp, but stretched his lower legs and ankles several times throughout the practice. Rodgers, who wasn’t wearing a wrap on either calf while he stood at the podium and spoke to reporters, was uncertain when the injury occurred.
“I dunno,” he said with a smile. “Just running, I guess.”
Organized team activities began Monday and Rodgers participated in practice, with the Jets tweeting photos and videos of the quarterback throwing passes. The session Tuesday marked the first with media in attendance, and a few dozen reporters showed up to watch Rodgers practice with the Jets for the first time.
That will have to wait until next Wednesday at the earliest, when practice is next open to the media.
Macario says she’ll miss the Women’s World Cup because of ACL injury
Catarina Macario says she won’t be ready in time to play for the United States in this summer’s Women’s World Cup as she recovers from an ACL injury.
“The desire to return to play for my club and country has driven my training and fueled my everyday life. However, what’s most important right now is my health and getting fit and ready for my next club season,” Macario wrote Tuesday on Twitter.
The loss of the 23-year-old forward for the World Cup was not unexpected but is still a blow to the United States, which had already lost Mallory Swanson to a torn patellar tendon suffered during an exhibition game against Ireland in April.
Macario, who plays professionally for Lyon in France, tore the ACL in her left knee last June during Lyon’s final match of the 2021-22 season. She rehabbed at an orthopedic and sports medicine facility in Qatar.
Born in Brazil, Macario and her family moved to the United States when she was 12. She became a U.S. citizen in 2020.
Macario won the MAC Hermann Trophy for the nation’s best soccer player twice while at Stanford. She decided to forgo her senior season to turn professional. Macario has 19 goals in 27 appearances with Lyon since 2021.
She has eight goals in 17 matches for the United States. The Americans open the World Cup on July 22 against Vietnam in New Zealand, which is co-hosting the tournament with Australia.
“I’ll be cheering hard for my teammates at the World Cup, and I look forward to dedicating myself to fight to earn a spot for what I hope will be a long future on the U.S. national team,” Macario said.
Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany
CHICAGO — Los Angeles FC midfielder Timmy Tillman has been approved by FIFA to change his national team affiliation to the United States from Germany, following a move made by younger brother Malik a year earlier.
Timmy Tillman, 24, was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to a father in the U.S. military and a German mother. He played for Germany in qualifying for the 2018 European Under-19 Championship and joined LA this year after four seasons with Greuther Fürth. He has two goals in 10 MLS matches.
“As a kid, my brother and I dreamt of playing for a national team together and now we’re one step closer,” Tillman said in a statement released Tuesday by the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Malik Tillman, who turns 21 on Sunday, played for the U.S. under-15 team in 2016 and for Germany at several youth levels. He made his U.S. senior debut last June 1 and has played three international matches, all exhibitions. He was not included on last year’s World Cup roster. Malik Tillman has spent this season on loan to Glasgow Rangers from Bayern Munich.
Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker, opted to play for the U.S. rather than England last week. Balogun has 20 Ligue 1 goals this season for Reims while on loan from Arsenal.
The U.S. next plays on June 15, against Mexico at Las Vegas in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal.
The Tillmans could become the ninth set of brothers to appear for the U.S., joining Brenden and Paxten Aaronson, John and Pedro DeBrito, Otto and Rolf Decker, Angelo and Paul DiBernardo, Charlie and Henry McCully, George and Louie Nanchoff, Steve and Ken Snow, and Archie and Tom Stark.
