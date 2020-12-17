Florida AD Stricklin: Johnson ‘trending in right direction’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson’s prognosis is “trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of questions,” the school’s athletic director said Wednesday.
Scott Stricklin told WRUF radio that Johnson continues to make progress after collapsing on the court during a game at Florida State. Stricklin visited Johnson at UF Health on Tuesday afternoon.
“He was actually awake. He was actually sitting up in a chair,” Stricklin said. “You could tell he’s still been sedated, so he was still a little groggy. But he thanked me for coming by. It was good to see him and sitting up. He had family in there, his parents and others.”
Stricklin said he has received even better news since regarding Johnson’s recovery.
“I’m told he’s even progressed a lot since then, that he’s having good conversations with his doctors, with his coaches,” Stricklin said. “He’s smiling and laughing, still undergoing more tests. I think the tests that have gotten back so far have been positive from a medical standpoint.
“His prognosis seems to be trending in the right direction, but we still have a lot of questions. The medical folks have a lot of questions they want to make sure they get answered.”
Johnson crumpled to the floor coming out a timeout Saturday and received emergency medical attention. The Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year was moved to a stretcher and carried to a waiting ambulance as teammates, coaches, staff, fans and others watched in disbelief.
UCLA men’s basketball schedule changed
Due to varying COVID-19 protocols among the four schools and their respective basketball conferences, the matchups for Saturday’s CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland featuring North Carolina, Kentucky, UCLA and Ohio State have been changed.
The No. 22 Tar Heels will face the Wildcats at 2 p.m., while the No.20 Buckeyes and Bruins will tip off at 4:15 p.m. in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Organizers said the change was to “more closely align COVID-19 testing protocols between the competing programs and their respective conferences.” The schools come from the ACC, SEC, Big 10 and Pac-12.
Originally, Kentucky was playing UCLA and North Carolina against Ohio State.
The four schools have combined for 26 national championships and 65 Final Four appearances.
Azusa Pacific to drop football after 55 years
AZUSA — Azusa Pacific is ending its football program this month after 55 years of Division II and NAIA competition.
Athletic director Gary Pine said the decision was prompted by other four-year schools in California dropping the sport over the last 30 years, giving Azusa Pacific fewer in-state opponents to play, which led to higher travel costs. In 2019, the Cougars had to fly to all six of their road games, making them the only Division II or III school in the country forced to do that.
Azusa Pacific is the only Division II or NAIA school in California that still had football. In 1975, there were 37 schools in the state that played football; now it’s 17. Only Chapman University in Orange in 1994 has added the sport.
High court agrees to hear NCAA athlete compensation case
WASHINGTON — For the first time in more than three decades, the Supreme Court will hear a case involving the NCAA and what it means to be a college athlete.
The high court on Wednesday agreed to review a court decision in an antitrust lawsuit the NCAA has said blurred “the line between student-athletes and professionals” by removing caps on compensation that major college football and basketball players can receive.
The case will be argued in 2021 with a decision expected before the end of June. The last time the Supreme Court heard an NCAA case was 1984. NCAA vs. the Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma changed the way college football could be broadcast on television, setting the stage of billion-dollar media rights contracts and conference realignment.
NCAA allows blanket waivers for all transfers immediately
The NCAA’s Division I Council has granted blanket waivers for all athletes to play immediately.
The NCAA’s announcement Wednesday includes all Division I sports, but is contingent on certain criteria being met.
Transfers previously were required to sit out a season unless granted a waiver by the NCAA. The NCAA had decided on waivers on a case-by-case basis, but had been more lenient during the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision should have an immediate impact on basketball programs, with some transfers becoming eligible for games on Wednesday.
VanDerveer gets historic win as No. 1 Stanford routs Pacific
STOCKTON — Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women’s college basketball coach Tuesday night, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped to a 104-61 victory over Pacific.
Dressed casually in all black, VanDerveer received the game ball after the final buzzer. Her dancing players chanted “Tara! Tara!” and gave her a new pullover reading “T-DAWG” to celebrate the latest milestone for the Hall of Fame coach in her 35th season on The Farm and 42nd overall as a college head coach.
Anna Wilson got Stanford (5-0) off to a fast start with an opening four-point play. Kiana Williams added seven consecutive points in the first quarter to get the Cardinal rolling.
