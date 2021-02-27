Angels re-sign veteran Jesse Chavez to minor league deal
TEMPE, Ariz. — Veteran right-hander Jesse Chavez is re-signing with the Los Angeles Angels on a minor league deal.
Chavez will join the Angels’ spring training camp in Tempe, Arizona, after he clears their intake protocols, the team confirmed Friday.
Chavez appeared in 38 games for the Angels in 2017, including 21 starts. He left for Texas as a free agent after one season, and he excelled after being traded in July 2018 to the Chicago Cubs, where he was managed by current Angels skipper Joe Maddon.
Chavez spent the past two seasons back with the Rangers, struggling last season with a 6.88 ERA in 18 appearances.
With experience as a starter, a long reliever and a late-inning reliever, Chavez could provide experience and versatility for the Angels, whose long-struggling pitching staff can use all the depth it can get.
Chavez is a native of the Los Angeles area, graduating from high school in Fontana before pitching in junior college in Riverside. He has also pitched for Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Kansas City, Toronto, Oakland and the Dodgers.
Back after 12 years, Sorenstam gets 2 more days on LPGA Tour
ORLANDO, Fla. — Annika Sorenstam went more than 12 years without playing on the LPGA Tour. Now she gets two more days.
Sorenstam made three birdies after making the turn Friday at Lake Nona and posted a 1-under 71 in the Gainbridge LPGA. And even with the wrong ruling the previous day that led to an extra stroke, she still made the cut on the number.
“I did what I could,” Sorenstam said. “The goal was to shoot under par and I did, and so that’s all I can do.”
She still was 12 shots out of the lead as Lydia Ko posted a 3-under 69 and took a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68). Ryan O’Toole had her second straight 68 and was another shot behind.
Sorenstam, making a one-time appearance because the LPGA Tour is at her home course, finally got some putts to drop and ran off three birdies on her second nine. She finished 36 holes at 2-over 146 and was right on the cut line.
And then she had to wait for the other half to play in the afternoon, wonder if that ruling in the opening round would come back to cost her the weekend.
Sorenstam took a triple bogey on the fifth hole of the opening round when her tee shot avoided going out-of-bounds by a fraction. But it was directly under the gate of a wrought iron fence, the boundary. She asked about opening the gate but was told a stipulation in the rules didn’t allow for that.
So she chose to take a penalty drop, pitched out to the fairway and three-putted from 18 feet in her round of 75.
Turns out that was one of the changes to the modernization of the Rules of Golf in 2019, the largest overhaul ever. The gate now is treated as a movable obstruction — meaning it could be swung open, provided it was not locked (it wasn’t).
The penalty could not be rescinded because Sorenstam played from a different spot.
Late string of birdies gives Koepka the lead at Concession
BRADENTON, Fla. — Brooks Koepka hit one his worst tee shots of the day that barely cleared the water on the 15th hole. That turned out to be the start of three straight birdies that led to a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead Friday in the Workday Championship.
In some respects, that’s how his recent surge has been.
Coming off a pair of missed cuts, Koepka won the Phoenix Open to end an 18-month drought. And now he’s starting to hit his stride with the first major of the year creeping up quickly.
Koepka hit a chip 9-iron to 6 feet for birdie on No. 15, nearly holed his wedge on the next hole and then birdied the par-5 17th with a splendid bunker shot across the ridges and down the slope to tap-in range.
He closed with a bogey by avoiding a deceptive pin near the water on the closing hole at The Concession. Koepka, who finished at 11-under 133, had a one-shot lead over Cameron Smith, Billy Horschel and PGA champion Collin Morikawa, who made up ground quick with six birdies over his last 10 holes.
Virus sidelines Raptors coaches, Siakam for Rockets game
The Toronto Raptors were without six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, and starting forward Pascal Siakam for Friday night’s game against Houston in accordance with the NBA’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.
Assistant coach Sergio Scariolo was promoted to coach the team’s game in Tampa, Florida, against the Rockets. The Raptors said Nurse and the remainder of his staff will continue to work remotely.
Scariolo had been away from the Raptors while coaching Spain in FIBA’s EuroBasket 2022 qualifiers and just cleared quarantine Friday. The Raptors were considering other options if he was not cleared to coach in time, including bringing their G League staff from that league’s bubble season, currently going on in Lake Buena Vista, Florida — about an hour from Tampa. The Raptors lost an assistant coach last weekend when Chris Finch was hired as Minnesota’s head coach.
Horne, Wright lead Colorado to 80-62 rout of No. 19 USC
BOULDER, Colo. — Jeriah Horne hit a career-best six 3-pointers on his way to 24 points, McKinley Wright IV had a career-high 14 assists and Colorado routed No. 19 Southern California 80-62 on Thursday night to sweep the season series.
