Canada wins at worlds after fire delay, US beats Britain
TAMPERE, Finland — Canada was on the ice until nearly midnight to extend its perfect start at the world hockey championships by beating Kazakhstan 6-3 after a fire at the rink played havoc with the schedule on Thursday.
A small fire at the Helsinki Ice Hall set off the alarms shortly before Germany and Denmark were due to start their afternoon game. The arena was evacuated and players were shown waiting outside wearing full uniforms and skates.
The International Ice Hockey Federation said no one was hurt, but the incident still pushed back the Germany-Denmark start and the following Canada-Kazakhstan game.
Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens had a hat trick in Canada’s fourth win from four games. Still, it wasn’t easy against winless Kazakhstan, which briefly had the lead twice in the first period and made it a one-goal game with 12 minutes to go in the third before Cozens scored Canada’s fifth goal and then added an empty-netter.
The United States also needed time to find its groove against a winless team as it beat Britain 3-0. The U.S. was scoreless in the first period and committed four penalties before Ben Meyers gave the U.S. the lead midway through the second. Kieffer Bellows scored two power-play goals in the third.
Germany edged out Denmark 1-0 for its third win and the Czech Republic swept aside Latvia 5-1 to start its recovery from a surprise loss to Austria.
Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz on same half of French Open bracket
PARIS — Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz all were placed on the same half of the French Open men’s bracket in Thursday’s draw for the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
Djokovic, who is the defending champion and seeded No. 1, could meet 13-time champion Nadal in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals a year ago.
Nadal leads the Grand Slam title standings among men with 21, one ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer. This will be Djokovic’s first major tournament since last year’s U.S. Open; he was not allowed to play in the Australian Open because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
If that Djokovic-Nadal showdown happens, the winner could face No. 6 seed Alcaraz in the semifinals. Alcaraz is just 19, recently won the Madrid Open on clay and became the youngest man to break into the top 10 in the rankings since Nadal in 2005.
Alcaraz could meet No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in quarterfinals. The potential quarterfinals on the other half of the bracket are No. 2 Daniil Medvedev against No. 7 Andrey Rublev in a matchup between two Russians who will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon because of that country’s invasion of Ukraine, and 2021 runner-up Stefano Tsitsipas against No. 8 Casper Ruud.
The women’s draw was scheduled for later Thursday.
The tournament begins Sunday.
Mets ace Scherzer likely out 6 to 8 weeks for oblique strain
NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle in his left side, the latest blow to a New York pitching staff already missing ace Jacob deGrom.
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, had an MRI on Thursday, a day after he pulled himself from a start against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-1 count on Albert Pujols in the sixth inning after feeling “a zing” in his left side.
New York said the scan detected a moderate-to-high grade strain.
The 37-year-old right-hander is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts after signing a $130 million, three-year contract with the Mets. An eight-time All-Star, Scherzer has struck out 59 and walked 11 in 49.2 innings.
The Mets began the day with a six-game lead in the NL East.
“He’s been pitching with a blister issue, the thing with the baseball — the seams are different,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said before the game. “That’s one of the reasons why he really struggled with his breaking ball, to command it, because he was trying to keep from ripping that open again.”
Scherzer is 195-98 with 3.15 ERA in 15 major league seasons. He won the 2013 AL Cy Young Award with Detroit and the 2016 and 21017 NL Cy Youngs with Washington.
Rockies TV reporter hit in head by foul ball, is recovering
DENVER— AT&T Sportsnet reporter Kelsey Wingert says she’s recovering after being struck in the head by a line drive during the ninth inning of the Colorado Rockies’ game against the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.
“I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head,” Wingert said in a tweet, along with a photo that showed a row of stitches on her forehead.
Wingert, who covers the Rockies, was in the camera well past the Rockies’ first-base dugout on Monday night. Giants outfielder Austin Slater fouled a ball off Rockies reliever Daniel Bard and the ball hit Wingert.
Wingert said she spent five hours in a hospital, where tests revealed no fractures or internal bleeding. She said she “received internal & external stitches.”
Wingert also was hit by a foul ball in 2018, when she was covering the Atlanta Braves for Fox Sports South. She suffered a broken right eye socket when she was struck by a foul ball from Odubel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Ravens veteran punter Sam Koch retires after 16 seasons
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Longtime Ravens punter Sam Koch retired Thursday and will join the Baltimore coaching staff as a special teams consultant.
A 16-year veteran, Koch, 39, appeared in a franchise-record 256 regular-season games, 239 consecutively from 2006-20, also a team record. He was a member of Baltimore’s 2012 Super Bowl championship team, and appeared in 20 postseason games.
