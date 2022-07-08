Kings hire Manon Rheaume as hockey ops and prospect adviser
MONTREAL — The Los Angeles Kings hired former goaltender Manon Rheaume as a hockey operations and prospect adviser on Thursday, making her the latest woman to join or be promoted by an NHL team amid a leaguewide push to increase front office diversity.
The team announced the move hours before the start of the draft. She is expected to still live in Michigan, be involved in hockey operations projects and report to director of player personnel Nelson Emerson.
“Manon is an excellent communicator who brings a unique perspective and will play an important role in our hockey operations department,” Emerson said in a statement. “She has the skillset to help bridge the gap for our young players throughout their development cycle and will be tasked with helping to introduce and maintain a level of understanding and accountability for our players as they work in conjunction with our development staff.”
Rheaume, 50, is best known for playing exhibition games for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 1992 and ’93. She became the first woman to play in one of the four major North American professional sports leagues.
She is now among the nearly 100 women working in a hockey operations, player development or player health and safety role for a team.
“I’m excited to join the Kings and look forward to working with our young players as they go through their individual development process,” Rheaume said.
“There are so many elements that factor into a player’s journey once they join an organization, and my focus will be on helping to provide them with the tools and guidance they need to ease that transition as the strive to reach their ultimate goal of playing in the NHL.”
US women beat Jamaica 5-0 at the W Championship
MONTERREY, Mexico — The U.S. women’s national team qualified for the 2023 World Cup on Thursday night at the CONCACAF W Championship.
The United States defeated Jamaica 5-0 at Estadio BBVA but had to wait until Haiti downed Mexico 3-0 in the late game to secure a spot in next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
With two victories at the W Championship, the United States was atop its group and became the first team to win one of the region’s four World Cup berths up for grabs. The U.S. women have qualified for every World Cup, winning the last two tournaments and four overall.
Sophia Smith had two goals for the United States in the opening eight minutes against the Reggae Girlz.
Rose Lavelle scored in the 59th minute and Kristie Mewis added a goal in the 83rd. Some three minutes later Trinity Rodman, daughter for former NBA player Dennis Rodman, scored her second international goal.
“Obviously, being a young player on this team, it can be a little bit intimidating, but I think I’ve found my confidence and I’ve just felt I can be myself on the field,” said Smith, who has eight international goals. “That’s just what I’ve been doing and my team has been super supportive of that.”
Megan Rapinoe was not available for the match because she was at the White House on Thursday to receive the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.
Banchero’s summer debut was a smashing success
LAS VEGAS — Here’s what happened in the first few seconds of this year’s NBA Summer League: Amid the squeaking of sneakers, and the noise generated by the people filling just about every lower-bowl seat in the arena, one voice could still be clearly heard.
That voice belonged to Paolo Banchero.
In the first moments of his first NBA game, Banchero was the loudest talker on defense for the Orlando Magic. And that was one of many, many good signs the 19-year-old out of Duke displayed during his opening night of professional basketball.
The determination on whether the Magic made the right decision by taking Banchero with the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft won’t be made over the next few days in Las Vegas, or by what happens when the regular season starts in October, or if he wins Rookie of the Year. It’ll be made years from now, when there’s an actual body of work to judge.
Yet on Thursday night in Las Vegas, this much was already clear: The kid knows how to play.
Banchero’s final numbers from Orlando’s 91-77 win over the Houston Rockets were these: 17 points on 5-for-12 shooting, along with six assists and six fouls (you’re allowed more in Summer League) in 26 minutes. They’re all completely irrelevant, even though overreacting to summer stats is quickly becoming an annual NBA tradition.
Minors rep asks Congress to restrict MLB antitrust exemption
NEW YORK — The executive director of the nonprofit Advocates for Minor Leaguers has recommended that Congress enact legislation nullifying Major League Baseball’s antitrust exemption as it applies to minor league players.
Harry Marino on Wednesday asked the Senate Judiciary Committee to pursue a “Minor League Curt Flood Act” in response to a letter from the four-member committee, chaired by Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat. The letter sent by the committee on June 28 asked the advocacy group about the effect of baseball’s 100-year-old antitrust exemption on working conditions in the minor leagues.
Applying antitrust law to the employment of minor league players could allow them to seek free agency sooner, strengthening their leverage to ask for better salaries and other working conditions.
Marino’s letter to Congress was obtained Thursday by The Associated Press.
Advocates for Minor Leaguers has pushed in recent years to improve pay, housing and other employment standards for players who generally make between $4,800 and $15,400 annually.