ATP: Start of 2021 calendar includes delayed Australian Open
LONDON — The Australian Open is set to begin Feb. 8, three weeks later than planned, as part of a pandemic-altered 2021 tennis calendar released by the men’s professional tour Wednesday.
The ATP said that men’s qualifying for the season’s first Grand Slam tournament is being moved to Doha, Qatar, from Jan. 10-13.
That will be followed by a period of about 2 1/2 weeks set aside for travel to Melbourne and a 14-day quarantine period for players and their coaches or other support staff.
A 12-team ATP Cup, the relocated Adelaide International and an additional men’s tournament will be held in Melbourne to give players a chance to prepare for the hard-court Australian Open.
Raiders missing 4 more defensive starters for Chargers game
The Las Vegas Raiders will be without four more defensive starters for their first game under new coordinator Rod Marinelli.
Coach Jon Gruden said that defensive end Clelin Ferrell will miss Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a shoulder injury, and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, cornerback Damon Arnette and safety Johnathan Abram all will be out with concussions. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is already on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
“They were out of some of the game last week, too,” Gruden said Wednesday. “We just got to have guys step up.”
Defensive end Carl Nassib will help replace Ferrell after being a healthy inactive the past two weeks. Recently signed Daryl Worley, who spent the past two seasons with the Raiders, is also back this week and will help in the secondary.
Dallin Leavitt also could be in the mix at safety, and Nevin Lawson will replace Arnette at outside cornerback if he recovers from an illness that has him listed as questionable.
MLB tells managers to expect on-time spring training start
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Big league managers say that Major League Baseball has instructed them to prepare for spring training to start on time in mid-February despite uncertainty around the coronavirus.
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that officials from the commissioner’s office had a meeting with managers Tuesday and expressed optimism about opening spring camps as scheduled.
“That message has been fairly consistent,” Cash said. “We’ll continue to plan and prepare until if we are told otherwise.”
Managers have said this week during digital Winter Meetings press availabilities that they expect health protocols to remain in place to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. Teams instituted a number of policies during a pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season in 2020 that produced better results as the year went on, largely keeping players and staff safe even as teams traveled around the country.
Indy punter returns to practice following cancer surgery
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday, just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.
It’s unclear whether he will play Sunday against Houston though coach Frank Reich said he remains hopeful Sanchez will play.
Indy (9-4) used Ryan Allen the past two weeks and he punted six times for a 46-yard average with a net average of 36.7 yards.
Sanchez is averaging 47.2 yards this season with a net of 40.6. In his most recent game, which came following the diagnosis but before surgery, he punted five times for an average of 50.8 yards in a loss to Tennessee.
Washington QB uncertainty: Haskins practices, not Alex Smith
WASHINGTON — Alex Smith’s right calf injury kept him out of practice for Washington on Wednesday and coach Ron Rivera said he’d be OK with waiting until just before the team’s next game before deciding who to start at quarterback.
The team said Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall choice in the 2019 draft, took snaps with the first-team offense during a practice held indoors and closed to the media.
Washington has won four games in a row to improve to 6-7 and lead the NFC East. Rivera’s club hosts the Seattle Seahawks (9-4) on Sunday.
Haskins began the season as Washington’s starting QB, but he was benched after four games and three consecutive losses.
QB Jones’ status less certain for Giants for Sunday’s game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The status of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has become more iffy for Sunday night’s game against Cleveland because of another injury on top of his hamstring problem.
Coach Joe Judge disclosed Wednesday that the second-year quarterback also is dealing with an injury to his lower leg. It apparently happened during Sunday’s 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Jones sustained a hamstring injury in his right leg against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29. He missed the game against the Seattle Seahawks the following weekend.
Judge would not comment on Jones’ status for prime-time matchup with the Browns (9-4). He said it will be determined at practice this week.
Lions’ Ragnow played against Packers with fractured throat
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow told teammates he couldn’t talk because of an injury and continued playing against the Green Bay Packers.
Lions quarterback Chase Daniel says Wednesday that Ragnow played with a fractured throat. Daniel says the team didn’t miss a beat even though Ragnow could not make calls on the line in a 31-24 loss to Green Bay.
