Mets’ Drew Smith suspended 10 games for banned sticky stuff
NEW YORK — New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday, the fifth pitcher and second on his team penalized for using banned sticky stuff.
The penalty was announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill, one day after Smith entered in the seventh inning of a Subway Series game against the Yankees at Citi Field and was ejected without throwing a pitch.
Smith has the right to appeal the discipline to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.
“They said both of my hands were too sticky,” Smith said following the Mets’ 7-6 loss. “Really surprised, because I haven’t done anything different all year. Sweat and rosin. I don’t know what else to say. Nothing changed. It’s just, I think the process is so arbitrary. It can change from one crew to the other and I think that’s the main issue.”
Astros pitcher McCullers to miss remainder of season following surgery
HOUSTON — Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Tuesday night to repair the flexor tendon in his right forearm and remove a lima bean-sized bone spur, general manager Dana Brown announced Wednesday.
McCullers, 29, is expected to return to pitching during the 2024 season. Brown said the team did not have an exact timeline for when McCullers would return, but he could possibly start throwing again in November, and “then we will see in January where he is and how much he can get amped up.”
“With this surgery, we feel good because at the end of the day, it was just this flexor tendon and the bone spur, which gives him a chance to come back sometime in ’24,” Brown said.
The right-hander has not pitched this season after aggravating the injury while throwing a bullpen session in West Palm Beach, Florida, in February at the start of spring training.
“Initially, we thought that the bone spur was a little bit smaller, but when they went in, it was more of a size of a lima bean as opposed to something smaller, which we think ultimately was causing some of the discomfort in the arm,” Brown said. “The decision was made to have surgery, and talking with Lance, he’s feeling a lot better right now about things and his future.”
He initially injured the flexor tendon while pitching in Game 4 of the 2021 AL Division Series against the White Sox.
Astros’ Alvarez could miss 4 weeks with oblique strain
HOUSTON — Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez could miss at least four weeks with a right oblique strain.
General manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Alvarez had an MRI, which confirmed the diagnosis.
“That’s why we have confidence that he will be back some time in the four-plus week period because the MRI showed a strain,” Brown said. “He’s coming through nicely. He feels pretty good. There’s no pain, there’s no pain when he coughs. Hopefully, that’s a good sign.”
Brown called oblique injuries “tricky.”
“After two weeks, we will have a little more information on how he feels,” Brown said. “At the three-week mark, we should definitely know more. I hate to kick the can down the road, but at the end of the day, sometimes you have to give that oblique time. Sometimes it heals faster than others, and I think he’s going to be okay. It’s looking like it’s going to be four weeks, but I think he should be fine.”
Alvarez, who is second in the majors with 55 RBIs, was placed on the 10-day injured list last Friday. He exited the game last Thursday against the Blue Jays after one at-bat.
Alvarez is hitting .277 with 17 home runs in 57 games this season after making his first All-Star team last season.
Diggs returns to practice with Bills coach McDermott saying receiver’s concerns are resolved
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Stefon Diggs was back on the field practicing on Wednesday, and Bills coach Sean McDermott said whatever lingering issues from last season that raised concern and confusion over the absence of Buffalo’s top receiver a day earlier have been resolved.
To begin with, McDermott said Diggs didn’t skip the team’s mandatory session on Tuesday, but was in fact excused. As for the issues that led to Diggs’ concerns in questioning his role in the offense, the coach said the team and the receiver are “in a real good spot.”
McDermott made an unscheduled appearance with reporters after practice to address questions raised regarding Diggs’ status, by clarifying and expanding on the limited comments he made in helping create the stir a day earlier. That’s when he said he was “very concerned” with the receiver leaving the team’s facility and missing a mandatory practice.
In laying out a timeline, McDermott said he and team officials spent Monday and Tuesday having conversations with Diggs to address the receiver’s concerns. The team and player then agreed to take a break from talks, with McDermott saying he excused Diggs from practicing and then picked up the conversations later in the day.
“Sometimes you’ve got to have conversations, you need communication and I appreciate Stef being willing to communicate,” McDermott said. “And you guys need to understand, Stef’s a valuable member of this football team. He’s one of our captains and a leader. ... And I love him.”
Though Diggs has yet to address reporters or share his concerns publicly, he was a welcome sight wearing his No. 14 white practice jersey and shorts in making his offseason practice debut. Diggs skipped the team’s previous voluntary workout sessions, which opened in mid-April.