Commanders owner Dan Snyder, House committee at odds
WASHINGTON — Dan Snyder’s attorney told the Committee on Oversight and Reform the Washington Commanders’ owner is willing to testify by video conference regarding the investigation into the team’s workplace culture following accusations of pervasive sexual harassment by club executives of women employees.
In a letter sent to the committee and obtained by The Associated Press, attorney Karen Patton Seymour said Snyder is traveling outside the country and available for video testimony July 28 and 29.
Seymour expressed concern because the committee countered with dates that conflict with her travel schedule and Snyder’s.
“Although I explained that the Snyder family’s commitments were spread out over various dates in July and reiterated that July 28 or 29 were the earliest possible dates on which Mr. Snyder could appear, the Committee’s staff declined even to acknowledge the proposed dates, stating only that the Committee would have to ‘determine how to proceed,’” the letter states.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified remotely from New York at the committee’s hearing last month.
Mayfield, Darnold expected to compete for starting QB spot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers now have two of the top three overall picks from the 2018 NFL draft class on their roster, and both happen to be quarterbacks.
The big question is which one will start this season for Carolina.
The Panthers view their starting QB job as an open competition between the newly acquired Baker Mayfield and incumbent Sam Darnold, one that will ultimately be decided at training camp and in preseason games.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule has previously said he viewed Darnold as his starter, but that was before the team announced Wednesday it had struck a trade with Cleveland for Mayfield, whose relationship with the Browns quickly deteriorated after they began pursuing and later landed quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.
Trade talks between the Panthers and Browns had been ongoing for months, but the deal didn’t come to fruition until Mayfield helped bridge the financial gap between the teams by agreeing to take a $3.5 million pay cut. The Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million in 2022 and the Panthers will pay him $4.8 million.
Both Mayfield and Darnold are set to become unrestricted free agents after the season.
Mayfield enters the competition with a presumptive edge over Darnold — at least on paper.
The former No. 1 pick from Oklahoma is 29-30 as an NFL starter in four seasons with Cleveland, helping lead the Browns to a playoff win in 2020 after finishing 11-5 in the regular season. He’s thrown for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.
Darnold, the No. 3 pick in ’18, is 17-32 as a starter with the New York Jets and Panthers and has never posted a winning season, let alone reach the playoffs. He’s thrown for 10,624 yards with 54 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.
Mets’ Bassitt says MLB should ‘stop testing’ for COVID-19
NEW YORK — New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt said Thursday he “probably won’t” inform team and Major League Baseball officials if he feels COVID-19 symptoms in the future and that MLB should “just stop testing.”
Bassitt was placed on the COVID-19 list on July 1 after complaining about sluggishness to team officials. The right-hander missed his scheduled start against Texas last Friday and only rejoined the team Thursday.
“I probably won’t (again),” Bassitt said before the Mets’ series opener against the Miami Marlins. “There’s no way. There’s no reason.”
Bassitt claimed he was asymptomatic.
“Just stop testing. Stop acting like COVID is far worse than a lot of other things,” he said. “I was never sick.”
He noted that under MLB’s protocols, a positive test could mean ongoing testing that keeps an asymptomatic player out for an extended period.
Zhou feared F1 car would catch fire with him trapped inside
SPIELBERG, Austria — Trapped upside down in his mangled car, Zhou Guanyu felt something leaking. He wasn’t sure what it was, but the Formula One driver knew that it could raise the risk of his car exploding in flames with him stuck inside.
“I didn’t know where I was because I was upside down, and the next thing I felt was some leaking. I was not sure if it was from my body or from the car,” he said. “I knew if a fire started it would be difficult to get out, so I switched my engine off and then everything was fine.”
Zhou, a 23-year-old Chinese driver for Alfa Romeo, on Thursday matter-of-factly explained his long wait to be freed following a terrifying first-lap crash at last Sunday’s British Grand Prix. The car was wedged between fencing and a tire barrier at the first corner, and rescue crews struggled to reach him in such an unusual position.
The crash at Silverstone brought the race to an immediate halt after the car flipped and slid upside-down across the gravel and over a tire wall into the retaining fence. The car was skidding on the halo, a frontal cockpit protection device, with Zhou’s helmet frighteningly close to the track surface. Then it went airborne.
Oladipo returns to Heat, aiming toward return to past form
Victor Oladipo went into free agency with his eyes open, determined to find what would be the best place for him.
Turns out, he was already there.
