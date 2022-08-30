US set for hockey showdown with Canada after routing Swiss
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The United States warmed up for its group showdown with Canada by blitzing Switzerland 9-0 at the world women’s ice hockey championship on Monday.
The U.S. matched Canada with 3-0 records. Their Group A closer on Tuesday, also in Herning, is expected to be a preview of the final on Sunday.
Czechia also improved to 3-0 after dominating winless Germany 6-0 in Group B.
Seven different Americans scored, including two each for Hilary Knight and Taylor Heise, who bagged her first goals for the U.S.
Heise’s pair led the U.S. to 4-0 after the first period.
Knight’s pair increased her career tally of world championship points to 83, tied for second in tournament history. Hayley Wickenhesier has the record of 86.
The Swiss pulled goalkeeper Andrea Braendli after the first period, perhaps to save her for the more crucial game against Finland on Tuesday for third-fourth in their group.
Finland got its first win at Japan’s expense, 9-3. Viivi Vainikka had two goals and an assist. The win followed losses to Canada and the U.S.
Japan finished group play with no wins.
Czechia remained unbeaten and Germany remained winless at 0-3.
All six Czech goals were scored by different players in Frederikshavn. Defender Dominika Laskova has six assists in these worlds so far.
Sweden confirmed a top-two place behind the Czechs after beating Hungary 3-2 in its second consecutive shootout win.
Hungary rallied twice from a goal down to force overtime.
Hungary and the Swedes went to a shootout and missed the first 15 combined attempts — the post was hit by Sweden’s Hanna Olsson and Nylen Persson and Hungary’s Alexandra Huszak — until Olsson scored her second straight match-winning shootout goal.
Sweden and Czechia meet for the group win on Tuesday.
All-America OL Patterson questionable for Irish at No. 2 OSU
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson was questionable for the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish’s opener against No. 2 Ohio State.
Patterson has been dealing with an injury to his right foot for about two weeks. Freeman said he did expect the fifth-year senior to practice this week.
“We’ll see as we get closer to game-time where he’ll be, but I would say he’s questionable right now,” Freeman said.
Patterson was one of the best centers in the country last year for Notre Dame and a preseason All-American. He was listed as the starter at left guard on the Irish’s first depth chart of the season, released Monday.
Patterson’s injury gave Zeke Correll an opportunity to earn the start at center.
Linebacker Marist Liufau, who missed all of last season with a broken leg that required surgery, is listed as a starter. Liufau was limited at times during preseason practice, but Freeman said the senior was ready to go.
“I don’t expect any limitations on Marist Liufau,” Freeman said.
The Irish are more than a two-touchdown underdog at Ohio State on Saturday.
AP source: 49ers rework deal to keep Garoppolo as backup
SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is staying in San Francisco after agreeing to a reduced contract to be the backup to Trey Lance on the 49ers.
A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity Monday that the sides are finalizing a deal to reduce Garoppolo’s $24.2 million base salary for 2022. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.
ESPN reported Garoppolo will receive a $6.5 million fully guaranteed base salary, $500,000 in roster bonuses and the chance to make nearly $9 million more in playing time bonuses. The deal also includes a no-trade clause and prevents San Francisco from using the franchise tag on Garoppolo next offseason.
The Niners had been unable to find a trade partner for Garoppolo and were facing a deadline with rosters being cut to 53 players on Tuesday.
They were unwilling to keep Garoppolo as a backup at his full salary, and with no chances at a starting job on another team, the two sides found a compromise.
Garoppolo had not taken part in a single practice or meeting with the team this training camp, working out on the side on his own as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery.
But after spending the past five years in San Francisco, he should have little problem getting back up to speed on coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense and he gives the Niners insurance if Lance struggles or gets hurt.
Vikings WR Bisi Johnson has season-ending knee injury again
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss the season with a knee injury for the second straight year.
Johnson was placed on injured reserve on Monday, one day before the NFL’s deadline for reducing rosters to the 53-player limit for the regular season. The fourth-year player was hurt in the team’s final preseason game at Denver on Saturday, after which coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed the injury was serious.
