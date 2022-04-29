Dustin Brown to retire after 18 seasons with Kings
EL SEGUNDO — Los Angeles Kings forward Dustin Brown will retire after this season, his 18th with the club.
The 37-year-old made the announcement Thursday ahead of the Kings' regular-season finale. Los Angeles will face Edmonton in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Brown has played in a franchise record 1,295 regular-season games during his 18 seasons as a physical two-way forward for the Kings. The upstate New York native was a first-round draft pick in 2003. He spent eight seasons as Los Angeles' captain, raising the Stanley Cup first after both of the team's championships in 2012 and 2014.
Brown has 325 goals and 387 assists in his career. He has nine goals and 19 assists in 63 games this season for Los Angeles.
Brown is one of the four remaining members of the Kings' championship teams, along with goalie Jonathan Quick, defenseman Drew Doughty and captain Anze Kopitar.
UCLA's Singleton to stay, Johnson leaving Bruins
LOS ANGELES — UCLA guard David Singleton is returning for a fifth year with the Bruins, while center Myles Johnson is leaving the team to finish his graduate degree in electrical engineering.
Both players announced their plans on social media Thursday.
Singleton is taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The opportunity to have one more chance to play for this great institution, to represent the four letters, to go down in history, it's an opportunity I just can't pass up,” he wrote. “It's one more chance at the Big Dance. See you back in Pauley, next season.”
Singleton averaged 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds while playing in 33 games. He led the Bruins in 3-point shooting at 45% and frequently provided an emotional spark off the bench.
"David has been a big shot maker through the past four seasons and his return is a major boost for us,” coach Mick Cronin said.
Johnson decided not to use a fifth season of eligibility and instead will focus on completing the second year of his master's program. He averaged 3.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks playing in all 35 games, including 15 starts, as a redshirt senior last season.
He transferred to UCLA last year after earning an undergraduate degree at Rutgers.
USC adds San Jose State game, drops BYU from 2023 schedule
LOS ANGELES — Southern California has added a matchup with San Jose State to its football schedule for 2023.
USC added the Spartans in place of a previously scheduled matchup with BYU, the school announced Thursday.
USC will host San Jose State at the Coliseum on Aug. 26, 2023, in a so-called “Week Zero” matchup before the traditional opening weekend of the college football season.
The Trojans had been scheduled to host BYU on Nov. 25, 2023.
BYU has dropped several games from its 2023 schedule as it prepares to join the Big 12 next year. The formerly independent Cougars need to clear their slate to accommodate eight or nine conference games.
Chargers-Chiefs will be first Thursday night game on Amazon
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15 in the first game on Amazon Prime Video's “Thursday Night Football” package.
The Week 2 matchup between AFC West rivals was announced on Thursday during the first round of the NFL draft.
Amazon will pay $1 billion a season to carry the games for 11 years. Prime Video will carry 15 regular-season and one preseason game. They will be available on stations in the participating teams’ markets, which is the same practice when they are on ESPN and NFL Network.
NBC has the opening game of the season and also Thanksgiving night. The final week of the regular season has two games on Saturday and the remaining 14 on Sunday.
Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be the announcing team for the “Thursday Night Football” games. Michaels moves to Prime from NBC while Herbstreit will pull double duty. He will do NFL games for Prime and remain ESPN’s lead college football analyst.
The league announced last week that the complete schedule will be released on May 12. However, international games will be revealed on May 4 with other notable matchups being announced the week of May 9.
Trading post: 9 draft-day trades shake up 1st round
Two more prominent wide receivers switched teams with Tennessee's A.J. Brown and Baltimore's Marquise Brown getting swapped during a dizzying stretch of the NFL draft.
The Ravens traded Marquise Brown and the 100th overall pick to Arizona for the 23rd pick in the draft Thursday night. Then the Titans dealt A.J. Brown to Philadelphia for the 18th and 101st picks.
In all, 17 of the 23 picks made between Nos. 7 and 29 in the draft were made by teams that acquired them in trades, with 11 of those picks changing hands in the nine trades made during draft.
The Browns were the latest big-name receivers to move this offseason, following Green Bay's trade of Davante Adams to Las Vegas and Kansas City's deal that sent Tyreek Hill to Miami.
The trades came after four receivers were drafted in a five-pick span starting when Southern California's Drake London was chosen by Atlanta at No. 8 as teams have been aggressive in search of game-breaking pass catchers.
A pair of Ohio State receivers went back to back, with the Jets getting Garrett Wilson 10th overall and New Orleans trading up with Washington to take Chris Olave at No. 11.
Detroit then traded up with division rival Minnesota to take receiver Jameson Williams 12th overall. Williams is coming off a severe knee injury.
The dealing began when New Orleans traded the well-traveled 16th pick, along with a third-and fourth-rounder, to Washington to take Olave. That No. 16 pick started with Indianapolis, which traded it last year to Philadelphia for Carson Wentz.
The Eagles traded the pick this offseason to the Saints.
Cardinals' Arenado, Cabrera suspended for brawl with Mets
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals star Nolan Arenado and pitcher Génesis Cabrera have been suspended for their actions during a benches-clearing fracas Wednesday against the New York Mets.
Arenado has been banned two games and Cabrera one game, and both have been fined undisclosed amounts. Their punishments were announced Thursday by Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations.
Arenado is appealing his decision and was set to play third base and bat fourth for St. Louis against Arizona on Thursday night. Cabrera will serve his ban Thursday after pitching two innings during the 10-5 win over the Mets on Wednesday.
Jon Rahm part of five-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open
PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a five-way share of the early lead in the first round.
Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole.
The Mexico Open is part of the PGA Tour schedule and inherits the history of a national open that dates to 1944. It takes the place of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship that was at Chapultepec in Mexico City for four years through 2020.
