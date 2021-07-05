Joey Chestnut sets new record at post-pandemic hot dog race
NEW YORK — Chowdown champ Joey “Jaws” Chestnut broke his own record to gulp to a 14th win in the men’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Sunday, while Michelle Lesco took the women’s title.
Chestnut downed 76 franks and buns in 10 minutes. That’s one more than he did in setting the men’s record last year, when the contest unfolded without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It just felt good,” Chestnut, of Westfield, Indiana, said in an ESPN interview after his win Sunday. “Even if I was uncomfortable, having everybody cheer me and push me, it made me feel good.”
Lesco, of Tucson, Arizona, downed 30 ¾ dogs in 10 minutes and called her win “an amazing feeling.”
Reigning women’s champ and record-holder Miki Sudo skipped this year because she’s expecting a baby in a few weeks with fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry. He vied for the men’s title but came up short.
The annual Fourth of July frankfurter fest normally happens outside Nathan’s flagship shop in Brooklyn’s Coney Island neighborhood. But this year’s planning took place amid shifting coronavirus restrictions, and the event was held in a nearby minor league baseball stadium, Maimonides Park, with 5,000 spectators.
Last year, it was held indoors and without an in-person audience because of the pandemic.
Chestnut said he’d missed the fans last year.
“I’ve been looking forward to this all year,” he told ESPN in an interview before this year’s competition.
Jin Young Ko wins on LPGA a week after losing No. 1 ranking
THE COLONY, Texas — Jin Young Ko closed with seven straight pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory in the Volunteers of America Classic, her first start since losing the No. 1 world ranking.
Ko made a par putt from just outside 3 feet on the final hole at Old American Golf Club to beat Matilda Castren of Finland, who also shot 69.
The South Korean star won for the first time this year, and the timing couldn’t have been better. She had held the No. 1 ranking for nearly two years until Nelly Korda supplanted her last week by winning the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Ko had failed to finish in the top 10 in four of her previous five starts on the LPGA Tour. But not far from her American home of Dallas, she thrived. She finished at 16-under 268 for her eighth career LPGA victory. She remains at No. 2.
“I was thinking I had a lot of pressure with the No. 1 ranking,” Ko said. “But I made it this week. I’m very happy.”
Gaby Lopez of Mexico closed with a 65, making her only bogey on the final hole. She finished alone in third, two shots behind.
US to play Canada at Nashville, 1st home World Cup qualifier
CHICAGO — The United States’ first home World Cup qualifier, against Canada on Sept. 5, will be at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
The venue for the match, announced Sunday, will follow the Americans’ opener at El Salvador on Sept. 2 and precede a Sept. 8 match at Honduras.
U.S. players will train in Nashville starting Aug. 30, many flying in from European weekend matches.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, three World Cup qualifiers are being squeezed into FIFA international fixture windows designed for two matches. Because of that, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter says he expects to use more players that he otherwise would have.
The 20th-ranked U.S. ended a streak of seven straight World Cup berths when it failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia, losing home matches to Mexico in Columbus, Ohio, and to Costa Rica at Harrison, New Jersey.
No. 70 Canada is seeking its first World Cup berth since 1986.
The Americans have four wins, two losses and one draw in Nashville, beating Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 in a qualifier on April 1, 2009, behind a three-goal game by Jozy Altidore.
The U.S. tied Panama 1-1 in Nashville before 47,622 during the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, beat Mexico 1-0 in a 2018 exhibition before 40,194 and defeated Jamaica 3-1 before 28,473 in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Dominant Luka: Doncic, Slovenia headed to Tokyo Olympics
Most of the members of Slovenia’s basketball team charged toward Luka Doncic moments after the final buzzer sounded Sunday, determined to get him onto their shoulders and carry their best player around the court in celebration.
How fitting.
He lifted them, so they lifted him.
Doncic and Slovenia are headed to the Olympics for the first time, after winning 96-85 at Lithuania on Sunday to clinch a spot in the Tokyo Games. Doncic — the MVP of the tournament in Kaunas, Lithuania — was simply brilliant: 31 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, the first triple-double by any player in any of the four Olympic qualifying tournaments that were played in the past week to determine the last four teams in the Olympic field.
