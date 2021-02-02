Texas Tech adds 5th P5 transfer, signing former UCLA CB
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech has added its fifth transfer from another Power Five school for the spring semester after signing former UCLA cornerback Rayshad Williams.
Coach Matt Wells said Monday that Williams signed a scholarship agreement with Texas Tech to immediately enroll at the Big 12 school.
Williams will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at Texas Tech after appearing in 22 games the past three years for UCLA, including four in 2018 he was able to redshirt. He started eight of the last nine games of the 2019 season for the Bruins as a redshirt freshman.
The Red Raiders have 10 midyear enrollees, including the five P5 transfers, one junior college transfer and four high school prospects. The other P5 transfers are sophomore cornerback Malik Dunlap from North Carolina State, redshirt freshman linebacker Jesiah Pierre from Florida, senior offensive lineman T.J. Storment from TCU, and senior defensive end Marquis Waters from Duke.
Witten becoming high school coach after 2nd NFL retirement
ARGYLE, Texas — Jason Witten is becoming a high school football coach after his second retirement from the NFL.
The 11-time Pro Bowl tight end was named Monday as the new head coach at Liberty Christian School in Argyle, Texas, which is only about 30 miles from the headquarters of the Dallas Cowboys.
The non-denominational private school said in a tweet that it was excited to name the former Cowboys tight end and “long-time Liberty parent” as its head coach.
“Faith. Family Football. In this next chapter, it is important to me to be the best father and husband I can be, while making a positive impact in the community and share the wisdom I’ve accumulated over the years to positively impact the next generation,” Witten said in a statement.
The 38-year-old Witten spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders, and said last week that he was retiring from the NFL after 17 seasons. He retired for the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” but returned for a club-record 16th year with the Cowboys in 2019 before going to the Raiders in free agency.
A third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003, Witten ended his career fourth on the NFL career list with 1,228 catches. He’s second among tight ends to Tony Gonzalez, who is also the only other tight end with more yards (15,127 to 13,046). Witten is the Cowboys franchise leader in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.
Chiefs’ Robinson, Kilgore on COVID-19 list as close contacts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs placed a pair of backups, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore, on the COVID-19 list as close contacts Monday as they begin final preparations for the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay.
Chiefs coach Andy said he was told of the situation Sunday but could provide no other information.
Neither of the players actually tested positive for COVID-19, which means Robinson — a regular contributor — and Kilgore could still play in the Super Bowl. Both would need to return negative tests throughout the week to get off the list.
“The NFL has done a great job with it, presenting different safety things for the players to stay as safe as possible,” Reid said. “We’ve been hammering this point home forever. The problem is you’re fighting the invisible man. It just gets you when least expected, and we’re seeing that in everything. It’s an unfortunate thing.”
The Chiefs have been largely clear of COVID-19 outbreaks this season, though several players have missed games after testing positive. They also are not changing the way they conduct business within their facility leading up to the game.
The big difference: Rather than heading to the site of the Super Bowl a week in advance, like they did last season, the Chiefs will fly to Tampa, Florida, the day before the game in an attempt to minimize contacts among players and the public.
Chipper Jones assumes new role as Braves hitting consultant
ATLANTA — Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is returning to the Atlanta Braves in a part-time capacity as a hitting consultant.
The 48-year-old Jones played his full 19-year career with the Braves. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018, his first year of eligibility.
The new role announced by the Braves on Monday gives Jones his best opportunity for an on-field role, if only in a part-time capacity, since his retirement following the 2012 season.
He previously worked with the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations. He also has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN.
Jones hit .303 during his career and led the league with his .363 mark in 2008.
An eight-time All-Star and the 1999 NL MVP, Jones holds most Atlanta franchise hitting records. He hit 468 home runs and drove in 1,623 runs. Among switch-hitters, only Eddie Murray has more RBIs.
Jones is the only switch-hitter to hit at least .300 for his career with 400 or more homers.