Wright added 15 points for the Buffaloes (18-7, 12-6 Pac-12), who have won six straight against the Trojans (19-5, 13-4).
Already the school’s career leader in assists, Wright and his speed gave the Trojans fits all evening. His 14 assists tied for the second-most in program history. The record is 15 by Jose Winston against Coppin State on Jan. 2, 2001.
In an efficient performance, Colorado had 20 assists on 27 baskets.
The loss was a blow to USC, which fell a half-game behind rival UCLA (17-5, 13-3) for first place in the Pac-12 race.
The Trojans are chasing their first regular-season conference title since 1984-85, when they shared the crown. Their last outright league championship was in 1960-61.
Talented USC freshman Evan Mobley had 13 points. He entered the game averaging 16.8.
Sharks back at practice, play Sat night vs Blues
The San Jose Sharks have returned to practice and are set to play the St. Louis Blues as scheduled on Saturday night after having one game postponed because a player tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tomas Hertl was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday, leading to the team canceling practice that day and postponing Thursday’s game against Vegas.
With no other players or staff testing positive since then, the Sharks were allowed to return to practice Friday and will host St. Louis the next night.
Coach Bob Boughner says Hertl is feeling well and has reported no symptoms but he will miss at least two weeks because of protocols.
Tiger Woods transferred to LA hospital after surgery
LOS ANGELES — Tiger Woods was moved Thursday to another Los Angeles hospital after undergoing surgery to his right leg after being badly injured in a car crash.
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center said Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for “continuing orthopedic care and recovery.”
The hospital didn’t provide any other details, saying it was respecting patient confidentiality.
“On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of our generation’s greatest athletes,” Dr. Anish Mahajan, Harbor-UCLA’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.
Woods was hurt Tuesday when a 2021 Genesis SUV he was driving on a downhill stretch of road struck a raised median in a coastal Los Angeles suburb, crossed into oncoming lanes and flipped several times.
Mahajan earlier said Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones of his lower right leg in multiple locations. Those injuries were stabilized with a rod in the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones in the foot and ankle required screws and pins, Mahajan said in the statement released on Woods’ Twitter account late Tuesday night.
Woods was wearing a seatbelt and there wasn’t any evidence that he was impaired by drugs or alcohol, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said after the crash.
WNBA approves Montgomery’s role in new Dream ownership group
ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Dream guard Renee Montgomery made history on Friday as part of a three-member investor group that was approved to purchase the team.
The ownership change follows pressure on former Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican who angered WNBA players with her opposition to the league’s racial justice initiatives, to sell her share of the Dream.
Real estate investor Larry Gottesdiener was approved as majority owner of the team. The investor group also includes Montgomery and Suzanne Abair, president of Northland Investment Corp. in Massachusetts, the firm Gottesdiener founded.
Montgomery becomes the first former player to become both an owner and executive of a WNBA franchise. She said she would play an active role with Abair in the leadership of the team.
“I’m going to be working with Suzanne and she’s going to lead the way,” Montgomery said.
Durant out until after All-Star break with hamstring injury
NEW YORK — Kevin Durant will be out through the All-Star break because of a hamstring injury, sidelining the Brooklyn Nets star from a game for which he was chosen to serve as a captain.
The Nets said Friday that after a routine follow-up MRI on Durant’s left hamstring, it was determined that he needed additional recovery time.
Durant has missed Brooklyn’s last six games. The Nets, who have won eight straight, have three more games before the break.
Durant, in his first season back after recovering from surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon, was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. That made him a captain of one of the teams in the March 7 All-Star Game, and he’s scheduled to select a team opposite LeBron James next Thursday.
NFL’s minority hiring rate for open jobs nearly doubled
The number of minority hires for open positions in the NFL nearly doubled to 34.6% in 2021.
According to the league’s demographics study obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the minority hirings included: three general managers, two head coaches, three offensive coordinators, six defensive coordinators, four special teams coordinators, three quarterbacks coaches.
The minority hiring rate was 18.8% in 2020. Interview requests for minority candidates increased to 47% from 22% in 2020.
Twelve of the 28 candidates interviewed for head coaching positions were minorities. David Culley (Texans) and Robert Saleh (Jets) were hired. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was passed over despite receiving an interview request from each of the seven teams looking for a new head coach.
The data shows minority head coaches have been given second opportunities at a higher rate than white coaches. From 2000 to present, eight of 21 fired minority coaches (38.1%) got another head coaching job. Of the 115 fired white coaches, 22 (19.1%) got a second chance.