Ragnow did not practice Wednesday because of a throat injury, according to the team’s practice report.
Daniel played in the fourth quarter in place of Matthew Stafford, who was knocked out of the game by a rib injury.
NFL owners delay decision on 17-game regular season
NFL owners have delayed a decision on implementing a 17-game regular season for 2021.
During a teleconference call Wednesday that replaced the usual December gathering of owners in Dallas, they opted to push back any move on the expanded season until early in 2021. The NFL and the players’ union agreed during collective bargaining talks earlier this year to adding one regular-season game to the schedule, but not before next season.
Coastal Carolina, Chadwell agree on extension through 2027
CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina has locked up coach Jamey Chadwell for a few more years after he led the school to an undefeated season.
The school announced it has extended Chadwell’s contract through 2027, a move to take the 43-year coach off the market for Power Five openings like Auburn. Financial terms of Chadwell’s new agreement were not disclosed.
Chadwell’s name had been mentioned in two Southeastern Conference coaching searches, at South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks recently hired Oklahoma assistant Shane Beamer while the Commodores named Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea as coach.
Chadwell made $375,000 this season as he’s led the Chanticleers to an 11-0 mark and wins over two Top 25 opponents, including then-No. 8 BYU two weeks ago.
Kansas State latest to skip bowl game due to COVID-19
Kansas State became the latest team to withdraw from bowl consideration Wednesday when the school paused all football activities indefinitely amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing that would have prevented them from fielding enough players to play.
The First Responders Bowl was the likely destination for the Wildcats, who beat then-No. 3 Oklahoma on the road early in the season but slid to a 4-6 finish after losing quarterback Skylar Thompson and several other players to injuries.
Kansas State lost its last five games but was in line for a bowl game because it finished seventh in the Big 12. The NCAA has also waived minimum wins required for bowl eligibility.
Mariners continue bullpen makeover, sign Keynan Middleton
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners continued their bullpen overhaul Wednesday by signing right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton.
The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games last season with the Los Angeles Angels as he continued to work his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent during the 2018 season. Middleton has appeared in just 24 major league games over the past two seasons.
Middleton was 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA last season. His best professional season came in 2017 when he went 6-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 64 appearances for the Angels. Middleton’s signing came a day after the Mariners acquired Rafael Montero from the Texas Rangers
Giants sign RHP DeSclafani to $6 million, one-year contract
SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani signed a $6 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, giving the club a veteran option for the rotation.
In his sixth season with the Reds, DeSclafani went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA over nine games — seven starts — spanning 33 2/3 innings in 2020.
DeSclafani missed all of 2017 with a right elbow injury but has otherwise been fairly durable, making at least 20 starts in 2015, ‘16, ’18 and ‘19.
The 30-year-old DeSclafani can earn an additional $250,000 in performance bonuses based on innings pitched. He could make $62,500 each for 140, 160, 180 and 200 innings.
Rays re-sign C Mike Zunino to $2-million, 1-year deal
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent catcher Mike Zunino to a $2 million, one-year contract Wednesday that includes a club option for 2022.
The option is worth $4 million, could reach $7 million with incentives and includes a $1 million buyout.
Zunino appeared in 28 games, including 25 starts, for Tampa Bay in 2020. The 29-year-old is considered a solid defender and has significant power but has struggled to make contact. He hit .147 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 2020.
Professional lacrosse leagues PLL and MLL are merging
LOS ANGELES — The Premier Lacrosse League and Major League Lacrosse are merging and will formally exist as the Premier Lacrosse League.
It’s another step forward for PLL co-founder Paul Rabil, who had been seeking to unify and figures the disruption caused by COVID-19 was good in hindsight.
“When we got back to the table for conversations this offseason, it just felt more likely that a merger could get done,” Rabil said Wednesday. “I think overall for lacrosse, unifying this could be akin to basketball and football, historically,”
As part of the merger, the PLL announced it will immediately expand to include the Boston Cannons, previously of MLL, as the league’s eighth team, under the new name Cannons Lacrosse Club. The team’s roster will be selected through an expansion draft in 2021.
The PLL will retain the rights to all the former MLL teams for future expansion considerations, but MLL players are now eligible to enter the PLL without being bound to existing long-term deals with MLL.