Johnson suffered a torn ACL during training camp last year. He was firmly in the mix for a backup spot behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn. Drafted in the seventh round in 2019 out of Colorado State, Johnson had 31 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.
The Vikings also placed defensive lineman T.Y. McGill on injured reserve, after the veteran hurt his ankle in the last preseason game. McGill had 3½ sacks over the three exhibition games, the second-most in the league this preseason.
By landing on injured reserve before the roster cutdown, Johnson and McGill are not eligible to return to the active roster in 2022.
Jaguars trade WR Shenault to Panthers for 2023 draft pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Receiver Laviska Shenault, a second-round draft pick in 2020, is getting a fresh start in Carolina.
The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Shenault to the Panthers on Monday for an undisclosed draft pick in 2023.
It’s the second trade in a year between the teams involving early round picks. Jacksonville sent troubled cornerback C.J. Henderson to Carolina last September for tight end Dan Arnold and a fifth-round pick in 2022. Henderson was the ninth overall pick in 2020.
So now Jacksonville has dumped two of its top three selections that year on Carolina, which already has helped Henderson made huge strides as a professional.
Shenault opened training camp in a tight battle for a roster spot despite catching 121 passes for 1,219 yards and five touchdowns during his first two NFL seasons. The Jaguars signed receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in free agency and liked what they saw from Tim Jones in the preseason.
Moving to Carolina will give Shenault a fourth head coach, fourth offensive coordinator and fourth receivers coach in three years.
“In this game of football, excuses are the No. 1 no-no,” Shenault said earlier this month. “At the same time, it has been a long two years and a lot of different things have happened. But we’re focused on this year. There’s a lot of high hopes, a lot of great things, a lot of great motivation. The vibes are up.”
Auburn center Nick Brahms ends career because of injury
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn center Nick Brahms is calling it quits on his playing career because of lingering knee problems.
Tigers coach Bryan Harsin announced the veteran starter’s decision on Monday, five days before Auburn’s opener against Mercer. Brahms, a sixth-year senior, started 33 games over the past four seasons.
Brahms missed the Birmingham Bowl after knee surgery.
Tate Johnson is listed as the starter for the opener after failing to get into a game last season.
“(Brahms) tried after last season. He had the injury going into the bowl game and then came back and just not there physically to be able to go out there and play,” Harsin said. “Really to play at the level that he wants to play at.
“Nick has been at every practice. He has helped our players out. He has helped the O-line out. He will continue to keep doing that.”
Michel, Sanu highlight wave of Dolphins roster cuts
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Running back Sony Michel and veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. were among 12 players that the Miami Dolphins cut Monday.
Miami has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut its roster to 53 players.
Also Monday, the Dolphins signed edge rusher Trey Flowers, who spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions.
Michel signed with the team in May after winning the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year, but he came to a Dolphins team with a deep backfield. Miami signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert during the offseason and still has Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the roster.
The Dolphins signed Sanu ahead of training camp, but he joined a deep receiver room that added Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson Jr. in the offseason.
“You’ve seen multiple playmakers, really from top to bottom, in both groups,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of the difficulty of making roster cuts, specifically at receiver and running back. “That’s what’s super rare is you have at your final 53 decision time, every player in the position group has been on the field making plays. So that does not make it easy.”
The Dolphins also announced the release of offensive lineman Adam Pankey and defensive back Quincy Wilson. Miami waived offensive lineman Blaise Andries, defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr., running back Gerrid Doaks, cornerback Elijah Hamilton, defensive tackle Niles Scott and running back ZaQuandre White.
Linebacker Calvin Munson was placed on injured reserve, and the team waived/injured linebacker Darius Hodge and defensive back D’Angelo Ross.
Eastern Kentucky names Garry McPeak as acting football coach
RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan has named Garry McPeek as acting head football coach, effectively immediately, while Walt Wells recovers from a cardiac episode on Sunday.
Wells is hospitalized in stable condition at UK Hospital in Lexington. McPeek came to EKU in February 2021 and was promoted to chief of staff in the offseason after serving last season as director of football operations. Roan said McPeek is dedicated to Wells’ team-first philosophy and that his appointment allows the team to move forward in the most efficient and least disruptive manner possible.