“I don’t care about the MVP,” Doncic said. “We won here. We’re going to the Olympics, the first time in our country. It’s amazing. I think every kid dreams about being in the Olympics. I did, too. So, here we are. We fought really, really hard and I think we deserve to be here.”
The game was tied 52-52 at halftime, and Slovenia opened the third on an 11-2 run. Lithuania eventually closed within 71-69, but a 14-0 run by Slovenia put Doncic’s club in control for good.
And when the last few seconds ticked away, Doncic threw his arms skyward in celebration.
“We’re making history for our country,” Doncic said. “We can just go up from here.”
Tokyo-bound: Australia to send 472 athletes to the Olympics
SYDNEY — Australia will send 472 athletes to the Tokyo Olympics, the second-largest team sent overseas by the country since the 2004 Athens Games.
The Australian Olympic Committee said Monday that 254 women and 218 men would travel to Tokyo for the games which begin July 23. At Athens, Australia sent 482 athletes.
No. 1-ranked women’s tennis player Ash Barty will be one of 16 Indigenous athletes on the Australian team.
The Australians will compete in 33 sports, including fielding athletes in four new Olympic sports — karate, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.
Team chef de mission Ian Chesterman said the selected athletes had endured the uncertainties of a one-year postponement, disrupted competitions, qualifying opportunities and access to training venues.
“This has been extremely difficult for every athlete and each has their own individual story to tell. But they have made it. Through their determination and commitment, they are going to Tokyo,” Chesterman said.
“The AOC has talked about not setting medal targets and placing unhelpful expectations on these athletes. Given the events of the past 18 months, this has been the correct path. Getting to the start line has been so difficult.”
The Australian team will have its highest-ever percentage of female athletes at the Olympics — 53.5%, with the previous high 50.90% at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
The team will also feature its oldest-ever Australian Olympic competitor — 66-year-old Mary Hanna in equestrian (dressage). Equestrian Andrew Hoy, who competes in eventing, will be at his eighth Olympics.
Australia’s biggest team will be athletics, with 63 competitors.
Brazil great Zico celebrates Tokyo torch relay, blasts Rio’s
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil soccer great Zico blasted organizers of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics on Sunday after carrying the torch for the Tokyo Games.
The Brazilian said he was ignored in 2016 when the torch relay took place at his home city and praised Japan for giving him the honor this time.
Zico, who is a club director at Kashima Antlers and a former Japan coach, carried the torch for about 200 meters in Kashima on Saturday.
“After my country and my city denied me this opportunity of carrying the Olympic torch, today I realized my dream of taking part in the Olympic Games,” the 68-year-old Zico wrote on Instagram. “I thank the Kashima Antlers, the city of Kashima and Japan for giving me this opportunity.”
Zico, who played for the Japanese team between 1991 and 1994, called it “an unforgettable day in my life.”
Kashima will host one of the semifinals of the men’s soccer Olympic tournament.
Zico, a former attacking midfielder, remains a hero to fans of Rio-based Flamengo, Brazil’s most popular club, and was also part of the much admired Brazil team at the 1982 World Cup which was eliminated by Italy.
That was not enough for Rio organizers to invite him to carry the torch.
Zico has previously recalled the time he failed to make the Brazil squad for the 1972 Munich Olympics.
“I almost stopped playing soccer after I was left out,” he said.
Full Wimbledon crowds allowed from quarterfinals to finals
WIMBLEDON, England — Crowds at Wimbledon’s Centre Court and No. 1 Court can increase to 100% capacity for the singles quarterfinals through the end of the tournament.
The All England Club said Sunday that will mark “the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event” in Britain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.
Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the first time in 75 years that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament was not held.
The club said the rise from what has been limited to 50% full crowds at the two main arenas comes after “the successful staging of the first week of The Championships” and with government approval.
After Monday’s fourth-round matches, the quarterfinals are scheduled to begin Tuesday for the women, Wednesday for the men. The semifinals follow, with the women’s final next Saturday and the men’s on July 11.
Before the tournament began, the club had said it would be able to allow full crowds only for the two singles finals.
Centre Court can hold 14,979 people, and No. 1 Court’s capacity is 12,345. The number of fans allowed around the rest of the site “will be reduced according to the number of courts in play,” the club said.
Spectators still need to show proof of their COVID-19 status when they arrive at the tournament each day — either that they have passed a test within the preceding 48 hours or are fully vaccinated.