Rahm knew very little about the Vidanta Vallarta course except that he felt comfortable off the tee, and it showed. The Spaniard missed only one fairway, and three greens.
He opened with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 12th hole, but it was the chip-in from 30 feet on the 13th that really got him going. He had to save par on the 10th and 11th holes at the start of his round.
“I hadn't hit my best irons shots early on,” Rahm said. “Chipped that one in from an uncomfortable lie and a tough one. That was a huge bonus. I think a lot of people obviously would look at the eagle on 7, but that one early on was a huge booster.”
The eagle on the 311-yard seventh hole was set up by a big drive to the middle of the green on the par 4 and a 40-foot putt that gave him a share of the lead.
Rahm also made birdie on each of the three par 5s on the back nine, and perhaps his finest shot was his approach from 206 yards to just inside 4 feet for birdie on the par-4 fourth.
Nimmer finished with a blaze of good shots. After a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 fifth, he holed out for eagle, pitched to 2 feet on the reachable seventh and made a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-3 ninth to close out his round.
Minjee Lee shoots 63, leads Palos Verdes Championship
PALOS VERDES ESTATES — Minjee Lee shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Jin Young Ko after the first round of the Palos Verdes Championship.
Coming off a third-place tie Sunday in the LA Open at Whilshire Country Club, Lee had a bogey-free round at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour's West Coast swing.
“I took Monday off. Didn’t even come to the course,” Lee said. “Tuesday, I played nine holes and then I saw the other nine in the pro-am. ... I think it’s so hilly out here that you want to keep your legs fresh.”
The Australian closed with a 5-under 31 on the front nine.
“I think it’s just the way like the holes are set up,” Lee said. “There are a lot of birdie opportunities starting the front nine. Even like the first hole and the second and third, they’re all wedges in. ... I just think there are a lot of opportunities in a row that you can kind of capitalize on.”
She won the Evian Championship last season for her first major title and sixth LPGA Tour victory.
Ko had six straight birdies on Nos. 2-7 on her final nine. She stumbled to a tie for 21st last week after sharing the lead with winner Nasa Hataoka late in the third round at difficult Whilshire.
“Before starting today I just remind (myself) that golf is golf,” Ko said. “Don’t think about last week. Starting again, new routine.”
Charley Hull, Moriya Jutanugarn and Jennifer Chang shot 65. Albane Valenzuela and Gemma Dryburgh were at 66, with Dryburgh having the best round in the breezier afternoon session. The Scot holed a 6-iron for eagle on the par-4 fifth.
Chicago to host WNBA All-Star Game for first time
Chicago will host the WNBA All-Star Game for the first time, the league announced Thursday.
The game will coincide with two major youth girls' basketball tournaments being played in Chicago the weekend of July 10. The league will host a two-day “WNBA Live” event that weekend.
“We are thrilled to turn AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022 into a weekend-long event that will give WNBA fans incredible opportunities to engage with our brand and partners who have stepped up to support the WNBA,” Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “We look forward to unveiling exciting details regarding WNBA Live in the weeks to come.”
On July 9, the two All-Star teams will have practice indoors with participants from the Nike Nationals tournament in attendance. Later that day, the annual 3-point contest and skills challenge will also take place.
“As we are continuing to grow the footprint of the Sky and the WNBA, there is no better way to do it than to have the great stars of our WNBA galaxy gathered in Chicago for AT&T WNBA All-Star 2022,” Sky president and CEO Adam Fox said. “It’s great for the city, great for the league, and it further solidifies our place in the sports fabric here in the city of Chicago.”
The All-Star game was held in Las Vegas in 2019 and 2021, although last season's contest pitted the U.S. national team against a group of WNBA All-Stars as the Americans prepared for the Tokyo Olympics. There was no All-Star Game in 2020, when the entire season was played in a bubble in Florida.
Tiger Woods heads to Southern Hill for PGA practice round
Tiger Woods flew to Oklahoma on Thursday for a practice round at Southern Hills, the first step in deciding whether he can play in the PGA Championship.
The 18-hole practice round while walking came three weeks before the start of the PGA Championship being held May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa.
Golf Channel reported that Southern Hills head pro Cary Cozby caddied for Woods on Thursday. After the practice round, the PGA of America posted a photo on Twitter of Woods and Cozby looking at the yardage book.
Tulsa TV station KOTV showed an overhead shot of Woods putting. He was wearing a black compression sleeve on his right leg. Ken MacLeod, publisher of “Golf Oklahoma” magazine was at Southern Hills and one photo he posted show 10 members of the Oklahoma PGA Junior League who were being honored gathered on the 18th green as Woods teed off on No. 10.
Woods made a remarkable return to golf at the Masters following his Feb. 23, 2021, car crash outside Los Angeles that shattered bones in his right leg and ankle. In his first time competing and walking a course, he made the cut for the 22nd straight time, though he tired on the weekend and his limp was more noticeable in rounds when he shot 78-78. He finished in 47th place out of the 52 players who made the cut.
Men's, women's Australian Opens to be played concurrently
MELBOURNE, Australia — The men's and women's Australian Open golf tournaments are set to be played at the same time on two sandbelt courses in southeast Melbourne in December.
And five-time winner Karrie Webb says she might even come out of semi-retirement to play in it.
Golf Australia said Friday the marquee domestic events will be played Dec. 1-4 with Victoria Golf Club as the primary course and nearby Kingston Heath also hosting play on the first two days.
The men’s event will headline the PGA Tour of Australasia while the women’s event will be sanctioned by the WPGA Tour of Australasia.
The men’s event will also be sanctioned by the European tour. The Australian PGA tournament scheduled to be held the week before at Royal Queensland in Brisbane is also co-sanctioned by the European tour.