Oladipo signed his new contract with the Miami Heat on Thursday, a two-year deal with the second of those years at his option. Injuries and recovery have limited him to 12 regular-season appearances out of a possible 110 in his first season-and-a-half with the franchise, and both he and the Heat are banking on him being able to handle much more this coming year.
“I think the biggest goal for me is to show everyone that I’m healthy, and I can play a whole year — and also to show everyone that I’m one of the best players in the league,” Oladipo said. “So, everything else will take care of itself. And that’s what I’m focused on.”
Oladipo appeared in just eight regular-season games this past season while recovering from a second surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon. He was a two-time All-Star with Indiana before getting hurt in January 2019. He returned a year later, wasn’t anywhere near the same player and Indiana traded him to Houston in January 2021. The Rockets didn’t keep him long before moving him to Miami, with whom Oladipo played four games in March 2021 before getting hurt again.
Mike Shanahan, Mike Holmgren among 54 Hall semifinalists
CANTON, Ohio — Super Bowl-winning coaches Mike Shanahan and Mike Holmgren are among 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Shanahan, who led the Denver Broncos to consecutive Super Bowl titles, and Holmgren, who won with the Green Bay Packers, are joined by 27 other coaches/contributors, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime Raiders CEO Amy Trask.
The list of 25 former players includes four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Ken Anderson; do-it-all running back Roger Craig; return specialist Billy “White Shoes” Johnson; five-time Pro Bowl CB Lester Hayes.
The respective selection committees will vote to send 12 seniors and 12 coach/contributors to the finalists stage. The results will be announced July 27.
The remaining list of players: linebackers Randy Gradishar, Maxie Baughan, Clay Matthews Jr., Tommy Nobis and Chuck Howley; wide receivers Otis Taylor, Sterling Sharpe, Mark Clayton and Stanley Morgan; end LaVern Dilweg; offensive linemen Chris Hinton and Bob Kuechenberg; two-way player Cecil Isbell; offensive tackles Joe Jacoby, George Kunz and Mike Kenn; defensive linemen Joe Klecko and Jim Marshall and cornerbacks Eddie Meador, Ken Riley and Everson Walls.
Raiders’ Morgan is NFL’s first Black female team president
LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Raiders introduced a former Nevada gambling regulator Thursday as the franchise’s new president, the first Black woman to hold the title with an NFL team.
Team owner Mark Davis said Sandra Douglass Morgan topped his list every time after he spoke to candidates.
“Her experience, integrity and passion for this community will be invaluable to our organization,” Davis said. “From the moment I met Sandra, I knew she was a force to be reckoned with. We are extremely lucky to have her at the helm.”
Morgan, the former chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, is the third woman and third African-American to become president of an NFL team.
She is also the latest Raiders hire to break barriers. Former Raiders coach Tom Flores was the first Hispanic head coach to win a Super Bowl title and former coach Art Shell was the first Black head coach of the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
Morgan, who spent eight years with the city of North Las Vegas, was also the first Black city attorney in the state of Nevada when she served in that role from 2013 to 2016.
Miami to host next year’s World Baseball Classic final
NEW YORK — The Miami Marlins will host the semifinals and final of next year’s World Baseball Classic, which will be played for the first time since 2017.
The tournament will start March 8 and end March 21 at loanDepot park, Major League Baseball and the players’ association said Thursday. The field will expand from 16 teams to 20, with the top two nations from each of four five-team groups advancing from the first round. The top two teams in each quarterfinal group move on to the championship round.
First-round games will take place at Intercontinental Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan; the Tokyo Dome in Japan; Chase Field in Phoenix; and in Miami.
The 16 nations from the 2017 tournament, won by the U.S., will be included along with four teams to emerge from qualifying to take place at Armin-Wolf-Arena in Regensburg, Germany (Sept. 16-21) and Rod Carew National Stadium in Panama City, Panama (Sept. 30-Oct. 5). Each group will have one qualifier.
Sons of Al Leiter, Dusty Baker on Futures Game rosters
NEW YORK — Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter, a son of former big league pitcher Al Leiter, and Washington Nationals second baseman Darren Baker, a son of Houston manager Dusty Baker, are among the prospects on the rosters released Thursday for the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 16.
Pittsburgh catcher Henry Davis, last year’s first overall pick in the amateur draft, also was picked along with New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez.
Other players include Seattle pitcher Emerson Hancock, San Diego outfielder Robert Hassell III and Colorado outfielder Zac Veen.
Thirteen first-round picks were among the 50 players selected.
Boston pitcher Brayan Bello and San Francisco infielder David Villar were selected, although they have been promoted to big league rosters. They would be replaced if still in the majors.