A 2015 Pro Bowl selection who made the AP’s second-team All-Pro squad that season, Koch set franchise records in punts (1,168), punt yardage (52,868), career gross average (45.3), career net average (39.7) and punts inside the 20 (453). His 1,168 career punts are the most by a punter with a single team in NFL history.
He also was the holder on all but one of Justin Tucker’s 326 field goals made, including 17 game-winners, helping Tucker put together the best success rate (91.1%) in NFL history.
Diamondbacks place C Jose Herrera on injured list
CHICAGO — The Arizona Diamondbacks placed catcher Jose Herrera on the injured list Thursday without a designation, indicating a potential COVID-19 issue with the team.
The move with Herrera comes one day after left-hander Kyle Nelson and outfielder Cooper Hummel were placed on the IL without any injury designation. The team announced the same move for infielder Nick Ahmed on Monday.
With Herrera on the IL, catcher Grayson Greiner was promoted from Triple-A Reno before Thursday night’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs. The 29-year-old Greiner batted .236 with a homer and seven RBIs in 31 games for Detroit last year.
3 Murray St softball players hurt in bus crash in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Three players were injured when the chartered bus carrying the Murray State softball team was involved in a two-vehicle crash on the way to the NCAA Tournament in Alabama, police said.
Murray State athletic director Kevin Saal said during a news conference Thursday the three had injuries that weren’t life threatening after the accident Wednesday. The school noted that others aboard were safe and unharmed.
“We communicated immediately with the student-athletes’ families and loved ones just to make sure they were aware that everyone was safe,” he added. The school conducted a virtual meeting earlier Thursday with the families.
Murray State (40-16-1) won the Ohio Valley Conference tournament last week to earn their first NCAA Tournament berth. The third-seeded Racers are scheduled to face No. 2 seed Stanford on Friday in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the double-elimination event.
Coach Kara Admunson said the support has been “incredible,” adding that one player received flowers from her hometown church.
“Obviously this has kind of been a storybook year for us, winning our first regular-season championship, our first conference championship, having a 40-win season,” the coach added. “So when you are writing our storybook, what happened yesterday isn’t a part of it.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said its Highway Patrol Division responded to an accident Wednesday on State Road 13 in Fayette County between a commercial vehicle and the Racers’ chartered bus carrying 26 passengers.
The three injured players were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment, police said.
Cubs activate pitcher Marcus Stroman from COVID-19 list
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs activated right-hander Marcus Stroman from the COVID-19 injured list on Thursday.
Stroman was slated to start opener of the team’s four-game series against Arizona. In his previous appearance, he tossed seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee on May 1.
The 31-year-old Stroman signed a $71 million, three-year deal with Chicago in the offseason.
The Cubs also placed right-hander Michael Rucker on the 15-day injured list with left turf toe. The move was made retroactive to Tuesday, a day after Rucker pitched two innings in a 9-0 victory over Pittsburgh.
To make room for Stroman on the 40-man roster, right-hander Alec Mills was transferred to the 60-day IL. Mills, who is coming back from quadriceps and back injuries, hasn’t appeared in a big league game this season.
Mills was set to throw a bullpen session before Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks.
All-Star INF Carpenter released from Rangers’ Triple-A team
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Three-time All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter was released by the Texas Rangers from their Triple-A team Thursday, and became a free agent in a mutual decision because of the lack of opportunity with their big league team.
The 36-year-old Carpenter went to spring training on a minor league contract and accepted the assignment to Round Rock when he didn’t make Rangers’ opening day roster. He hit .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 21 Triple-A games, but Texas still didn’t have room for him in the majors.
Carpenter played his first 11 major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, who took him in the 13th round of the 2009 amateur draft from TCU, which is about 20 miles from the Rangers’ home ballpark.
St. Louis paid a $2 million buyout instead of exercising its $18.5 million club option after last season, when Carpenter hit .169 in with three homers and 21 RBIs in 130 games. He hit .186 with four homers and 24 RBIs over 50 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. His last All-Star season was 2016.
Ruud, Opelka advance to semifinals meeting at Geneva Open
GENEVA — Second-seeded Casper Ruud advanced to the Geneva Open semifinals in defense of his title by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Thursday.
No. 8-ranked Ruud forced the only service break in the first set of a quarterfinals match that saw only four break-point chances created.
Ruud will next face fourth-seeded American Reilly Opelka, who beat Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka fired 14 aces and won 85% of points when landing his first serve.
The other semifinals pairing Friday is Richard Gasquet and Joao Sousa, both now ranked in the 70s and aged in their mid-30s.
Gasquet beat Kamil Majchrzak 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday and Sousa, a past finalist at Geneva, won 7-5, 7-5 against Ilya Ivashka.
The clay-court tournament is one of the last warmups for the French Open that starts Sunday in Paris.
