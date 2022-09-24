Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
BOSTON — The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming season after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that found multiple violations of team policies, team owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.
“We go to great lengths ... to run the organization with the central core value of respect and freedom in the workplace from harassment or any unwelcome attention,” Grousbeck said at a news conference. “This feels very much, to me, like one of a kind. That’s my personal belief. But I’ll have to verify that.”
Grousbeck would not comment on specifics. A person with knowledge of the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the details were not made public, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.
Grousbeck said no one else from the organization is facing punishment. He would not say whether the suspension was unpaid but confirmed that it comes with a “significant financial penalty.”
The suspension runs through June 30, 2023, and assistant Joe Mazzulla will lead the team as interim coach for the season.
No decision has been made about Udoka’s possible return at the end of his punishment, Grousbeck said.
Lackluster US loses to Japan 2-0 in World Cup warmup
Daichi Kamada scored following Weston McKennie’s giveaway in the 24th minute, Kaoru Mitoma added a goal in the 88th, and Japan beat an lackluster and injury-depleted United States 2-0 on Friday in Düsseldorf, Germany, in the Americans’ next-to-last World Cup warmup.
The Americans failed to get a single shot on goal, playing a dismal first half and showing only slightly more initiative after four changes at halftime. They have one win, five losses and four draws in 10 road games since a victory at Northern Ireland in March 2021, and just one goal in their last five away games.
U.S. star Christian Pulisic did not dress because of an unspecified injury. The 14th-ranked Americans already were without Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen, and Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles.
A series of defensive breakdowns plagued the U.S. in the first half and put pressure on goalkeeper Matt Turner, who has played just one match this season for Arsenal. Turner made a pair of diving saves in the second half, on Junya Ito in the 55th and Kamada in the 65th.
US wins close matches, doubles lead in Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The matches were close at the end. The outcome was not.
Max Homa delivered two late birdies for another U.S. win. The Americans won another session at the Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin.
That makes the lead 8-2 going into the weekend. And it makes another U.S. victory in these one-sided matches start to look inevitable.
In the third straight fourballs match that went the distance, Homa poured in a 12-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole for a 1-up lead. After Taylor Pendrith gave the International team hope with a birdie on the 18th hole, Homa matched him with another 12-foot birdie putt for the win.
“This is insane,” Homa said after he and Billy Horschel outlasted the Canadian duo of Pendrith and Corey Conners. “To come down to the 18th two days in a row, man, what a day. Billy made some amazing putts. I just wanted to help him.”
The strength of the American team came from a pair of dynamic partnerships. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were 5-up at the turn and easily held on for a 3-and-2 win over Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim.
Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas improved to 6-2 as a team in Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup matches, leading from the fourth hole in a 2-and-1 victory over the Australian pair of Adam Scott and Cameron Davis.
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were on hand for the action.
The lone International point came from two ties.
Scottie Scheffler had a 10-foot birdie putt for the win on the 18th, and only a few blades of grass kept it from dropping as he and Sam Burns halved the match with Sungjae Im and Sebastian Munoz.
Cameron Young had a 25-foot putt for the win that missed. He and Kevin Kisner settled for a half-point against Mito Pereira and Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the only match where the International team ever led.
FIA denies Colton Herta the license needed to race in F1
The governing body for Formula One on Friday said IndyCar star Colton Herta will not be granted the Super License the American needs to join the F1 grid next season.
“The FIA confirms that an enquiry was made via the appropriate channels that led to the FIA confirming that the driver Colton Herta does not have the required number of points to be granted an FIA Super Licence,” the FIA said in a statement.
The FIA decision was not a surprise.
Red Bull was interested in the 22-year-old Californian and considering giving Herta a seat at AlphaTauri, its junior team. AlphaTauri has already said that Pierre Gasly will return next season and Yuki Tsunoda received a contract extension earlier this week.
However, AlphaTauri has acknowledged it would release Gasly, who is apparently wanted at Alpine, but only if it had a compelling driver such as Herta to put in the car. F1 has not had an American on the grid since Alexander Rossi in 2015, but Herta did not particularly want the FIA to make an exception to the licensing system to get him a seat.
At issue is how the FIA rates IndyCar, a series it does not govern. The points it awards to IndyCar drivers rank somewhere between F2 and F3, the two junior feeder series into F1.