Manager Brian Snitker’s coaching staff including hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and assistant hitting coaches Jose Castro and Bobby Magallanes. Jones will be with the team for at least some portion of spring training.
The Braves’ pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training on Feb. 17, followed by position players on Feb. 22.
Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires
BOSTON — Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in his second season but played in a total of nine games in the last three years because of a knee injury, retired on Monday.
A four-time All-Star who spent all 17 of his professional seasons with the Red Sox organization, Pedroia played in two World Series and collected a third ring in 2018, when he was injured. In his career, he batted .299 with 140 homers and 725 RBIs.
Pedroia, 37, is the only player ever to earn Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and MVP awards along with a World Series championship in his first two full seasons. Only nine other players have accomplished those feats in their entire career.
His knee problems began with a spikes-up takeout slide at second by Baltimore’s Manny Machado on April 21, 2017.
“Dustin came to represent the kind of grit, passion, and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans,” Red Sox owner John Henry said. “We are forever grateful to him for what he brought to our club and to our region as an important role model showing all of us how much one can accomplish with determination and hard work.”
Former JetHawk DeShields signs minor league deal to rejoin Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — Free agent outfielder Delino DeShields has agreed to a minor league contract with Texas that includes an invitation to spring training with the Rangers, who traded him away just more than a year ago.
The Rangers said Monday that free agent right-hander Sam Gaviglio also signed a minor league deal with a spring training invitation.
DeShields and hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase were traded to Cleveland in December 2019, with two-time AL Cy Young winner Corey Kluber going to the Rangers. Kluber pitched only one inning for Texas in his debut last July 26 before exiting with a torn muscle in his right shoulder, and last week signed an $11 million, one-year free-agent deal with the New York Yankees.
The 28-year-old DeShields hit .252 with seven RBIs in 37 games last season with the Indians, who didn’t offer him a contract for 2021. After being selected from Houston in the Rule 5 draft, DeShields played 539 games for the Rangers from 2015-19, hitting .246 with 18 homers, 126 RBIs and 106 stolen bases.
Gaviglio has pitched in the majors the last four seasons. He made four relief appearances over three stints with Toronto in 2020, allowing three earned runs in three innings. He is 11-18 with a 4.88 ERA in 98 games (37 starts) with Seattle (2017), Kansas City (2017), and Toronto (2018-20) in his big league career. He led the majors with 95 2-3 innings in relief in 2019, his first season working exclusively out of the bullpen.
John Forbes, horse trainer and racing advocate, dies at 73
OCEANPORT, N.J. — John Forbes, a horse racing advocate and thoroughbred trainer who won more than 2,100 races, has died. He was 73.
Forbes, the president of the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, died Sunday, Monmouth Park said Monday. No cause of death was given.
Born in Maryland, Forbes spent his entire career in the racing industry, following his parents into the profession. He moved his operations to New Jersey in the late 1970s and remained a Garden State mainstay.
“John was New Jersey racing,” said Dennis Drazin, chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, operators of Monmouth Park Racetrack. “He was a tireless advocate for the industry, for the horsemen and for Monmouth Park.”
Among Forbes’ long list of accomplished runners were graded stakes winners Peanut Butter Onit, Pukka Princess, Jess C’s Whirl, Boyce, Amarillo, Get Serious and Tale of the Cat, who went on to be a leading sire.
Forbes gave up training on a daily basis in 2012. His assistant, Pat McBurney, took over his horses.
“John and I spent decades together experiencing all the highs and lows that this business has to offer,” McBurney said. “It was always a team effort with John.
“Even after he stopped training on a day-to-day basis he was equally involved as an owner, adviser and most importantly a friend. It’s hard to imagine Monmouth Park without John, but Monmouth Park will forever be better because of John.”
Forbes is survived by his wife, Vicki; son John T. Forbes, operations director at Monmouth Park; and daughters Anne and Carrie.
Services will not be held because of the pandemic.