Women’s hockey set for puck drop at Madison Square Garden
Hilary Knight has played in rinks large and small spanning the globe during her 14 years representing USA Hockey.
That doesn’t prevent the three-time Olympian from getting chills in anticipation of hitting the ice for the first time at Madison Square Garden on Sunday for the opening stop of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association Dream Gap Tour’s second season.
“I’m a little nervous to be honest. It’s been so long,” Knight said, noting it’s been nearly a year since she and her teammates played in a competitive setting as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. “And then to underpin it by, oh, by the way, you guys are playing at the Garden. There’s a lot of things to be happy and excited about.”
The matchup between the PWHPA’s two hubs of New Hampshire and Minnesota will be the first professional women’s hockey game played at MSG. Though fans can’t attend, the game will be broadcast in the U.S. and Canada. The two teams will also play Saturday in New Jersey.
The games represents a continuation of the players’ objective to raise the visibility of women’s hockey some 13 months after U.S. and Canadian national team members participated in the NHL’s All-Star weekend festivities. And they represent an opportunity to regain the momentum in the PWHPA’s bid to establish a professional league in North America.
Kraken trying to help revive hockey at Alaska Anchorage
SEATTLE — Even before playing their first game as a franchise, the Seattle Kraken are trying to help revive a college hockey program more than 1,000 miles from their home rink.
The team announced Friday it has raised $150,000 from team and individual investors as part of a challenge gift in an effort to save the program at Alaska Anchorage.
Plans to eliminate the hockey program at Alaska Anchorage were announced in 2020 as part of state budget cuts. Supporters of the program — Save Seawolf Hockey — have raised more than $1.8 million of the estimated $3 million needed to cover two years of operating expenses for the hockey program while providing time to establish long-term financial plans.
The University of Alaska Board of Regents approved an extension to the fundraising deadline earlier this week, which gives the group looking to reinstate the program until Aug. 30. The group must also raise an additional $444,000 each of the next two years to reinstate the Alaska Anchorage gymnastics program.
If successful, the Seawolves program would return for the 2022-23 NCAA season.
3 MLB players positive for COVID-19 in past week
NEW YORK — Three players were positive for COVID-19 among 900 samples during the second week of spring training testing.
Major League Baseball said Friday there had been 15 positives overall among 5,236 tests thus far during spring training, a positive rate of 0.3%. Positive tests included 12 players and three staff.
Weekly monitoring testing included five positives among 13,208 tests, a rate of 0.4%. Positives included two players and three staff.
Braves extend manager Brian Snitker through at least 2023
ATLANTA — Coming off a third straight NL East title and within one win of a spot in the World Series, the Atlanta Braves have extended the contract of manager Brian Snitker through the 2023 season.
The extension announced Friday includes a club option for 2024.
The 65-year-old Snitker took over the Braves on an interim basis in 2016 when the club was in the midst of a massive rebuilding job.
After going 72-90 in his first full season, Atlanta won the first of its three straight division titles in 2018.
Brandon Wu leads PGA Tour’s windy Puerto Rico Open
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — Brandon Wu birdied the final two holes for a 5-under 67 and the second-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.
Wu played the back nine in 4 under at windy Grand Reserve. He birdied the par-4 12th, par-5 15th, par-4 17th and par-5 18th to reach 11-under 133.
Unbeaten Bucknell women returning after month-long pause
It has been a month to forget for Bucknell’s women’s basketball squad.
The undefeated Bison had every game in February canceled because the team has been on pause for the coronavirus.
The Bison (8-0) are one of two unbeaten teams left in Division I basketball — joining Cal Baptist, which is transitioning from Division II. Coach Trevor Woodruff’s team last played on Jan. 31 against Lehigh before positive tests and contact tracing forced them to postpone the final eight games of the regular season.
Indianapolis to relax COVID-19 restrictions starting Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will relax coronavirus restrictions on the city’s bars and restaurants starting next week ahead of the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.
The changes announced Thursday will allow bars to operate at 50% capacity instead of 25% starting Monday, while restaurants will see their indoor restaurant capacity increase from 50% to 75%.
Bars, restaurants and music venues will also be able to close two hours later, at 2 a.m., instead of at midnight, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced.
Hogsett said the capacity and time changes were prompted by drops in the city’s COVID-19 cases and its coronavirus positivity rate, and not due to the upcoming Big Ten and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.
NCAA lifts Ga Tech hoop scholarship, recruiting sanctions
ATLANTA — The NCAA has overturned scholarship and recruiting limitations placed on the Georgia Tech men’s basketball program in 2019.