Browns LB Walker Jr. out for season with quadriceps tear
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker and team captain Anthony Walker Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a quadriceps tendon in Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Walker’s loss is a major blow on and off the field for the Browns. He’s one of their most popular and energetic leaders and the defense’s signal caller.
“He’s a huge, huge, huge part of our football team with what he brings to us,” coach Kevin Stefanski said before he knew the results of an MRI taken Friday.
The 27-year-old Walker will soon undergo surgery, which will be followed by months of recovery.
He had played well in the first three games this season, recording 13 tackles, including four loss.
Walker was injured while defending a screen pass. His legs buckled awkwardly under him as he was being blocked by Steelers lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, who then jumped on a defenseless Walker as he laid face down.
MLB suspends 3 minor league pitchers for drug violations
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has suspended three minor league pitchers after they tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.
The penalties were announced on Friday.
Melvi Acosta, a 27-year-old right-hander with Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, was suspended for 80 games without pay after testing positive for Stanozolol. Acosta played for three minor league teams this year, going 3-1 with a 3.61 ERA in 26 appearances.
Jendersson Caraballo, a 22-year-old right-hander on the roster for the Dominican Summer League White Sox, received a 60-game suspension for testing positive for Stanozolol.
Braudin Ciprian, a 21-year-old right-hander on the roster with the Dominican Summer League Brewers, also was suspended for 60 games after testing positive for Stanozolol.
Acosta’s suspension is effective immediately, while the penalties for Caraballo and Ciprian will be effective at the start of their 2023 seasons.
There have been 44 players suspended this year under the minor league drug program.
Seven players have been suspended this year under the major league drug program: San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for 80 games; Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía and Brewers catcher Pedro Severino for 80 games each; Baltimore pitcher Matt Harvey for 60 games; and free agent outfielder/first baseman Danny Santana, pitcher Richard Rodríguez and infielder José Rondón for 80 games apiece.
Laver Cup protester sets court, arm on fire, delays match
LONDON — A protester lit a portion of the court and his arm on fire during a match at the Laver Cup tennis event Friday, hours before Roger Federer was scheduled to play for the final time before retiring.
The episode briefly delayed the action at the start of the second set of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 6-2, 6-1 victory for Team Europe over Diego Schwartzman of Team World at the O2 Arena.
The activist, carrying a lighter and wearing a white T-shirt with a message about private jets, made his way onto the black court and sat down near the net. The person eventually was carried away by security guards.
“It came out of nowhere. ... I never had an incident like this happen on court,” Tsitsipas, the runner-up at the 2021 French Open, said afterward. “I hope he’s all right.”
Tsitsipas spoke to the chair umpire to make sure it would be safe to continue to play and asked that a mark left on the court be cleaned up.
The protester “has been arrested and the situation is being handled by the police,” Laver Cup organizers said in a statement.
England and Germany both beaten in Nations League
ROME — It was a rough night for two teams expected to be World Cup contenders. England lost at Italy 1-0 and was relegated from the top tier of the Nations League, and Germany lost at home to Hungary by the same score.
Italy, which didn’t qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, went ahead at the San Siro when Giacomo Raspadori controlled a ball over the top from Leonardo Bonucci and scored from the edge of the area in between several England defenders.
Italy full back Federico Dimarco also hit the post in the rematch of last season’s European Championship final which was won by the Azzurri.
The goal of the night belonged to Hungary captain Ádám Szalai, who scored with an audacious backheel flick 17 minutes in following a corner.
Germany captain Thomas Müller, who was marking Szalai, didn’t appear to take into account that Szalai was going to attempt a shot on goal with his back to the net from a sharp angle but the ball sailed over the head of goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and inside the far post.
Hungary leads Group 3 with 10 points, followed by Italy (8), Germany (6) and England (2).
On Monday, Italy visits Hungary and England hosts Germany in the final round of group matches. The group winner books a spot at the finals in June.
Ravens agree to terms with pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.
The Ravens announced the deal Friday, saying it was pending a physical. Pierre-Paul had 2 1/2 sacks in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was with the New York Giants from 2010-17 before joining the Buccaneers.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Pierre-Paul’s daughter’s birthday is Saturday, but he’d be arriving after that.
Harbaugh also said receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday at New England. The Ravens listed tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) as doubtful. Running back J.K. Dobbins, who hasn’t played yet after a knee injury kept him out all last season, is listed as questionable after being a full participant at practice.
Green Bay police apologize to Dillon, discipline officer
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field.
