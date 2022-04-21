UCLA’s Johnny Juzang enters NBA draft after 2 seasons
LOS ANGELES — UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, one of the stars of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during the Bruins’ run to the Final Four, is entering the NBA draft.
The junior guard announced his plans Wednesday on his Instagram account.
Juzang averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds last season, when the Bruins lost to North Carolina in the Sweet 16.
In 2020-21, he helped the Bruins to a 22-10 record and their first Final Four appearance since 2008. He averaged 22.8 points in six tournament games and was named to the All-Tournament team. His 137 total points were the second-most by a UCLA player in tournament history.
“What a ride it’s been,” Juzang wrote on Instagram. “Last year’s run to the Final Four, and this year’s electric season and atmosphere at Pauley Pavilion, were so much fun to be a part of. Growing up in Los Angeles to then doing Los Angeles proud is more than a kid could ask for.”
Juzang declared for the draft last year, but ultimately decided to return to Westwood in the hopes of adding to the school’s record 11 national championships.
He struggled with injuries, however, missing one game with a sore hip after a scooter accident and two more with a sprained ankle. He also tested positive for COVID-19 late in the season.
“Johnny has been tremendous for us during his two seasons in Westwood,” coach Mick Cronin said. “We will miss him.”
Juzang began his college career at Kentucky before deciding to transfer to be closer to his Tarzana home, not far from the UCLA campus.
Juzang’s departure puts the spotlight on Jaime Jaquez Jr., who said he will return for his senior year.
Juzang joins senior Jules Bernard and freshman Peyton Watson in declaring for the draft.
Watson hired an agent. Bernard hasn’t hired an agent, however, leaving open the possibility of returning for an extra season as allowed by the NCAA as a result of COVID-19.
The Bruins also lost reserve guard Jake Kyman, who said he is transferring.
Wright resigns as Villanova coach, Neptune takes over
PHILADELPHIA — Jay Wright, the Villanova basketball coach who led the Wildcats to two national championships and four Final Fours, stunned college basketball with his resignation Wednesday night.
The 60-year-old Wright guided Villanova to titles in 2016 and 2018 and just led the Wildcats to the Final Four, where they lost to national champion Kansas. He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and 642-282 overall, also coaching Hofstra from 1994–2001.
“It’s time for us to enter a new era of Villanova basketball,” Wright said in a statement. “After 35 years in coaching, I am proud and excited to hand over the reins to Villanova’s next coach. I am excited to remain a part of Villanova and look forward to working with (Villanova) and the rest of the leadership team.”
Kyle Neptune, who served on the Villanova coaching staff before accepting the head coaching position at Fordham in 2021, returned to replace Wright.
Wright’s decision was unexpected and there was no immediate word the move was health related or that he was leaving for the NBA. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.
Before he arrived, Villanova was known for upsetting Georgetown in the 1985 national championship game and the occasional trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Wright needed three years to build a foundation before Villanova broke through with a trip to the 2005 Sweet 16. An Elite Eight appearance followed the next year and the Wildcats reached the Final Four in 2009.
Mariners manager Scott Servais out due to COVID-19
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and third base coach Manny Acta have both tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team beginning with Wednesday’s game against the Texas Rangers.
First base coach Kristopher Negrón will serve as the acting manager. Negrón managed Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate last season before joining the major league staff this year.
Seattle added Tacoma coach Zach Vincej, hitting coordinator C.J. Gillman and special assignment coordinator Dan Wilson to the bench as assistants for Wednesday’s game.
Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn’t answering the phone, according to recordings released Wednesday.
Kalabrya Haskins, who was calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, told a Florida Highway Patrol dispatcher on April 9 that her 24-year-old husband had called from near Fort Lauderdale to say he was walking to get gas and would call her back. When the former Ohio State star didn’t, she told the dispatcher she tried to call him but he wasn’t answering.
“I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him,” she said, her voice breaking. “It’s not like him” to not call back, she said.
The highway patrol had already received numerous panicked calls about the accident that happened about dawn on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. But the dispatcher did not appear to know yet that paramedics had arrived and found Haskins dead. He had been in South Florida training with Steelers teammates.