With Stalock injured, Wild sign goalie Hammond for insurance
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed goalie Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract Wednesday, adding insurance at the position in light of a long-term injury for Alex Stalock.
The Wild announced Stalock, who took over as their primary goalie down the stretch last season, has an upper-body injury that will sideline him indefinitely. The Wild recently traded Devan Dubnyk to San Jose and signed Cam Talbot to compete with Stalock for time in the net. Kaapo Kähkönen is the other goalie on their roster.
Hammond’s deal will pay $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. The 32-year-old has four shutouts, a 27-15-6 record and a 2.31 goals against average in 56 career NHL games over parts of five seasons, primarily with Ottawa. His most recent appearance in the league was in the playoffs for Colorado in 2018.
Browns CB Ward practices after missing 3 games with injury
CLEVELAND — Denzel Ward may be ready to go this week for the Browns, who could face one of their many former quarterbacks against the New York Giants.
Cleveland’s top cornerback returned to practice Wednesday after missing three straight games with a strained calf. Ward was playing at a Pro Bowl level — leading the NFL in passes defensed — when he got hurt last month against Philadelphia.
The Browns (9-4) will monitor Ward and see how he responds in the next few days before deciding if he’ll play against the Giants (5-8).
It’s still up in the air who will be under center for New York. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with two leg injuries, the newest sustained while he was being sacked six times in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
48-year-old Manny Ramirez is back in baseball Down Under
SYDNEY — Manny Ramirez — yes, that Manny Ramirez — is back in baseball Down Under.
The now 48-year-old former Boston Red Sox legend and 12-time Major League Baseball all-star is scheduled to begin the season on Thursday for the Sydney Blue Sox in the Australian Baseball League.
Sydney manager Shane Barclay said the two-time World Series winner’s preparation for the season — his team opens the season against the defending champion Melbourne Aces — could not be faulted.
Hornets’ Gordon Hayward day to day after fracturing finger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is listed as day to day after breaking the bone at the base of his right pinky finger.
The team says Hayward sustained an avulsion fracture of his fifth metacarpal on the right hand during the team’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 14. Hayward will miss Thursday’s preseason game at Orlando but the Hornets say he will not need surgery.
The team says his return will be based on pain tolerance and comfort level.
The Hornets open the regular season Dec. 23 at Cleveland.
The 30-year-old Hayward signed a four-year, $120 million deal this the Hornets this offseason following a trade with the Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-7 forward appeared in 641 regular-season games with 479 starts during his 10-year career with the the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics, averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Sounders lock up Lodeiro through 2023; Schmetzer next?
SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders have locked up their captain for several more seasons.
They seem to be on the verge of doing the same for their head coach.
The Sounders signed midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro to a new contract that keeps him tied to the club through the 2023 season. Lodeiro’s previous deal was set to expire after the 2021 season.
Harden won’t address reports he wants out of Houston
HOUSTON — Given the chance to address months of speculation that he wants to be traded from the Houston Rockets, James Harden sidestepped questions more deftly than he shakes defenders with his signature step-back.
The disgruntled superstar spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since reporting late to camp amid reports that he wants out of Houston. Harden, who made his preseason debut Tuesday night, was asked directly if he wants to be traded.
“Right now, I’m just focused on being here,” he said. “Today was good. Yesterday it felt really good being out there for the first time since the bubble.”
While the rest of the Rockets were in Houston for the start of training camp earlier this month, Harden was photographed at rapper Lil Baby’s birthday party in Atlanta and at a nightclub in Las Vegas.
Mourinho miffed as Liverpool scores late to beat Tottenham
It was all going pretty much according to plan for Jose Mourinho and his familiar rope-a-dope tactics.
In fact, as the clock ticked toward stoppage time in the top-of-the-table match at Anfield, Tottenham perhaps deserved more than to be drawing 1-1 with the Liverpool, the defending Premier League champion.
One simple corner changed everything.
Roberto Firmino met a cross from the left with a header into the top corner, and Liverpool was on its way to a 2-1 win that left Mourinho miffed.
“We were so close ... so close of winning, not so close of a draw,” Mourinho said of what he described as “a very unfair result.”
Liverpool didn’t look, he added, “like a team that’s champion, European champion and world champion.”