Diggs was limited to participating in only the stretching and individual portions of practice, while watching team sessions from the sideline, some of them alongside offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. During a stretching session, Diggs reached over and shook hands with quarterback Josh Allen.
Royals lose 1B Pasquantino to season-ending shoulder surgery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals slugger Vinnie Pasquantino has a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will undergo season-ending surgery, taking one of the best hitters out of the Kansas City lineup as it strives to turn around a miserable start to the season.
Pasquantino was hitting .247 with nine homers and 26 RBIs though his first 61 games, but he began feeling some discomfort in his shoulder during a game against Baltimore on June 9. He had an MRI exam Monday that revealed the extent of the injury.
“I was hoping for the best but probably more realistic expectations,” said first-year Royals manager Matt Quatraro, whose club went into Wednesday night’s series finale with the Cincinnati Reds with a majors-worst 18-49 record.
“I think moving forward, this is what needs to be done to put him in the best spot to perform and to have him the best for us going forward,” Quatraro said. “I think he intellectually, like, wrapped his head around it, and knows that it’s what’s best for him. But you know, it’s not an easy thing for him to swallow, either. And he’s a competitor.”
Along with infielder Bobby Witt Jr., outfielder MJ Melendez and the versatile Maikel Garcia, Pasquantino is part of a young core that the Royals hope can lift them from the big league basement. But with surgery on the horizon, Pasquantino will be out of the lineup until next spring training, putting even more pressure on the rest of them to perform.
Ohio House votes to mandate defibrillators in schools, sports venues after collapse of Bills’ Hamlin
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Automatic external defibrillators, or AEDs, could be placed in nearly every school or sports and recreation venue in Ohio under a proposal that cleared the Republican-dominated House Wednesday with overwhelming bipartisan support.
The legislation, sparked by the sudden cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin in January on the field during a football game in Cincinnati, would require that all public schools, municipally-owned sports and recreation locations such as gymnasiums and swimming pools, and some private schools have on-site AEDs.
It cleared the chamber on an 84-6 vote.
Current Ohio law allows school districts to require AEDs on site, but it’s an elective decision that’s left to individual districts.
State Rep. Adam Bird of New Richmond, one of the bill’s sponsors, said he’s confident many districts already have AEDs, but making it a requirement can help further protect students.
Under the bill, employees would be required to undergo special training on how to use AEDs and recognize the signs of cardiac arrest. Informational sessions for students on sudden cardiac arrest would be required before the start of any athletic season.
The measure also calls for the Ohio Department of Health to develop a model emergency action plan for schools, centers and sports groups to adopt on the use of AEDs.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, fell flat and had to be resuscitated on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was being broadcast to a national prime-time audience on Jan. 2.
More than two dozen supporters showed up to testify on the bill in committee hearings, including medical groups, emergency responders and those whose lives were saved by having access to an AED during a cardiac episode. All supported the possible new requirement as a way to save lives that may otherwise end too soon.
The proposal now heads to the Senate for consideration.
Henri ‘Pocket Rocket’ Richard, 11-time winner of Stanley Cup, diagnosed with CTE after death in 2020
Henri Richard’s family says the late Hockey Hall of Famer has been diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions.
“I hope my father’s brain donation and diagnosis will lead to more prevention efforts, research, and eventually a CTE treatment,” Denis Richard, Henri’s son, said on Wednesday, a day after the clinching game of the Stanley Cup Final. “I want people to understand this is a disease that impacts athletes far beyond football.”
Richard, who died in 2020 at the age of 84, was diagnosed with CTE by Dr. Stephen Saikali at Université Laval in Québec City. The disease, which can only be diagnosed posthumously, can cause memory loss, depression and violent mood swings in athletes, combat veterans and others who sustain repeated head trauma.
The Concussion Legacy Foundation said 16 of 17 NHL players studied have now been diagnosed with CTE, including Steve Montador, Ralph Backstrom, Bob Probert, and Hall of Famer Stan Mikita.
“Henri Richard was not an enforcer and CTE still ravaged his brain,” said Tim Fleiszer, a former Canadian Football League player who is CLF Canada’s executive director. “It is far past time for all of us in the Canadian sports community to acknowledge the long-term effects of repetitive impacts on the brain.”
Nicknamed the “Pocket Rocket” after following his brother, fellow Hall of Famer Maurice “Rocket” Richard into the sport, Henri Richard won the Stanley Cup 11 times in a 20-year career — the most in NHL history. He scored 358 goals with 688 assists for the Montreal Canadiens from 1955-75.
Teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Ken Dryden said Richard “fits none of the easy stereotypes” from an era when players didn’t wear helmets and fighting was common.
“Like Stan Mikita and Ralph Backstrom, he was a great skater, and physical, but he had a playmaker’s mind, and played that way. But all those hits to the head,” Dryden said. “We have to understand, whatever the sport, a hit to the head is not a good thing.”
FIFA makes European TV deal for Women’s World Cup, ends standoff with broadcasters
GENEVA — FIFA ended a standoff with broadcasters in five major European television markets by agreeing to a Women’s World Cup rights deal Wednesday just five weeks before the first match.
The deal struck collectively with the European Broadcasting Union ended nine months of jibes aimed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino at free-to-air networks in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.
Infantino repeatedly aired his anger with the broadcasters — which all have national teams playing in the 64-game tournament — for offering as little as 1% of the fees they paid for the men’s World Cup.
The July 20-Aug. 20 World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand with many group-stage games scheduled through the night and early hours of the European morning.
No price was announced for adding the five countries plus Ukraine to the 28-nation rights deal FIFA already struck with the Geneva-based EBU last year.
Levi’s executive tapped as CEO of NWSL’s San Francisco Bay Area team
SAN FRANCISCO — Levi Strauss & Co. executive Brady Stewart has been named chief executive officer of Bay FC, the National Women’s Soccer League team set to launch in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2024.
Stewart will work with the owners of the new team, which include investment firm Sixth Street and a group of former U.S. women’s national team players: Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner.
“Brady is a world-class leader with a proven instinct for innovating and accelerating growth in changing markets, and she’s going to drive our founding vision of building Bay FC into a franchise that represents more than just a soccer team,” Alan Waxman, cofounder and CEO of Sixth Street, said in a statement Wednesday. “She has a deep love and appreciation for both the game and the Bay Area, and she knows how to galvanize passionate people towards a common goal.”
The league’s 14th expansion team was announced in April. It will be the third California team in the NWSL, joining the San Diego Wave and Angel City in Los Angeles.
Stewart has spent the last 14 years at Levi’s, most recently leading the company’s direct-to-consumer business in the United States.
“Bay FC will be a rallying point for our fans in the Bay Area, for women’s sports, for the next generation of leaders and for anyone who wants to be part of creating an inclusive organization that unites our fans across the Bay Area and beyond,” she said. “We will establish a legacy that unites and energizes our fans and celebrates our athletes for what they are: the best soccer players in the world.”
Penguins name 2-time All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired two-time NHL All-Star Jason Spezza as assistant general manager.
President of hockey operations Kyle Dubas announced the move on Wednesday. Spezza spent the 2022-23 season working as a special assistant to Dubas when Dubas served as the general manager in Toronto.
The 40-year-old Spezza scored 363 goals during a 19-year NHL career with Ottawa, Dallas and Toronto. He retired in May 2022 and immediately went to work for Dubas. Spezza’s role in Toronto included working inside several departments with the Maples Leafs, including player personnel, player development, minor league operations and hockey research and development.
“After a decorated playing career, Jason fully immersed himself on the management side of the game learning all facets of hockey operations this past season while with Toronto,” Dubas said in a statement. “He showed tremendous work ethic, curiosity, and ability to build relationships throughout all departments at the team facility.”
The Penguins are still searching for a general manager to replace Ron Hextall, who was fired after Pittsburgh failed to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006. Dubas, hired as director of hockey operations on June 1, said he will serve as the general manager in a temporary capacity and plans to ramp up the hiring process in July.
Brewers sign former Red Sox outfielder Raimel Tapia
MINNEAPOLIS — Outfielder Raimel Tapia has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers just a few days after the Boston Red Sox released him.
Tapia was with the Brewers on Tuesday and took pregame batting practice on the field before their 7-5 loss at Minnesota. The Brewers made the signing official on Wednesday morning.
The Brewers also optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville and designated right-handed pitcher Cam Robinson for assignment.
The Red Sox had designated Tapia for assignment on June 5 and released him Sunday.
Tapia, 29, batted .264 with a .333 on-base percentage, one homer, 10 RBIs and six steals in 39 games with the Red Sox this season. He hit .265 with a .292 on-base percentage, seven homers, 52 RBIs and eight steals for the Toronto Blue Jays last year.