“I don’t want you to panic, but I am going to be honest with you,” the dispatcher told Kalabrya Haskins. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
The dispatcher then told her to “hang tight” while she tried to get more information. While on hold, Kalabrya Haskins starts crying and praying, but her words were mostly unintelligible.
“Please Lord, please Lord,” she said.
The dispatcher then comes back on the call. She told Kalabrya Haskins to stay by her phone and someone would call her.
The accident report released Wednesday says witnesses told investigators Haskins was trying to cross the highway when he went into the path of the dump truck. The truck knocked him into the path of a car, which also struck him.
Suns’ Booker has hamstring strain, status vs. Pels uncertain
PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has a right hamstring strain, clouding his status for the remainder of the team’s first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Suns said Booker’s MRI on Wednesday confirmed a “mild” hamstring strain. Booker was hurt in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss during the third quarter when he tried to defend a New Orleans shot on a fast break. The 25-year-old was sprinting downcourt, jumped and then grabbed at his right hamstring after he landed.
The Pelicans won the game 125-114 to even the series at 1.
Game 3 is on Friday in New Orleans.
US to play Morocco in June 1 exhibition at Cincinnati
CHICAGO — The United States will play 24th-ranked Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati, the first of six warmup matches for the Americans ahead of the World Cup.
The No. 15 U.S. also is planning a friendly for June 5, followed by a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No. 74 El Salvador. Exhibitions are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.
Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.
Morocco, in its second straight World Cup and sixth overall, opens Group F against 16th-ranked Croatia on Nov. 23, plays No. 2 Belgium four days later and faces No. 38 Canada on Dec. 1.
The match, announced Wednesday, will be at TQL Stadium, where the U.S. beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in November. The U.S. last played an African opponent in a July 2017 exhibition against Ghana, a 2-1 American win at East Hartford, Connecticut.
Fox Sports makes Easter Sunday a NASCAR ratings success
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dirt will be back on NASCAR’s schedule next year and likely on Easter Sunday again if Fox Sports has its way.
NASCAR delivered the most-watched race at Bristol Motor Speedway since 2016 on Sunday night when an average 4,007,000 viewers tuned in as the Cup Series raced on dirt for the second consecutive season.
It marked the first time since NASCAR’s inaugural 1949 season the Cup Series was deliberately scheduled to race on Easter; 10 times before were because of weather-related rescheduling, most recently in 1989.
It was Fox that had asked NASCAR to use its traditional off weekend to chase a primetime holiday audience. Based on Sunday night’s numbers, Fox wants Easter in its scheduling conversations.
“Look, we’re thrilled,” Bill Wanger, Fox Sports executive vice president and head of programming and scheduling, told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “We’re talking to NASCAR about plans for ‘23 and obviously that’s part of the mix.”
Despite two late rain delays, Bristol viewership was up 28% over last year’s race, which was also rain-delayed but run on a Monday during daylight. It was also up 20% over last season’s ninth race of the year (Richmond).
Man City wins to stay in charge of Premier League title race
It’s still advantage Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Three second-half goals earned City a 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday, lifting Pep Guardiola’s team back into first place after being ousted — only for 24 hours as it turned out — by title rival Liverpool.
Anxiety was sweeping around Etihad Stadium, with the groans becoming more audible as City’s players struggled to make their dominance count in the early stages of the second half.
The home fans needn’t have worried. Riyad Mahrez broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute in slightly fortuitous circumstances, with his shot ricocheting off Brighton defender Joel Veltman and over goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.
Another deflection, this time off Phil Foden’s long-range shot, made it 2-0 in the 65th and Bernardo Silva added a third in the 82nd after City picked off the visitors as they tried to play the ball out from the back.
City can retain its title by winning its remaining six games, the next being against relegation-threatened Watford at home on Saturday. Liverpool, which is one point behind, hosts Everton the following day.
Organizer says Djokovic cleared to play at Italian Open
ROME — Five-time champion Novak Djokovic can come to Rome and play at the Italian Open next month even if he is still not vaccinated against the coronavirus, the president of the Italian Tennis Federation said Wednesday.
“The rules regarding players’ participation are established by the government and the ATP,” federation president Angelo Binaghi said at the presentation for the May 8-15 tournament.
