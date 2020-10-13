Disc golf at The Hangar
Tee times are available on Oct. 15 and 16 to play two rounds of disc golf at the temporary six-hole course in and around The Hangar.
The tee times are from 3 to 5:40 p.m. for up to four people at a cost of $80, which includes the two rounds, a 90’s style JetHawks cap for each person and $20 stadium cash for the team store ($5 per person). All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets/tee times will be sold on the day of the event.
Participants will be required to wear masks and have to bring their own discs. Outside food and beverages are allowed, although alcohol is prohibited. Comfortable shoes are recommended, but no cleats are allowed.
Visit www.mlb.com/lancaster/events/disc-golf for more information or to reserve a tee time or call Katie at (661) 726-5400.
76 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA
LOS ANGELES — Seventy-six people were arrested and more than 30 buildings and businesses were damaged when a downtown celebration turned chaotic after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th National Basketball Association championship, police said Monday.
Causes for the arrests included failure to disperse, vandalism and assault on a police officer.
Eight officers were treated for injuries and three members of the crowd were taken to hospitals after being injured by so-called less lethal munitions fired by officers, a police statement said.
The celebration by about 1,000 people was initially largely peaceful but “unruly individuals” mixed into the crowd and threw glass, bottles, rocks and other projectiles at officers, police said.
The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win the NBA Finals in six games.
The sounds of fireworks immediately reverberated across Los Angeles and fans headed to Staples Center, the Lakers’ home court, to celebrate — despite admonitions to stay away.
Celebrations were mostly peaceful but some rocks and bottles were thrown at officers, KABC-TV reported. Videos posted online also showed cars doing “doughnuts” and fireworks being set off in the street — which is illegal without a permit, KCAL-TV reported. Witnesses told the Los Angeles Times that officers fired “beanbag rounds” at one point, which sent some people running.
A few officers on horseback worked to push the crowd away from Staples Center. Later in the night, the large gathering fractured into several groups.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had discouraged public gatherings to celebrate the win, instead urging fans to cheer on the team from home.
“As we cheer our @Lakers’ 17th championship, please remember it’s still not safe to gather in groups,” the mayor tweeted, in reference to the Coronavirus pandemic.
San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is recovering after he was stabbed in the back Sunday night, authorities said.
Pham was stabbed shortly after 10:30 p.m. outside the Pacers Showgirls International gentlemen’s club, police Lt. Shawn Takeuchi told the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Pham apparently didn’t know the attackers, who remain at large, he said.
“While it was a very traumatic and eye-opening experience for me, I’m on the road to recovery and I know I’ll be back to my offseason training routine in no time,” Pham said in a statement released by the team.
Two people who said they spoke with Pham told the Union-Tribune that Pham was leaving and saw an argument taking place near his car. One person told the paper that Pham was attacked after asking the arguing people to get away from his car.
Pham was stabbed in the lower back and the wound pierced all three layers of skin but didn’t damage any organs, according to a statement from the Padres. The team said he was in good condition and is expected to fully recover.
Pham, 32, was traded to the Padres last year after six seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals.
He hit .211 this year with three home runs, 12 RBIs and six stolen bases in 31 games, then batted .375 (9 for 24) in six postseason games before San Diego was eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Falcons name Raheem Morris interim replacement for Quinn
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn.
Morris is in his sixth season with the Falcons and his first season as defensive coordinator.
The Falcons fired Quinn on Sunday night, hours after the team fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1997 with a 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank also fired longtime general manager Thomas Dimitroff.
When firing Quinn and Dimitroff, the Falcons announced team president Rich McKay would take control of football operations on an interim basis and also assist Blank in the search for a full-time coach and general manager.
Morris could become a candidate for the full-time job if the Falcons, who play at Minnesota on Sunday, can revive their season.
Morris was coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011. His team finished 10-6 in 2010, marking the best turnaround in franchise history a 3-13 finish in 2009.
“Raheem is a strong leader and a talented coach that has adapted to a variety of roles since joining the Falcons in 2015,” McKay said in a statement Monday.
“He has experience as a head coach and has worked on both sides of the ball. We felt that combined with his connection to the players and coaching staff, which will be an important factor as we move forward in 2020, he was the right person to give this responsibility to.”
Morris has experience on offense and defense in his 18 years coaching in the NFL. He opened the 2019 season with Atlanta’s wide receivers before being switched to the secondary. The move was seen as a major reason Atlanta went 6-2 in its final eight games to finish 7-9 last season.
Morris spent three seasons as defensive backs coach for the Washington Football Team before joining the Falcons.
Police: Man upset about Chiefs’ loss pointed a gun
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City Chief’s fan who was upset about the team’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders pointed a gun at a victim in a neighborhood about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) away from Arrowhead Stadium, authorities say.