Injured reliever Luke Jackson loses arbitration vs Braves
NEW YORK — Luke Jackson, sidelined for the season by Tommy John surgery, lost his salary arbitration hearing with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
Jackson was awarded the team’s $3.6 million offer rather than his $4 million request by Robert Herzog, Richard Bloch and Scott Buchheit, who heard the case a day earlier.
A 30-year-old right-hander, Jackson had surgery on April 13 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament.
No statistics or evidence from after March 1 are admissible other than contract and salary comparisons, timing set when Major League Baseball and the players’ association agreed to the deal that ended the lockout.
Jackson had 18 saves in 2019 and had served as a top setup man the past two years. He was 2-2 with a career-best 1.98 ERA in 71 games in 2021, helping the Braves win their first World Series title since 1995. He had a 0.00 ERA in three Series games against Houston, allowing one hit in 3.2 innings.
He earned $1.9 million last year.
Soccer player Ubogagu banned for unintentional doping breach
LONDON — English soccer player Chioma Ubogagu is serving a nine-month suspension for failing a doping test after medication for a skin condition contained a prohibited substance.
Ubogagu, who scored on her England debut in 2018, joined Women’s Super League team Tottenham last year. She was initially provisionally suspended in January but details of the case and verdict were announced only on Thursday.
Canrenone, a masking agent, was detected in an out-of-competition test in October. It was in anti-acne tablets that Ubogagu had been prescribed by her dermatologist in Texas where she played for the Houston Dash in 2018.
In 2012, then-United States goalkeeper Hope Solo received only a public warning from the United States Anti-Doping Agency after Canrenone was detected in her urine test.
An English Football Association regulatory commission found there were no intentional doping rule breaches by Ubogagu to improve performances and that she was taking the medication for a recognized condition.
“I want to make clear that the medication had no performance-enhancing effects for me, but I still made the mistake of not being as diligent as possible, and as a result I am unable to play the game I love until I serve my suspension,” Ubogagu said in a statement. “While my dermatologist is aware of my profession, it is also my responsibility to know more about the medications I am prescribed.”
Ubogagu can’t play again until October.
Lawmakers want Ohio State’s 2010 football season restored
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2010 season of the Ohio State University football team, vacated after a memorabilia-for-cash scandal, should be restored because of recent changes allowing college athletes to be compensated, under a symbolic resolution approved by House lawmakers.
The vacating of the season followed revelations that players in 2009 and 2010 accepted cash and free or discounted tattoos from a Columbus tattoo parlor owner and also traded memorabilia like championship rings for cash. The scandal led to the resignation of then Coach Jim Tressel, now president of Youngstown State University.
Last year, the NCAA for the first time allowed college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image or likeness.
The NCAA’s elimination of Ohio State’s 2010 12-1 season, including a Sugar Bowl win, unfairly hurt players, fans and coaches who had nothing to do with the scandal, said Rep. Brian Stewart, the resolution’s sponsor and an Ohio State grad.
The House approved the resolution Wednesday but support wasn’t unanimous. Rep. Jamie Callender noted that athletes caught up in the scandal broke rules that still wouldn’t be covered by NIL compensation. Rep. Nino Vitale questioned the importance of the resolution compared to other issues before the House.
Alex Rodriguez invests in Professional Fighters League
LOS ANGELES — Alex Rodriguez is taking a swing at mixed martial arts as an investor and board member for the Professional Fighters League.
The PFL announced the addition of the former New York Yankees star to its board of directors Thursday.
Rodriguez’s investment is part of what the PFL says is $30 million in new funding to back its global expansion and the establishment of a pay-per-view super-fight division. The funding round was led by Waverley Capital, investor Edgar Bronfman Jr.’s media-focused venture capital fund.
The PFL didn’t disclose the size of the investment made by Rodriguez, who made more than $450 million during a playing career that ended in 2016. He has since worked extensively on numerous media platforms, but he is also a prolific investor.
Rodriguez has a minority ownership stake in the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx along with partner Marc Lore. His corporation has made investments in dozens of companies, including the UFC Gym personal fitness arm of the UFC.
“I love the global reach of MMA,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “The PFL continues to build and innovate for fans, media and fighters, and there is massive demand in the marketplace.”
Zac Stubblety-Cook sets world record in 200 breaststroke
ADELAIDE, Australia — Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships on Thursday.
Stubblety-Cook finished in 2 minutes, 05.95 seconds in the final to improve on the previous mark of 2:06.12 set by Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
“It’s a bit surreal, to be perfectly honest. It doesn’t feel real,” Stubblety-Cook said. “It will probably sink in over the next few days. I was obviously hoping to swim fast and hoping to swim close to my best but that is just something else.”
The 23-year-old Stubblety-Cook set an Olympic record in winning gold at last year’s Tokyo Games.