The FCS-level Colonels open the season on Friday night at Eastern Michigan.
“These are not the circumstances in which we hoped to be operating within,” Roan said in a release. “(Coach McPeek) will do an outstanding job of leading and supporting a terrific staff of coordinators, assistant coaches, and support personnel. Our staff and I look forward to assisting him throughout this process for the benefit of the young men who make up our team.”
McPeek is a 30-year coaching veteran who had previously worked at Valdosta High School in Georgia in 2020. He also launched the athletic program at Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School and twice coached the Kentucky Horsemen Arena Football League team.
South Carolina’s live rooster has new name - ‘The General’
COLUMBIA, S.C. — “Cocky” will now be joined by “The General” at South Carolina football games this fall.
The school announced Monday that its live, crowing rooster mascot will have a new name going forward. The bird had previously been called “Sir Big Spur,” but a dispute between its old and new owners led to the name change. Neither the university nor the athletic department owned rights to the former name.
The rooster has had a perch at football and baseball games at South Carolina the past two decades. “The General” will be alongside human-sized mascot “Cocky,” when the Gamecocks open the season against Georgia State on Saturday night.
The new name comes from Revolutionary War general Thomas Sumter, who was known as “The Fighting Gamecock.”
South Carolina deputy athletic director Eric Nichols said when officials realized they’d have to change the name, it seemed fitting to go back to the Gamecock nickname’s origin.
“We know Gamecock fans are passionate about our traditions and seeing the live mascot at games and other athletics events is something they look forward to,” Nichols said.
The athletic department worked with the rooster’s new owners, Beth and Van Clark, in picking a name. The school’s legal department discouraged keeping any part of the old name in the new one.
Vandy signs 10-year deal with FirstBank for naming rights
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting this season under a 10-year naming rights deal announced Monday.
Athletic director Candice Lee called the deal a historic collaboration. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Southeastern Conference’s only private university.
“As the landscape of collegiate athletics continues to shift, we remain committed to our core mission ...,” Lee said. “I look forward to seeing Nashville come together to support the Commodores at FirstBank Stadium for years to come.”
The field itself will remain Dudley Field, the original name when Vanderbilt opened the stadium dedicated to football in 1922. Vanderbilt will be renovating both end zones as part of its Vandy United project upgrading athletic facilities.
Nashville-based FirstBank also will be the official bank for both Vanderbilt athletics and the university’s alumni association. The agreement also includes sponsoring student internships and some alumni programing and on-campus workshops.
Kentucky renamed its football stadium Kroger Field in 2017.
Kansas suspends WR Trevor Wilson indefinitely after arrest
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks’ season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus.
Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for the incident Thursday, when a Lawrence police spokesperson said a man flashed a gun at another car before driving away from the scene.
Wilson was released from Douglas County Jail on $5,000 bond and is due back in court Tuesday. The same charges against Tanaka were dismissed Friday for lack of probable cause.
Wilson started in seven games and appeared in all 12 for the Jayhawks last season, catching 27 passes for 364 yards and a touchdown. He had transferred from Buffalo, where he played for current Kansas coach Lance Leipold.
Scott played in two games before redshirting the remainder of last season.
Barcelona forward Aubameyang attacked by robbers at home
BARCELONA, Spain — A group of masked men broke into the house of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and attacked and robbed him early Monday, the club said.
Barcelona confirmed the incident and said the player and his wife were doing well.
Authorities told the Spanish daily El País that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewelry. The attackers allegedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars.
Authorities said at least four men entered the player’s home and then escaped in a car.
The 33-year-old Aubameyang, a Gabon international, signed with Barcelona in the beginning of the year after long stints with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Arsenal in the Premier League.
Aubameyang did not play in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday evening. He is among the players expected to be sold to another team so the club can clear salary cap space.
Two weeks ago, new Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski had a watch snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice at the club’s training center.
It is not uncommon for soccer players’ houses to be robbed in Spain, though the crimes usually happen when the athletes and their families are away during matches. Among the reported victims in the past were Casemiro, Álvaro Morata, Gerard Piqué, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba and former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
Spanish police a few years ago dismantled a gang that had been robbing players’ houses during games.