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said in a tweet that officers responded to disturbance call around 5 p.m. Sunday, after the game ended. A victim and witnesses then told officers that a person, upset over the result of the Chiefs’ 40-32 loss to the Raiders, pointed a gun.
“A physical fight then ensued as one of the witnesses attempted to disarm the suspect,” police said. “The suspect then fled the scene.”
Police recovered the gun on the scene and notified detectives. The release didn’t indicate what sparked the fight, and a police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a text message.
Vanderbilt at Mizzou is 1st SEC game postponed by COVID-19
Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough available players.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the first SEC game rescheduled due to COVID-19-related problems and the 28th FBS game overall to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.
The SEC started a conference-only schedule Sept. 26, a few weeks later than the rest of the FBS conferences that began play in September.
“The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we all navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic. As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community,” Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement.
Vanderbilt (0-3) played with only 56 scholarship players last week in a loss to South Carolina. The Commodores are not scheduled to play again until Oct. 31 at home against Mississippi.
The school said Monday it would not be able to reach the SEC’s 53-player minimum this week “due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.”
“While we share in the disappointment that this Saturday’s game will be postponed, our program is deeply appreciative of the tireless efforts put forth by student-athletes, university officials, conference administrators and medical experts who have risen to the challenge of helping us navigate these unprecedented circumstances,” Commodores coach Derek Mason said.
Vandy had six players opt out of the season, including four offensive linemen.
Canadiens sign Tyler Toffoli to 4-year deal
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed forward Tyler Toffoli to a four-year deal on Monday.
The deal carries an average annual value of $4.25 million.
Toffoli played 10 regular-season games for the Vancouver Canucks this season after being acquired in a February trade from the Los Angeles Kings.
The 28-year-old from Toronto had six goals and four assists with the Canucks after putting up 18 goals and 16 assists through 58 games with Los Angeles. He added two goals and two assists in seven games of Vancouver’s playoff run.
Toffoli has 139 goals and 151 assists in eight seasons in the NHL.
He was selected in the second round (47th overall) by the Kings in the 2010 draft.
Black MLS players team up with LeBron-led voting initiative
Black Players for Change, a group of Major League Soccer players, has teamed up with the LeBron James-led nonprofit More Than A Vote to encourage voting in the Nov. 3 election.
“The most important thing we can do as athletes in this moment to combat the systemic racism and persistent injustice that plagues our nation is to encourage all of our fans to join us by getting off of the sidelines and into the ballot box,” Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse said.
Black Players for Change, which includes more than 170 MLS players and staff members, released a video Monday, “We’re in Stoppage Time,” which includes the voices of Toronto FC’s Justin Morrow, a BPC founder, and Chris Wondolowski, the league’s all-time leading scorer, who is of Native American descent.
James was among the athletes and artists who started More Than a Vote in June. The group, which also seeks to fight voter suppression, has already signed up more than 10,000 poll workers.
It has also pledged to help voters in Houston’s Harris County with rides to NRG Arena, the county’s lone ballot drop-off location, and campaigned for the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition’s efforts to pay off court fines and fees for former felons who have completed their sentences.
Black Players for Change recently dedicated it’s first mini-pitch in New Jersey. In a partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation, BPC plans to install 12 mini-pitches in Black communities across the country to encourage kids in to play soccer.
Askew released after concussion-interrupted rookie season
Oliver Askew and Arrow McLaren SP will part ways at the end of this IndyCar season, a rookie year disrupted by a concussion suffered in the Indianapolis 500.
The Arrow team said Monday that Askew will compete in the Oct. 25 season finale if he’s medically cleared but has been released to look for a new job in 2021.
The 23-year-old missed two races earlier this month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while working on a recovery plan with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s sports medicine concussion program. Askew suffered the concussion in an Aug. 23 crash but competed in four races before he was diagnosed.
Askew’s performance dipped dramatically after Indianapolis and he didn’t reveal his health struggles out of fear of losing his job.
“We believe that Oliver has a great deal of talent and potential for the future. He has had an incredibly difficult rookie year, with a lack of overall track time and recent medical issues,” Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt said in a statement.
“We want to give Oliver the time to pursue new opportunities for 2021 and the ability to race at St Pete. Come the end of the year, we will wish Oliver the very best in all of his future endeavors and he will always be a friend of the team.”
Before the crash at Indianapolis, Askew was leading the rookie of the year standings and had scored one podium and six top-10 finishes in six races. Last year’s Indy Lights champion had finished third and sixth at Iowa, the previous two races before Indianapolis.
He did not finish higher than 14th in the four races after the crash.
“I’ve certainly had to develop very quickly as a driver and I know I have shown my speed and capability when able to this season,” Askew said in a statement. “However, I think it makes sense to pursue the next chapter of my career outside the team.”