Binaghi indicated that he had discussed the issue with Valentina Vezzali, the Italian government’s cabinet undersecretary in charge of sports, who was seated next to him.
Current entry rules for Italy require either proof of vaccination against COVID-19, proof of recovery from infection or a negative test. Djokovic says he has tested positive at least twice for COVID-19, with his last case coming in December.
Djokovic couldn’t defend his Australian Open title in January after he was deported from the country for not being vaccinated. He also had to skip tournaments in Indian Wells, California, and Miami because he couldn’t travel to the United States for the same reason.
Djokovic rallies to beat Djere in 3 sets at Serbia Open
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic rallied from a set down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) in the second round of the Serbia Open on Wednesday in a match that lasted almost 3 1/2 hours.
The top-ranked Serb struggled to find his rhythm in what was just his fifth match of the year and the 50th-ranked Djere created break-point opportunities in all four of Djokovic’s service games in the opening set.
Djokovic improved in the second and recovered from missing three set points in the 12th game to win the tiebreaker. Djere had a chance to go 5-3 up in the third set before Djokovic broke back for 4-4, and the 20-time Grand Slam champion then won the last four points of the decisive tiebreaker.
Djokovic was coming off rare back-to-back defeats after opening his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, his first match since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. Dubai was his first tournament of the year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open because of his unvaccinated status, which also prevented him from playing tournaments in the United States last month.
Djokovic next faces another Serb, Miomir Kecmanovic, who defeated John Millman 6-4, 7-6 (5) to reach the quarterfinals for the second year in a row. The Australian had defeated Dominic Thiem on Tuesday.
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe to return for senior season
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe will return for his senior year with the Wildcats after a breakout season in which he swept national player of the year awards.
The 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe announced his decision Wednesday on ESPN’s SportsCenter.
“I’ll be here next year for Kentucky,” he said.
The junior’s decision was the most anticipated from a Wildcats squad that rode his dominant performance, especially on the boards. Tshiebwe led the nation with 15.1 rebounds per game and averaged 17.4 points. He also had 60 steals and 55 blocks. He finished the season with 16 consecutive double-doubles on the way to a school-record 28 that surpassed Kentucky great Dan Issel (26).
The West Virginia transfer helped the Wildcats (26-8) return to the NCAA Tournament before collecting numerous individual honors from The Associated Press and others, including the Naismith and Wooden awards as the nation’s top player. Second-seeded Kentucky was stunned 85-79 in overtime by tiny No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the first round, in which Tshiebwe had 30 points and 16 rebounds.
Report: 49ers All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel requests trade
SANTA CLARA — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN on Wednesday that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers as the two sides have been unable to negotiate a long-term deal for one of the league’s top playmakers.
Samuel is entering the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the second round in 2019 and is looking to take advantage of the exploding market of receiver contracts.
Samuel is set to be paid nearly $4 million this season after being a first-team All-Pro in 2021. Eight receivers have gotten new contracts this offseason worth at least $18 million a year, including Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams after trades from their old teams.
If the Niners give in to Samuel’s demand he would be the latest star receiver to switch teams this offseason. Green Bay got a first and second-round pick from the Raiders for Adams, while Kansas City got a first, a second and three lower-round picks from Miami for Hill.
Amanda Kessel joins Penguins’ executive management program
U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office.
Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles.
Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hockey operations, marketing and broadcasting departments.
Miller, Quantrill, Castro on Guardians’ COVID-19 list
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians placed three players on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, including major league batting leader Owen Miller.
Right-handed starter Cal Quantrill and righty reliever Anthony Castro also tested positive for the virus and were moved to the IL prior to Cleveland’s doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox.
Miller, a first baseman, leads the big leagues with a .500 average and a 1.509 OPS.
“They all feel fine,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s good, but it’s frustrating.”
Francona said each player reported symptoms and underwent tests Tuesday. They immediately entered health and safety protocols once the diagnosis was made.
Ex-tennis pro Shriver: ‘damaging’ relationship with coach
LONDON — Former professional tennis player Pam Shriver, now a television commentator for ESPN and the BBC, says that she “had an inappropriate and damaging relationship with my much older coach” that began when she was 17 and he was 50.