Former Angels manager Mike Scioscia will run the AL team and former Phillies shortstop Jimmy Rollins will run the NL team.
Defending Big 12 champ Baylor tabbed preseason favorite
IRVING, Texas — Defending Big 12 champion Baylor has been tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the conference title again, based on a poll of media who cover the league.
It is the first time Baylor has been favored in the preseason vote. Coach Dave Aranda’s Bears got 17 of the 41 first-place votes in the poll released Thursday.
Oklahoma was picked second ahead of Oklahoma State, which lost 21-16 to Baylor in the Big 12 championship game last December. Baylor and Oklahoma State were both 12-2 last season, while the Sooners were 11-2.
Texas junior running back Bijan Robinson, who ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, was named the preseason offensive player of the year in the media vote.
Kansas State junior linebacker Felix Anudike-Uzomah was picked as the top defender and Oklahoma junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel the best newcomer.
Anudike-Uzomah had 11 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for loss last year. Gabriel transferred from UCF to Oklahoma after throwing for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns in 26 games with the Golden Knights.
The Sooners were picked as the preseason favorite each of the past six years. They saw their run of six consecutive conference titles end last season when they didn’t make the Big 12 title game.
Oklahoma got 12 first-place votes. Oklahoma State got nine and Texas, picked fourth, got two. Kansas State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas rounded out the poll. Iowa State got the final first-place vote.
Svensson holds first-round lead at Barbasol Championship
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — Adam Svensson had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead Thursday in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship.
Playing through temperatures in the 90s at Keene Trace, the Canadian eagled the par-5 15th and eighth holes. The first eagle came after his lone bogey on No. 14, and the second — on a 31-foot putt — gave him the lead.
“I had a couple of top 25s the last few events and I’ve always had, not issues, but just kind of struggled a little with the putter,” said Svennson, whose best finish this season was a tie for seventh at the Sony Open in Hawaii.
“I’ve been working more on putting than I have ball-striking, usually it’s the other way around for me. The extra work and extra time spending with putting has helped my game even more than just hitting balls.”
Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal and Robin Roussel of France each shot 64.
The Barbasol Championship is the European tour’s first co-sanctioned event in the U.S. and features 50 players from the European tour among 156 competitors. The winner will get the final spot next week in the British Open at St. Andrews.
Gouveia is making his second PGA Tour start.
Dome for Soldier Field? Panel says Chicago should explore it
CHICAGO — A panel appointed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field, part of an effort to convince the NFL’s Chicago Bears to remain in their lakefront home rather than leave for the suburbs.
The panel also recommended expanding capacity of the stadium with the fewest seats in the NFL as well as installing synthetic turf and selling naming rights. Adding a roof or a dome might lure Super Bowls and Final Fours as well as more concerts.
“Although enclosing Soldier Field would incur significant investment, further analysis is required to fully understand the specific costs, the potential direct and indirect economic impacts, and the full range of potential funding sources available to determine options that are respectful to Chicago taxpayers,” the panel said.
The group’s work is part of a bigger proposal to transform a stretch of land that also includes the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and McCormick Place lakefront building. It includes improved transportation and making the area more bike friendly.
Alex Cejka shoots 64, leads Senior Players Championship
AKRON, Ohio — Alex Cejka birdied two of the final three holes for a 6-under 64 and a two-stroke lead Thursday in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship.
Cejka birdied the par-3 seventh and par-4 ninth to cap a bogey-free round on Firestone Country Club’s South Course.
“I drove the ball well, which gives you a lot of chances when you’re in the fairway,” Cejka said. “I hit a lot of great iron shots where it gave me a lot of looks and putted well. So I drove it well, hit a lot of fairways, plus every time I kind of had a birdie chance, I take advantage.”
The 51-year-old Czech-born German is chasing his third senior major title after winning the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA last year.
Norway routs Northern Ireland 4-1 to open women’s Euros bid
SOUTHAMPTON, England — Norway didn’t need Ada Hegerberg to score to cruise to an opening victory at the Women’s European Championship on Thursday, beating tournament newcomer Northern Ireland 4-1.
Hegerberg, the all-time leading scorer in the Women’s Champions League, set up Norway’s second from Frida Maanum in the 13th minute at Southampton’s St. Mary’s Stadium.
Julie Blakstad had opened the scoring three minutes earlier by beating goalkeeper Jackie Burns at her near post with a low, left-footed drive after right-back Abbie Magee was caught well out of position.
Hegerberg, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner, did squander two chances to extend the lead, including being denied a tap-in by Magee’s last-ditch block.