The decision from the NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee announced Friday overturned the reduction of one scholarship per year for four years. It also restores Georgia Tech’s freedom to schedule official recruiting trips in conjunction with home games.
The NCAA’s Committee on Infractions will reconsider the scholarship sanctions, which have not started while under appeal, at a date which has not been announced. The recruiting sanctions were vacated.
Last year, Georgia Tech agreed to miss the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament after withdrawing its appeal of a postseason ban for 2020.
Texans release center Nick Martin, running back Duke Johnson
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have released center Nick Martin and running back Duke Johnson.
Martin spent his entire career with the Texans after being drafted in the second round in 2016. He missed his rookie season after sustaining an ankle injury which required surgery before starting 14 games in 2017. He started every game in each of the past three seasons.
Johnson has been with the Texans for the past two years and ran for 235 yards with a touchdown last season. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns after he was drafted in the third round in 2015.
French Open winner Swiatek to play Bencic in Adelaide final
ADELAIDE, Australia — French Open champion Iga Swiatek is into the Adelaide International final against second-seeded Belinda Bencic after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann.
Bencic advanced later Friday with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in 2 hours, 45 minutes. Bencic ended Gauff’s victory streak at five — three in the main draw and two in qualifying.
Fifth-seeded Swiatek was dominant in the opening set, breaking the Swiss left-hander’s serve in the fourth game. The 19-year-old Swiatek bothered her opponent with a series of powerful groundstrokes as Teichmann made 13 unforced errors in the first set.
Teichmann failed to convert a break point in the fourth game of the second set — her only one of the match — and it was a turning point. Swiatek held serve, then broke the unseeded Teichmann’s serve the next two times to keep her perfect record for the tournament — she has not lost a set.
Man United to face AC Milan in last 16 of Europa League
GENEVA — Former European champions Manchester United and AC Milan will meet in the round of 16 of the Europa League, putting 39-year-old forward Zlatan Ibrahimović up against his former English club.
Ibrahimović played for United for two years, including in the 2016-17 season when United won its only Europa League title.
Milan, a seven-time European Cup champion, has never won the Europa League or its predecessor the UEFA Cup — the only continental title it is missing.
“It’s one of the those draws again that you feel could be a Champions League game,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Friday.
United dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in its Champions League group. Milan last played in the top-tier competition in 2014.
Both teams are on track to qualify for the next Champions League, in second place in their domestic leagues trailing crosstown rivals Manchester City and Inter Milan, respectively.
US striker Sargent leads Bremen to 2-1 win over Frankfurt
BERLIN — Josh Sargent helped Werder Bremen end Eintracht Frankfurt’s unbeaten start to the year with the winning goal in a bad-tempered 2-1 defeat for the Bundesliga’s in-form team on Friday.
The United States forward scored one goal, had another ruled out, and saw another goal he set up ruled out on a busy night for the video referee.
Sargent’s winner in the 62nd minute was given by VAR despite looking offside in TV replays. Sargent didn’t celebrate after scoring as he seemed to believe he was just offside for Maximilian Eggestein’s pass.
But the goal was awarded, giving Sargent his third score in the Bundesliga and fifth overall this season. He previously scored at Frankfurt on Oct. 31 and at Hertha Berlin on Jan. 23, but had not at home in any competition since last season’s Bundesliga finale in June against Cologne.
Sargent’s goal meant the end of Frankfurt’s 11-game unbeaten run in the league since Dec. 11. Frankfurt previously won eight from its nine Bundesliga games in 2021 with the only blip a draw at Freiburg.
Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games
In one corner are the 15 leading Olympic sponsors, many household names like Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Visa, Toyota, Samsung and General Electric. Together they pay at least $1 billion to the International Olympic Committee, and in the next four-year Olympic cycle the payments could reach $2 billion.
They are tied together by Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympics, which opens in just under a year. Sponsors want the Olympic connection, but they risk damaging their brand because of reported human-rights abuses against Muslim Uyghurs, Tibetans and other minorities in China.
In the other corner is a small core of international lawyers and activists. They have branded these the “Genocide Games” and are pressuring sponsors, the IOC and world sports federations to investigate.
Thousands of Olympic athletes are caught in the middle. For most, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fame and a medal. But they’re on their own. Those who speak out may be banned by Olympic bodies, dropped by sponsors, and threatened by the Chinese state.
Top seeds Bautista Agut and Goffin ease into Open Sud semis
MONTPELLIER, France — Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut was clinical in beating sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-3 to reach the Open Sud de France semifinals on Friday.
Bautista Agut won 88% of the first-serve points and was ruthless on Humbert’s serve, converting all four break points. He served out the match and on his first match point.