In a first-person account published Wednesday by British newspaper The Telegraph, Shriver describes a “painful and emotional journey” that included what she writes was a relationship with coach Don Candy that lasted a little more than five years.
Candy died in 2020.
DC United fires coach Hernán Losada in 2nd season with team
WASHINGTON — D.C. United fired coach Hernán Losada on Wednesday and gave assistant Chad Ashton the job on an interim basis with the club in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference.
United is 2-4-0. Its most recent MLS game was a 3-2 loss to Austin on Saturday after D.C. led 2-0 with 10 minutes left.
Losada was in his second season in the nation’s capital. He was hired by D.C. United in January 2021, and at age 38 was the youngest active MLS coach at the time. The club went 14-15-5 and missed the playoffs last season.
Ashton has worked for the team since 2007. He was D.C. United’s interim coach in 2020 after Ben Olsen was fired.
US, Australian swimmers to face off in Duel in the Pool
SYDNEY — The United States and Australia will contest a Duel in the Pool competition in August, the first time the world swimming powers will have competed against each other in a match-race situation since 2007.
The countries collected 50 swimming medals between them at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. Each country will send 30 swimmers to compete at Sydney’s Olympic Aquatic Centre and Bondi Beach for open-water events from Aug. 19-21.
First held in 2003, the Duel in the Pool was designed to pit the two powerful swimming nations against each other after they dominated international competition for the best part of a decade. The 2003 and 2005 versions were held in the U.S., with the 2007 duel back at the Olympic pool in Sydney.
Swimming Australia on Wednesday said new race and relay formats will be among new innovations for the made-for-television event.
Pebble now USGA anchor site with 4 men’s and women’s Opens
Pebble Beach is the third course to become an anchor site for the U.S. Open, with the USGA announcing Wednesday four U.S. Opens and four U.S. Women’s Open over the next 26 years.
Pebble Beach joins Pinehurst No. 2 and Oakmont Country Club as anchor sites, a strategy that allows the USGA to return to its most famous U.S. Open courses more frequently.
The USGA made sure the women were not left behind.
The U.S. Women’s Open will be held on America’s most famous seaside course for the first time next year, and then it will return three more times in 2035, 2040 and 2048.
Pebble Beach, which opened in 1919 and first hosted a USGA event in 1929 with the U.S. Amateur, was the first public course to host the U.S. Open in 1972. That Open was famous for Jack Nicklaus hitting the pin with a 1-iron on the par-3 17th on his way to victory.
Raducanu, Swiatek ease to victories at Stuttgart Open
STUTTGART, Germany — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu eased past Australian Storm Sanders 6-1, 6-2 Wednesday in the first round of the Stuttgart Open.
The eighth-seeded Raducanu next faces Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch for the chance to play top-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.
Earlier Wednesday, Swiatek stretched her winning streak to 20 matches with a 6-1, 6-1 win over German debutante Eva Lys in the second round.
It was also Swiatek’s 26th set win in a row, the longest streak since Serena Williams won 28 in a row between the 2012 U.S. Open and 2013 Australian Open.
Sixth-seeded Karolina Pliskova came from 4-1 down in the third set to edge Czech compatriot Petra Kvitova 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (5) in a first-round match between former Stuttgart champions.
Alcaraz wins in 3 sets in opener at Barcelona Open
BARCELONA, Spain — Playing on home soil for the first time in nearly a year, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Soonwoo Kwon 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 in his opening match at the Barcelona Open on Wednesday.
The 11th-ranked Spaniard, seeking his third title in 2022, improved to 19-3 this season. He was coming off an early exit in Monte Carlo after winning in Rio de Janeiro and Miami.
The 18-year-old Alcaraz hadn’t played in Spain since losing to idol Rafael Nadal in the round of 32 of the Madrid Open last May.
“It was tough to keep up with the score in the second set,” Alcaraz said after beating his 71st-ranked opponent from South Korea. “I think he started to play really well. And then I (started) very well at the third.”
The fifth-seeded Alcaraz will next face countryman Jaume Munar, who defeated ninth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-1, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.