He played for the Colorado Rockies from 2016-21.
Tapia has a career .276 batting average, .318 on-base percentage, 27 homers and 198 RBIs in 606 games. He has 272 career starts in left field, 42 in right and 26 in center.
Toro, 26, had batted .500 with one homer and five RBIs in five games with Milwaukee.
Robinson, 23, was a combined 0-2 with an 8.55 ERA in 21 relief appearances this season with Nashville and Double-A Biloxi.
Wimbledon prize money up more than 11%, winners of singles to get $3M each
LONDON — The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11%, with the winners of the singles each getting 2.35 million pounds ($3 million).
The total prize fund at the championships will be 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million), the All England Club said Wednesday. That is an increase of 17.1% compared to 2019, the last Wimbledon before the pandemic.
The earnings for the winners of the singles competitions are back to the levels they were in 2019. The prize for the singles champions had dipped to 1.7 million pounds in 2021, after the tournament was canceled in 2020, and was 2 million last year.
Officials said a priority was placed on supporting players in the early rounds. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds ($69,500), a 10% increase from last year.
Blues hire Michael Babcock as skills coach, Mike Weber as assistant
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues have hired Mike Babcock’s son, Michael, as a skills coach.
Babcock and former defenseman Mike Weber are joining Craig Berube’s staff, general manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday. Berube oversaw the search for replacements for Craig MacTavish and Mike Van Ryn, assistants who were fired after St. Louis missed the playoffs.
Babcock, 28, finished this past NHL season with the Ottawa Senators, helping the coaching staff with developing game plans, pre-scouting and on-ice skill development. Before that, he spent two years working for his father as an assistant for the men’s hockey team at the University of Saskatchewan.
His father has been linked to the head coaching job for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who may have to wait until June 30 to hire him. Mike Babcock, despite being out of the league since being fired by Toronto in 2019, is under contract with the Maple Leafs until the end of the month, with six figures still due to him.
Michael had been garnering interest around the NHL as a young assistant.
Weber, who joins Berube’s staff as an assistant coach, spent the past three seasons in that role with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans. The 35-year-old played 360 NHL games from 2007-16, after which he attended Blues training camp on a tryout before playing in the AHL and then Europe.
Falcons plan expansion, renovation of training center
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After scoring poorly on a players’ union survey, the Atlanta Falcons announced a major renovation of their suburban training facility Wednesday.
Construction will begin early next month — just weeks before the start of training camp — on a two-story strength and conditioning center on the south side of the existing main facility in Flowery Branch.
The expansion, which will allow for a seamless open-air transition from the workout areas to the outside practice fields, will include a second-floor mezzanine with a focus on cardio equipment. In addition, the dining area will be renovated and expanded.
The Falcons ranked 23rd out of 32 teams in a facilities’ survey conducted by the NFL Players Association.
“Many player respondents expressed a consistent complaint about not having enough room in multiple parts of their facility as they go through their workday,” the union said in its report. “This feedback of players being too ‘crammed’ focused on the cafeteria, locker room and weight room.”
The second phase of the project, beginning after the 2023-24 season, will expand the locker room. It will more than double the size of that area, making room for 90 lockers while adding significant space to the equipment room along with the coaches and staff areas.
The second phase is expected to be completed ahead of the 2024 training camp.
The Falcons have trained at Flowery Branch, located about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta, since 2000.
San Francisco Giants recall outfield prospect Matos from Triple-A
ST. LOUIS — The San Francisco Giants recalled outfielder Luis Matos on Wednesday from Triple-A Sacramento.
Matos will bat second against the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of their three-game series.
Matos, from Venezuela, was hitting .398 with a 1.120 OPS and seven home runs over 24 games at Sacramento. At 21, he was the youngest player in Triple-A.
Matos was pulled from the River Cats’ game Tuesday night after outfielder Mitch Haniger was hit by a pitch that night and suffered a fractured right forearm in the third inning of the Giants’ 11-3 win over the Cardinals.
When he was pulled, Matos was already 1 for 2 with a solo homer. Matos, who began this season in Double-A Richmond before being promoted in mid-May, has homered in three straight and in five of his last six games.
Matos entered this season as San Francisco’s No. 7 prospect, according to MLB.com.
The Giants also recalled infielder David Villar. Haniger was placed on the 10-day injured list and right-hander Keaton Winn was optioned to Sacramento.