The Spaniard, who is chasing a 10th career title and first since winning Doha in 2019, meets unheralded Peter Gojowczyk for a place in Sunday’s final.
The German qualifier eased into the last four by beating Austrian Dennis Novak 6-4, 6-1. Gojowczyk was strong on serve, winning 88 % of his first-serve points and saving the only two break points he faced.
Second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium converted three of his break points in beating seventh-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-4, 6-4. Seeking a first ATP title since 2017 and fifth overall, Goffin next plays Egor Gerasimov.
The unseeded Belarusian hit 16 aces in defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Henderson sidelined after surgery in new blow for Liverpool
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson faces a long spell on the sidelines after undergoing an operation on the groin injury he sustained in last weekend’s Merseyside derby loss against Everton.
Liverpool has not put a timescale on the midfielder’s recovery but said he will be out until at least April in another blow to its fading Premier League title defense.
Gut-Behrami wins downhill and moves atop World Cup standings
MOENA, Italy — Coming off a performance that included two golds and three medals overall at the skiing world championships, Lara Gut-Behrami now has another title — overall World Cup leader.
The Swiss skier won a downhill Friday when the regular circuit resumed, moving her ahead of Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova in the standings.
Gut-Behrami finished a slim 0.02 seconds ahead of Ramona Siebenhofer on the sun-drenched Val di Fassa course.
Recently crowned world champion Corinne Suter finished third, 0.26 behind, to gain precious points in her pursuit of downhill standings leader Sofia Goggia, who is out injured.
Vlhova finished ninth and now trails Gut-Behrami by 29 points in the overall standings, which she had led since November.
Conditions on the San Pellegrino Pass, which was making its debut on the World Cup circuit, were spring-like as the temperature soared to nearly 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).
Alaska university regents give teams more time to fundraise
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The University of Alaska Board of Regents will give the hockey and gymnastics teams on the Anchorage campus the opportunity to save their programs through additional fundraising.
The governing body of the university system on Thursday voted unanimously to give the University of Alaska Anchorage teams extended deadlines to raise the money they need to be reinstated.
The regents approved proposals offered by Anchorage officials that could result in a return to competition for the gymnastics team during the next school year and for the hockey team in the 2022-2023 school year.
The men’s hockey has raised just over half of its $3 million goal, while the gymnastics program raised about 40% of the required $888,000.
Friends, family (but no public tix) OK’d for MAAC tournament
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Friends and relatives of players will be allowed to attend the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball tournament in limited numbers next month, but no tickets will be sold to the public, the organization said Friday.
In keeping with recently loosened restrictions on indoor sporting events issued by Gov. Phil Murphy, the MAAC said it will allow “a limited number” of friends and family to be present for the men’s and women’s games at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from March 8-13 in Atlantic City.
The conference did not give a limit on attendees, but new state regulations limit in-person attendance at indoor sporting events in venues with 5,000 or more seats to 10% of capacity.
The hall has a capacity for concerts of more than 14,000, but that amount is somewhat lower for sporting events requiring use of the floor.
Sabres’ Eichel day to day; Ullmark to miss at least 2 games
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is considered day to day, and starting goalie Linus Ullmark will miss at least the team’s two-game weekend series against the Philadelphia Flyers.
In the meantime, coach Ralph Krueger still wasn’t ready on Friday to say whether high-priced forward Jeff Skinner will resume playing after a three-game benching.
Krueger listed Eichel questionable to play against the Flyers on Saturday. He was a last-minute scratch after experiencing a lower-body injury during the pre-game warmups before Buffalo’s 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
Krueger said Ullmark is still being evaluated to determine the severity of a lower body injury he sustained in the first period against the Devils. Ullmark appeared to be hurt six minutes in, but continued playing in stopping all 15 shots he faced before not returning for the start of the second period.
Lake Monsters to be sold, join different baseball league
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Lake Monsters will be sold and join a different league, the Burlington baseball club has announced.
The investment group Nos Amours Baseball Club, led by Montreal native and businessman Chris English, plans to purchase the club. The team will join the Futures League, a summer collegiate league with franchises across New England.
“We have all been fortunate to be able to share our summer evenings with you over the past 28 years,” Lake Monsters Vice President Kyle Bostwick said in a written statement on Thursday. “We are all looking forward to continuing to root for the home team, and we thank all of our fans, partners, staff, and supporters for an amazing ride.”
The Lake Monsters has been owned by businessman Ray Pecor since 1994 when he bought the franchise and moved it to Burlington. Late last year the team lost its minor league affiliate status when Major League Baseball downsized the minor league system.