Chris Davis issued the apology Friday and said the police department directed “appropriate corrective action” to the officer involved as it completed an internal review of the July 23 incident.
Video posted on social media showed Dillon in the end zone greeting fans in the stands during a soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City FC. Dillon appeared to be on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when the video showed an officer grabbing him by the back of his collar and giving him a shove.
After fans booed and Dillon appeared to offer an explanation, the officer allowed Dillon to jump into the stands.
Davis said in a statement that he had “sustained two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and directed appropriate corrective action to be taken.” Davis said the department doesn’t provide additional details on personnel matters “out of respect for the employee’s due process rights.”
His statement didn’t name the officer involved.
Titans starting Daley at left tackle with Taylor Lewan out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans will start Dennis Daley at left tackle Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders with three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan ruled out.
The Titans (0-2) also will be without starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and cornerback Ugo Amadi (ankle). Daley took over at left tackle after Lewan hurt his right knee on the first offensive play of their 41-7 loss in Buffalo on Monday night.
“He filled in there and got some more work this week, so I am excited to see him go play,” coach Mike Vrabel said.
The Titans traded with Carolina for Daley before the start of this season for some much-needed depth. The 6-foot-6, 326-pound Daley was a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2019 and has started 21 of 36 games in his career. Daley has started at left tackle, left guard and right guard in his career.
Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) practiced fully Friday along with reserve running back Dontrell Hilliard. Punt returner and rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips is doubtful with an injured shoulder.
Linebacker Zach Cunningham is questionable after not practicing Friday. He was limited after hurting a knee Thursday.
LPGA adds event at Liberty National in New Jersey in 2023
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The LPGA and financial giant Mizuho Americas have announced a new tournament will be played in New Jersey next year at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City.
The 72-hole tournament will be called the Mizuho Americas Open and take place May 29- June 4. The event will have a purse of $2.75 million.
Michelle Wie West will serve as the tournament host at an event that will include 24 juniors competing in their own tournament at the same time.
The Mizuho Americas Open will be the first time Liberty National welcomes the LPGA Tour, after hosting several world-class events, including the Presidents Cup and multiple PGA Tour playoff stops.
Celtics’ Williams out 8-12 weeks after latest knee surgery
BOSTON — Celtics center Robert Williams III is expected to miss at least two months after undergoing surgery Friday on the left knee that caused him to miss time during Boston’s NBA Finals run last season.
The team said the arthroscopic procedure to remove loose bodies and address swelling was a success. He is expected to resume basketball activities in 8-12 weeks.
Williams had surgery in March to repair torn cartridge in the same knee. He missed seven playoff games while rehabbing from that procedure, and after experiencing soreness in the knee and later sustaining a bone bruise.
The fifth-year big man and defensive stalwart averaged a career-high 10 points and 9.6 rebounds last season. But those numbers dipped to 7.6 points 6.2 rebounds during the playoffs.
Forward Danilo Gallinari also had surgery on Friday. Gallinari, who signed as a free agent in July, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while playing for Italy during a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia.
Gallinari tore the same ligament in 2013. The Celtics didn’t provide a timeline for his return. But such injuries typically involve a recovery process of up to a year, meaning it would be unlikely for the veteran to play this season.
Bowling Green’s Loeffler to miss game with ‘health matter’
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler will miss Saturday’s game at Mississippi State because of “a personal health matter,” the school said Friday.
The school gave no details about Loeffler’s condition, but did say he was expected to return to the sideline for the Falcons’ next game against Akron on Oct. 1.
The school said in a news release that associate head coach and linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve as acting head coach. Running backs coach Brian White will be the game manager on the field while Morrison remains coaching from the coaches box.
Loeffler, 47, is in his fourth season as Bowling Green’s head coach and has an 8-24 record. The Falcons (1-2) are coming off a 34-31 overtime victory.
Ronaldo charged by English FA for incident at Everton
LONDON — Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the Football Association on Friday in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April.
It is alleged Ronaldo’s conduct was improper and/or violent, the governing body said.
Ronaldo received a police caution in August after being interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.
Footage was posted online of Ronaldo appearing to knock the supporter’s mobile phone on to the ground as he walked toward the tunnel following United’s 1-0 loss.
Under British law, a caution is essentially a warning given out by police for a minor crime if the person admits to the offense.
After the incident, Ronaldo issued a social media apology for his “outburst” and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford “as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”