NHL’s Devils forced to postpone 3 games because of COVID
The NHL has announced the New Jersey Devils have been forced to postpone three games this week after four more players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
New Jersey was scheduled to play the Penguins on Tuesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh. They also had a home game against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.
The Devils played back-to-back games against the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday and Sunday. Center Travis Zajac missed Saturday’s game after a positive test and forward Kyle Palmieri did not play Sunday after a positive test.
On Monday, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod and Pavel Zacha all tested positive. They played in the games over the weekend.
New Jersey now has 10 players on the COVID list, including No. 1 goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood.
Two players on the list, defenseman Sami Vatanen and goaltender Aaron Dell, are isolating after signing with the team.
Kentucky, No. 18 Missouri game delayed one day to Wednesday
Kentucky will play at No. 18 Missouri on Wednesday night, one day later than scheduled, in an adjustment following a weekend pause because of positive COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and quarantining within the Wildcats’ program.
The pause resulted in the cancellation of Saturday night’s meeting in Lexington, Kentucky, against No. 5 Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Wednesday’s game was adjusted in conjunction with Southeastern Conference and UK Athletics COVID-19 management requirements.
Sale of spring training tickets delayed for Cardinals, Marlins
The sale of spring training tickets for St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins games in Jupiter, Florida, has been delayed because of uncertainty about the schedule for games.
Major League Baseball last week proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter earlier had announced it would begin selling spring training tickets for the Cardinals and Marlins on Monday. It’s now uncertain when sales might begin.
Indians won’t allow fans at spring training workouts
The Cleveland Indians will not be allowing fans to watch their spring training workouts in Arizona due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team said Monday that per MLB guidelines, the club’s player development complex in Goodyear, Arizona, will not be open to fans. Cleveland’s facility is adjacent to one for the Cincinnati Reds.
There has not yet been a decision on whether fans will be able to attend spring training games. The Indians said Goodyear city officials are working with MLB to determine a fan policy.
Players are expected to report to Arizona in two weeks.
Epstein joins company that advises on sports investments
DALLAS — Major League Baseball consultant Theo Epstein was hired Monday by a financial firm that advises on investments in sports teams.
Arctos Sports said Monday that Epstein will be an executive in residence involved in sourcing, underwriting, diligence and product development. He will keep his MLB job.
The company is a private equity platform dedicated to the professional sports industry. Its aim is to increase liquidity and financial flexibility for ownership groups. Arctos was founded in 2019, with offices in Dallas and New York.
Epstein has said he would not take a job with a baseball team for the 2021 season. MLB hired him last month as a consultant for on-field matters who will evaluate possible rule changes. He will work with Commissioner Rob Manfred, the owners’ competition committee and analytics experts.
Epstein was the Red Sox general manager from 2003-11, putting together the team that won the 2004 World Series for the Boston’s first title since 1918, and then another championship team in 2007.
He became the Cubs’ president of baseball operations from 2012-20 and guided Chicago to the 2016 World Series title, the team’s first since 1908.
Olympic cycling silver medalist Szurkowski dies at 75
WARSAW, Poland — Ryszard Szurkowski, a two-time Olympic cycling silver medalist from Poland, died Monday. He was 75.
Iwona Arkuszewska-Szurkowska said her husband died at a hospital in Radom, central Poland. He had been battling cancer.
Szurkowski won his Olympic medals in 1972 and 1976 as part of the Polish team in the road race. He also won three world championship titles, including one in the individual road race for amateurs in 1973.
“Legend. The best Polish rider of all times. Ryszard Szurkowski 1946-2021. RIP,” Polish cyclist Michal Kwiatkowski wrote on Twitter.
Szurkowski was in a cycling accident in Germany in June 2018 and later used a wheelchair.
Szurkowski had two sons, but one was killed in the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Center in New York.
The office of Poland President Andrzej Duda said on Facebook that Szurkowski was “one of Poland’s most outstanding sports people, the one with most titles, 1973 World Champion.”
Szurkowski was also a four-time winner of the Peace Race, the communist bloc’s equivalent of the Tour de France.