As Mourinho knows so well, it’s only the result that matters in games like this, and the win lifted Liverpool above Tottenham and three points clear in first place after 13 games.
Liverpool took the lead in the 26th minute through Mohamed Salah’s deflected shot that looped up and in off the post, before Son Heung-min replied seven minutes later after breaking the offside trap and running through unchallenged to score.
Kalulu saves Milan’s unbeaten record in 2-2 draw at Genoa
MILAN — Youngster Pierre Kalulu helped AC Milan maintain its unbeaten league record as his late equalizer snatched a 2-2 draw at Genoa in Serie A on Wednesday.
Milan appeared to be heading for its first league defeat since March after a double from former Rossoneri forward Mattia Destro had put Genoa 2-1 up. But the 20-year-old Kalulu, who was making his first start for the club, netted the equalizer seven minutes from time.
Milan remained top but saw its advantage cut from three points to one over Inter Milan, which beat 10-man Napoli 1-0.
Juventus is third, four points below Milan after drawing 1-1 against Atalanta in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo had a tame penalty attempt saved.
Milan was without the injured Zlatan Ibrahimović. The 39-year-old Ibrahimović has been out for almost a month but the Rossoneri had still managed to win four of its six matches without its star forward, drawing the other two.
Weah scores late goal as Lille wins 2-0 to stay ahead of PSG
PARIS — American striker Timothy Weah grabbed a late insurance goal Wednesday as Lille won 2-0 at Dijon to remain top of the French league ahead of a weekend showdown with defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.
Lille’s win kept it one point ahead of PSG, which labored to a 2-0 home victory against Lorient after the visitors had a player sent off for conceding a penalty early in the second half with the score 0-0.
Lille’s opening goal in the 18th minute when right back Zeki Celik set up Turkish countryman Yusuf Yazici.
Weah, the son of Liberia President and 1995 Golden Ball winner George Weah, then grabbed his first league goal for the northern club. He came off the bench to score with a neat finish deep into stoppage time.
Kylian Mbappe’s 50th-minute penalty gave PSG the lead after a poor first half at Parc des Princes. Mbappe slotted home from the spot after being fouled by defender Andreaw Gravillon, who was red carded. Italy striker Moise Kean made it 2-0 10 minutes later.
Alba leads Barcelona to 2-1 comeback win over Sociedad
BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona defender Jordi Alba scored one goal and set up another to spark a 2-1 comeback victory over Real Sociedad, depriving the Basque Country side of the Spanish league lead on Wednesday.
Alba canceled out Willian José’s opener by curling in a strike in the 32nd minute. The left back then helped the hosts take the lead a minute before halftime when he crossed for Frenkie de Jong to score.
The result shuffled the order of Sociedad, Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid, all level on points at the top of the table and separated only by goal difference. Atlético is now in first place, Sociedad in second, and Madrid in third.
The win by Barcelona boosted its chances of joining the tightly-contest title race. Lionel Messi’s team climbed into fifth place, six points adrift the front-runners.
Lewandowski gives Bayern win; Leverkusen stays top
BERLIN — Robert Lewandowski scored twice to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Wolfsburg on Wednesday but Bayer Leverkusen stayed top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 victory over Cologne.
Leverkusen’s Rhine derby win kept Peter Bosz’ team one point ahead of Bayern before their meeting in Leverkusen on Saturday.
Wolfsburg hadn’t lost any of its opening 11 games – a club record – and looked well placed to extend that run in Munich when Maximilian Philipp opened the scoring in the fifth minute.
Leroy Sané had already missed a great chance to score for Bayern – Jérôme Roussillon slid in with a last-ditch challenge – when his mistake at the other end led to Wolfsburg’s goal.
Sané gave the ball away in the penalty area, allowing Ridle Baku sweep it right to Kevin Mbabu, who crossed for Philipp. It was the sixth consecutive league game in which Bayern had conceded the opening goal.
But Lewandowski equalized just before the break, heading Kingsley Coman’s floated cross inside the right post.
The Poland striker grabbed his second in the 50th, taking Jérôme Boateng’s pass and eluding Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix before firing inside the left corner. It was his 23rd goal in 20 games against Wolfsburg altogether.
